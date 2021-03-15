Tirreno-Adriatico: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins stage 6

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 Tadej Pogacar in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Tirreno-Adriatico hits the seafront (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton at the finish in Lido di Fermo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Tirreno-Adriatico leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 The blue skies were back at Tirreno-Adriatico after Sunday's rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 The break of the day at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel enjoys an easier day in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico to Lido di Fermo, beating Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) after the break of the day escaped the grip of the sprinters’ teams.

Six riders outfoxed the peloton, with veteran Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) also in the move. However, in a five-rider sprint, Würtz Schmidt used his time trial power to surge to the line along the seafront finish.

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) had been part of the break but was distanced on the final short climb of the finishing circuit and so finished sixth at 25 seconds. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton at 1:09 so retained his overall race lead before Tuesday’s 10.1km final time trial.

Brief Results Rank Bib Result 1 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 3:42:09 2 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:0:25 7 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 10 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM