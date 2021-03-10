Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Wout Van Aert wins stage 1

By

Jumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey in Camaiore

Wout van Aert wins stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Lido di Camaiore.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 10 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 1 a 156km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2021 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Wout van Aert wins stage 1 of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico.

The bunch sprint in Lido di Lido di Camaiore for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep sign-on at Tirreno-Adriatico

Deceuninck-QuickStep sign-on at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Hugo Houle and Jakob Fuglsang ride together at Tirreno-Adriatico

Hugo Houle and Jakob Fuglsang ride together at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
A view across the Camiaore hills at Tirreno-Adriatico

A view across the Camiaore hills at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) moves up

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) moves up (Image credit: Getty Images)
The early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel was again using a hacked version of his Canyon Aeroad bike

Mathieu van der Poel was again using a hacked version of his Canyon Aeroad bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Eolo team had two riders in the early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The Eolo team had two riders in the early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal waves at the start of stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Egan Bernal waves at the start of stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan returned to racing at Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan returned to racing at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 10 Samuele Rivi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 1 a 156km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2021 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trying to stay clear with 14km to go are Samuele Rivi of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Mattia Bais of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 10 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 1 a 156km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore Cooling Down Tacx Rollers TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2021 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

After the stage 1 victory Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) warms down (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) showed his slightly sub-par Strade Bianche was just a warm-up, and the Belgian talent dominated the opening bunch sprint in Camaiore to take the first stage win and leader's jersey of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Van Aert hit out first and strongest, overtaking the UAE Team Emirates lead-out for Fernando Gaviria and holding off Caleb Ewan and Gaviria on the line.

The victory gives Van Aert a four-second lead in the general classification over Ewan, with Gaviria taking the third spot.

"The final straight was really long, so today it was all about the right timing. I had high speed and so when I saw the 200m sign and maybe a bit before, I thought not to wait and I launched my sprint. I had the speed to maintain it to the finish. I’m really happy," Van Aert said.

Tirreno-Adriatico is only Van Aert's second race of the season after an extended training camp in Tenerife. Although he missed out on the winning move in Strade Bianche and finished fourth in his title defence, he showed a powerful burst of speed in Camaiore and played off the well-coordinated work of his Jumbo-Visma team.

Now, Van Aert has the overall classification in his sights. "For sure I think today and at Strade Bianche we saw a strong (Jumbo-Visma) team. We’re in high spirits and big motivation for this week; starting with a win is perfect for the GC. We’ll see what the next stages bring but we’ve already achieved one goal today."

The 156km stage was straightforward and incident-free, with a six-rider breakaway mopping up the trio of mountain primes and the intermediate sprint before the sprinters' teams shut down the move inside the final 10km.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) sealed the mountains classification, taking two of the three ascents of the Monte Pitoro, while Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) gave himself a leg up in the overall classification, taking out the three-second intermediate sprint bonus to land in fourth place overall.

Although Alpecin-Fenix and Cofidis did the lion's share of the chasing on the stage, when it came to the lead-out, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Merlier found themselves out of position and swarmed in the rush to the line. Merlier fought through to sixth on the stage behind AG2R-Citroën's Andrea Vendrame and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange). Elia Viviani fared worse, coming across a distant 20th as he still seeks to hone his lead-out train, having gone winless since moving across from Deceuninck-Quickstep in 2020.

How it unfolded

After a sizzling late-summer edition in 2020, Tirreno-Adriatico returned to its fairer spring slot and to the Lido di Camaiore. Previously a team time trial stage, the opener shifted last season and this to a two-part circuit. The 156km stage began with three laps of a 24km loop including the Monte Pitoro and closed out with another three laps of a flat 29km loop around Camaiore.

With a light breeze coming off the Tyrrhenian Sea and refreshingly cool temperatures the racing was hot from the drop of the flag, with a furious first six kilometres before the day's early breakaway went clear.

The group included Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

With points at the top of the Monte Pitoro on the line for the mountains classification jersey, the climb was a main point of animation for the breakaway with Bakelants taking the first prime but Albanese securing the first green jersey by leading the escape group across on the next two laps - the podium visit would be a huge result for Eolo-Kometa's debut WorldTour stage race.

With Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep patrolling the head of the peloton for their sprinters Caleb Ewan and Alvaro Hodeg, and then Cofidis and Alpecin-Fenix joining in the chase mid-stage for Elia Viviani and Tim Merlier, respectively, the breakaway had very little chance of success as their gap never grew to much more than 90 seconds. Bakelants, having missed out on the climber's jersey, sat up and went back to the peloton as the race headed to the closing circuits.

The peloton was stretched out in a long line behind Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Bohli (Cofidis), who steadily ate into the breakaway's lead, bringing it down to one minute before the intermediate sprint in Pietrasanta with 48km to go. Having missed the chance to bring the move back before the bonus sprint, the peloton took a breather, not wanting to reel in the escapees prematurely.

In the breakaway, the sprint was hotly contested between Velasco and Bais with the Gazprom-RusVelo rider wisely following the rider from Androni and then trouncing him to take the points. Following his bonus sprint win, Velasco also sat up to enjoy the more generous shelter of the main bunch.

The gap hovered at the minute mark as the peloton bunched up and soft-pedalled behind Meurisse until 25km to go when the chasers picked up the pace and, with a sense of desperation in the breakaway, Rivi attacked the breakaway, leaving teammate Albanese behind. Niv scrambled across to Bais and Rivi but then lost contact as the leaders held a gap of 45 seconds and dropping rapidly.

Bais and Rivi tried valiantly to stay clear but with 14km to go their lead was down to 14 seconds and finally Meurisse could have a break as the sprinters' teams began to amass at the front.

On the wide and straight road with 11.5km the pair were in sight and the peloton was spread across all the available width as riders surged and swirled as lead-out trains fought to come together.

Eolo-Kometa led onto the straight, wide-open 8km long final stretch on the Via Lungomare Roma but soon ceded to the powerful WorldTour squads. With 5km to go, Movistar came through along with Lotto Soudal and a single Ineos rider, steadily pressing on the accelerator. Jumbo-Visma came up the left to bring Van Aert forward, Cofidis held the centre for Viviani, and Van der Poel was nowhere to be seen with 2.5km to go.

In the final 2km, the Dutch champion was swamped in the back as Deceuninck-Quickstep sent Kasper Asgreen to challenge Jumbo-Visma, opening a channel in the centre as Rickaert and Vermeersch pulled Merlier forward. Lotto Soudal brought Ewan forward in the final kilometre but the Australian surged just too late to beat Van Aert to the line.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:36:17
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
13Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
14Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
24João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
28Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
29Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
33Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
38Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
40Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
45Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
46Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
47Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
49Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
50Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
51Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
56Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
57Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
59Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
60Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
61Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
62Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
64Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
66Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
67Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
68Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
69Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
71Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
72Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
74Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
75Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
77Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
78Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
81Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
82Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
84Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
86Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
87Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
91Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
95Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
98Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
99Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
101Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
102Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
104Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
105Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
106Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
107Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
108Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
109Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
110Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
112Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
113Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
114Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
115Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
119Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
120Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
121Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
122Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
123Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
124Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
125Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
126Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
127Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
128Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
129John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
130Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
131Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
134Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
135Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
137Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
138Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
139Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
141Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
142Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
146Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
149Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:18
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21
151Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:39
152Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
153Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52
154Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:59
155Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
156Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
157Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
159Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
160Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
161Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
162Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:02
163Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
164Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:20
165Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25
166Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28
167Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:42
168Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:48
169Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:01
170Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06
171Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07
172Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:43
173Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:03:15
174Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
175Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:32

Sprint 1 - Pietrasanta km. 107.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
3Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
4Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Lido di Camaiore km. 156
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
7Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
9Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 1 - Pitoro km. 13.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2
4Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 - Pitoro km. 37.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2
4Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 3 - Pitoro km. 60.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2
4Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:17
2Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
3Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
11Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
12Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
17Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
18Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
20Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
24Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
25Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:59
26Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:02
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
28Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28
29Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:42
30Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:48
31Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07
32Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:32

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:48:51
2Team BikeExchange
3UAE Team Emirates
4AG2R Citroën Team
5Total Direct Energie
6Ineos Grenadiers
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Alpecin-Fenix
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Astana-Premier Tech
11Lotto Soudal
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13Jumbo-Visma
14Bahrain Victorious
15Team Arkea-Samsic
16Gazprom-RusVelo
17Israel Start-up Nation
18Team DSM
19Team Qhubeka Assos
20Movistar Team
21Trek-Segafredo
22Groupama-FDJ
23EF Education-Nippo
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
25Cofidis 0:00:18

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:36:07
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:07
5Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:08
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:10
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
9Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
12Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
15Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
16Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
26João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
31Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
40Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
42Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
43Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
45Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
46Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
47Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
48Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
49Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
51Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
52Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
53Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
56Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
57Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
58Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
59Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
60Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
61Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
62Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
63Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
65Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
67Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
68Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
69Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
70Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
71Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
72Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
75Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
78Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
79Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
83Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
85Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
87Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
88Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
89Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
92Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
96Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
97Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
99Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
100Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
102Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
103Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
104Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
105Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
106Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
107Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
108Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
109Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
110Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
111Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
113Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
114Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
116Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
117Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
120Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
121Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
122Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
123Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
124Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
125Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
126Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
127Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
128Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
129John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
130Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
131Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
134Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
135Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
137Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
138Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
139Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
141Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
142Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
146Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
149Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:28
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31
151Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49
152Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
153Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02
154Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:08
155Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09
156Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
157Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
159Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
160Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
161Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
162Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:12
163Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
164Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30
165Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35
166Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38
167Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:52
168Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58
169Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:11
170Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16
171Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:17
172Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:53
173Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:03:25
174Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
175Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:42

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
8Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
9Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
11Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2
12Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
13Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1
14Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
4Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
5Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:36:15
2Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
3Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
4Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
11Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
13Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
14Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
18Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
19Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
21Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
24Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
25Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:01
26Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:04
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
28Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30
29Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44
30Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:50
31Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:09
32Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:34

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:48:51
2Team BikeExchange
3UAE Team Emirates
4AG2R Citroën Team
5Total Direct Energie
6Ineos Grenadiers
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Alpecin-Fenix
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Astana-Premier Tech
11Lotto Soudal
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13Jumbo-Visma
14Bahrain Victorious
15Team Arkea-Samsic
16Gazprom-RusVelo
17Israel Start-up Nation
18Team DSM
19Team Qhubeka Assos
20Movistar Team
21Trek-Segafredo
22Groupama-FDJ
23EF Education-Nippo
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
25Cofidis 0:00:18

