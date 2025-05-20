Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia time trial brings subtle GC shifts, but the real race of truth is still to come – Analysis

Primož Roglič and Juan Ayuso on convergent trajectories, with battle looming in a climb-loaded second half

Primoz Roglic during the stage 10 time trial in Pisa
Usually, the second time trial of a Grand Tour is a decisive one. A three-week race will often feature a TT in the final week, or perhaps the penultimate weekend, and it will have a significant impact on the final standings. It's always there looming during the mountains as a last-minute bonus for some, and a late disruption for others.

But this year, in a Giro d'Italia that is already experimenting with the form of a Grand Tour, all the time trialling kilometres are already complete after 10 stages, leaving 10 more days for the general classification to be changed and rearranged.

