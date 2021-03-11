Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2

By

World champion mows down teammate Almeida in furious finale as Van Aert keeps race lead

Image 1 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his win on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 33

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebtated as Mathieu van der Poel was left disappointed

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 33

This is the break of the day at Tirreno-Adriatico

Vincenzo Albanese, John Archibald at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 33

Tirreno-Adriatico passed through the Tuscan countryside

The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 33

The views of Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 33

Romain Bardet (Team DSM)

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 33

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton lines out during stage 2

The peloton at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 33

Greg van Avermaet (AG2R) seems happy to rolling along in the peloton

Greg Van Avermaet at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 33

Wout Van Aert is protected by his Jumbo-Visma team

Overall leader Wout van Aert at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 33

Tirreno-Adriatico race leader Wout Van Aert

Overall leader Wout Van Aert at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 33

Riders throw away their masks at the Tirreno-Adriatico start line

Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert in the leader's blue jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Simone Velasco of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marcus Burghardt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simone Velasco and Marcus Burghardt lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marcus Burghardt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe John Archibald of United Kingdom Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey Simone Velasco of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Pieter Vanspeybrouck of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Landscape Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arkea Samsic during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Edoardo Affini of Italy Robert Gesink of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Kasper Asgreen of Denmark Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Lukasz Owsian of Poland and Team Arkea Samsic The Peloton during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Landscape Mountains TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 John Archibald of United Kingdom and EoloKometa Cycling Team during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

John Archibald (Eolo Kometa) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Pellaud leads the escape group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 33

CHIUSDINO ITALY MARCH 11 Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino 522m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 11 2021 in Chiusdino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 33

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) at the start of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) at the start of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

The view of Tuscany during stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The view of Tuscany during stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) went on the attack

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) went on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered on the climb to the finish

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

Wout Van Aert was protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates

Wout Van Aert was protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

Wout Van Aert kept the leader's jersey

Wout Van Aert kept the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins in the rainbow jersey

Julian Alaphillippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange)

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made a perfectly-timed attack in the closing metres of the final climb to catch teammate and breakaway rider Joåo Almeida and secure the stage 2 victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chiusdino. 

The World champion stormed across the finish line ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and overall leader Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

"I was focused on keeping my position and it was a perfect situation for us, with João Almeida [up front], and for me to follow the attacks in the final kilometres," Alaphilippe said. 

"I kept my position in the front with the help of Kasper Asgreen and Zdenek Stybar, and we saw Joåo as going full gas in the last kilometre, so I was focused on what was happening behind me and everyone was on the limit. When I saw Joåo, I went full gas. This victory makes me really happy."

Van Aert, stage 1 winner, kept his overall race lead by four seconds ahead of Alaphilippe and eight seconds ahead of Van der Poel as the race continues with stage 3’s 219km race from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino on Friday.

Stage 2 ended on the slopes of the 7.5km climb to Chiusdino, which had an average grade of 3.5 per cent, that started at 2 per cent and then gradually kicked up to 5 per cent in the last two kilometres.

A breakaway quartet of Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) cleared the field over the top of Poggio alla Croce, and entered the final climb with roughly 20 seconds in hand. 

Yates was distanced on the upper slopes as Sivakov made a powerful attack, which was then followed by Almeida and Landa. Almeida made one last searing attack, tongue hanging out, with 800 metres to go, and the Portuguese rider pushed on determined to take the stage win, as Sivakov and Landa could not respond and were swallowed up by the impending main field.

Almeida might have been able to hang on for the stage win if it weren’t for the power and strength in the field behind, with all the main favourites playing their cards in the closing metres. 

Alaphilippe followed the main moves, and then proved strongest of the bunch, attacking in the last few hundred metres, catching and passing Almeida, and then taking the stage win ahead of Van der Poel and Van Aert.

How it unfolded

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lined up as the overall leader for the start of stage 2 in Camaiore on Thursday determined to keep his race lead following a 202km race to Chiusdino.

The race headed out of Camaiore with a flat route for the first half before venturing deep into the Tuscan hills. Once in the Siena area, the route included more climbs through Rosia, Casciano di Murlo and Monticiano. There was only one categorised climb in Poggio alla Croce, at 166km, followed by one intermediate sprint at Monticiano before the route headed up towards the finish with a gradual climb and then a 5.4 per cent final kilometre in Chiusdino.

A group of six cleared the field early including Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli), Marcus Burghard (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Albanese and John Archibald (Eolo Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom) and Pieter Vanspeybroeck (Intermarchè Wanty Gobert). 

They gained more than five minutes in the opening 25km of the race and pushed across the Pisa Plain at 43kph. Velasco became the virtual race leader because he started the day in fourth place on GC at just seven seconds behind Van Aert, largely due to being involved in the previous day’s breakaway and picking up time bonuses.

As they raced closer toward the hills, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep were visible near the front of the main field chasing, and the gap dropped to 3:40. 

The break pushed on and worked well together but their lead dropped to 1:45 near the foot of the 4.5km Casciano ascent, which was quickly followed by a false flat and rapid descent. Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) displayed his expert descending skills at the head of the main field, swallowing up the six breakaway riders, who had spent nearly 150km off the front.

The field was back together ahead of the Poggio alla Croce (3.5km at 7 per cent), but Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to attack and launched clear of the field. Overnight leader Van Aert had appeared to be isolated with only two teammates left to help in the chase. 

Bernal was joined by Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal). Further back on the climb at 15 seconds, a chase group formed that included Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and while others attempted to bridge the short gap, the move didn’t stick.

A new lead group formed that included Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who gained 12 seconds, with Yates picking up full mountain points over the top of Poggio alla Croce.

Ineos Grenadiers, with five riders still in the reduced field, organised themselves near the front but sat back behind Jumbo-Visma’s Tobias Foss and Timo Roosen, who were the only teammates left to help overall leader Van Aert.

The quartet of Yates, Landa, Almeida and Sivakov worked well together at first but they never really got more than 20 seconds on the field, and with 16km to go, there looked to be some question as to how much effort to put into a breakaway that didn’t show enough promise.

Sivakov jumped in pursuit of the time bonus for the intermediate sprint at Monticiano with 12km to go and collected 3 seconds with Yates taking 2 seconds, and Landa 1 second.

Into the final climb to Chiusdino, the quartet still had 20 seconds in hand as UAE Team Emirates moved forward to set a quick pace in the peloton behind them. Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers had a near-full team with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna protecting riders Bernal and Geraint Thomas, but with Sivakov up the road, they were under no obligation to set the pace.

Jumbo-Visma’s two riders stayed close to Van Aert but the overnight leader was followed by riders like Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), all capable of winning on the punchy finish climb.

The final climb was 7.5km, with an average grade of 3.5 per cent, but it started at 2 per cent and gradually kicked up to 5 per cent near the last two kilometres and into Chiusdino. Yates was immediately distanced as the breakaway attacks began and while Almeida proved the strongest of the remaining three, he was caught and passed by Alaphilippe in the final few hundred metres and watched as his teammate took the stage win for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:01:32
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
15Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
22Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
27Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
32Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
33Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
34Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
37Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:11
38Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
39Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
40Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
41Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:16
42Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19
44Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:28
45Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:31
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
49Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
50Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:34
51Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
53Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
57Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:03
59Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:22
60Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
61Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
62Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
63Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42
65Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:22
66Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
67Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:55
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:51
69Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:08
70Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
71Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
72Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
77Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
78Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
80Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
81Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
82Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
83Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
84Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
86Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
88Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
89Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
91Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
92Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
93Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
95Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
96Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
97Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
99Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
105Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
106Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
107Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
108Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
109Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:15
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
112Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
114Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
115Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
116Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
117Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
118Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
119Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
120Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
121Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
122Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
123Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
124Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:57
125Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:35
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:13:17
127Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:01
129Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
130Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
131Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
133Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
136Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
137Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
138Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
139Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
142Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
143Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
144Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
145Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
147Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
148Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
149Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
150Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
152Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
154Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
155Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
156Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
157Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
158Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
159Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
160Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
161John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
162Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
163Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
164Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
165Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
166Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54
167Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
168Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
169Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
170Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
171Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
172Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
173Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
174Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
175Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Sprint 1 - Monticiano km. 187.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
4João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 2 - Chiusdino km. 202
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 - Poggio alla Croce km. 171.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Chiusdino km. 202
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:01:32
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
6Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:11
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
11Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28
57Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42
67Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:55
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:08
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
17Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
18Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
19Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
20Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15
23Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:01
24Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
27Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
28Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
29Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
30Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54
31Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
32Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:04:36
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Astana-Premier Tech
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Team Qhubeka Assos
6AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:16
7Movistar Team 0:01:15
8Bahrain Victorious 0:09:08
9Lotto Soudal
10Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11EF Education-Nippo 0:09:19
12Jumbo-Visma
13Trek-Segafredo 0:11:15
14Team BikeExchange 0:18:16
15Alpecin-Fenix
16Team DSM
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Israel Start-up Nation
19Groupama-FDJ 0:18:35
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:23
21Total Direct Energie 0:20:34
22Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23UAE Team Emirates 0:22:30
24Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24
25Cofidis 0:41:17

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8:37:35
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:08
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:14
7Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
12Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
19Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
28Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
31Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
32Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
34Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
35Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25
37Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
38Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
39Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
40Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:30
41Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33
43Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:42
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:45
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:06
46Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:49
47Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:09:22
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
49Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
50Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
52Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
54Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
55Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
56Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
57Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
58Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
62Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
63Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
64Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
65Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
69Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
70Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
72Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
77Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
78Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
80Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
83Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:01
84Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:42
85Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:50
86Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:11:10
87Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:25
88Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:29
89Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
91Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
92Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
93Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
94Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
95Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
97Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
98Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
99Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
100Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:28
101Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:49
102Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:31
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
104Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:17
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:14:44
106Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:09
107Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:12
108Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:13
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:15
110Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
111Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
112Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
114Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
115Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
116Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
117Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
118Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
120Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
121Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
124Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
125Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
126Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
127Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
129Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
130Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
131John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
132Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:33
133Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:36
134Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:13
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:16:14
136Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
138Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
139Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
140Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:40
141Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:17:16
142Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:58
143Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:08
144Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
146Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
147Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
148Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
149Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:07
150Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:19:10
151Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
152Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:47
153Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:21:23

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 20
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7
8Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
11Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
15Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
18Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
21Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2
22Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1
25Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
5Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
9Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1
12Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8:37:46
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:03
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
7Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14
10Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
11Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
12Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:38
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:11
14Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
16Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
17Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39
19Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:59
20Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:18
21Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:02
22Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:04
23Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
25Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:03
27Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:57
28Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:18:59
29Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
30Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:36

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 25:53:27
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Astana-Premier Tech
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Team Qhubeka Assos
6AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:16
7Movistar Team 0:01:15
8Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:08
9Bahrain Victorious
10Lotto Soudal
11EF Education-Nippo 0:09:19
12Jumbo-Visma
13Trek-Segafredo 0:11:15
14Team BikeExchange 0:18:16
15Alpecin-Fenix
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Team DSM
18Israel Start-up Nation
19Groupama-FDJ 0:18:35
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:23
21Total Direct Energie 0:20:34
22Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23UAE Team Emirates 0:22:30
24Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24
25Cofidis 0:41:35

Latest on Cyclingnews