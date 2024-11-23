Mark Cavendish: The moments that shaped a record-breaking career

By
published

The highs and lows of the Manx Missile’s 20-year career, from battling illness and injury to Tour de France supremacy

British Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, France (177,4 km) on Wednesday 03 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The curtain finally came down on Mark Cavendish’s record-breaking and era-defining career earlier this month at the Tour de France Singapore Criterium. 

Whether Cavendish was the strongest rider on the day or his fellow professionals taking to the start in Asia opted to hand him the win at the event as a mark of respect is beside the point. It allowed us to appreciate the Manxman’s infectious grin, so often seen as he triumphantly raised his arms throughout his career, one last time.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.