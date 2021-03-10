Tirreno-Adriatico: Wout Van Aert wins stage 1

Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 The bunch sprint in Lido di Lido di Camaiore for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep sign-on at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Hugo Houle and Jakob Fuglsang ride together at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 A view across the Camiaore hills at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) moves up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 The early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Mathieu van der Poel was again using a hacked version of his Canyon Aeroad bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 The Eolo team had two riders in the early break on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Egan Bernal waves at the start of stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Peter Sagan returned to racing at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Trying to stay clear with 14km to go are Samuele Rivi of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Mattia Bais of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 After the stage 1 victory Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) warms down (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) showed his slightly sub-par Strade Bianche was just a warm-up, and the Belgian talent dominated the opening bunch sprint in Camaiore to take the first stage win and leader's jersey of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Van Aert hit out first and strongest, overtaking the UAE Team Emirates lead-out for Fernando Gaviria and holding off Caleb Ewan and Gaviria on the line.

The victory gives Van Aert a four-second lead in the general classification over Ewan, with Gaviria taking the third spot.

"The final straight was really long, so today it was all about the right timing. I had high speed and so when I saw the 200m sign and maybe a bit before, I thought not to wait and I launched my sprint. I had the speed to maintain it to the finish. I’m really happy," Van Aert said.

Tirreno-Adriatico is only Van Aert's second race of the season after an extended training camp in Tenerife. Although he missed out on the winning move in Strade Bianche and finished fourth in his title defence, he showed a powerful burst of speed in Camaiore and played off the well-coordinated work of his Jumbo-Visma team.

Now, Van Aert has the overall classification in his sights. "For sure I think today and at Strade Bianche we saw a strong (Jumbo-Visma) team. We’re in high spirits and big motivation for this week; starting with a win is perfect for the GC. We’ll see what the next stages bring but we’ve already achieved one goal today."

The 156km stage was straightforward and incident-free, with a six-rider breakaway mopping up the trio of mountain primes and the intermediate sprint before the sprinters' teams shut down the move inside the final 10km.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) sealed the mountains classification, taking two of the three ascents of the Monte Pitoro, while Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) gave himself a leg up in the overall classification, taking out the three-second intermediate sprint bonus to land in fourth place overall.

Although Alpecin-Fenix and Cofidis did the lion's share of the chasing on the stage, when it came to the lead-out, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Merlier found themselves out of position and swarmed in the rush to the line. Merlier fought through to sixth on the stage behind AG2R-Citroën's Andrea Vendrame and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange). Elia Viviani fared worse, coming across a distant 20th as he still seeks to hone his lead-out train, having gone winless since moving across from Deceuninck-Quickstep in 2020.

How it unfolded

After a sizzling late-summer edition in 2020, Tirreno-Adriatico returned to its fairer spring slot and to the Lido di Camaiore. Previously a team time trial stage, the opener shifted last season and this to a two-part circuit. The 156km stage began with three laps of a 24km loop including the Monte Pitoro and closed out with another three laps of a flat 29km loop around Camaiore.

With a light breeze coming off the Tyrrhenian Sea and refreshingly cool temperatures the racing was hot from the drop of the flag, with a furious first six kilometres before the day's early breakaway went clear.

The group included Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

With points at the top of the Monte Pitoro on the line for the mountains classification jersey, the climb was a main point of animation for the breakaway with Bakelants taking the first prime but Albanese securing the first green jersey by leading the escape group across on the next two laps - the podium visit would be a huge result for Eolo-Kometa's debut WorldTour stage race.

With Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep patrolling the head of the peloton for their sprinters Caleb Ewan and Alvaro Hodeg, and then Cofidis and Alpecin-Fenix joining in the chase mid-stage for Elia Viviani and Tim Merlier, respectively, the breakaway had very little chance of success as their gap never grew to much more than 90 seconds. Bakelants, having missed out on the climber's jersey, sat up and went back to the peloton as the race headed to the closing circuits.

The peloton was stretched out in a long line behind Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Bohli (Cofidis), who steadily ate into the breakaway's lead, bringing it down to one minute before the intermediate sprint in Pietrasanta with 48km to go. Having missed the chance to bring the move back before the bonus sprint, the peloton took a breather, not wanting to reel in the escapees prematurely.

In the breakaway, the sprint was hotly contested between Velasco and Bais with the Gazprom-RusVelo rider wisely following the rider from Androni and then trouncing him to take the points. Following his bonus sprint win, Velasco also sat up to enjoy the more generous shelter of the main bunch.

The gap hovered at the minute mark as the peloton bunched up and soft-pedalled behind Meurisse until 25km to go when the chasers picked up the pace and, with a sense of desperation in the breakaway, Rivi attacked the breakaway, leaving teammate Albanese behind. Niv scrambled across to Bais and Rivi but then lost contact as the leaders held a gap of 45 seconds and dropping rapidly.

Bais and Rivi tried valiantly to stay clear but with 14km to go their lead was down to 14 seconds and finally Meurisse could have a break as the sprinters' teams began to amass at the front.

On the wide and straight road with 11.5km the pair were in sight and the peloton was spread across all the available width as riders surged and swirled as lead-out trains fought to come together.

Eolo-Kometa led onto the straight, wide-open 8km long final stretch on the Via Lungomare Roma but soon ceded to the powerful WorldTour squads. With 5km to go, Movistar came through along with Lotto Soudal and a single Ineos rider, steadily pressing on the accelerator. Jumbo-Visma came up the left to bring Van Aert forward, Cofidis held the centre for Viviani, and Van der Poel was nowhere to be seen with 2.5km to go.

In the final 2km, the Dutch champion was swamped in the back as Deceuninck-Quickstep sent Kasper Asgreen to challenge Jumbo-Visma, opening a channel in the centre as Rickaert and Vermeersch pulled Merlier forward. Lotto Soudal brought Ewan forward in the final kilometre but the Australian surged just too late to beat Van Aert to the line.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:36:17 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 13 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 14 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 22 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 24 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 28 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 29 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 38 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 40 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 41 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 44 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 49 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 56 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 59 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 60 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 61 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 62 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 64 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 66 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 68 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 69 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 71 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 72 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 74 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 77 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 78 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 81 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 82 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 84 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 87 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 88 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 91 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 95 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 98 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 99 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 101 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 102 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 104 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 105 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 106 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 107 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 108 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 110 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 112 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 113 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 114 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 115 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 119 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 120 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 121 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 122 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 123 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 124 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 125 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 126 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 127 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 128 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 129 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 130 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 131 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 134 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 135 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 137 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 138 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 139 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 141 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 142 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 146 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 149 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:18 150 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 151 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:39 152 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52 154 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:59 155 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 156 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 157 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 159 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 160 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 161 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 162 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:02 163 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 164 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:20 165 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 166 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 167 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:42 168 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:48 169 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:01 170 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 171 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07 172 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:43 173 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:03:15 174 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 175 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:32

Sprint 1 - Pietrasanta km. 107.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 3 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 4 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Lido di Camaiore km. 156 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 4 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 6 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 7 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 1 - Pitoro km. 13.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2 4 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 - Pitoro km. 37.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2 4 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 3 - Pitoro km. 60.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2 4 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:17 2 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 10 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 11 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 12 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 16 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 17 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 18 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 20 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 24 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:59 26 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:02 27 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 28 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 29 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:42 30 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:48 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07 32 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:32

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:48:51 2 Team BikeExchange 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 AG2R Citroën Team 5 Total Direct Energie 6 Ineos Grenadiers 7 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 Alpecin-Fenix 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Astana-Premier Tech 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Jumbo-Visma 14 Bahrain Victorious 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 16 Gazprom-RusVelo 17 Israel Start-up Nation 18 Team DSM 19 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 Movistar Team 21 Trek-Segafredo 22 Groupama-FDJ 23 EF Education-Nippo 24 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 25 Cofidis 0:00:18

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:36:07 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 4 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:07 5 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:08 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:10 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 15 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 26 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 40 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 42 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 45 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 46 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 48 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 53 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 56 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 57 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 58 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 59 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 60 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 61 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 62 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 63 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 65 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 67 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 68 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 69 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 70 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 72 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 78 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 79 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 82 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 83 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 85 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 88 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 89 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 92 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 95 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 96 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 97 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 99 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 100 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 102 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 103 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 105 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 106 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 107 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 108 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 109 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 110 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 111 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 113 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 114 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 116 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 117 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 120 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 121 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 122 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 123 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 124 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 125 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 126 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 127 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 128 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 129 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 130 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 131 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 134 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 135 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 137 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 138 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 139 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 141 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 142 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 146 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 149 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:28 150 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 151 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49 152 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02 154 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:08 155 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09 156 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 157 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 159 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 160 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 161 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 162 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:12 163 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 164 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30 165 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 166 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 167 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:52 168 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58 169 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:02:11 170 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 171 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:17 172 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:53 173 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:03:25 174 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 175 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:42

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 4 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 6 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 7 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 8 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 9 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 11 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 13 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1 14 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 4 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 5 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:36:15 2 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02 3 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 4 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 5 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 11 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 18 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 19 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 24 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:01 26 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:04 27 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 28 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 29 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44 30 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:50 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:09 32 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:34