Trending

Lewis wins stage 2 from break

Mancebo remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 12

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce.

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (l-r): Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 3rd; Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) , 1st; James Sparling (Raleigh-GAC), 2nd

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (l-r): Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 3rd; Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) , 1st; James Sparling (Raleigh-GAC), 2nd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) leading the break

James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) leading the break
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 4 of 12

Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1) well out front, sprinting for 3rd

Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1) well out front, sprinting for 3rd
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 5 of 12

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) powered the day long break

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) powered the day long break
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 6 of 12

Competitive Cyclist Racing Team spent most of the day at the front of the peloton

Competitive Cyclist Racing Team spent most of the day at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 7 of 12

Jamie Sparling takes a feed

Jamie Sparling takes a feed
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 8 of 12

Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team)

Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 9 of 12

Race leader, Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)

Race leader, Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 10 of 12

Cowbells in the caravan

Cowbells in the caravan
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 11 of 12

There is no 'flat' at Beauce...

There is no 'flat' at Beauce...
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 12 of 12

Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Ken Hanson, mountains leader; Matthias Friedemann, points leader; Francisco Mancebo, overall leader; Adiq Othman, best young rider

Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Ken Hanson, mountains leader; Matthias Friedemann, points leader; Francisco Mancebo, overall leader; Adiq Othman, best young rider
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) just missed out on taking the yellow jersey in a suspenseful stage 2 at the Tour de Beauce Wednesday, holding off the peloton and beating his surviving breakaway companion after spending 120km up the road.

Thanks to the time bonuses on the line and in the intermediate sprints, Lewis all but erased the 45-second deficit he had on overall leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) going into the stage, and now sits in second place just three seconds down.

"I wasn't thinking about (the overall standings) too much," said WorldTour veteran Lewis after the stage – his first victory of the 2012 season. "I figured when we made it over the last KOM (with 30 km to go) with about two minutes then we could hold it to the finish."

Lewis broke away about 40km into the 160km stage with Canadian Jamie Sparling (Raleigh-GAC) and James Williamson (Bike NZ-Pure Black Racing). Up to that point the race – which started under light rain – had averaged more than 43 km/h under repeated attacks that weren't allowed to go anywhere. But as soon as the trio got a small gap the peloton eased up and some riders took a nature break.

Under increasingly sunny skies the gap quickly grew to about three-and-a-half minutes before Competitive Cyclist went to the front to keep a lid on things as the race ground over the huge rollers around Thetford-Mines.

"Controlling the gap at three or four minutes, that was OK for us," said Mancebo, who made sure he stayed near the front throughout the stage.

The breakaway riders – who battled strong winds all day– began to lose ground after the feed zone at the 100km mark, but still had 2:30 going into the final KOM. With the gradient reaching 15% on the rough roads, the trio split up, with Lewis in the lead. Williamson soon dropped back to the pack, but Sparling caught back on and joined forces with Lewis to drive to the line as hard as they could, with Lewis doing the bulk of the work.

"We all shared the workload until the last 30km or so, and then it was just the Craig Lewis show," said an exhausted Sparling after the finish.

With 20km remaining the gap was just 1:35, but it turned out to be too much for the disorganized peloton to close.

"We were waiting for the teams of the sprinters to chase, but in the end it was just Team Type 1," said Mancebo.

With two laps remaining on the 3.5-km finishing circuit the gap was still a minute, and Lewis took the win by a few bike lengths over Sparling and 29 seconds ahead of the peloton, led in by Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi).

"I can't believe it – three guys, and there was so much wind," said Sparling.

On Thursday the riders face the queen stage – 164km from Ville St-Georges to the highest road in Quebec atop Mont-Mégantic at the end of an eight-kilometre climb to over 1,100m. Mancebo will be looking to gain enough time to fend off his key GC rivals in the next day's time trial, which will favour 2007 and 2010 winner Ben Day (United HealthCare) and 2008 winner Svein Tuft (Canadian national team).

Mancebo will also have to look out for Canadian Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), the Amgen Tour of California KOM winner. Salas, 24, was third on the Mégantic stage last year in only his second year of racing, and by all accounts he's improved dramatically.

"Tomorrow if I feel good it's OK," Mancebo said. "If not, it's no fault of the team."

Race notes:

Sebastian Salas was scraped up pretty badly in his crash in the sprint yesterday but his team director Eric Wohlberg says he's doing fine. "He was sore this morning but he's OK," he said. Salas' American teammate – and KOM leader – Ken Hanson helped bandage him up this morning. As a sprinter, Hanson has lot of experience dealing with crash damage and travels with a "crash bag" of bandages. "That's the great thing about our team – always helping each other," Wohlberg said.

Race organizers mistakenly gave the best young rider jersey to the wrong guy Tuesday. Mexican Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) was awarded the jersey on the podium, but he's just third in the standings, behind Malaysian Adiq Othman (Champion System) and Canadian Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10). Othman was given the jersey before the second stage.

Meanwhile, De Luna is chasing another prize: the KOM jersey. He scored points on both classified climbs today and closed to within a point of Hanson in the standings.

This is the first Tour de Beauce for Craig Lewis, who raced on the WorldTour for Team HTC for the last three years. The 27-year-old American said he's still getting used to the different level of organization and style of racing at the Continental level. "It's tougher to read a race, but it seems to be working out for me," he said.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4:05:07
2James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:00:05
3Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:29
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
6Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
11Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
13Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
14Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
15Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
16Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
17Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
19Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
20Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
21Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
22Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
23Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
26Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
28Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
29Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
30Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
32Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
34François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
35Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
37Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
38Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
40Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
41Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
42Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
44Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
45Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
46Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
48Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
49Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
51Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
52Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
53Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
54Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
55William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
58Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:42
60Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
61Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
62Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
64James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
65Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
66Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
67Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
68Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
69Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:03:33
70Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
71Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
72David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
73Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
74Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
76Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
77Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
78Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
79Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
80François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
81Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
82Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
83Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
84Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
85William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
86Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
87Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
88Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:38
89James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:08:49
90Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:09:17
91Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
92Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
93Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
94Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
95Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
96Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
97David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
98Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:20
DNFChad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFLouis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
DNFCraig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
DNFLaurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block
DNFÉtienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFLouise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFCharly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
DNFKianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
3Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC2
3James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1

Finish -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team15pts
2James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC14
3Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy11
6Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
8Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
11Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
12David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing4
13Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo3
14Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
15Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing7pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
3James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC3
4Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C101

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7pts
2James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing5
3James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC3
4Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C102
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Champion System Pro Cycling Team12:16:19
2Raleigh - GAC0:00:05
3Spidertech P/B C100:00:29
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Team Type 1 Sanofi
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Node4 Giordana Racing
9Équipe Nationale Du Canada
10Exergy
11BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
12Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
13H&R Block
14Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:37
15Trek Red Truck Racing Team P/B Mosaic Homes
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
17Team Medique P/B Silber Investments0:20:41

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8:20:27
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:04
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
5Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:09
6Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:00:10
7Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
8Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
11Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
15Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
16Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
17Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
18Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
19Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
20Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
21Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
22Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
25Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy0:00:34
26Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
27Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
28Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
29François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
31Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:00:38
33Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:00:40
34Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:42
35Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
36Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:00:45
38Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
39Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
40Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
41Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
42Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
44Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
45Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:54
46Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:58
47Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
48Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
49Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:01:26
50Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
51Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
52William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
53James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:01:47
54Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:54
55Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:02:31
58James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:02:56
59Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:19
60Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:28
61Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
62Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
63Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:03:49
64David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
65Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
66Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
67Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
68Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:04
69Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
70Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:04:30
71Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
72Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:04:58
73Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:05:35
74Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:06:24
75Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:06:32
77Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
78Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:39
79Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:09:06
80Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
81Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
82Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
83Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:09:33
84Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:36
85Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:12:32
86David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:13:14
87Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:50
88François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:19:51
89Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:20:08
90Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:22:50
91William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:24:07
92Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:25:35
93Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:30:41
94Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
95Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:33:36
96Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
97James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:34:52
98Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:50:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team24
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team18
4James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC16
5Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC15
6Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1014
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
8Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
9Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy11
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
12Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
13Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
14Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
15David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing8
16Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8
17Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
18Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
19Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
20David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
21Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
22Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block5
23Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo3
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
25Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
26Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
27Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
28Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
29Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
30James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1
31Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1
32Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C1016
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
4James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing12
5David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
6James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC6
7Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
9Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
11Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
12Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
13Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
14Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Champion System Pro Cycling Team25:01:46
2Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:05
3Raleigh - GAC
4Équipe Nationale Du Canada
5Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Spidertech P/B C100:00:29
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:40
8Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:57
9Exergy0:01:04
10Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:50
11BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:02:24
12Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:01
13H&R Block
14Trek Red Truck Racing Team P/B Mosaic Homes0:08:39
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:13:04
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:13:56
17Team Medique P/B Silber Investments0:50:36

Latest on Cyclingnews