Stake Laengen wins fifth stage of Tour de Beauce

Sutherland in overall lead

Image 1 of 11

Peloton climbs in Old Quebec

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Overall leader: Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

Points leader: Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 11

KOM leader: Nic Hamilton (Team Canada)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Best young rider: Hugo Houle ( Spidertech p/b C10)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Podium: Russell Hampton, Vegard Stake Laengen, Liam Holohan

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

The break took off on just the third of 13 laps

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Peloton in Old Quebec

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

UnitedHealthcare set tempo all day

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

The seven-rider breakaway

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Blue jersey: Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1 Sanofi)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

It was a day of firsts for Vegard Stake Laengden at the Tour de Beauce Saturday. On his first visit to Canada in his first year with Team Type 1 Sanofi, the Norwegian won his first-ever road race in front of a boisterous crowd in Quebec City.

Laengen was the strongest in a seven-rider breakaway that took off on just the third of 13 laps of a tough 9.6-km circuit, which includes the same uphill finish the ProTeams face in the GP Cycliste de Québec in September.

"I was feeling strong – I knew this finish was good for me, with the climb," the 24-year-old Laengen said as he was congratulated by his delighted teammates. "It's my first road win ever – up to now it was just time trials."

The stage had little effect on the overall standings, with UnitedHealthCare setting tempo all day to protect the yellow jersey of Rory Sutherland. The Australian had a stress-free stage, finishing at the head of a much-reduced peloton alongside second-placed Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10), less than 40 seconds behind the winner.

"When you've got good teammates and a good plan, if everybody does their job then it works out," Sutherland said. "Our guys rode well. I think for anyone after 10th wheel it was really hard on the climb."

After a neutralized first lap, the attacks began from the gun and a group of 12 riders quickly broke free on the fast, technical descent down Cote Gilmore.

With Thomas Rabou and Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Flavio De Luna (SpiderTech p/b C10), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare), Clinton Avery and Adiq Othman (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1 Sanofi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC), Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Systems), Michael Torckler (Bike NZ – Pure Black Racing), Garrett McLeod (H&R Block) and Nic Hamilton (Canadian national team) the break was too big and too dangerous to be given much headway and they only gained 30 seconds before being brought back on the climb to the start-finish.

Almost immediately a smaller group broke free with some of the same riders. Beyer, Craig Lewis (Champion System), Laengen, Russell Hampton (Raleigh), Holohan, Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) and Hamilton had 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent and 1:10 by the end of the lap.

Over the next lap the lead grew to 2:15 as Sutherland dealt with a puncture, but as soon as he was sorted out UnitedHealthCare began setting tempo and, with Laengen the top-placed rider in the break (11th overall at 2:53), they kept the gap pegged at between 2:15 and 2:30 for the next few laps.

With four laps to go, Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) and Torckler attacked the peloton on the climb and, after chasing for a little over a lap they latched on in the descent with a less than two laps to race.

The next time up the climb Beyer and Torckler made a dig and briefly split the group, but it came back together over the top and, as the nine riders in the break began sizing each other up, the peloton closed to within 1:14.

After the last descent Rabou, Laengen, Hampton, Duchesne and Hamilton jumped clear and they started the final two-kilometre climb to the finish with about 10 seconds on the rest of the break and 45 seconds on the peloton.

Hampton was the first to attack, but about halfway up the steepest part of the hill Laengen responded. With Hampton on his wheel on the final false flat to the finish, Laengen kept his cool and jumped with 50 metres to go and held on to the finish, finally giving Team Type 1 a victory in this year's tour and moving Laengen into the top 10 overall. Hampton's Raleigh-GAC teammate Holohan rounded out the podium in third.

"I think I had the legs to go it alone today," said Hampton, who had a go earlier in the week on stage 3 only to be caught at the base of Mont-Mégantic. "But when the other Competitive Cyclist guy came over it changed the dynamic."

Despite a few attacks, none of the GC contenders made a serious bid to put Sutherland in difficulty, leaving the final showdown to Sunday.

Stage 6 is another 125-km circuit race in Ville St-Georges on a course that lends itself to aggressive racing. Canadian national team riders Christian Meier and Svein Tuft – who sit in third and fourth place overall – and 2011 winner Francisco Mancebo have all vowed to go down swinging, and will be hoping that UnitedHealthCare will be feeling the effects of the work they did in Quebec.

"We'll see – it's a different circuit, a different challenge," said Sutherland.

Race notes

The race almost had to be stopped on the third lap when a passenger on a non-race motorcycle had an epileptic seizure on a narrow section of road at the bottom of the course. As the driver dealt with the situation, he parked his three-wheeled motorcycle across the race course. Fortunately both the breakaway and the peloton made their way safely around the obstruction. By the next lap the passenger had recovered and police sent the pair on their way.

The Quebec City circuit is popular with spectators – especially the climb, which passes by some of the most popular tourist spots in the city. Organizers also handed out free cow bells, making for a wall of noise on the climb and keeping the riders motivated.

"This is the stage to get in the breakaway – the fans are so great," said Nic Hamilton, who finished sixth.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi2:59:27
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
3Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:00:02
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:07
6Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
9Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:00:13
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
13Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
15Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:41
16Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy
17David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
18Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
19Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
21Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
25Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block
26Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
28Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
29Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy
30Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
31Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
32Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
33Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
34Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing
35Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
36William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
37Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
38Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:01:00
39Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
41Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:01:07
42Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:08
43Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:01:19
44Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi
45Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:01:32
46Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:36
47James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:01:45
48Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:02:03
49James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC
50Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:02:35
51Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
52Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
53Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
54Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
55Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
56Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
57David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:19
58Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
59James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
60David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
61Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:03:23
62François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
63Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:35
64Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
65Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
66Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:04:22
67Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
68Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
69Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
70Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy
71Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
73Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
74Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
75Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block
76Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block
77Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi
79Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
80Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
81Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:37
82Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
83Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:44
84James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:14:30
DQSébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo
DNFClinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi
DNFKieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing
DNFChales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
DNFÉmile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi3pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose2
3Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC3pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team2
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Finish -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi15pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC14
3Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC13
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team12
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team11
6Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada10
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose8
9Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing7
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C105
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
13Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
14Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
15Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada7pts
2Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose2
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada7pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose2
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

KOM 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada7pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose3
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi2
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raleigh - GAC8:59:04
2Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:05
3Team Type 1 Sanofi0:00:39
4Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:44
5Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:00:46
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
8Exergy0:01:20
9Spidertech p/b C100:01:37
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:23
11Node4 Giordana Racing0:04:06
12BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:04:34
13H&R Block0:05:57
14Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosai0:05:59
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:07:21
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:11:12

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team16:01:00
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:19
3Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:43
4Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:06
5Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy0:01:07
6Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:17
8Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:29
9Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:35
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:01:39
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:02:01
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
13Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
14David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:39
15Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
16Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
17Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:48
18Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:49
19Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:50
20Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy0:03:54
21Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:58
22Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy0:04:11
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:04:39
24Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:05:04
25Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:05:29
26Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:06:10
27Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:12
28Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
29Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:39
30Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:06:41
31Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:06:50
32Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:07:01
33Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:57
34Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
35William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
36Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:08:08
37Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:30
38François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:08:33
39Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:10:39
40Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
41Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:10
42Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:12
43Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:12:42
44Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:12:50
45Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:13:08
46Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:13:38
47Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:13:53
48Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:14:04
49Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:05
50Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:20
51Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:41
52James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:14:54
53Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:15:19
54Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:15:22
55Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:57
56Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:16:39
57Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:15
58Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:18:34
59Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:19:32
60Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:38
61Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:20:02
62Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:13
63James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:20:18
64James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:21:54
65Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:21:57
66Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:23:12
67Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:19
68Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block0:23:30
69David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:23:53
70Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:23:57
71Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:24:13
72Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:24:14
73Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:24:36
74Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:55
75Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:26:17
76Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:28:14
77Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:29:26
78Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:33:31
79Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:34:06
80David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
81Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy0:35:49
82Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:35:50
83Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:52:25
84James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:05:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team43pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada34
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team33
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team30
5Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1030
6Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1029
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team28
8Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team22
9Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team22
10Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy21
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi21
12Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block21
13Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team20
14Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada17
15Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC17
16James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC16
17Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC16
18Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC15
19David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing15
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy15
21Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
22Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
23Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
24Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
25Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
26Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
27Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
28Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose10
30Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada10
31Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C107
32Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing7
33Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
34Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
35David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
36Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
37Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy5
38Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo3
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
40François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C103
41Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
42Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
43Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
44James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1
45Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1
46Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada33pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team23
3Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy20
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team20
5Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17
6Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C1016
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
8Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC13
9James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing12
10Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC11
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
12David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
13Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose7
15Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
17James Sparling, (Can) Raleigh - GAC6
18David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose5
19Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi5
20Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
21Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada3
22Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
23Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
24David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing2
25Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
26Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
27Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team48:06:25
2Spidertech p/b C100:01:14
3Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:48
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
5Exergy0:05:06
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:56
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:09:35
8Raleigh - GAC0:12:30
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:36
10Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:55
11BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:20:43
12Node4 Giordana Racing0:23:03
13H&R Block0:26:27
14Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:41:48
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:44:09
16Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:53:20

