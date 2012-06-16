Image 1 of 11 Peloton climbs in Old Quebec (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Overall leader: Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 11 Points leader: Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 11 KOM leader: Nic Hamilton (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 11 Best young rider: Hugo Houle ( Spidertech p/b C10) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 11 Podium: Russell Hampton, Vegard Stake Laengen, Liam Holohan (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 The break took off on just the third of 13 laps (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Peloton in Old Quebec (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 UnitedHealthcare set tempo all day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 The seven-rider breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 Blue jersey: Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1 Sanofi) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

It was a day of firsts for Vegard Stake Laengden at the Tour de Beauce Saturday. On his first visit to Canada in his first year with Team Type 1 Sanofi, the Norwegian won his first-ever road race in front of a boisterous crowd in Quebec City.

Laengen was the strongest in a seven-rider breakaway that took off on just the third of 13 laps of a tough 9.6-km circuit, which includes the same uphill finish the ProTeams face in the GP Cycliste de Québec in September.

"I was feeling strong – I knew this finish was good for me, with the climb," the 24-year-old Laengen said as he was congratulated by his delighted teammates. "It's my first road win ever – up to now it was just time trials."

The stage had little effect on the overall standings, with UnitedHealthCare setting tempo all day to protect the yellow jersey of Rory Sutherland. The Australian had a stress-free stage, finishing at the head of a much-reduced peloton alongside second-placed Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10), less than 40 seconds behind the winner.

"When you've got good teammates and a good plan, if everybody does their job then it works out," Sutherland said. "Our guys rode well. I think for anyone after 10th wheel it was really hard on the climb."

After a neutralized first lap, the attacks began from the gun and a group of 12 riders quickly broke free on the fast, technical descent down Cote Gilmore.

With Thomas Rabou and Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare), Clinton Avery and Adiq Othman (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1 Sanofi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC), Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Systems), Michael Torckler (Bike NZ – Pure Black Racing), Garrett McLeod (H&R Block) and Nic Hamilton (Canadian national team) the break was too big and too dangerous to be given much headway and they only gained 30 seconds before being brought back on the climb to the start-finish.

Almost immediately a smaller group broke free with some of the same riders. Beyer, Craig Lewis (Champion System), Laengen, Russell Hampton (Raleigh), Holohan, Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) and Hamilton had 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent and 1:10 by the end of the lap.

Over the next lap the lead grew to 2:15 as Sutherland dealt with a puncture, but as soon as he was sorted out UnitedHealthCare began setting tempo and, with Laengen the top-placed rider in the break (11th overall at 2:53), they kept the gap pegged at between 2:15 and 2:30 for the next few laps.

With four laps to go, Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) and Torckler attacked the peloton on the climb and, after chasing for a little over a lap they latched on in the descent with a less than two laps to race.

The next time up the climb Beyer and Torckler made a dig and briefly split the group, but it came back together over the top and, as the nine riders in the break began sizing each other up, the peloton closed to within 1:14.

After the last descent Rabou, Laengen, Hampton, Duchesne and Hamilton jumped clear and they started the final two-kilometre climb to the finish with about 10 seconds on the rest of the break and 45 seconds on the peloton.

Hampton was the first to attack, but about halfway up the steepest part of the hill Laengen responded. With Hampton on his wheel on the final false flat to the finish, Laengen kept his cool and jumped with 50 metres to go and held on to the finish, finally giving Team Type 1 a victory in this year's tour and moving Laengen into the top 10 overall. Hampton's Raleigh-GAC teammate Holohan rounded out the podium in third.

"I think I had the legs to go it alone today," said Hampton, who had a go earlier in the week on stage 3 only to be caught at the base of Mont-Mégantic. "But when the other Competitive Cyclist guy came over it changed the dynamic."

Despite a few attacks, none of the GC contenders made a serious bid to put Sutherland in difficulty, leaving the final showdown to Sunday.

Stage 6 is another 125-km circuit race in Ville St-Georges on a course that lends itself to aggressive racing. Canadian national team riders Christian Meier and Svein Tuft – who sit in third and fourth place overall – and 2011 winner Francisco Mancebo have all vowed to go down swinging, and will be hoping that UnitedHealthCare will be feeling the effects of the work they did in Quebec.

"We'll see – it's a different circuit, a different challenge," said Sutherland.

Race notes

The race almost had to be stopped on the third lap when a passenger on a non-race motorcycle had an epileptic seizure on a narrow section of road at the bottom of the course. As the driver dealt with the situation, he parked his three-wheeled motorcycle across the race course. Fortunately both the breakaway and the peloton made their way safely around the obstruction. By the next lap the passenger had recovered and police sent the pair on their way.

The Quebec City circuit is popular with spectators – especially the climb, which passes by some of the most popular tourist spots in the city. Organizers also handed out free cow bells, making for a wall of noise on the climb and keeping the riders motivated.

"This is the stage to get in the breakaway – the fans are so great," said Nic Hamilton, who finished sixth.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 2:59:27 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 3 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:00:02 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:07 6 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 9 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:00:13 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 13 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 15 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:00:41 16 Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy 17 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 18 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 19 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 21 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 23 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 25 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 26 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 28 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 29 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 30 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 31 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 32 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 33 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 34 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 35 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 36 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 38 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:01:00 39 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 41 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:01:07 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:08 43 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:01:19 44 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 45 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:01:32 46 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:36 47 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:01:45 48 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:02:03 49 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 50 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:02:35 51 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 52 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 53 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 54 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 55 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 56 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 57 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:03:19 58 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 59 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 60 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 61 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:23 62 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 63 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:35 64 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 65 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 66 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:04:22 67 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 68 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 69 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 70 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 71 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 73 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 74 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 75 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 76 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 77 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 79 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 80 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 81 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:37 82 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 83 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:44 84 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:14:30 DQ Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo DNF Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi DNF Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing DNF Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team DNF Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block DNF William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 3 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 2 3 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 3 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 2 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 15 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 14 3 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 13 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 12 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 11 6 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 10 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 8 9 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 7 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 5 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 13 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 15 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 1

KOM 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 7 pts 2 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 2 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1

KOM 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 7 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 2 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1

KOM 3 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 7 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 3 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 2 5 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raleigh - GAC 8:59:04 2 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:00:39 4 Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:00:44 5 Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:00:46 6 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 8 Exergy 0:01:20 9 Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:37 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:23 11 Node4 Giordana Racing 0:04:06 12 BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:04:34 13 H&R Block 0:05:57 14 Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosai 0:05:59 15 Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:07:21 16 Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:11:12

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16:01:00 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:19 3 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:00:43 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:01:06 5 Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy 0:01:07 6 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:17 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:29 9 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:35 10 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 0:01:39 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:02:01 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 13 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 14 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:03:39 15 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 17 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:48 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:03:49 19 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:03:50 20 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 0:03:54 21 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:03:58 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 0:04:11 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:04:39 24 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:05:04 25 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:05:29 26 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:06:10 27 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:06:12 28 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:14 29 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:06:39 30 Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:06:41 31 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:06:50 32 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:07:01 33 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:07:57 34 Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 35 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 36 Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:08:08 37 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:30 38 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:08:33 39 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:10:39 40 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 41 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:11:10 42 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:12 43 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:12:42 44 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:12:50 45 Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:13:08 46 Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:13:38 47 Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:13:53 48 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:14:04 49 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:14:05 50 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:20 51 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:14:41 52 James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 0:14:54 53 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:15:19 54 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:15:22 55 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:57 56 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:16:39 57 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:15 58 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:18:34 59 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:19:32 60 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:38 61 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:20:02 62 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:13 63 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:20:18 64 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 0:21:54 65 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi 0:21:57 66 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:23:12 67 Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:19 68 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block 0:23:30 69 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:23:53 70 Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic 0:23:57 71 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:24:13 72 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:24:14 73 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:24:36 74 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:55 75 Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block 0:26:17 76 Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:28:14 77 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team 0:29:26 78 Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 0:33:31 79 Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:34:06 80 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 81 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy 0:35:49 82 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:35:50 83 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 0:52:25 84 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:05:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 43 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 34 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 30 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 29 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 8 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 9 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 22 10 Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy 21 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 21 12 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 21 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 17 15 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 17 16 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 16 17 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 16 18 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 15 19 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 15 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy 15 21 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 22 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi 13 23 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 24 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 11 25 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 26 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 27 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 28 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 10 30 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 10 31 Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 7 32 Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 7 33 Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 6 34 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 5 35 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 36 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 37 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy 5 38 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo 3 39 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 40 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 3 41 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 42 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 43 Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 2 44 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 1 45 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi 1 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 33 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 3 Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy 20 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 5 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 6 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 16 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 8 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 13 9 James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing 12 10 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 11 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 10 12 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 13 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 7 15 Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 17 James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC 6 18 David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 5 19 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi 5 20 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada 3 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 24 David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing 2 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 26 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 27 Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block 1