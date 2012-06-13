Lewis wins stage 2 from break
Mancebo remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Thetford-Mines - Thetford-Mines
Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) just missed out on taking the yellow jersey in a suspenseful stage 2 at the Tour de Beauce Wednesday, holding off the peloton and beating his surviving breakaway companion after spending 120km up the road.
Thanks to the time bonuses on the line and in the intermediate sprints, Lewis all but erased the 45-second deficit he had on overall leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) going into the stage, and now sits in second place just three seconds down.
"I wasn't thinking about (the overall standings) too much," said WorldTour veteran Lewis after the stage – his first victory of the 2012 season. "I figured when we made it over the last KOM (with 30 km to go) with about two minutes then we could hold it to the finish."
Lewis broke away about 40km into the 160km stage with Canadian Jamie Sparling (Raleigh-GAC) and James Williamson (Bike NZ-Pure Black Racing). Up to that point the race – which started under light rain – had averaged more than 43 km/h under repeated attacks that weren't allowed to go anywhere. But as soon as the trio got a small gap the peloton eased up and some riders took a nature break.
Under increasingly sunny skies the gap quickly grew to about three-and-a-half minutes before Competitive Cyclist went to the front to keep a lid on things as the race ground over the huge rollers around Thetford-Mines.
"Controlling the gap at three or four minutes, that was OK for us," said Mancebo, who made sure he stayed near the front throughout the stage.
The breakaway riders – who battled strong winds all day– began to lose ground after the feed zone at the 100km mark, but still had 2:30 going into the final KOM. With the gradient reaching 15% on the rough roads, the trio split up, with Lewis in the lead. Williamson soon dropped back to the pack, but Sparling caught back on and joined forces with Lewis to drive to the line as hard as they could, with Lewis doing the bulk of the work.
"We all shared the workload until the last 30km or so, and then it was just the Craig Lewis show," said an exhausted Sparling after the finish.
With 20km remaining the gap was just 1:35, but it turned out to be too much for the disorganized peloton to close.
"We were waiting for the teams of the sprinters to chase, but in the end it was just Team Type 1," said Mancebo.
With two laps remaining on the 3.5-km finishing circuit the gap was still a minute, and Lewis took the win by a few bike lengths over Sparling and 29 seconds ahead of the peloton, led in by Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi).
"I can't believe it – three guys, and there was so much wind," said Sparling.
On Thursday the riders face the queen stage – 164km from Ville St-Georges to the highest road in Quebec atop Mont-Mégantic at the end of an eight-kilometre climb to over 1,100m. Mancebo will be looking to gain enough time to fend off his key GC rivals in the next day's time trial, which will favour 2007 and 2010 winner Ben Day (United HealthCare) and 2008 winner Svein Tuft (Canadian national team).
Mancebo will also have to look out for Canadian Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), the Amgen Tour of California KOM winner. Salas, 24, was third on the Mégantic stage last year in only his second year of racing, and by all accounts he's improved dramatically.
"Tomorrow if I feel good it's OK," Mancebo said. "If not, it's no fault of the team."
Race notes:
Sebastian Salas was scraped up pretty badly in his crash in the sprint yesterday but his team director Eric Wohlberg says he's doing fine. "He was sore this morning but he's OK," he said. Salas' American teammate – and KOM leader – Ken Hanson helped bandage him up this morning. As a sprinter, Hanson has lot of experience dealing with crash damage and travels with a "crash bag" of bandages. "That's the great thing about our team – always helping each other," Wohlberg said.
Race organizers mistakenly gave the best young rider jersey to the wrong guy Tuesday. Mexican Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) was awarded the jersey on the podium, but he's just third in the standings, behind Malaysian Adiq Othman (Champion System) and Canadian Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10). Othman was given the jersey before the second stage.
Meanwhile, De Luna is chasing another prize: the KOM jersey. He scored points on both classified climbs today and closed to within a point of Hanson in the standings.
This is the first Tour de Beauce for Craig Lewis, who raced on the WorldTour for Team HTC for the last three years. The 27-year-old American said he's still getting used to the different level of organization and style of racing at the Continental level. "It's tougher to read a race, but it seems to be working out for me," he said.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4:05:07
|2
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:05
|3
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:29
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|6
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|14
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|15
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|17
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|21
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|22
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|23
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|26
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|28
|Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|29
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|30
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|32
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|34
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|35
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|37
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|38
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|40
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|41
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|42
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|44
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|46
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|48
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|49
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|51
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|52
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|53
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|54
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|55
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
|58
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:42
|60
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|61
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|62
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|64
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|65
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|66
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|68
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|69
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|0:03:33
|70
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|71
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|72
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|73
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|74
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|76
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|77
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|78
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|79
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|80
|François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|85
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|86
|Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:03:38
|89
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:08:49
|90
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:09:17
|91
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|92
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|93
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|94
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|95
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|96
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|97
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|98
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:11:20
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|DNF
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|DNF
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|DNF
|Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|DNF
|Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|pts
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|3
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|14
|3
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|13
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|11
|6
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|8
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|10
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|6
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|4
|13
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|3
|14
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|15
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|4
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|5
|3
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|4
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|2
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12:16:19
|2
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:05
|3
|Spidertech P/B C10
|0:00:29
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|6
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|9
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|10
|Exergy
|11
|BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|13
|H&R Block
|14
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:06:37
|15
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team P/B Mosaic Homes
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Team Medique P/B Silber Investments
|0:20:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8:20:27
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:04
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:09
|6
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:10
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|8
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|11
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|16
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|18
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|19
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|20
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|21
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|22
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|0:00:34
|26
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|27
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|28
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|29
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|31
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:00:38
|33
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:40
|34
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:42
|35
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|36
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:00:45
|38
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|39
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|40
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|41
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|42
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|43
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
|44
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|45
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:54
|46
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:58
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|48
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|49
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:01:26
|50
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|51
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|52
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|53
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:01:47
|54
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:54
|55
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:02:31
|58
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|0:02:56
|59
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:03:19
|60
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:03:28
|61
|Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|62
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|63
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:03:49
|64
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|65
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|66
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|68
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:04
|69
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|70
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:04:30
|71
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:04:58
|73
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|0:05:35
|74
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:06:24
|75
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:06:32
|77
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|79
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:09:06
|80
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|81
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:09:33
|84
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:11:36
|85
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:12:32
|86
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:13:14
|87
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:14:50
|88
|François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:51
|89
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:20:08
|90
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:22:50
|91
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:24:07
|92
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:25:35
|93
|Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:30:41
|94
|Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:33:36
|96
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|97
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:34:52
|98
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:50:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|24
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|16
|5
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|15
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|14
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|13
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|12
|9
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|11
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|11
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|12
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|14
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|15
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|8
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|17
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|6
|18
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|20
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|21
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|5
|23
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|3
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|25
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|26
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|27
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|2
|28
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|29
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|1
|31
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|32
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|12
|5
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|6
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|7
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|14
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25:01:46
|2
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Raleigh - GAC
|4
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Spidertech P/B C10
|0:00:29
|7
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:40
|8
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:57
|9
|Exergy
|0:01:04
|10
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:50
|11
|BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:02:24
|12
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:03:01
|13
|H&R Block
|14
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team P/B Mosaic Homes
|0:08:39
|15
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:13:04
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|17
|Team Medique P/B Silber Investments
|0:50:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy