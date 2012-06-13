Image 1 of 12 Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (l-r): Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 3rd; Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) , 1st; James Sparling (Raleigh-GAC), 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) leading the break (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 4 of 12 Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1) well out front, sprinting for 3rd (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 5 of 12 Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) powered the day long break (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 6 of 12 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team spent most of the day at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 12 Jamie Sparling takes a feed (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 8 of 12 Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 9 of 12 Race leader, Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 10 of 12 Cowbells in the caravan (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 11 of 12 There is no 'flat' at Beauce... (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 12 of 12 Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Ken Hanson, mountains leader; Matthias Friedemann, points leader; Francisco Mancebo, overall leader; Adiq Othman, best young rider (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) just missed out on taking the yellow jersey in a suspenseful stage 2 at the Tour de Beauce Wednesday, holding off the peloton and beating his surviving breakaway companion after spending 120km up the road.

Thanks to the time bonuses on the line and in the intermediate sprints, Lewis all but erased the 45-second deficit he had on overall leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) going into the stage, and now sits in second place just three seconds down.

"I wasn't thinking about (the overall standings) too much," said WorldTour veteran Lewis after the stage – his first victory of the 2012 season. "I figured when we made it over the last KOM (with 30 km to go) with about two minutes then we could hold it to the finish."

Lewis broke away about 40km into the 160km stage with Canadian Jamie Sparling (Raleigh-GAC) and James Williamson (Bike NZ-Pure Black Racing). Up to that point the race – which started under light rain – had averaged more than 43 km/h under repeated attacks that weren't allowed to go anywhere. But as soon as the trio got a small gap the peloton eased up and some riders took a nature break.

Under increasingly sunny skies the gap quickly grew to about three-and-a-half minutes before Competitive Cyclist went to the front to keep a lid on things as the race ground over the huge rollers around Thetford-Mines.

"Controlling the gap at three or four minutes, that was OK for us," said Mancebo, who made sure he stayed near the front throughout the stage.

The breakaway riders – who battled strong winds all day– began to lose ground after the feed zone at the 100km mark, but still had 2:30 going into the final KOM. With the gradient reaching 15% on the rough roads, the trio split up, with Lewis in the lead. Williamson soon dropped back to the pack, but Sparling caught back on and joined forces with Lewis to drive to the line as hard as they could, with Lewis doing the bulk of the work.

"We all shared the workload until the last 30km or so, and then it was just the Craig Lewis show," said an exhausted Sparling after the finish.

With 20km remaining the gap was just 1:35, but it turned out to be too much for the disorganized peloton to close.

"We were waiting for the teams of the sprinters to chase, but in the end it was just Team Type 1," said Mancebo.

With two laps remaining on the 3.5-km finishing circuit the gap was still a minute, and Lewis took the win by a few bike lengths over Sparling and 29 seconds ahead of the peloton, led in by Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi).

"I can't believe it – three guys, and there was so much wind," said Sparling.

On Thursday the riders face the queen stage – 164km from Ville St-Georges to the highest road in Quebec atop Mont-Mégantic at the end of an eight-kilometre climb to over 1,100m. Mancebo will be looking to gain enough time to fend off his key GC rivals in the next day's time trial, which will favour 2007 and 2010 winner Ben Day (United HealthCare) and 2008 winner Svein Tuft (Canadian national team).

Mancebo will also have to look out for Canadian Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), the Amgen Tour of California KOM winner. Salas, 24, was third on the Mégantic stage last year in only his second year of racing, and by all accounts he's improved dramatically.

"Tomorrow if I feel good it's OK," Mancebo said. "If not, it's no fault of the team."

Race notes:

Sebastian Salas was scraped up pretty badly in his crash in the sprint yesterday but his team director Eric Wohlberg says he's doing fine. "He was sore this morning but he's OK," he said. Salas' American teammate – and KOM leader – Ken Hanson helped bandage him up this morning. As a sprinter, Hanson has lot of experience dealing with crash damage and travels with a "crash bag" of bandages. "That's the great thing about our team – always helping each other," Wohlberg said.

Race organizers mistakenly gave the best young rider jersey to the wrong guy Tuesday. Mexican Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) was awarded the jersey on the podium, but he's just third in the standings, behind Malaysian Adiq Othman (Champion System) and Canadian Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10). Othman was given the jersey before the second stage.

Meanwhile, De Luna is chasing another prize: the KOM jersey. He scored points on both classified climbs today and closed to within a point of Hanson in the standings.

This is the first Tour de Beauce for Craig Lewis, who raced on the WorldTour for Team HTC for the last three years. The 27-year-old American said he's still getting used to the different level of organization and style of racing at the Continental level. "It's tougher to read a race, but it seems to be working out for me," he said.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4:05:07 2 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 0:00:05 3 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:00:29 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 6 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 9 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 13 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 14 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 15 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 16 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 17 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 20 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 21 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 22 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 26 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 28 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 29 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 30 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 32 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 34 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 35 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 37 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 38 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 40 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 41 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 42 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 44 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 45 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 46 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 48 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 49 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 51 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 52 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 53 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 54 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 55 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 58 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:42 60 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 61 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 62 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 64 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 65 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 66 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 67 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 68 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 69 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:03:33 70 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 71 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 72 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 73 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 74 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 76 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 77 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 78 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 79 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 80 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 81 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 82 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 83 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 84 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 85 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 86 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 87 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 88 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:03:38 89 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:08:49 90 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:09:17 91 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 92 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 93 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 94 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 95 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 96 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 97 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 98 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:11:20 DNF Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing DNF Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic DNF Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block DNF Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo DNF Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo DNF Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose DNF Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 pts 2 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 3 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 2 3 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 1

Finish - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 14 3 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 13 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 11 6 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 8 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 9 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 6 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 4 13 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 3 14 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 15 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1

KOM 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 7 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 3 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 3 4 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 1

KOM 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 5 3 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 3 4 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 2 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12:16:19 2 Raleigh - GAC 0:00:05 3 Spidertech P/B C10 0:00:29 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Team Type 1 Sanofi 6 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Node4 Giordana Racing 9 Équipe Nationale Du Canada 10 Exergy 11 BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 12 Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 13 H&R Block 14 Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:06:37 15 Trek Red Truck Racing Team P/B Mosaic Homes 16 Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 17 Team Medique P/B Silber Investments 0:20:41

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8:20:27 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:04 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:09 6 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:00:10 7 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 8 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 10 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 11 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 15 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 16 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 17 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 18 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 19 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 20 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 21 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 22 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 0:00:34 26 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 27 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 28 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 29 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 31 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:00:38 33 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:40 34 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:42 35 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 36 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:00:45 38 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 39 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 40 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 41 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 42 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 43 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 44 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 45 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:00:54 46 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:58 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 48 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 49 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:01:26 50 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 51 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 52 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 53 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:01:47 54 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:54 55 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:02:31 58 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 0:02:56 59 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:03:19 60 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:03:28 61 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 62 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 63 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:03:49 64 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 65 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 66 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 67 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02 68 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:04 69 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 70 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:04:30 71 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 72 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:04:58 73 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:05:35 74 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:06:24 75 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:06:32 77 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 78 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:39 79 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:09:06 80 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 81 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 82 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 83 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:09:33 84 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:11:36 85 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:12:32 86 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:13:14 87 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:14:50 88 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:19:51 89 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:20:08 90 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:22:50 91 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:24:07 92 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:25:35 93 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:30:41 94 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 95 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:33:36 96 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 97 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:34:52 98 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:50:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 24 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 4 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 16 5 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 15 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 14 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 13 8 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 12 9 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 11 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 11 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 12 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 14 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 15 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 8 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 17 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 6 18 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 5 20 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 21 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 5 23 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 3 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 25 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 26 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 27 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 28 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 29 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 30 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 1 31 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1 32 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 16 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 4 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 12 5 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 6 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 6 7 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 14 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1