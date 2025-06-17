Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour: Filippo Ganna set for path less travelled to Tour de France

Back after Paris-Roubaix, Ineos Grenadiers rider tipped to be top pre-race favourite

2024 Baloise Belgium Tour: the final podium
2024 Baloise Belgium Tour: the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a prolonged break following Paris-Roubaix, Filippo Ganna returns to racing at the Baloise Belgium Tour on Wednesday.

Interest will be high in whether the Italian time trial champion can put in a serious GC bid in potentially very favourable terrain - and simultaneously perhaps show rising form for the fast-approaching Tour de France.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

