Tour de Beauce past winners
1998-2011
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|2010
|Ben Day (AUS) Team Fly V Australia
|2009
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2008
|Svein Tuft (CAN) Symmetrics Professional Cycling Team
|2007
|Ben Day (AUS) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2006
|Valery Kobzarenko (UKR) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill (AUS) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2004
|Tomasz Brozyna (POL) Action-ATI
|2003
|John Lieswyn (USA) 7 Up/Maxxis
|2002
|Michael Rogers (AUS) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Henk Vogels (AUS) Mercury-Viatel
|2000
|Tomáš Konec(ný (CZE) Wüstenrot-ZVVZ
|1999
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|1998
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
