Mancebo wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce
Defending champion in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Lac-Etchemin - Lac-Etchemin
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) got off to a good start Tuesday in his bid to repeat his 2011 Tour de Beauce victory by winning this year's opening stage after a chaotic final five kilometres marked by a dangerous breakaway and two crashes.
Mancebo crossed the line just two bike lengths ahead of a 15-rider chase group headed by Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech powered by C10) and Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), but he picked up a 10-second time bonus and the overall lead.
"I wasn't very good (at the beginning of the stage) today," said Mancebo after the finish, adding that he was happy with how strong he felt in the finale. But he isn't making any claims on the overall win until Thursday's stage to the top of Mont-Mégantic. "Ten seconds is nothing for the GC."
As Mancebo celebrated at the finish line, Amgen Tour of California KOM winner Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was picking himself up off the ground after going down with 500m to go. Salas, Mancebo and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthCare) had broken clear of the pack with less than five kilometres to go and were just being caught by the peloton when the crash happened.
"I hit a hole and hit Rory's back wheel," said Salas, who was scraped up but otherwise unhurt, and is happy with his form after taking a break following the Tour of California. "It felt good to be up there with Rory and Mancebo."
"This is an interesting start to the race," added Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser.
The day's first breakaway went surprisingly early on the 162km rolling stage that started and finished in Lac-Etchemin. After a short burst of attacks from the 109-strong peloton, three riders went clear: Ken Hanson (Optum p/ Kelly Benefit Strategies), Flavio de Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team). The peloton immediately sat up and the break's lead ballooned to more than nine minutes after 30km, at which point UnitedHealthCare and Team Type 1-Sanofi started riding tempo behind.
"I was in position and I just went," said Hanson, who hadn't been assigned the role of covering the early breakaways. "I wasn't expecting the breakaway to form that early."
The break's lead was still more than six minutes at the first KOM sprint after 60km, which was won by Hanson ahead of De Luna and Williams.
"The important thing was that we were represented in the break so we didn't have to do the work," said Competitive Cyclist director Fraser.
The gap continued to drop gradually until Orica-GreenEdge rider Christian Meier – riding for the Canadian national team – decided to test his legs, and by the second KOM the peloton was just two minutes behind the leading trio, who became two as Hanson dropped back.
It wasn't long before the chasers could see the break on the straight, rolling roads, but they let the pair dangle out front until 17km to go when the escape was finally absorbed. Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies then began forcing the pace over the final rollers leading into the finish, but it was Davide Frattini of United Healthcare who launched the first attack, which was countered by his teammate Rory Sutherland, Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team).
Over the crest of the final hill with four kilometres to go they were 15 seconds clear, but the run to the finish was all downhill and the peloton quickly closed the gap. Mancebo continued to drive towards the finish while Salas ran into Sutherland's back wheel and crashed just as they were caught by the pack.
A second crash took down several riders, including Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Nic Hamilton (Canada), though there were no serious injuries.
Wednesday's 160km stage around Thetford Mines is likely to finish in a sprint, though Hanson – a sprinter – finds himself in the unusual position of wearing the KOM leader's polka dot jersey, while climber De Luna will wear the best young rider's jersey. As for the Competitive Cyclist Racing Team, they say they will ride to defend Mancebo's jersey but don't expect stage 2 to have a major effect on the overall.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4:15:01
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|6
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|15
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|17
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:00:24
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|19
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|22
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|23
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|26
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:28
|27
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|29
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|30
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:00:35
|31
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|32
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|33
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|34
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|35
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|36
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|38
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|39
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|40
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|43
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|44
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
|45
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|46
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|47
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|49
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|51
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|54
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:12
|55
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|56
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|57
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|58
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|59
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|60
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|62
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:01:20
|63
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|64
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:44
|65
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|66
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|68
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|0:02:21
|69
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|70
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:03:18
|72
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|73
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|74
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|75
|Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|76
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|77
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|79
|Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:04:21
|80
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:05:52
|81
|Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|86
|Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|88
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|89
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|90
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|93
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:07:42
|94
|François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|95
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block
|96
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:19:36
|97
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|98
|Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|99
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|100
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:20:53
|101
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:24:38
|102
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|103
|Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:26:22
|104
|Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|105
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|106
|Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:41:50
|107
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:45:18
|108
|Nicolas Ammerlaan (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNS
|Noé Gianetti (Swi) Exergy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|2
|3
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|3
|pts
|2
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|14
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|12
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|11
|6
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|7
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|5
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|4
|13
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|2
|15
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|3
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|4
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|8
|3
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|6
|4
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|6
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|12:45:03
|2
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|Raleigh - GAC
|7
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:35
|8
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:52
|9
|Exergy
|0:00:59
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:45
|11
|Bikenz-Pure Black Racing
|0:02:19
|12
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:26
|13
|H&R Block
|0:02:56
|14
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|15
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:06:51
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|17
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:30:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4:14:51
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:04
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:00:10
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|6
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|15
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|19
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|20
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|21
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|22
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:00:34
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|27
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|28
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|29
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|31
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:38
|32
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|33
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:40
|34
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|35
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:00:45
|36
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|37
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|38
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|39
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|40
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|41
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|43
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|44
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|46
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
|48
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|49
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|50
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|52
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|54
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:54
|55
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:00
|56
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|58
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|59
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|60
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|61
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|62
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|63
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:01:30
|65
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|66
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|67
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|69
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|0:02:31
|70
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|71
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:03:28
|72
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|73
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|74
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|75
|Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|76
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|77
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|79
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:26
|80
|Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:06:02
|81
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|82
|Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|86
|Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|88
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|89
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|90
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|93
|Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:07:52
|94
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:16:47
|95
|François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block
|0:19:46
|97
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|98
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|99
|Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|100
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:21:03
|101
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:24:48
|102
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|103
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:26:32
|104
|Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:27:37
|105
|Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:42:00
|107
|Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:45:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|14
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|12
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|11
|6
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|9
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|7
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|12
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|5
|14
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|4
|15
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|2
|18
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|13
|3
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|4
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|6
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|10
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|12:45:03
|2
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|Raleigh - GAC
|7
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:35
|8
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:52
|9
|Exergy
|0:00:59
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:45
|11
|Bikenz-Pure Black Racing
|0:02:19
|12
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:26
|13
|H&R Block
|0:02:56
|14
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|15
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:06:51
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|17
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:30:19
