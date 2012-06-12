Image 1 of 10 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 The break: David Williams ( Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Flavio De Luna (Spidertech powered by C10) and Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 The peloton in action during stage 1 of the 2012 Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Stage 1 podium (l-r): Matthias Friedemann, Francisco Mancebo, Ryan Roth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) attacks but is marked by Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 The Tour de Beauce peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Team Type 1-Sanofi and UnithedHealthcare did a lot of work at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leading the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Mancebo always stayed near the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Defending Tour de Beauce champion Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is the first leader of the 2012 edition. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) got off to a good start Tuesday in his bid to repeat his 2011 Tour de Beauce victory by winning this year's opening stage after a chaotic final five kilometres marked by a dangerous breakaway and two crashes.

Mancebo crossed the line just two bike lengths ahead of a 15-rider chase group headed by Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech powered by C10) and Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), but he picked up a 10-second time bonus and the overall lead.

"I wasn't very good (at the beginning of the stage) today," said Mancebo after the finish, adding that he was happy with how strong he felt in the finale. But he isn't making any claims on the overall win until Thursday's stage to the top of Mont-Mégantic. "Ten seconds is nothing for the GC."

As Mancebo celebrated at the finish line, Amgen Tour of California KOM winner Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was picking himself up off the ground after going down with 500m to go. Salas, Mancebo and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthCare) had broken clear of the pack with less than five kilometres to go and were just being caught by the peloton when the crash happened.

"I hit a hole and hit Rory's back wheel," said Salas, who was scraped up but otherwise unhurt, and is happy with his form after taking a break following the Tour of California. "It felt good to be up there with Rory and Mancebo."

"This is an interesting start to the race," added Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser.

The day's first breakaway went surprisingly early on the 162km rolling stage that started and finished in Lac-Etchemin. After a short burst of attacks from the 109-strong peloton, three riders went clear: Ken Hanson (Optum p/ Kelly Benefit Strategies), Flavio de Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team). The peloton immediately sat up and the break's lead ballooned to more than nine minutes after 30km, at which point UnitedHealthCare and Team Type 1-Sanofi started riding tempo behind.

"I was in position and I just went," said Hanson, who hadn't been assigned the role of covering the early breakaways. "I wasn't expecting the breakaway to form that early."

The break's lead was still more than six minutes at the first KOM sprint after 60km, which was won by Hanson ahead of De Luna and Williams.

"The important thing was that we were represented in the break so we didn't have to do the work," said Competitive Cyclist director Fraser.

The gap continued to drop gradually until Orica-GreenEdge rider Christian Meier – riding for the Canadian national team – decided to test his legs, and by the second KOM the peloton was just two minutes behind the leading trio, who became two as Hanson dropped back.

It wasn't long before the chasers could see the break on the straight, rolling roads, but they let the pair dangle out front until 17km to go when the escape was finally absorbed. Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies then began forcing the pace over the final rollers leading into the finish, but it was Davide Frattini of United Healthcare who launched the first attack, which was countered by his teammate Rory Sutherland, Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) and Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team).

Over the crest of the final hill with four kilometres to go they were 15 seconds clear, but the run to the finish was all downhill and the peloton quickly closed the gap. Mancebo continued to drive towards the finish while Salas ran into Sutherland's back wheel and crashed just as they were caught by the pack.

A second crash took down several riders, including Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Nic Hamilton (Canada), though there were no serious injuries.

Wednesday's 160km stage around Thetford Mines is likely to finish in a sprint, though Hanson – a sprinter – finds himself in the unusual position of wearing the KOM leader's polka dot jersey, while climber De Luna will wear the best young rider's jersey. As for the Competitive Cyclist Racing Team, they say they will ride to defend Mancebo's jersey but don't expect stage 2 to have a major effect on the overall.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4:15:01 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 6 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 13 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 15 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 17 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:00:24 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 19 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 22 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 23 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 25 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 26 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:00:28 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 28 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 29 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 30 Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:00:35 31 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 32 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 33 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 34 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 35 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 36 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 38 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 39 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 40 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 43 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 44 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 45 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 46 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 47 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 48 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 49 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 51 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 52 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 54 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:12 55 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 56 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 57 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 58 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 59 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 60 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 61 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 62 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:01:20 63 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 64 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:44 65 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 66 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 67 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 68 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:02:21 69 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 70 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:03:18 72 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 73 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 74 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 75 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 76 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 77 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 79 Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:04:21 80 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:05:52 81 Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 82 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 84 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 85 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 86 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 87 Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 88 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 89 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 90 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 93 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:07:42 94 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:16:37 95 Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block 96 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:19:36 97 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 98 Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 99 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 100 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:20:53 101 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:24:38 102 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 103 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:26:22 104 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 105 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 106 Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:41:50 107 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:45:18 108 Nicolas Ammerlaan (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNS Noé Gianetti (Swi) Exergy

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 2 3 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 3 pts 2 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 2 3 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Finish - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 14 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 12 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 11 6 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 7 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 5 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 4 13 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 15 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 5 3 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 4 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 8 3 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 6 4 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 6 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 12:45:03 2 Équipe Nationale Du Canada 3 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Spidertech p/b C10 6 Raleigh - GAC 7 Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:00:35 8 Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:00:52 9 Exergy 0:00:59 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:45 11 Bikenz-Pure Black Racing 0:02:19 12 Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes 0:02:26 13 H&R Block 0:02:56 14 Node4 Giordana Racing 15 Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:06:51 16 Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 17 Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:30:19

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4:14:51 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:04 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:00:10 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 6 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 13 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 15 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 18 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 19 Matthew Cooke (USA) Exergy 20 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 22 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:00:34 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 26 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 27 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 28 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 29 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 31 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:00:38 32 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 33 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:40 34 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 35 Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:00:45 36 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 37 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 38 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 39 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 40 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 41 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 43 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 44 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 46 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 47 Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block 48 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 49 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 50 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 51 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 52 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 53 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 54 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:00:54 55 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:00 56 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 58 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 59 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 60 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 61 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 62 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 63 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 64 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:01:30 65 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 66 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 67 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 68 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 69 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:02:31 70 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 71 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:03:28 72 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 73 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 74 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 75 Matt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 76 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 77 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 79 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:26 80 Étienne Samson (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:06:02 81 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 82 Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 83 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 85 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 86 Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 87 Kianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 88 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi 89 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 90 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 93 Louis Crosby (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:07:52 94 Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:16:47 95 François Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 96 Laurent Dallaire (Can) H&R Block 0:19:46 97 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 98 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 99 Casey Roth (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 100 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:21:03 101 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:24:48 102 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 103 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:26:32 104 Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:27:37 105 Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 106 Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:42:00 107 Louise-Charles Lacroix (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:45:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 14 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 12 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 11 6 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 9 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 7 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 5 12 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 13 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 5 14 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 4 15 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 16 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 18 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 13 3 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 4 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 6 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 10 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1