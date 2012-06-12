Trending

Mancebo wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce

Defending champion in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 10

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

The break: David Williams ( Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Flavio De Luna (Spidertech powered by C10) and Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

The peloton in action during stage 1 of the 2012 Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Stage 1 podium (l-r): Matthias Friedemann, Francisco Mancebo, Ryan Roth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) attacks but is marked by Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

The Tour de Beauce peloton crosses a bridge

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Team Type 1-Sanofi and UnithedHealthcare did a lot of work at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leading the break

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Mancebo always stayed near the front

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Defending Tour de Beauce champion Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is the first leader of the 2012 edition.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) got off to a good start Tuesday in his bid to repeat his 2011 Tour de Beauce victory by winning this year's opening stage after a chaotic final five kilometres marked by a dangerous breakaway and two crashes.

Mancebo crossed the line just two bike lengths ahead of a 15-rider chase group headed by Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech powered by C10) and Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), but he picked up a 10-second time bonus and the overall lead.

"I wasn't very good (at the beginning of the stage) today," said Mancebo after the finish, adding that he was happy with how strong he felt in the finale. But he isn't making any claims on the overall win until Thursday's stage to the top of Mont-Mégantic. "Ten seconds is nothing for the GC."

As Mancebo celebrated at the finish line, Amgen Tour of California KOM winner Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was picking himself up off the ground after going down with 500m to go. Salas, Mancebo and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthCare) had broken clear of the pack with less than five kilometres to go and were just being caught by the peloton when the crash happened.

"I hit a hole and hit Rory's back wheel," said Salas, who was scraped up but otherwise unhurt, and is happy with his form after taking a break following the Tour of California. "It felt good to be up there with Rory and Mancebo."

"This is an interesting start to the race," added Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser.

The day's first breakaway went surprisingly early on the 162km rolling stage that started and finished in Lac-Etchemin. After a short burst of attacks from the 109-strong peloton, three riders went clear: Ken Hanson (Optum p/ Kelly Benefit Strategies), Flavio de Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team). The peloton immediately sat up and the break's lead ballooned to more than nine minutes after 30km, at which point UnitedHealthCare and Team Type 1-Sanofi started riding tempo behind.

"I was in position and I just went," said Hanson, who hadn't been assigned the role of covering the early breakaways. "I wasn't expecting the breakaway to form that early."

The break's lead was still more than six minutes at the first KOM sprint after 60km, which was won by Hanson ahead of De Luna and Williams.

"The important thing was that we were represented in the break so we didn't have to do the work," said Competitive Cyclist director Fraser.

The gap continued to drop gradually until Orica-GreenEdge rider Christian Meier – riding for the Canadian national team – decided to test his legs, and by the second KOM the peloton was just two minutes behind the leading trio, who became two as Hanson dropped back.

It wasn't long before the chasers could see the break on the straight, rolling roads, but they let the pair dangle out front until 17km to go when the escape was finally absorbed. Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies then began forcing the pace over the final rollers leading into the finish, but it was Davide Frattini of United Healthcare who launched the first attack, which was countered by his teammate Rory Sutherland, Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team).

Over the crest of the final hill with four kilometres to go they were 15 seconds clear, but the run to the finish was all downhill and the peloton quickly closed the gap. Mancebo continued to drive towards the finish while Salas ran into Sutherland's back wheel and crashed just as they were caught by the pack.

A second crash took down several riders, including Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Nic Hamilton (Canada), though there were no serious injuries.

Wednesday's 160km stage around Thetford Mines is likely to finish in a sprint, though Hanson – a sprinter – finds himself in the unusual position of wearing the KOM leader's polka dot jersey, while climber De Luna will wear the best young rider's jersey. As for the Competitive Cyclist Racing Team, they say they will ride to defend Mancebo's jersey but don't expect stage 2 to have a major effect on the overall.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4:15:01
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
6Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
12David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
13Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
14Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
15Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
17Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:00:24
18Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
19Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
20Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
22Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
23Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
25Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
26Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:28
27Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
28Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
29Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
30Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:00:35
31Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
32Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
33Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
34Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
35Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
36Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
38Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
39Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
40Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
43Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
44Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
45Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
46Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
47Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
48Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
49Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
51Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
52Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
54Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:12
55William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
56Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
57Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
58Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
59James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
60Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
61Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
62Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:01:20
63Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
64Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:44
65Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
66Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
67Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
68Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:02:21
69James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
70Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:18
72James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
73Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
74Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
75Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
76Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
77Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
79Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:04:21
80Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:05:52
81Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
82Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
84Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
85Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
86Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
87Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
88Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
89Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
90Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
93Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:07:42
94François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:16:37
95Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block
96Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:19:36
97Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
98Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
99William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
100Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:20:53
101Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:24:38
102James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
103Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:26:22
104Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
105Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
106Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:41:50
107Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:45:18
108Nicolas Ammerlaan (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNSNoé Gianetti (Swi) Exergy

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C102
3Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C103pts
2David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team2
3Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Finish -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team15pts
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1014
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
6Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
7Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC7
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block5
12David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing4
13Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
14Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
15Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
3David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
4Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
5Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C108
3David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team6
4Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
6Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
7Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team12:45:03
2Équipe Nationale Du Canada
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Spidertech p/b C10
6Raleigh - GAC
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:35
8Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:52
9Exergy0:00:59
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:45
11Bikenz-Pure Black Racing0:02:19
12Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:26
13H&R Block0:02:56
14Node4 Giordana Racing
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:51
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:30:19

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4:14:51
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:04
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:10
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
6Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
12David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
13Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
14Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
15Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
17Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
18Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
19Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy
20Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
21Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
22Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:00:34
25Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
26Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
27Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
28Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
29Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
31Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:38
32Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
33Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:00:40
34Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
35Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:00:45
36Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
37Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
38Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
39Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
40Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
41Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
43Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
44Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
46Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
48Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
49Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
50Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
51Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
52Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
53Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
54Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:54
55Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:00
56Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
58William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
59Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
60Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
61Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
62James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
63Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
64Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:01:30
65Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
66Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
67Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
68Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
69Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:02:31
70James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
71Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:28
72James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
73Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
74Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
75Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
76Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:44
77Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
79David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:26
80Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:02
81Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
82Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
83Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
85Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
86Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
87Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
88Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
89Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
90Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
93Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:07:52
94Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:16:47
95François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
96Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block0:19:46
97Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
98Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
99Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
100William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:21:03
101Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:24:48
102Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
103James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:26:32
104Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:27:37
105Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
106Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:42:00
107Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:45:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team15pts
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1014
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
6Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
7Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8
9Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC7
10Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
12David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
13Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block5
14David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing4
15Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
16Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
17Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
18Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C1013
3David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
4Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
6Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
7Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
8Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
9Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
10Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team12:45:03
2Équipe Nationale Du Canada
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Spidertech p/b C10
6Raleigh - GAC
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:35
8Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:52
9Exergy0:00:59
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:45
11Bikenz-Pure Black Racing0:02:19
12Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:26
13H&R Block0:02:56
14Node4 Giordana Racing
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:51
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:30:19

