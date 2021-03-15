Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins stage 6

Pogacar retains race lead before Tuesday's final time trial

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Denmark and Team Israel StartUp Nation Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Passo Capannelle 1298m Breakaway Snow Mountains TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Tadej Pogacar in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico hits the seafront (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton at the finish in Lido di Fermo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

The blue skies were back at Tirreno-Adriatico after Sunday's rain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

The break of the day at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Mathieu van der Poel enjoys an easier day in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico to Lido di Fermo, beating Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) after the break of the day escaped the grip of the sprinters’ teams.

Six riders outfoxed the peloton, with veteran Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) also in the move. However, in a five-rider sprint, Würtz Schmidt used his time trial power to surge to the line along the seafront finish.

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) had been part of the break but was distanced on the final short climb of the finishing circuit and so finished sixth at 25 seconds. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton at 1:09 so retained his overall race lead before Tuesday’s 10.1km final time trial.

More to come!

Brief Results
RankBibResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation3:42:09
2Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
6Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:0:25
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:01:09
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
10Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM

General classification after stage 6
RankBibResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates26:24:59
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma0:01:15
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious0:03:00
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers0:03:30
5Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:54
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:30
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:42
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM0:05:03
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:54
10Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange0:06:58

