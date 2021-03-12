Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 3 in Gualdo Tadino

By

Wout Van Aert maintains overall lead

Stage 3: Monticiano - Gualdo Tadino

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) got the better of his great rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on a draggy uphill sprint to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Dutchman delivered a ferocious kick in the finale to claim victory, while Van Aert might have paid for the effort made to bring back a late attack from Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The victory came after Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix had done much of the work earlier in the stage to bring back the day’s five man breakaway, after the rest of the peloton showed little intent to do so.

More to follow...

Stage
RankBibResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix5:24:18
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation

General classification after stage 3
RankBibResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma14:01:47
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix0:0:04
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:10
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious0:0:19
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:0:20
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

