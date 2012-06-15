Trending

Tuft powers to victory in stage four time trial

Sutherland takes over general classification lead from Mancebo

Image 1 of 12

Svein Tuft (Canadian National Team) en route to victory in the stage 4 time trial at Tour de Beauce

Svein Tuft (Canadian National Team) en route to victory in the stage 4 time trial at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 7th

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 7th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) 4th

Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) 4th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Hugo Houle (Spidertech powered by C10) 3rd

Hugo Houle (Spidertech powered by C10) 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Rob Britton (H&R Block) 6th

Rob Britton (H&R Block) 6th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 8th

Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 8th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by C10) 5th

Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by C10) 5th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Zach Bell (Spidertech powered by C10) 9th

Zach Bell (Spidertech powered by C10) 9th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) finished 15th and lost the overall lead

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) finished 15th and lost the overall lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) finished second in the time trial

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) finished second in the time trial
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

Tour de Beauce stage 4 podium (l-r): Hugo Houle, Svein Tuft and Rory Sutherland

Tour de Beauce stage 4 podium (l-r): Hugo Houle, Svein Tuft and Rory Sutherland
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is the new leader at the 2012 Tour de Beauce

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is the new leader at the 2012 Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

It was no surprise that Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) would pull on the Tour de Beauce yellow jersey after the stage 4 time trial Friday, but it was a shock to see just how much time 2011 overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) would lose on the big Australian.

Mancebo went into the stage with only a 10-second lead on Sutherland and covered the 21.4-km course 1:27 slower to drop all the way to seventh on the overall standings.

"The problem was me – I'm not good in the TT," said the Spaniard, whose light weight didn't help on a course that favours powerfully built riders. "A bad day, simply."

The stage marked a return to form for Svein Tuft (Canadian National Team), who churned through the course at an average of 48.2 km/h to stop the clock at 27:08 and notch up his first individual win of 2012, 30 seconds ahead of Sutherland.

With two stages to go, Sutherland now has a 19-second lead on the surprising young Canadian Hugo Houle (SpiderTech p/b C10). Orica-GreenEDGE teammates Christian Meier and Tuft (both riding for the Canadian National Team) are third and fourth at 43 seconds and 1:04, respectively.

"It's going to be tough (to defend the lead) but it's simple mathematics," said Sutherland. "With Marc De Maar (5th overall at 1:12) and Ben Day (11th at 2:11) we've got three guys in relatively good position."

On paper, UnitedHealthCare has the strongest team, but Sutherland said there are no guarantees. "Being the best team on paper, if you think about that then you forget about the simple things about how to race your bike," he said.

The 21.4-km out-and-back course in Saint-Benoit-Labre climbed about 150m to the turnaround, but as usual in Beauce the course was harder than the profile indicated. The riders faced grades as steep as 7 percent over a series of rollers on the way out, and needed to turn over a huge gear to maintain speed on the way back. Fortunately the weather was perfect – about 18C with blue skies and a gentle wind.

The first rider to crack 30 minutes was New Zealander Joseph Cooper (Bike NZ-Pure Black Racing), the 13th rider off, who posted a 29:29 on a course he described as "unrelenting."

Cooper's time stood for nearly three quarters of an hour until William Clarke (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) crossed the line in 29:17. Olympic track cycling medal favourite Zach Bell (SpiderTech p/b C10) was then the first under 29 minutes with a 28:43.

But all eyes were on Svein Tuft, who started the stage 17th overall at 1:44. Tuft said he's been having a hard time finding his form since Paris-Roubaix, and struggled to produce power in the Giro d'Italia, so he was particularly happy with his ride today.

"When I went out over the rollers I felt the power was there," said the seven-time Canadian time trial champion, who crossed the line in 27:08 after turning over a 56x11 at up to 80 km/h on the return leg. "It's been awhile since I've pushed that kind of power – it's satisfying."

After that, the race was for second place. Ben Day (UnitedHealthCare) posted a 28:39, immediately followed by Rob Britton (H&R Block) in 28:24. Four minutes later, Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) lowered the bar to 28:18 before Meier bested that with a 28:03.

Then Houle delighted the home crowd by cracking 28 minutes with a 27:54, but any hopes of taking yellow were dashed less than two minutes later when Sutherland put up a 27:38. Nevertheless, the 2011 Canadian U23 road and time trial champion was satisfied. "The team showed its confidence in me, and today the pressure was on me to perform," said the 21-year-old. "I just want to show people that I can time trial with the best in North America."

Houle is just 19 seconds behind Sutherland in the overall, but he's realistic about his chances. "It will be very difficult to take the jersey because UHC is very strong," he said. "The legs are good and I'm very strong, but Sutherland is too. But it's not over – we'll fight to the end."

The riders now have two tough circuit races to finish off the Tour. Saturday's 125km circuit race in Quebec City will be run over 13 laps of a course that includes part of the same climb as the WorldTour Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in September. Another 125km circuit race in Ville St-Georges awaits the riders on Sunday. This stage – which features 19 corners and two climbs on each of the 10 laps – was the scene of a dramatic GC showdown last year that saw Mancebo emerge the victor.

"I think for a bike racing fan, there's going to be some fireworks," said Tuft.

Race notes

Mancebo, who said he's had bad legs since the first stage, was visibly disappointed with his result today and vowed to fight to the end of the Tour. "It's not over for me for the GC – I'll attack tomorrow or after tomorrow to go for the yellow or podium," he said. "For me, seventh on GC is nothing."

Five Canadians finished in the top-10 in the time trial, and now occupy three of the top four GC places, which has Tuft optimistic for the future. "We have so many young guys coming up, performing at a high level – the future looks good," he said. Tuft also said he's happy to be doing the Tour de Beauce instead of training at home for the Canadian championships, which will be held next weekend in nearby Lac-Mégantic (Thursday's stage went over the main climb on the road circuit). "To come and race here is perfect prep for nationals," said the defending road and time trial champion.

Full Results
1Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:27:08
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
3Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:46
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:55
5Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:10
6Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:01:16
7Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
8Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
9Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:35
10Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy0:01:42
11Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:01:49
14Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:56
15Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:57
16Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:01
17William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
18Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:09
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy0:02:15
20Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
21Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:21
22Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
23Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:30
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block0:02:38
26Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:02:41
27Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:02:44
28Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:02:46
29Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:49
30Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:09
31Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:03:12
32Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:16
33Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada
34Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
35David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:19
36Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
37Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:03:30
38David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
39Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:03:33
40Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:03:34
41Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
42Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:39
43Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:03:50
44Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:03:53
45Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:03:56
46David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
47Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:04:09
48Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
49Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:04:16
50Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:21
51Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
52Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:04:26
53Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:04:28
54Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:29
55Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:04:31
56Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
57James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
58Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:04:33
59Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
60Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
61Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:04:41
62Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:04:42
63Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:04:46
64Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
65Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:04:48
66Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:04:52
67William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:04:56
68François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:05:00
69Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:05:03
70Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:05:06
71Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic
72Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block0:05:10
73Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:05:12
74Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
75Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:21
76Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:05:22
77Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
78Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:26
79Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
80Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi
81James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:05:28
82James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:05:37
83Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy0:05:38
84Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
85Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:00
86Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
87Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:09
88Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team
89Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:06:12
90Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:06:13
91Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:06:19
92Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:28
93James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:06:34
94Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:06:36
HDBrad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:06:53
HDFrançois Chabot (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:07:02
HDColter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:07:56
HDMatt Higgins (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:15:45

Points
1Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada15pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1013
4Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada12
5Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1011
6Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block10
7Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C107
10Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy6
11Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy4
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi3
14Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
15Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:24:54
2Spidertech p/b C100:00:01
3Équipe Nationale du Canada0:00:41
4Exergy0:02:13
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:16
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:30
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:52
9Team Type 1-Sanofi0:04:56
10H&R Block0:05:05
11BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing
12Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:08:01
13Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:08:22
14Raleigh - GAC0:08:41
15Node4 Giordana Racing0:09:33
16Ekoï.com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:10:44
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:12:10

General classification after stage 4
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:00:54
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:00:19
3Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:00:43
4Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:04
5Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy0:01:05
6Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:17
8Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:01:27
9Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
10Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block0:01:37
11Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:02:53
13Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
14David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:03:37
15Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:38
16Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
17Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:03:47
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy0:03:52
19Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:03:56
20Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:04:05
21Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy0:04:09
22Michael Torckler (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:04:16
23Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:20
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:05:13
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) H&R Block0:05:29
26Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
27Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:43
28Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:05:46
29François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:05:49
30Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
31Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
32Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:06:29
33Matt Holmes (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:06:39
34Julian Kyer (USA) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:06:48
35Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:06:59
36Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:07:36
37William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
38Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:07:55
39Philip Lavery (IRL) Node4 Giordana Racing0:07:58
40Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:28
41Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:10:03
42Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:10:04
43Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:34
44Brennan Townshend (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:10:54
45Taylor Gunman (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:11:13
46Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:15
47Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:11:27
48Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:11:39
49Andrew McCullough (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:11:42
50Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:44
51Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:51
52Reid Mumford (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:56
53James Moss (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:12:14
54Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:32
55Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:12:40
56Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose
57Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:17
58Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:13:23
59Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:14:01
60Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:14:43
61Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:50
62Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
63Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
64Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
65Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:17
66Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:17:56
67James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:19:12
68Kai Reus (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:18
69Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block0:19:29
70Nic Hamilton (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:20:04
71James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC0:20:30
72Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:20:35
73David Stephens (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:21:13
74Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:21:16
75Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:21:17
76Justin Kerr (NZl) H&R Block0:22:16
77Dominic Chalifoux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic0:23:04
78Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:23:34
79Chales Bryer (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:24:09
80Jean-François Racine (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:24:13
81Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:25:25
82Joseph Cooper (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:28:33
83David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:31:26
84Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Exergy0:31:48
85Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:31:49
86Stuart Wight (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:32:10
87Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:35:23
88Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 Sanofi0:36:51
89Samuel Blanchette (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:48:24
90Kieran Frend (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing0:48:52
91James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:51:09
92Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:52:14
93Émile Jean (Can) Ekoï.Com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:57:51
94William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1:14:00

Points classification
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team39pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada32
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team30
4Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C1029
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team27
6Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C1025
7Mattew Cooke (USA) Exergy21
8Rob Britton (Can) H&R Block21
9Marc De Maar (Aho) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team19
10Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team18
11Svein Tuft (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada17
12James Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC16
13Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC15
14David Clarke (GBr) Node4 Giordana Racing15
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Exergy15
16Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
17Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 Sanofi13
18Sebastien Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose11
20Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
21Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
22Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
23Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C1010
24Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
25Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team8
26Zach Bell (Can) Spidertech p/b C107
27Roman Van Uden (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing6
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C105
29David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
30Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Exergy5
32Adam Farabaugh (USA) Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo3
33Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
34François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b C103
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 Sanofi3
36Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
37Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
38Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
39Michael Woods (Can) Équipe Nationale Du Canada2
40James Williamson (NZl) BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing1
41Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 Sanofi1

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team39:06:05
2Spidertech p/b C100:00:53
3Équipe Nationale du Canada0:02:20
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
5Exergy0:05:02
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:07
7Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:10:05
8Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:29
9Raleigh - GAC0:13:46
10Team Type 1-Sanofi0:15:32
11BikeNZ-Pure Black Racing0:17:25
12Node4 Giordana Racing0:20:13
13H&R Block0:21:46
14Trek Red Truck Racing Team p/b Mosaic Homes0:37:05
15Deda / Hype Ski-Vélo0:38:04
16Ekoï.com / Gaspésien Pro Cycling Team0:43:24
17Team Medique p/b Silber Investments2:16:39

