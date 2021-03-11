Tirreno-Adriatico: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2
World champion mows down teammate Almeida in furious finale as Van Aert keeps race lead
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made a perfectly-timed attack in the closing metres of the final climb to catch teammate and breakaway rider Joåo Almeida and secure the stage 2 victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chiusdino.
The World champion stormed across the finish line ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and overall leader Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
"I was focused on keeping my position and it was a perfect situation for us, with João Almeida [up front], and for me to follow the attacks in the final kilometres," Alaphilippe said.
"I kept my position in the front with the help of Kasper Asgreen and Zdenek Stybar, and we saw Joåo as going full gas in the last kilometre, so I was focused on what was happening behind me and everyone was on the limit. When I saw Joåo, I went full gas. This victory makes me really happy."
Van Aert, stage 1 winner, kept his overall race lead by four seconds ahead of Alaphilippe and eight seconds ahead of Van der Poel as the race continues with stage 3’s 219km race from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino on Friday.
Stage 2 ended on the slopes of the 7.5km climb to Chiusdino, which had an average grade of 3.5 per cent, that started at 2 per cent and then gradually kicked up to 5 per cent in the last two kilometres.
A breakaway quartet of Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) cleared the field over the top of Poggio alla Croce, and entered the final climb with roughly 20 seconds in hand.
Yates was distanced on the upper slopes as Sivakov made a powerful attack, which was then followed by Almeida and Landa. Almeida made one last searing attack, tongue hanging out, with 800 metres to go, and the Portuguese rider pushed on determined to take the stage win, as Sivakov and Landa could not respond and were swallowed up by the impending main field.
Almeida might have been able to hang on for the stage win if it weren’t for the power and strength in the field behind, with all the main favourites playing their cards in the closing metres.
Alaphilippe followed the main moves, and then proved strongest of the bunch, attacking in the last few hundred metres, catching and passing Almeida, and then taking the stage win ahead of Van der Poel and Van Aert.
How it unfolded
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lined up as the overall leader for the start of stage 2 in Camaiore on Thursday determined to keep his race lead following a 202km race to Chiusdino.
The race headed out of Camaiore with a flat route for the first half before venturing deep into the Tuscan hills. Once in the Siena area, the route included more climbs through Rosia, Casciano di Murlo and Monticiano. There was only one categorised climb in Poggio alla Croce, at 166km, followed by one intermediate sprint at Monticiano before the route headed up towards the finish with a gradual climb and then a 5.4 per cent final kilometre in Chiusdino.
A group of six cleared the field early including Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli), Marcus Burghard (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Albanese and John Archibald (Eolo Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom) and Pieter Vanspeybroeck (Intermarchè Wanty Gobert).
They gained more than five minutes in the opening 25km of the race and pushed across the Pisa Plain at 43kph. Velasco became the virtual race leader because he started the day in fourth place on GC at just seven seconds behind Van Aert, largely due to being involved in the previous day’s breakaway and picking up time bonuses.
As they raced closer toward the hills, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were visible near the front of the main field chasing, and the gap dropped to 3:40.
The break pushed on and worked well together but their lead dropped to 1:45 near the foot of the 4.5km Casciano ascent, which was quickly followed by a false flat and rapid descent. Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) displayed his expert descending skills at the head of the main field, swallowing up the six breakaway riders, who had spent nearly 150km off the front.
The field was back together ahead of the Poggio alla Croce (3.5km at 7 per cent), but Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to attack and launched clear of the field. Overnight leader Van Aert had appeared to be isolated with only two teammates left to help in the chase.
Bernal was joined by Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal). Further back on the climb at 15 seconds, a chase group formed that included Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and while others attempted to bridge the short gap, the move didn’t stick.
A new lead group formed that included Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who gained 12 seconds, with Yates picking up full mountain points over the top of Poggio alla Croce.
Ineos Grenadiers, with five riders still in the reduced field, organised themselves near the front but sat back behind Jumbo-Visma’s Tobias Foss and Timo Roosen, who were the only teammates left to help overall leader Van Aert.
The quartet of Yates, Landa, Almeida and Sivakov worked well together at first but they never really got more than 20 seconds on the field, and with 16km to go, there looked to be some question as to how much effort to put into a breakaway that didn’t show enough promise.
Sivakov jumped in pursuit of the time bonus for the intermediate sprint at Monticiano with 12km to go and collected 3 seconds with Yates taking 2 seconds, and Landa 1 second.
Into the final climb to Chiusdino, the quartet still had 20 seconds in hand as UAE Team Emirates moved forward to set a quick pace in the peloton behind them. Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers had a near-full team with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna protecting riders Bernal and Geraint Thomas, but with Sivakov up the road, they were under no obligation to set the pace.
Jumbo-Visma’s two riders stayed close to Van Aert but the overnight leader was followed by riders like Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), all capable of winning on the punchy finish climb.
The final climb was 7.5km, with an average grade of 3.5 per cent, but it started at 2 per cent and gradually kicked up to 5 per cent near the last two kilometres and into Chiusdino. Yates was immediately distanced as the breakaway attacks began and while Almeida proved the strongest of the remaining three, he was caught and passed by Alaphilippe in the final few hundred metres and watched as his teammate took the stage win for Deceuninck-QuickStep.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:01:32
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|32
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|37
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:11
|38
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|40
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|41
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:16
|42
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|45
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|47
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:34
|51
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|53
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|57
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:03
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:22
|60
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|61
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|62
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|63
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|64
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|65
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:22
|66
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:55
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:51
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:08
|70
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|71
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|77
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|78
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|81
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|82
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|83
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|84
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|86
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|88
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|91
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|92
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|93
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|94
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|95
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|97
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|99
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|100
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|107
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|108
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|109
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:15
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|112
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|113
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|114
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|118
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|119
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|120
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|121
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|123
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|124
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|125
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:35
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:13:17
|127
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:01
|129
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|130
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|131
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|133
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|136
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|137
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|138
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|139
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|142
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|143
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|144
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|145
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|147
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|148
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|149
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|150
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|151
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|152
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|155
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|156
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|157
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|158
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|159
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|160
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|161
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|162
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|163
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|164
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|166
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:54
|167
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|169
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|170
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|171
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|172
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|173
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|174
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|175
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|6
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5:01:32
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:11
|10
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:28
|57
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|67
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:55
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:08
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|17
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|18
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|23
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:01
|24
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|30
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:54
|31
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|32
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:04:36
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:08
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:19
|12
|Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:15
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|0:18:16
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Team DSM
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:35
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:23
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|0:20:34
|22
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:30
|24
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:24
|25
|Cofidis
|0:41:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|8:37:35
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:08
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:13
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|32
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|35
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|37
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|38
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|39
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|40
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:30
|41
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:06
|46
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:49
|47
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:22
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|49
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|50
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|56
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|57
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|58
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|62
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|63
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|64
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|66
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|69
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|70
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|72
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|77
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|78
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:01
|84
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:42
|85
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:50
|86
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|87
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:25
|88
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:29
|89
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|91
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|92
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|93
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|95
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|98
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|99
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|100
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12:28
|101
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:49
|102
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:31
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|104
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:17
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:14:44
|106
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:09
|107
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:15:12
|108
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:13
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:15
|110
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|111
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|112
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|114
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|115
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|116
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|117
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|118
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|120
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|125
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|126
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|127
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|129
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|131
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|132
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:15:33
|133
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:36
|134
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:16:13
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:14
|136
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|138
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|140
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:40
|141
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:17:16
|142
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:58
|143
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:08
|144
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|146
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|147
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|149
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:07
|150
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:19:10
|151
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|152
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:19:47
|153
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:21:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|8
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|6
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|11
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|15
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|18
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|25
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|5
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|9
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|12
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8:37:46
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:03
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|10
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|11
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:38
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:11
|14
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|17
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:39
|19
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|20
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:18
|21
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:02
|22
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:04
|23
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|25
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|27
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:57
|28
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:18:59
|29
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25:53:27
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:08
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:19
|12
|Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:15
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|0:18:16
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Team DSM
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:35
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:23
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|0:20:34
|22
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:30
|24
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:24
|25
|Cofidis
|0:41:35
