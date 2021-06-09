Tour de France 2021: Stage 1 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 1 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Stage 1 map (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 1: Brest-Landerneau

Date: June 26, 2021

Distance: 198km

Stage start: 10:10 a.m. CEST

Stage type: Hilly

Brest’s fourth staging of the Grand Départ in a Tour de France marks the start of four stages wholly within Brittany, one of the heartlands of French cycling. It finishes only a few dozen kilometres to the east of the naval port at Landerneau, initially travelling an undulating course to the south that becomes even more challenging as it turns northwards for a very intriguing finale.

There are six categorised climbs over stage 1, that’s just short of 200 kilometres in length, the first of them, the Côte de Trébéolin, arriving after just eight kilometres. This climb and the two that follow as the route heads south, the Côte de Rosnoën and the Côte de Locronan, aren’t long at all, but the roads are narrow and there are some steep ramps.

Reaching Quimper, the race switches to the north. The fourth categorised ascent, just beyond Châteaulin, arrives soon after, quickly followed by the intermediate sprint. Once past this, the riders will reach a critical point as the route climbs into the rugged Monts d’Arrée. Although the terrain is still undulating, the route runs across very open moorland. If there’s wind, there’ll be a chance for the most opportunistic teams to create echelons here as it twists and turns persistently.

The rollercoaster ride continues into Landerneau, where the stage’s toughest test awaits at the very finale. Averaging 5.7 per cent for 3km, the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups doesn’t too taxing, but almost all of that gain comes in the opening couple of kilometres, the first of which averages 9 per cent and includes a short section that’s half as steep again. The puncheurs will attack this section full bore and continue their battle all of the way to the line.

It looks an ideal finish for Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel, and what a story it would be if the Dutchman were to take yellow on his first day as a Tour rider after the jersey eluded his grandfather Raymond Poulidor throughout his whole career.