Sutherland wins Tour de Beauce

Langlois takes the final stage

Image 1 of 14

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his overall GC win

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his overall GC win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

Stage podium: Matthias Friedemann, Bruno Langlois, Marsh Cooper

Stage podium: Matthias Friedemann, Bruno Langlois, Marsh Cooper
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 14

Bruno Langlois and Marsh Copper were the remainders of the day long break

Bruno Langlois and Marsh Copper were the remainders of the day long break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 14

Mancebo made multiple attacks in the final laps, always covered by Marc de Maar

Mancebo made multiple attacks in the final laps, always covered by Marc de Maar
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 14

Mancebo seemed to enjoy chasing our moto on the climb...

Mancebo seemed to enjoy chasing our moto on the climb...
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 14

Peloton strung out countering another attack

Peloton strung out countering another attack
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 14

The top four riders were never far from each other

The top four riders were never far from each other
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 14

UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team spent the day at the front

UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team spent the day at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 14

Bruno Langlois

Bruno Langlois
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 14

Jaimie Sparling was again in a race-long break

Jaimie Sparling was again in a race-long break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 14

Greg Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) leads the field.

Greg Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) leads the field.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 14

Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) winning stage 6

Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) winning stage 6
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

Final GC: Christian Meier, Rory Sutherland, Hugo Houle

Final GC: Christian Meier, Rory Sutherland, Hugo Houle
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Final Jerseys - Points: Francisco Mancebo, GC: Rory Sutherland, KOM: Ken Hanson , Young Rider: Hugo Houle

Final Jerseys - Points: Francisco Mancebo, GC: Rory Sutherland, KOM: Ken Hanson , Young Rider: Hugo Houle
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

As Bruno Langlois scored a popular stage win for Quebec team Louis Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose, Rory Sutherland and his UnitedHealthCare teammates successfully defended his yellow jersey on the final stage of the Tour de Beauce Sunday.

"They rode so hard all day," said Sutherland after the finish. "My job's the easy job on a day like today."

The 125km sixth stage in Ville St-Georges was not an easy one to control, with 19 corners and two climbs on each of the 10 laps, and the time gaps were still small after five days of racing. Sutherland had a 19-second advantage over Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10), 43 seconds on Christian Meier and 1:07 on Svein Tuft (both with the Canadian national team), and just 1:39 covered the top 10 - including 2011 winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) at 1:17.

But Sutherland could rely on a strong team that includes the likes of two-time Beauce winner Ben Day, climber Marc De Maar and former WorldTour rider Jason McCartney.
UnitedHealthCare went in with a simple plan: Sutherland would cover Meier on the climbs and Tuft on the flats, while De Maar would cover Mancebo.

The plan worked out, but it wasn't for a lack of trying from their rivals.

The attacks began from the gun as the race got underway on a warm, clear day and a break of seven opened up a small gap by the top of the smaller of the two climbs, a little over half way around the lap.

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist), Matthias Friedmann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Jamie Sparling and Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC), Marsh Cooper and Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Langlois worked well together, and with no real GC threat in the break they stretched their lead to 45 seconds by the end of the first lap.

UnitedHealthCare immediately began setting tempo in the peloton and, despite a crash and puncture for Day, the gap stabilized at about a minute. But on the third lap a series of attacks on the main climb brought the gap down to less than 30 seconds when Sebastian Salas (Optum) attacked across the top and tagged onto the seven leaders about two kilometres later.

Suddenly the breakaway posed a serious threat because Salas was just 1:35 down, and the three Optum riders in the break put their heads down and went for it.
"We wanted to really race today," said Salas, who said Optum's plan going in was to get him and Cooper in the break on the final stage.

"It's very rare that you say ‘this is what we're going to do' and it happens," Salas said.
UnitedHealthCare kept their cool and continued setting tempo despite repeated attacks in the peloton, keeping the gap at around a minute until another strong rider, Rob Britton (H&R Block), bridged across on the fourth lap. With the extra horsepower - and thanks to a puncture for the yellow jersey - the break's lead stretched to 1:38 on the sixth lap, making Salas the virtual leader of the tour.

But that was the most the group would get under repeated attacks in the peloton by Mancebo, Meier and, especially, Tuft.

"It's not easy jumping after Svein 40 times," joked Sutherland.

With the gap down to 30 seconds with two laps to go, the writing was on the wall for the break. Sensing this, Langlois attacked after the main climb, followed by Cooper. As Langlois did the bulk of the work the pair eked out a 20-second lead when the rest of the break was absorbed by the peloton. With the GC threat eliminated the steam went out of the chase and at the bell, Langlois and Cooper had 50 seconds. This shrank down to 35 seconds with two kilometres to go but it would be enough and Langlois easily won the sprint, celebrating with a fist pump as he crossed the line for his first UCI win of the year.

"When the gap was 30 seconds I said to myself, at worst I'll get caught, I have nothing to lose," said Langlois, whose parents were on hand to watch his victory. "I saw Marsh Cooper coming up and I thought it was good because Optum wouldn't chase."

It was a landmark victory for the Garneau team, one of five Canadian domestic squads in the race.

"It shows we have the level to be a continental team," said Langlois.

Sutherland's rivals were full of praise for the Australian and his team. "We saw right away that Sutherland was virtually unbeatable, he was practically laughing as he closed gaps," said runner-up Houle, who won the best young rider competition.

"He's got such a good acceleration on him that it's hard to catch him off guard," said Tuft. "We definitely didn't go down without a fight, but we just couldn't crack him."

Race notes

Almost by accident, Ken Hanson won the KOM competition after taking maximum points in all three categorized climbs on the final stage. Hanson is better known as a sprinter and this prompted jokes that he had the "oval-dot" jersey stretched over his muscular frame. Hanson had already scored points in his day-long breakaway in the first stage, and he was working so hard to try to move Salas up in the GC on Sunday that he led the group up the climb each lap.

"I was kind of shocked - it was not an objective for us," he said. "The first time up the climb I almost got dropped. Once we settled in and got the gap up to 40 or 45 seconds then I just paced it up the climb and got the points."

Although they weren't able to move Salas up in the standings on the final day, Optum director Eric Wohlberg was happy with the team's week, finishing second on the final stage and winning the KOM competition.

"At the end of the day, we raced hard and instead of having one guy on the podium we've got two," he said. "At the team meeting, I just planted a seed and they executed."

Francisco Mancebo went on the attack on the final stage but he wasn't able to make anything stick.

"I felt good on the climb but on the flat it was impossible for me today, United was a strong team today," said the Spaniard, who won the points classification. "I'm happy with the sprint jersey - it's a good consolation."

By any standard, UnitedHealthCare's mechanic, Chris Franges, had a tough weekend with seven flats or mechanicals to deal with in the last two stages. It was made even harder - and more painful - by a broken bone in his foot. He suffered the injury stepping off a curb on Friday and he's worn a plastic boot to immobilize his ankle for the last two days. Franges is a professional skier in the winter and he's going to see a specialist when he gets back to his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Sutherland was impressed with his first Tour de Beauce. "It's a beautiful race - you just have to look around at the scenery and the crowds in Quebec City," he said. "It may not appear it, but we're all really appreciative."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose3:05:58
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:02
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
5Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
9Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
13Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
14Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
16Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
17Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
19Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
20Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
21Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
23Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
29Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
30Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
32Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
34Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:00:31
35Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
36William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
37François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:08
38Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:31
39Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:02
40Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
43Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
44Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
45Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
47Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
48Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
49James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
50Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
51Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
53Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:10:23
54David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:31
55Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:18:46
56Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:21:02
DNFThomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
DNFIan Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
DNFZach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFJason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
DNFJames Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
DNFAlexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
DNFJordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
DNFRoman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
DNFJoseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
DNFBailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
DNFDominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
DNFJustin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
DNFMike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
DNFSébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFSamuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFJean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFDavid Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
3Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3pts
2Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
3Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3pts
2Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
3Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose15pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
5Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC11
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing8
9Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
10Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team6
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi5
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C104
13Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3
14Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo2
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
3Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose3
4James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC2
5Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7pts
2Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose5
3Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
5Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7pts
2Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block3
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
5Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose9:18:36
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:02
3Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:21
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Spidertech p/b C10
8Raleigh - GAC0:00:31
9Exergy0:07:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team19:07:19
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:19
3Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:43
4Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:06
5Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy0:01:07
6Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:17
8Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:29
9Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:31
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:01:38
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:02:01
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
13Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
14Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:18
15Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:21
16Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
17David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:39
18Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:43
19Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:50
20Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:58
21Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy0:04:11
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:04:39
23Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:05:13
24Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:06:10
25Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:12
26Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
27Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:39
28Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:06:41
29Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:06:50
30Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:07:01
31Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:57
32Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:08:08
33William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
34François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:09:20
35Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy0:10:35
36Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:10:49
37Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:13:40
38Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:13:53
39Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:36
40Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:19:31
41Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:19:49
42Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:13
43Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:01
44Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:38
45Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:23:20
46Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:55
47Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:25:15
48Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:25:21
49Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:26:13
50Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:19
51James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:28:35
52Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:28:38
53Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:30:55
54Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:32:03
55Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:40:47
56David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:45:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team53pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team52
3Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada46
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team42
5Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1034
6Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team29
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1029
8Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team28
9Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose26
10Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team26
11Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC26
12Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team22
13Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block22
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi21
15Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy21
16Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
17Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada17
18Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC17
19Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC17
20Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17
21James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC16
22Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy16
23David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing15
24Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
25Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
26Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
27Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
28Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada10
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose10
30Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
31Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing8
32Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing7
33Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C107
34Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
35Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
36David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
37Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
38Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy5
39Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo5
40Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada5
41Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi5
42Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
43François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C103
44Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
45Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose1
46James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1
47Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

King of the Moutains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies38pts
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada33
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team23
4Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy20
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team20
6Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C1016
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
8Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
9Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC13
10Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC11
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
12David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
13Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC8
15Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose8
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose7
17Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block7
18Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi5
21Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
22Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
23Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3
24Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
25David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing2
26Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
27Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team57:25:22
2Spidertech p/b C100:01:14
3Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:48
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
5Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:56
6Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:09:14
7Exergy0:11:47
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:17
9Raleigh - GAC0:12:40

