Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 3 in Gualdo Tadino

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo) is paced back to the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) in action at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Jumbo Visma lead the peloton on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Alex Howes (EF-Education Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Simon Clarke checks in with Tom Southam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) got the better of his great rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on a draggy uphill sprint to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Dutchman delivered a ferocious kick in the finale to claim victory, while Van Aert might have paid for the effort made to bring back a late attack from Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The victory came after Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix had done much of the work earlier in the stage to bring back the day’s five man breakaway, after the rest of the peloton showed little intent to do so.

More to follow...

Stage Rank Bib Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5:24:18 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation