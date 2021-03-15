Tirreno-Adriatico: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins stage 6
Pogacar retains race lead before Tuesday's final time trial
Stage 6: Castelraimondo - Lido di Fermo
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico to Lido di Fermo, beating Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) after the break of the day escaped the grip of the sprinters’ teams.
Six riders outfoxed the peloton, with veteran Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) also in the move. However, in a five-rider sprint, Würtz Schmidt used his time trial power to surge to the line along the seafront finish.
Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) had been part of the break but was distanced on the final short climb of the finishing circuit and so finished sixth at 25 seconds. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton at 1:09 so retained his overall race lead before Tuesday’s 10.1km final time trial.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:42:09
|2
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:0:25
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:09
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|10
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26:24:59
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:15
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:00
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:30
|5
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:30
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:42
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:03
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:58
Tirreno-Adriatico: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins stage 6
