Tirreno-Adriatico: Wout Van Aert wins stage 1
By Laura Weislo
Jumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey in Camaiore
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) showed his slightly sub-par Strade Bianche was just a warm-up, and the Belgian talent dominated the opening bunch sprint in Camaiore to take the first stage win and leader's jersey of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico.
Van Aert hit out first and strongest, overtaking the UAE Team Emirates lead-out for Fernando Gaviria and holding off Caleb Ewan and Gaviria on the line.
The victory gives Van Aert a four-second lead in the general classification over Ewan, with Gaviria taking the third spot.
"The final straight was really long, so today it was all about the right timing. I had high speed and so when I saw the 200m sign and maybe a bit before, I thought not to wait and I launched my sprint. I had the speed to maintain it to the finish. I’m really happy," Van Aert said.
Tirreno-Adriatico is only Van Aert's second race of the season after an extended training camp in Tenerife. Although he missed out on the winning move in Strade Bianche and finished fourth in his title defence, he showed a powerful burst of speed in Camaiore and played off the well-coordinated work of his Jumbo-Visma team.
Now, Van Aert has the overall classification in his sights. "For sure I think today and at Strade Bianche we saw a strong (Jumbo-Visma) team. We’re in high spirits and big motivation for this week; starting with a win is perfect for the GC. We’ll see what the next stages bring but we’ve already achieved one goal today."
The 156km stage was straightforward and incident-free, with a six-rider breakaway mopping up the trio of mountain primes and the intermediate sprint before the sprinters' teams shut down the move inside the final 10km.
Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) sealed the mountains classification, taking two of the three ascents of the Monte Pitoro, while Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) gave himself a leg up in the overall classification, taking out the three-second intermediate sprint bonus to land in fourth place overall.
Although Alpecin-Fenix and Cofidis did the lion's share of the chasing on the stage, when it came to the lead-out, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Merlier found themselves out of position and swarmed in the rush to the line. Merlier fought through to sixth on the stage behind AG2R-Citroën's Andrea Vendrame and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange). Elia Viviani fared worse, coming across a distant 20th as he still seeks to hone his lead-out train, having gone winless since moving across from Deceuninck-Quickstep in 2020.
How it unfolded
After a sizzling late-summer edition in 2020, Tirreno-Adriatico returned to its fairer spring slot and to the Lido di Camaiore. Previously a team time trial stage, the opener shifted last season and this to a two-part circuit. The 156km stage began with three laps of a 24km loop including the Monte Pitoro and closed out with another three laps of a flat 29km loop around Camaiore.
With a light breeze coming off the Tyrrhenian Sea and refreshingly cool temperatures the racing was hot from the drop of the flag, with a furious first six kilometres before the day's early breakaway went clear.
The group included Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
With points at the top of the Monte Pitoro on the line for the mountains classification jersey, the climb was a main point of animation for the breakaway with Bakelants taking the first prime but Albanese securing the first green jersey by leading the escape group across on the next two laps - the podium visit would be a huge result for Eolo-Kometa's debut WorldTour stage race.
With Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep patrolling the head of the peloton for their sprinters Caleb Ewan and Alvaro Hodeg, and then Cofidis and Alpecin-Fenix joining in the chase mid-stage for Elia Viviani and Tim Merlier, respectively, the breakaway had very little chance of success as their gap never grew to much more than 90 seconds. Bakelants, having missed out on the climber's jersey, sat up and went back to the peloton as the race headed to the closing circuits.
The peloton was stretched out in a long line behind Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Bohli (Cofidis), who steadily ate into the breakaway's lead, bringing it down to one minute before the intermediate sprint in Pietrasanta with 48km to go. Having missed the chance to bring the move back before the bonus sprint, the peloton took a breather, not wanting to reel in the escapees prematurely.
In the breakaway, the sprint was hotly contested between Velasco and Bais with the Gazprom-RusVelo rider wisely following the rider from Androni and then trouncing him to take the points. Following his bonus sprint win, Velasco also sat up to enjoy the more generous shelter of the main bunch.
The gap hovered at the minute mark as the peloton bunched up and soft-pedalled behind Meurisse until 25km to go when the chasers picked up the pace and, with a sense of desperation in the breakaway, Rivi attacked the breakaway, leaving teammate Albanese behind. Niv scrambled across to Bais and Rivi but then lost contact as the leaders held a gap of 45 seconds and dropping rapidly.
Bais and Rivi tried valiantly to stay clear but with 14km to go their lead was down to 14 seconds and finally Meurisse could have a break as the sprinters' teams began to amass at the front.
On the wide and straight road with 11.5km the pair were in sight and the peloton was spread across all the available width as riders surged and swirled as lead-out trains fought to come together.
Eolo-Kometa led onto the straight, wide-open 8km long final stretch on the Via Lungomare Roma but soon ceded to the powerful WorldTour squads. With 5km to go, Movistar came through along with Lotto Soudal and a single Ineos rider, steadily pressing on the accelerator. Jumbo-Visma came up the left to bring Van Aert forward, Cofidis held the centre for Viviani, and Van der Poel was nowhere to be seen with 2.5km to go.
In the final 2km, the Dutch champion was swamped in the back as Deceuninck-Quickstep sent Kasper Asgreen to challenge Jumbo-Visma, opening a channel in the centre as Rickaert and Vermeersch pulled Merlier forward. Lotto Soudal brought Ewan forward in the final kilometre but the Australian surged just too late to beat Van Aert to the line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3:36:17
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|13
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|28
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|29
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|49
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|53
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|59
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|60
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|61
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|62
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|64
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|66
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|68
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|71
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|72
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|77
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|81
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|82
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|84
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|87
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|88
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|91
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|95
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|98
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|99
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|101
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|102
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|104
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|105
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|106
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|108
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|110
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|112
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|113
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|115
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|119
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|120
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|121
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|122
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|123
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|124
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|126
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|127
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|128
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|130
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|131
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|134
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|135
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|137
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|138
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|139
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|141
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|142
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|146
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|149
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:18
|150
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|151
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|152
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|153
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:52
|154
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:59
|155
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|156
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|157
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|159
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|160
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|161
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|162
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:02
|163
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|164
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:20
|165
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|166
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|167
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:42
|168
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|169
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:02:01
|170
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|171
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:07
|172
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:43
|173
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:03:15
|174
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|175
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|3
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|4
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|10
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|6
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|9
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|4
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|4
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|4
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:36:17
|2
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|17
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|18
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|25
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|26
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:02
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|29
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:42
|30
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|31
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:07
|32
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10:48:51
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|Team DSM
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|23
|EF Education-Nippo
|24
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|25
|Cofidis
|0:00:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3:36:07
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|4
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:07
|5
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:08
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|15
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|40
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|46
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|53
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|56
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|60
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|61
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|62
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|63
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|65
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|67
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|68
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|69
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|70
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|72
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|78
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|82
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|83
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|85
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|88
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|89
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|92
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|96
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|99
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|100
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|103
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|105
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|106
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|107
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|109
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|111
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|113
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|114
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|116
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|120
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|121
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|122
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|123
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|124
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|125
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|127
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|128
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|130
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|131
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|134
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|135
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|137
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|138
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|139
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|141
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|142
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|146
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|149
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:28
|150
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|151
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|152
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|153
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:02
|154
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:08
|155
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:09
|156
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|157
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|159
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|160
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|161
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|162
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:12
|163
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|164
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:30
|165
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|166
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|167
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:52
|168
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|169
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:02:11
|170
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|171
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:17
|172
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:53
|173
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:03:25
|174
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|175
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:42
