Live coverage
Tour de France stage 2 Live - A hilly battle in the Basque country
A 208.9km hilly route taking in the Jaizkibel climb means no respite for GC contenders
Stage two will set off with two riders less than the number that began yesterday, following the abandonments of Enric Mas and Richard Carapaz. Although there were less crashes than we’ve seen in previous Tour de France openers, the two victims were high-profile leaders of their teams who were both hoping to push for a podium finish, and whose absence will be keenly felt in the peloton
The riders have just set off and are working their way through the neutralised zone. The official start will be in around ten minutes
There are two striking differences between today’s finish and yesterday’s. At 8.1km, the Jaizkibel is much longer than yesterday’s Côte de Pike; and there is a longer run-in of 16.5km from its top to the finish, compared with 9.5km yesterday.
It could therefore be a different kind of rider (more steady rather than explosive) who make it to the finish to contest the stage, while the run-in gives more time for the peloton to catch any escapees like the Yates brothers on stage one.
Adam Yates is clearly someone who loves riding in this part of the world. Back in 2015, he claimed the breakthrough result of his career by winning the Clásica de San Sebastián, and yesterday, he enjoyed what was probably the greatest day of his career by winning the opening stage of the Tour de France and taking the yellow jersey.
He’ll therefore be happy to see the same climb that is the centrepiece of San Sebastián, the Jaizkibel, on the menu today. The climb is the last of five tackled today, and, situated just 16.5km from the finish, looks set to be the stage’s pivotal moment.
Stage two will be another hilly day in the Basque Country which, much like yesterday, is expected to draw out more massive crowds, as well as more racing between the GC favourites. For more information, be sure to read our preview
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de France 2023!
A 208.9km hilly route taking in the Jaizkibel climb means no respite for GC contenders
