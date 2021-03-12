Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 3 in Gualdo Tadino
Wout Van Aert maintains overall lead
Stage 3: Monticiano - Gualdo Tadino
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) got the better of his great rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on a draggy uphill sprint to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
The Dutchman delivered a ferocious kick in the finale to claim victory, while Van Aert might have paid for the effort made to bring back a late attack from Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
The victory came after Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix had done much of the work earlier in the stage to bring back the day’s five man breakaway, after the rest of the peloton showed little intent to do so.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5:24:18
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:01:47
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:0:04
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:10
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:0:19
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:20
|6
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
