Trending

Cooke triumphs on Mont-Mégantic

Mancebo continues to lead general classification after queen stage

Image 1 of 12

Matt Higgins (Node4-Giordana Racing) leads the break

Matt Higgins (Node4-Giordana Racing) leads the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

The front group on the climb to Megantic

The front group on the climb to Megantic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

Competitive Cyclist is doing all the work at the front

Competitive Cyclist is doing all the work at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Competitive Cyclist is at the front of the peloton chasing down the break

Competitive Cyclist is at the front of the peloton chasing down the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)

Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) at the front of the break

Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) at the front of the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) remains in the leader's yellow jersey

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) remains in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Tour de Beauce stage 3 podium (l-r): Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy), Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)

Tour de Beauce stage 3 podium (l-r): Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy), Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist), with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), rounds the final corner before the summit finish

Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist), with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), rounds the final corner before the summit finish
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Matthew Cooke (Exergy) on his way to winning stage 3 on Mont-Mégantic

Matthew Cooke (Exergy) on his way to winning stage 3 on Mont-Mégantic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

Local fans at Tour de Beauce

Local fans at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) was the final breakaway rider to be caught

Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) was the final breakaway rider to be caught
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is still in yellow after the mountain finish to stage 3 of the Tour de Beauce, but the race is far from won going into Friday's 20km time trial.

Mancebo finished second on the Tour's 164km queen stage to the top of Mont-Mégantic Thursday, seven seconds behind winner Matthew Cooke (Exergy), but Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line on Mancebo's wheel and sits just 10 seconds behind on the overall standings going into Friday's time trial.

"It was not a good day for us, but not bad," said Mancebo, who laid the foundation for his overall victory last year on the Mégantic stage. "The rival now will be Sutherland – now he's the favourite. But I'm still in yellow. Tomorrow we'll see."

Sutherland has been having a strong season, finishing 13th in the Amgen Tour of California and winning the Tour of the Gila, but he was making no predictions for the overall.

"We'll see after the time trial," said the Australian, who's racing in Beauce for the first time but has been leaning on the experience of his teammates. "That's the benefit of having guys like (two-time winner) Ben (Day), who've won here before."

Even if they can't take the lead in the time trial, UnitedHealthcare is in the best tactical position going into the final two stages, with both Sutherland and Marc De Maar – who won two stages and finished third overall in 2010 – expected to be within seconds of the overall lead.

Mancebo’s other key rivals lost significant time on the climb. Day finished at 1:17, while Svein Tuft (Canadian National Team) lost 1:41. Both of them are strong time triallists, but the deficit might be too much to make up.

Fast and furious from the start

Like the day before, the stage got off to a fast start under repeated attacks. This time it was at the 23km mark that a group of five formed out front that everyone was comfortable with, and after a half-hearted chase the peloton let them go. Matt Higgins (Node4-Giordana Racing), Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC), David Stephens (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose), William Blackburn (Team Médique p/b Silber Investments) and Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) set down to work and the gap gradually grew to 5:30 at the first KOM sprint after 65km.

The only GC threat in the break was Hampton – a former British national track team member – so Competitive Cyclist was content to put two riders on the front of the peloton to keep the break from gaining too much time.

Blackburn was dropped over the climb and the remaining quartet managed to extend their lead to six minutes at the 90km mark, when Competitive Cyclist put a third rider on the front shortly before the feed zone and the gap began to tumble. The break split over the second KOM and the series of short, steep climbs that followed, and by 25km to go Hampton was alone in front with a two-minute lead.

It would never be enough to hold off the climbers, especially once UnitedHealthcare joined in the chase on the false flat leading to the base of the mountain, and the breakaway was caught as the climb got steep with five kilometres to go.

That's when the real racing began. Under pressure from Sutherland and Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) the front group was whittled down to 25 riders, then 12, and with three kilometres to go just eight riders remained in front: Mancebo, Sutherland, Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Cooke, Hugo Houle (Team SpiderTech p/b C10), Salas, Christopher Butler (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) and Christian Meier (Canadian National Team).

Soon after, Cooke launched his winning move. "I really just hit it with 2k to go," Cooke said. "The pace slowed a little bit and I didn't hesitate."

As Meier fell off the pace, De Maar was the next to go, but he couldn't close the gap to Cooke and he was brought back after a series of attacks by Houle and Mancebo.

But it was too late to close the gap to Cooke, who crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Mancebo and Sutherland, and another three seconds back, Houle. Butler rounded out the top five at 12 seconds.

Despite his good form after a block of training at altitude, Cooke was noncommittal about his chances tomorrow, saying he hopes for a top-10 result. "I think I can do a good time trial," said Cooke, who moved into second overall on general classification, three seconds behind Mancebo. "I don't think I can do a great time trial."

Race notes

Hugo Houle could be a dark horse for a podium position in the Tour after riding into the fourth spot overall. The 21-year-old is a two-time Canadian U23 time trial champion and says he's in great form. "Since the beginning of the week I've felt really good," he said before pulling on the best young rider jersey. "I really wanted to test myself against guys like Sutherland and Mancebo, because they're among the best climbers in the world."

Mancebo was quick to credit his teammates for the work they did in controlling the break in today's stage. Ian Burnett and David Williams did the bulk of the chasing to keep the gap steady, and the break's lead really dropped once Max Jenkins joined them on the front. Jenkins was so strong that Sutherland shouted "Maxi J's on fire!" to Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser during the stage.

Full Results
1Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy4:12:32
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:07
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:10
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
6Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
7Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
8Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:25
9David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:55
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:00:58
11Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
12Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:00
13François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:02
14Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:17
15Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
17Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
18Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
19Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
20Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
22Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:49
23Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
24Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
25Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:03
26Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:02:22
27Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:02:32
28Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
29Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
31Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block0:02:53
32Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:05
33Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:03:08
34Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:03:11
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
36Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:31
37Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:03:56
38Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:04:37
39James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:05:02
40Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
41William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
43Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
44Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
45Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:05:07
46Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:05:16
47Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:05:50
48Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
49Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
52Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
53Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
54Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
55Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
56Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
58Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
59Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:00
60Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:09
61Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:00
62Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
65Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
67Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:08:28
68Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:08:32
69Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:09:12
70Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:09:37
71Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
72Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:09:45
73Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:09:49
74Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:10:23
75Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:25
76James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:11:38
77Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
78Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
79Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:12:22
80James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:12:32
81Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:12:44
82James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC
83Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:12:45
84Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:12:47
85Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
86Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
87David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:14:15
88Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:14:50
89David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:15:29
90Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:15:34
91Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:17:26
92Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
93Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:21:30
94Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy0:23:08
95Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:23:17
96Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:26:56
97François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:27:40
98William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:45:24

Points
1Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy15pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team14
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1012
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
6Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
7Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada8
9David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing7
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block6
11Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy5
12Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C104
13François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C103
14Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
15Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada7pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
3David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose3
4Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing2
5William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1

Mountain 2
1Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing7pts
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada5
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC3
4David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose2
5Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Mountain 3
1Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy20pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team16
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
6Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
7Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
8Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3
9David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing2
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block1

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:39:20
2Spidertech p/b C100:00:28
3Équipe Nationale du Canada0:01:39
4Exergy0:01:50
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:15
7Raleigh - GAC0:05:05
8Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:06:00
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:03
10Node4 Giordana Racing0:07:44
11Team Type 1-Sanofi0:09:44
12BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:10:01
13H&R Block0:13:45
14Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:17:04
15Ekoï.com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:18:49
16Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:20:09
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1:13:58

General classification after stage 3
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team12:33:06
2Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy0:00:03
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
4Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:13
5Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
6Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
7Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:28
8Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
9Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:57
10David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:58
11Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:01:01
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
13Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
14François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:29
15Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
16Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
17Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
19Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
20Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:55
21Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:06
22Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:02:12
23Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:17
24Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
25Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:02:27
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
27Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:02:55
28Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy0:03:03
29Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:03:10
30Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:03:11
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:14
32Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:23
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block0:03:31
34Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:43
35Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:03:49
36Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:04:22
37Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:04:23
38Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:05:15
39Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:05:19
40Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:29
41Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:05:40
42William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:21
43Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:49
44Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:26
45James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
46Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:44
47Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:53
48Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:08:03
49Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
50Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:08:10
51Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:08:23
52Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:08:28
53Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:36
54Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:08:38
55Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:08:49
56Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:08:55
57Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:47
58Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:10:13
59Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
60Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:46
61Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:11:14
62Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:11:24
63Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:57
64Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:08
65James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:13:18
66Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
67Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:40
68Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block0:14:59
69Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:24
70James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:15:33
71Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:15:50
72Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:15:56
73Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:17:31
74David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:17:57
75Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:18:03
76Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:18:11
77Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:18:15
78Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:18:38
79Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
80Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:18:44
81Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:19:02
82Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:20:38
83Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy0:26:50
84Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:26:52
85Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:27:03
86David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:28:36
87Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:29:34
88Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:29:51
89Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:32:09
90Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:42:56
91Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:43:52
92Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:46:26
93Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:46:58
94James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:47:17
95François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:47:24
96Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:53:51
97William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1:09:44
98Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic1:17:37

Points classification
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team38pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team25
3Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada20
4Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team18
5Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1018
6James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC16
7Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy15
8Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC15
9David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing15
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1012
13Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy11
15Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block11
16Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
17Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
18Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
19Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
20Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
21Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
22Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
23Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8
24Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
25Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
26Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
27David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
28Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
29Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy5
30Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo3
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
32François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C103
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
34Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
35Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
36Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
37Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
38James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1
39Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

Mountains classification
1Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy20pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team20
3Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17
4Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C1016
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
6Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
8James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing12
9Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
10David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
11Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing9
12Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
13Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
14Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
15Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
16James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC6
17David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose5
18Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
19Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
20Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3
21Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
22Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
23David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing2
24Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
25Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi1
27Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
28Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block1
29William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team37:41:11
2Spidertech p/b C100:00:52
3Équipe Nationale du Canada0:01:39
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
5Exergy0:02:49
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:15
7Raleigh - GAC0:05:05
8Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:06:35
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:13
10Team Type 1-Sanofi0:10:36
11Node4 Giordana Racing0:10:40
12BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:12:20
13H&R Block0:16:41
14Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:28:43
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:30:03
16Ekoï.com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:32:40
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments2:04:29

Latest on Cyclingnews