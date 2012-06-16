Stake Laengen wins fifth stage of Tour de Beauce
Sutherland in overall lead
Stage 5: Circuit Ville de Québec -
It was a day of firsts for Vegard Stake Laengden at the Tour de Beauce Saturday. On his first visit to Canada in his first year with Team Type 1 Sanofi, the Norwegian won his first-ever road race in front of a boisterous crowd in Quebec City.
Laengen was the strongest in a seven-rider breakaway that took off on just the third of 13 laps of a tough 9.6-km circuit, which includes the same uphill finish the ProTeams face in the GP Cycliste de Québec in September.
"I was feeling strong – I knew this finish was good for me, with the climb," the 24-year-old Laengen said as he was congratulated by his delighted teammates. "It's my first road win ever – up to now it was just time trials."
The stage had little effect on the overall standings, with UnitedHealthCare setting tempo all day to protect the yellow jersey of Rory Sutherland. The Australian had a stress-free stage, finishing at the head of a much-reduced peloton alongside second-placed Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10), less than 40 seconds behind the winner.
"When you've got good teammates and a good plan, if everybody does their job then it works out," Sutherland said. "Our guys rode well. I think for anyone after 10th wheel it was really hard on the climb."
After a neutralized first lap, the attacks began from the gun and a group of 12 riders quickly broke free on the fast, technical descent down Cote Gilmore.
With Thomas Rabou and Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare), Clinton Avery and Adiq Othman (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1 Sanofi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC), Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Systems), Michael Torckler (Bike NZ – Pure Black Racing), Garrett McLeod (H&R Block) and Nic Hamilton (Canadian national team) the break was too big and too dangerous to be given much headway and they only gained 30 seconds before being brought back on the climb to the start-finish.
Almost immediately a smaller group broke free with some of the same riders. Beyer, Craig Lewis (Champion System), Laengen, Russell Hampton (Raleigh), Holohan, Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) and Hamilton had 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent and 1:10 by the end of the lap.
Over the next lap the lead grew to 2:15 as Sutherland dealt with a puncture, but as soon as he was sorted out UnitedHealthCare began setting tempo and, with Laengen the top-placed rider in the break (11th overall at 2:53), they kept the gap pegged at between 2:15 and 2:30 for the next few laps.
With four laps to go, Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) and Torckler attacked the peloton on the climb and, after chasing for a little over a lap they latched on in the descent with a less than two laps to race.
The next time up the climb Beyer and Torckler made a dig and briefly split the group, but it came back together over the top and, as the nine riders in the break began sizing each other up, the peloton closed to within 1:14.
After the last descent Rabou, Laengen, Hampton, Duchesne and Hamilton jumped clear and they started the final two-kilometre climb to the finish with about 10 seconds on the rest of the break and 45 seconds on the peloton.
Hampton was the first to attack, but about halfway up the steepest part of the hill Laengen responded. With Hampton on his wheel on the final false flat to the finish, Laengen kept his cool and jumped with 50 metres to go and held on to the finish, finally giving Team Type 1 a victory in this year's tour and moving Laengen into the top 10 overall. Hampton's Raleigh-GAC teammate Holohan rounded out the podium in third.
"I think I had the legs to go it alone today," said Hampton, who had a go earlier in the week on stage 3 only to be caught at the base of Mont-Mégantic. "But when the other Competitive Cyclist guy came over it changed the dynamic."
Despite a few attacks, none of the GC contenders made a serious bid to put Sutherland in difficulty, leaving the final showdown to Sunday.
Stage 6 is another 125-km circuit race in Ville St-Georges on a course that lends itself to aggressive racing. Canadian national team riders Christian Meier and Svein Tuft – who sit in third and fourth place overall – and 2011 winner Francisco Mancebo have all vowed to go down swinging, and will be hoping that UnitedHealthCare will be feeling the effects of the work they did in Quebec.
"We'll see – it's a different circuit, a different challenge," said Sutherland.
Race notes
The race almost had to be stopped on the third lap when a passenger on a non-race motorcycle had an epileptic seizure on a narrow section of road at the bottom of the course. As the driver dealt with the situation, he parked his three-wheeled motorcycle across the race course. Fortunately both the breakaway and the peloton made their way safely around the obstruction. By the next lap the passenger had recovered and police sent the pair on their way.
The Quebec City circuit is popular with spectators – especially the climb, which passes by some of the most popular tourist spots in the city. Organizers also handed out free cow bells, making for a wall of noise on the climb and keeping the riders motivated.
"This is the stage to get in the breakaway – the fans are so great," said Nic Hamilton, who finished sixth.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|2:59:27
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:02
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|9
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:00:13
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|15
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:41
|16
|Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|17
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|18
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|19
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|21
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|25
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|26
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|27
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|28
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|29
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|30
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|31
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|32
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|33
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|34
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|35
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|36
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|37
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|38
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:01:00
|39
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|41
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:01:07
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:08
|43
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:01:19
|44
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|45
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:01:32
|46
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:36
|47
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:01:45
|48
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:02:03
|49
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|50
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:02:35
|51
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|52
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|54
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|55
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|56
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|57
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:03:19
|58
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|59
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|60
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|61
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:23
|62
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|63
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:35
|64
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|65
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|66
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:04:22
|67
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|68
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|69
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|70
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|71
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|75
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|76
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|77
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|79
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|80
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|81
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:37
|82
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|83
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|84
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:14:30
|DQ
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|DNF
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|DNF
|Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|DNF
|Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|3
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|2
|3
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|2
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|15
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|14
|3
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|13
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|12
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|11
|6
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|10
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|8
|9
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|7
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|2
|15
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|7
|pts
|2
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|2
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|7
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|2
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|7
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|3
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|2
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raleigh - GAC
|8:59:04
|2
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:00:39
|4
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:00:44
|5
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:00:46
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Exergy
|0:01:20
|9
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:37
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:23
|11
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:04:06
|12
|BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:04:34
|13
|H&R Block
|0:05:57
|14
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosai
|0:05:59
|15
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:07:21
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16:01:00
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:19
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:00:43
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:01:06
|5
|Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|0:01:07
|6
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:29
|9
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:35
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|0:01:39
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:02:01
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|13
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|14
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:03:39
|15
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|17
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:48
|18
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:03:49
|19
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:03:50
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|0:03:54
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:03:58
|22
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|0:04:11
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:04:39
|24
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:05:04
|25
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:05:29
|26
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:06:10
|27
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:06:12
|28
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|29
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:06:39
|30
|Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:06:41
|31
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:06:50
|32
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:07:01
|33
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:07:57
|34
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|35
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|36
|Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:08:08
|37
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:30
|38
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:08:33
|39
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:10:39
|40
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|41
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:11:10
|42
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:12
|43
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:12:42
|44
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:50
|45
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:13:08
|46
|Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:13:38
|47
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:13:53
|48
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:14:04
|49
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:14:05
|50
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:20
|51
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:14:41
|52
|James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:14:54
|53
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:15:19
|54
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:15:22
|55
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:57
|56
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:39
|57
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:15
|58
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:18:34
|59
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:19:32
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|61
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|62
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:13
|63
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:20:18
|64
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|0:21:54
|65
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:21:57
|66
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:23:12
|67
|Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|68
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
|0:23:30
|69
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:23:53
|70
|Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
|0:23:57
|71
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:24:13
|72
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:24:14
|73
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|74
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:55
|75
|Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
|0:26:17
|76
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:28:14
|77
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:26
|78
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:33:31
|79
|Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:34:06
|80
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|81
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
|0:35:49
|82
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:35:50
|83
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:52:25
|84
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:05:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|34
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|30
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|29
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|8
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|22
|10
|Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|21
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|21
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|21
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|17
|15
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|17
|16
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|16
|17
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|16
|18
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|15
|19
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|15
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
|15
|21
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|13
|23
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|24
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|11
|25
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|26
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|27
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|28
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|10
|30
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|10
|31
|Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|7
|32
|Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|7
|33
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|6
|34
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|35
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|36
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|37
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
|5
|38
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|3
|39
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|40
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|3
|41
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|42
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|2
|44
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|1
|45
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|1
|46
|Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|33
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|3
|Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
|20
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20
|5
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|6
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|13
|9
|James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|12
|10
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|11
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|12
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|13
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|7
|15
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|17
|James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|18
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|5
|19
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi
|5
|20
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|3
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
|2
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48:06:25
|2
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:14
|3
|Équipe Nationale Du Canada
|0:01:48
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|5
|Exergy
|0:05:06
|6
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:06:56
|7
|Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
|0:09:35
|8
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:30
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:36
|10
|Team Type 1 Sanofi
|0:14:55
|11
|BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
|0:20:43
|12
|Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:23:03
|13
|H&R Block
|0:26:27
|14
|Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:41:48
|15
|Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
|0:44:09
|16
|Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy