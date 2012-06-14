Image 1 of 12 Matt Higgins (Node4-Giordana Racing) leads the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 The front group on the climb to Megantic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Competitive Cyclist is doing all the work at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Competitive Cyclist is at the front of the peloton chasing down the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) at the front of the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) remains in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Tour de Beauce stage 3 podium (l-r): Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy), Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist), with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), rounds the final corner before the summit finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Matthew Cooke (Exergy) on his way to winning stage 3 on Mont-Mégantic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Local fans at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) was the final breakaway rider to be caught (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is still in yellow after the mountain finish to stage 3 of the Tour de Beauce, but the race is far from won going into Friday's 20km time trial.

Mancebo finished second on the Tour's 164km queen stage to the top of Mont-Mégantic Thursday, seven seconds behind winner Matthew Cooke (Exergy), but Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line on Mancebo's wheel and sits just 10 seconds behind on the overall standings going into Friday's time trial.

"It was not a good day for us, but not bad," said Mancebo, who laid the foundation for his overall victory last year on the Mégantic stage. "The rival now will be Sutherland – now he's the favourite. But I'm still in yellow. Tomorrow we'll see."

Sutherland has been having a strong season, finishing 13th in the Amgen Tour of California and winning the Tour of the Gila, but he was making no predictions for the overall.

"We'll see after the time trial," said the Australian, who's racing in Beauce for the first time but has been leaning on the experience of his teammates. "That's the benefit of having guys like (two-time winner) Ben (Day), who've won here before."

Even if they can't take the lead in the time trial, UnitedHealthcare is in the best tactical position going into the final two stages, with both Sutherland and Marc De Maar – who won two stages and finished third overall in 2010 – expected to be within seconds of the overall lead.

Mancebo’s other key rivals lost significant time on the climb. Day finished at 1:17, while Svein Tuft (Canadian National Team) lost 1:41. Both of them are strong time triallists, but the deficit might be too much to make up.

Fast and furious from the start

Like the day before, the stage got off to a fast start under repeated attacks. This time it was at the 23km mark that a group of five formed out front that everyone was comfortable with, and after a half-hearted chase the peloton let them go. Matt Higgins (Node4-Giordana Racing), Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC), David Stephens (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose), William Blackburn (Team Médique p/b Silber Investments) and Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) set down to work and the gap gradually grew to 5:30 at the first KOM sprint after 65km.

The only GC threat in the break was Hampton – a former British national track team member – so Competitive Cyclist was content to put two riders on the front of the peloton to keep the break from gaining too much time.

Blackburn was dropped over the climb and the remaining quartet managed to extend their lead to six minutes at the 90km mark, when Competitive Cyclist put a third rider on the front shortly before the feed zone and the gap began to tumble. The break split over the second KOM and the series of short, steep climbs that followed, and by 25km to go Hampton was alone in front with a two-minute lead.

It would never be enough to hold off the climbers, especially once UnitedHealthcare joined in the chase on the false flat leading to the base of the mountain, and the breakaway was caught as the climb got steep with five kilometres to go.

That's when the real racing began. Under pressure from Sutherland and Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) the front group was whittled down to 25 riders, then 12, and with three kilometres to go just eight riders remained in front: Mancebo, Sutherland, Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Cooke, Hugo Houle (Team SpiderTech p/b C10), Salas, Christopher Butler (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) and Christian Meier (Canadian National Team).

Soon after, Cooke launched his winning move. "I really just hit it with 2k to go," Cooke said. "The pace slowed a little bit and I didn't hesitate."

As Meier fell off the pace, De Maar was the next to go, but he couldn't close the gap to Cooke and he was brought back after a series of attacks by Houle and Mancebo.

But it was too late to close the gap to Cooke, who crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Mancebo and Sutherland, and another three seconds back, Houle. Butler rounded out the top five at 12 seconds.

Despite his good form after a block of training at altitude, Cooke was noncommittal about his chances tomorrow, saying he hopes for a top-10 result. "I think I can do a good time trial," said Cooke, who moved into second overall on general classification, three seconds behind Mancebo. "I don't think I can do a great time trial."

Race notes

Hugo Houle could be a dark horse for a podium position in the Tour after riding into the fourth spot overall. The 21-year-old is a two-time Canadian U23 time trial champion and says he's in great form. "Since the beginning of the week I've felt really good," he said before pulling on the best young rider jersey. "I really wanted to test myself against guys like Sutherland and Mancebo, because they're among the best climbers in the world."

Mancebo was quick to credit his teammates for the work they did in controlling the break in today's stage. Ian Burnett and David Williams did the bulk of the chasing to keep the gap steady, and the break's lead really dropped once Max Jenkins joined them on the front. Jenkins was so strong that Sutherland shouted "Maxi J's on fire!" to Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser during the stage.

Full Results 1 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 4:12:32 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:10 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 6 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 7 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 8 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:00:25 9 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:55 10 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 0:00:58 11 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:00 13 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:02 14 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:01:17 15 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 17 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 19 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 20 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 22 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:49 23 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 24 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 25 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:02:03 26 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:02:22 27 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:02:32 28 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 31 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 0:02:53 32 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:03:05 33 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:03:08 34 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:03:11 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 36 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:03:31 37 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:03:56 38 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:04:37 39 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:05:02 40 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 41 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 43 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 44 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 45 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:05:07 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:05:16 47 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:05:50 48 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 49 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 52 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 53 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 54 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 55 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 56 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 58 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 59 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:07:00 60 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:07:09 61 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:00 62 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 65 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 67 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:08:28 68 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:08:32 69 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:09:12 70 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:09:37 71 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 72 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:09:45 73 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:09:49 74 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:10:23 75 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:25 76 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:11:38 77 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 78 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 79 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:12:22 80 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:12:32 81 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:12:44 82 James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 83 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:12:45 84 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:12:47 85 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 86 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 87 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:14:15 88 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:14:50 89 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:15:29 90 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:15:34 91 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:17:26 92 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 93 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:21:30 94 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 0:23:08 95 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:23:17 96 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:26:56 97 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:27:40 98 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:45:24

Points 1 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 14 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 12 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 7 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 8 9 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 7 10 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 6 11 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 5 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 4 13 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 3 14 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 15 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 7 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 3 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 3 4 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 2 5 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 1

Mountain 2 1 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 7 pts 2 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 5 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 3 4 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 2 5 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 1 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 20 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 16 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 7 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 3 9 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 2 10 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 1

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:39:20 2 Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:28 3 Équipe Nationale du Canada 0:01:39 4 Exergy 0:01:50 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:15 7 Raleigh - GAC 0:05:05 8 Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:06:00 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:03 10 Node4 Giordana Racing 0:07:44 11 Team Type 1-Sanofi 0:09:44 12 BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:10:01 13 H&R Block 0:13:45 14 Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:17:04 15 Ekoï.com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:18:49 16 Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes 0:20:09 17 Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 1:13:58

General classification after stage 3 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 12:33:06 2 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 0:00:03 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:13 5 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 6 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 7 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:00:28 8 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:57 10 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:58 11 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 0:01:01 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 13 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 14 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:29 15 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 18 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 19 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 20 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:55 21 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:02:06 22 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:02:12 23 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:17 24 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 25 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:02:27 26 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 27 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:02:55 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 0:03:03 29 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:10 30 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:03:11 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:14 32 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:03:23 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 0:03:31 34 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:03:43 35 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:03:49 36 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:04:22 37 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:04:23 38 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:05:15 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:05:19 40 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:29 41 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:05:40 42 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:21 43 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:49 44 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:26 45 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:44 47 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:07:53 48 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:08:03 49 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 50 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:08:10 51 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:08:23 52 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:08:28 53 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:36 54 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:08:38 55 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:08:49 56 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:08:55 57 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:47 58 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:10:13 59 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 60 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:46 61 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:11:14 62 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:11:24 63 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:57 64 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:08 65 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:13:18 66 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 67 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:14:40 68 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 0:14:59 69 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:24 70 James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 0:15:33 71 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:15:50 72 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:15:56 73 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:17:31 74 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:17:57 75 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:18:03 76 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:18:11 77 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:18:15 78 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:18:38 79 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 80 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:18:44 81 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:19:02 82 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:20:38 83 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 0:26:50 84 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:26:52 85 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:27:03 86 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:28:36 87 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:29:34 88 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:29:51 89 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:32:09 90 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:42:56 91 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:43:52 92 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:46:26 93 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:46:58 94 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:47:17 95 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:47:24 96 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:53:51 97 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 1:09:44 98 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 1:17:37

Points classification 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 38 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 20 4 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 18 6 James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 16 7 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 15 8 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 15 9 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 15 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 13 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 12 13 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 11 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 11 15 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 11 16 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 17 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 18 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 19 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 21 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 22 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 24 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 6 26 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 5 27 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 28 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 29 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 5 30 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 3 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 32 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 3 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 34 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 35 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 36 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 37 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 38 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 1 39 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1

Mountains classification 1 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 20 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 3 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 4 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 16 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 12 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 8 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 12 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 10 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 11 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 9 12 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 14 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 16 James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 6 17 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 5 18 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 19 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 3 21 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 23 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 2 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 25 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1 27 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 28 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 1 29 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 1