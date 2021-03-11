Tirreno-Adriatico: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2

Image 1 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 33 Vincenzo Albanese, John Archibald at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 33 The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 33 The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 33 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 Greg Van Avermaet at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 33 Overall leader Wout van Aert at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 33 Overall leader Wout Van Aert at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 33 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 33 Wout van Aert in the leader's blue jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 33 Simone Velasco and Marcus Burghardt lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 The breakaway on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 33 Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 33 John Archibald (Eolo Kometa) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 33 Simon Pellaud leads the escape group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 33 Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 33 Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) at the start of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 The view of Tuscany during stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) went on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Wout Van Aert was protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Wout Van Aert kept the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made a perfectly-timed attack in the closing metres of the final climb to catch teammate and breakaway rider Joåo Almeida and secure the stage 2 victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chiusdino.

The World champion stormed across the finish line ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and overall leader Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

"I was focused on keeping my position and it was a perfect situation for us, with João Almeida [up front], and for me to follow the attacks in the final kilometres," Alaphilippe said.

"I kept my position in the front with the help of Kasper Asgreen and Zdenek Stybar, and we saw Joåo as going full gas in the last kilometre, so I was focused on what was happening behind me and everyone was on the limit. When I saw Joåo, I went full gas. This victory makes me really happy."

Van Aert, stage 1 winner, kept his overall race lead by four seconds ahead of Alaphilippe and eight seconds ahead of Van der Poel as the race continues with stage 3’s 219km race from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino on Friday.

Stage 2 ended on the slopes of the 7.5km climb to Chiusdino, which had an average grade of 3.5 per cent, that started at 2 per cent and then gradually kicked up to 5 per cent in the last two kilometres.

A breakaway quartet of Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) cleared the field over the top of Poggio alla Croce, and entered the final climb with roughly 20 seconds in hand.

Yates was distanced on the upper slopes as Sivakov made a powerful attack, which was then followed by Almeida and Landa. Almeida made one last searing attack, tongue hanging out, with 800 metres to go, and the Portuguese rider pushed on determined to take the stage win, as Sivakov and Landa could not respond and were swallowed up by the impending main field.

Almeida might have been able to hang on for the stage win if it weren’t for the power and strength in the field behind, with all the main favourites playing their cards in the closing metres.

Alaphilippe followed the main moves, and then proved strongest of the bunch, attacking in the last few hundred metres, catching and passing Almeida, and then taking the stage win ahead of Van der Poel and Van Aert.

How it unfolded

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lined up as the overall leader for the start of stage 2 in Camaiore on Thursday determined to keep his race lead following a 202km race to Chiusdino.

The race headed out of Camaiore with a flat route for the first half before venturing deep into the Tuscan hills. Once in the Siena area, the route included more climbs through Rosia, Casciano di Murlo and Monticiano. There was only one categorised climb in Poggio alla Croce, at 166km, followed by one intermediate sprint at Monticiano before the route headed up towards the finish with a gradual climb and then a 5.4 per cent final kilometre in Chiusdino.

A group of six cleared the field early including Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli), Marcus Burghard (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Albanese and John Archibald (Eolo Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom) and Pieter Vanspeybroeck (Intermarchè Wanty Gobert).

They gained more than five minutes in the opening 25km of the race and pushed across the Pisa Plain at 43kph. Velasco became the virtual race leader because he started the day in fourth place on GC at just seven seconds behind Van Aert, largely due to being involved in the previous day’s breakaway and picking up time bonuses.

As they raced closer toward the hills, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were visible near the front of the main field chasing, and the gap dropped to 3:40.

The break pushed on and worked well together but their lead dropped to 1:45 near the foot of the 4.5km Casciano ascent, which was quickly followed by a false flat and rapid descent. Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) displayed his expert descending skills at the head of the main field, swallowing up the six breakaway riders, who had spent nearly 150km off the front.

The field was back together ahead of the Poggio alla Croce (3.5km at 7 per cent), but Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to attack and launched clear of the field. Overnight leader Van Aert had appeared to be isolated with only two teammates left to help in the chase.

Bernal was joined by Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal). Further back on the climb at 15 seconds, a chase group formed that included Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and while others attempted to bridge the short gap, the move didn’t stick.

A new lead group formed that included Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who gained 12 seconds, with Yates picking up full mountain points over the top of Poggio alla Croce.

Ineos Grenadiers, with five riders still in the reduced field, organised themselves near the front but sat back behind Jumbo-Visma’s Tobias Foss and Timo Roosen, who were the only teammates left to help overall leader Van Aert.

The quartet of Yates, Landa, Almeida and Sivakov worked well together at first but they never really got more than 20 seconds on the field, and with 16km to go, there looked to be some question as to how much effort to put into a breakaway that didn’t show enough promise.

Sivakov jumped in pursuit of the time bonus for the intermediate sprint at Monticiano with 12km to go and collected 3 seconds with Yates taking 2 seconds, and Landa 1 second.

Into the final climb to Chiusdino, the quartet still had 20 seconds in hand as UAE Team Emirates moved forward to set a quick pace in the peloton behind them. Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers had a near-full team with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna protecting riders Bernal and Geraint Thomas, but with Sivakov up the road, they were under no obligation to set the pace.

Jumbo-Visma’s two riders stayed close to Van Aert but the overnight leader was followed by riders like Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), all capable of winning on the punchy finish climb.

The final climb was 7.5km, with an average grade of 3.5 per cent, but it started at 2 per cent and gradually kicked up to 5 per cent near the last two kilometres and into Chiusdino. Yates was immediately distanced as the breakaway attacks began and while Almeida proved the strongest of the remaining three, he was caught and passed by Alaphilippe in the final few hundred metres and watched as his teammate took the stage win for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:01:32 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 25 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 32 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 33 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 37 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:11 38 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 39 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 41 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:16 42 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:28 45 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:31 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 49 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 50 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:34 51 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 53 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 57 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:03 59 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:22 60 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 61 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 62 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 63 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 64 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:22 66 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 67 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:55 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:51 69 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:08 70 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 71 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 77 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 78 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 80 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 81 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 82 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 83 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 84 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 86 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 87 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 88 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 91 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 92 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 93 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 94 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 95 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 96 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 97 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 99 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 105 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 106 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 107 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 108 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 109 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:15 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 112 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 114 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 116 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 117 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 118 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 119 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 120 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 121 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 122 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 123 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 124 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:57 125 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:35 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:13:17 127 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:01 129 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 130 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 131 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 133 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 136 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 137 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 138 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 139 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 142 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 143 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 144 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 145 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 147 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 148 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 149 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 150 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 152 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 154 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 155 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 156 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 157 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 158 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 159 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 160 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 161 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 162 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 163 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 164 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 165 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 166 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54 167 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 168 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 169 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 170 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 171 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 172 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 173 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 174 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 175 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1 - Monticiano km. 187.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 2 - Chiusdino km. 202 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 6 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 - Poggio alla Croce km. 171.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Chiusdino km. 202 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:01:32 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 6 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:11 10 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 11 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28 57 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 67 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:55 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:08 16 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 17 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 18 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 20 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 23 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:01 24 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 27 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 28 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 30 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54 31 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:04:36 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 Astana-Premier Tech 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Team Qhubeka Assos 6 AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:16 7 Movistar Team 0:01:15 8 Bahrain Victorious 0:09:08 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 EF Education-Nippo 0:09:19 12 Jumbo-Visma 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:15 14 Team BikeExchange 0:18:16 15 Alpecin-Fenix 16 Team DSM 17 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Israel Start-up Nation 19 Groupama-FDJ 0:18:35 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:23 21 Total Direct Energie 0:20:34 22 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 UAE Team Emirates 0:22:30 24 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24 25 Cofidis 0:41:17

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8:37:35 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:08 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:14 7 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 19 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 28 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 32 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 35 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 37 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 38 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 39 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 40 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:30 41 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:42 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:45 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:06 46 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:49 47 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:09:22 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 49 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 50 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 52 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 56 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 58 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 62 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 63 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 64 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 65 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 66 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 69 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 70 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 72 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 77 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 78 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 83 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:01 84 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:42 85 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:50 86 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:11:10 87 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:25 88 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:29 89 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 90 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 91 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 92 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 93 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 94 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 95 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 96 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 97 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 98 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 99 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 100 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:28 101 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:49 102 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:31 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 104 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:17 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:14:44 106 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:09 107 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:12 108 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:13 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:15 110 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 112 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 114 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 115 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 116 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 117 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 118 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 120 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 121 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 125 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 126 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 127 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 129 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 130 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 131 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 132 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:33 133 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:36 134 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:13 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:16:14 136 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 138 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 139 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 140 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:40 141 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:17:16 142 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:58 143 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:08 144 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 146 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 147 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 148 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 149 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:07 150 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:19:10 151 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 152 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:47 153 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:21:23

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 20 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 8 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 11 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 12 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 14 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 15 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 18 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 21 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 24 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1 25 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 9 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 12 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8:37:46 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:03 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 10 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 11 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 12 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:38 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:11 14 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 16 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 17 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39 19 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:59 20 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:18 21 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:02 22 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:04 23 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 25 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:03 27 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:57 28 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:59 29 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 30 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:36