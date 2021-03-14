Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 5 after 52km solo attack
By Laura Weislo
Dutchman clings on to edge out Pogacar in miserable conditions
Stage 5: Castellalto - Catelfidardo
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put on a master class on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico to take his second stage win on a Classics-style circuit around Castelfidardo in punishing Spring Classics conditions.
The Dutchman soloed away from a select lead group 52 kilometres from the line into a sudden storm that whipped up high winds, rain, and plummeting temperatures and narrowly holding off a furious solo chase from race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
Pogačar attacked 17 kilometres from the line up the final ascent of the 15 per cent slope of the Castelfidardo wall and went on to put in an incredible solo pursuit of the Dutch champion, slashing a three-minute gap that Van der Poel had built up with a long-range attack to just 10 seconds at the line.
“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometres. I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn't even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could," Van der Poel said. "I'm happy with the win. I attacked from far away because I was cold and I felt good until 20km to go.”
Van der Poel's move came as the already much reduced leading group was punished by the cold rain and, his engine revving into the red, quickly left all the overall contenders behind. Having lost over 20 minutes on the previous stage, Van der Poel was no threat to Pogacar's blue jersey, and the chase only picked up on the final of four laps of the 23.6km circuit.
It was Pogačar himself who set off in solo pursuit, leaving Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) behind on the penultimate trip up the terrible 'wall' of a climb and halving Van der Poel's advantage over ten kilometres. Pogačar halved it again in the final 5km, and with 2.5km to go, Van der Poel had just 46 seconds over the Tour de France winner and a steep finishing climb that would push the Dutch champion to his limit.
His legs clearly turned to blocks of lead, Van der Poel looked back to see Pogačar's approach but the line came soon enough to give the Alpecin-Fenix rider his second stage victory of the race.
Pogačar's effort also pushed second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to his limit, with the Belgian unable to hold the UAE Team Emirates rider's pace on the final muro to go. Van Aert time trialed in for third on the stage at 49 seconds.
"When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel," Pogacar said. "I'm super happy with the advantage I have over Van Aert now before the time trial."
How it unfolded
Stage 5 of the 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico provided the final real opportunity for riders to turn around the overall classification, led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by 35 seconds over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo).
The day started bright and dry with half of the 205km stage on pan flat roads along the Adriatic coast. Accordingly, the pace was brutal in the first hour as the overall contenders refused to allow any move to go clear until finally, after 40km covered in just over 40 minutes, five riders leapt clear.
The group was powered by time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) along with Robert Stannard (BikeExchange), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Their gap maxed out at just under four minutes but had dropped to two and change when the race approached the punishing closing circuits around Castelfidardo with its wall kicking up to 19 per cent grades.
Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange) threw the cat amongst the pigeons on the first climb, attacking out of the maglia azzurra group and sparking a reaction that included Van der Poel who seemed to be itching to mete out punishment on roads akin to Amstel Gold terrain. The Dutch champion led a move straight into the climb and was followed by Van Aert, Pogačar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) but Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) struggled and lost ground.
The breakaway's lead down to just 15 seconds, Rickaert dropped back to help Van der Poel and Ballerini also dropped back, leaving three riders to face an unbeatable onslaught from all the big names.
Rain began to fall, temperatures plummeted, and the winds picked up, as the peloton, shattered by Van der Poel's relentless attacking, was spread all along the circuit. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in a rain-slicked turn with 59k to go, as the pressure from the group ahead brought back Ganna, Bilbao and Stannard, with Van der Poel, Romain Bardet and teammate Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) forming a brief leading group.
They were caught back by Pogačar's group and attacked by Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with 56km to go but the move only inspired Van der Poel to counter-attack and solo clear with 52km still to race.
Alone on the wet, twisting, technical circuit, Van der Poel had less to worry about in the slick turns while the chasing group took the corners more gingerly. Pogačar dropped his chain as he tried to shift into an easier gear at the base of the ascent but was brought back into the group by his teammate.
Meanwhile, Van der Poel, having sat up on the Prati di Tivo stage, was no threat to Pogačar's race lead at 20 minutes down the standings, and Davide Formolo kept a steady tempo for Pogačar that allowed the chasing group to swell in ranks. Van Aert smartly surged to take the second-placed time bonus at the intermediate sprint with 47km to go but in the end, it would help very little at all.
With 35km to go, Van der Poel had forged a 90 second gap on the chasers, who were rejoined by Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but not Alaphilippe, who succumbed to the cold and dropped back for a jacket and gloves.
Van der Poel, weatherproof, pushed his advantage to more than two minutes with 31km to go but Bernal, suffering in the rapidly dropping temperature, went back to the team car to get a rain jacket. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) opted for a different warm-up and came to the front to line out the 19-rider chasing group and began to splinter it but had little success.
Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) was the next rider to try, attacking with 25km to go as Van der Poel's lead hovered at just under three minutes. As skinny climbers in the chasing group dropped back for warm clothing, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) bridged up to Felline, gaining 25 seconds over the maglia azzurra group.
Pogacar attacked from the chasing group on the climb and left the rest behind and bridging across to Soler and Felline as De Marchi dropped back with 16km to go. Van Aert was briefly on his own in pursuit in the increasingly dismal weather conditions but once he caught De Marchi he found an ally to try to close down a 26 second gap to Pogacar's trio.
But the partnership didn't last long and as Pogačar left his companions behind so too did Van Aert. The Belgian caught Pogačar's cast-offs and was still within 30 seconds of the Tour de France winner who was in hot pursuit of Van der Poel.
Van der Poel, who had three minutes over the group on that penultimate climb now had just over a minute and the gap falling fast as Pogačar settled into time trial mode and a Van der Poel struggled up the final climb Pogačar had him in sight but Van der Poel had just enough to hold on for the stage win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:48:17
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:26
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:07
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:25
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:45
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:37
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:03:39
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:51
|17
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:00
|18
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|19
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:20
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:02
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:08
|23
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:54
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:39
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:10
|27
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:36
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:45
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:13:49
|33
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|35
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|43
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|46
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|47
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|48
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|54
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|57
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|59
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|60
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|62
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|63
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:53
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|69
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:09
|70
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:15:59
|72
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:02
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:58
|80
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:07
|81
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:32
|82
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:34
|86
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:10
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|89
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|91
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|92
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|95
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:41
|96
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|98
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|99
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|104
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:24:56
|109
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|112
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|114
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|115
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|116
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|117
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|118
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|119
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|120
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|121
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|122
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|124
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|125
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|128
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|129
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|131
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|132
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|134
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:53
|136
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|137
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|138
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|141
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|142
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|143
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|145
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|146
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|147
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|148
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|149
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|151
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|152
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|153
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|154
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|155
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|156
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|157
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:27
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:57
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:27
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:50
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:44
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:39
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:43
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:57
|13
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:22
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:24
|15
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:00
|16
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|18
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:22:31
|19
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:46
|23
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|25
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:43
|27
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|28
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|29
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|30
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|14:34:25
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:03
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:14:16
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:11
|6
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:18:04
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:14
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:22
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:29
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:49
|11
|Team DSM
|0:21:43
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:08
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|0:23:06
|15
|Total Direct Energie
|0:23:56
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:01
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:26:12
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:27:01
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:43
|20
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:29:04
|21
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:36:16
|22
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:39:14
|23
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:34
|24
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:04:25
|25
|Cofidis
|1:11:08
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22:41:41
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:15
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:00
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:30
|5
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:30
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:42
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:03
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:58
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:13
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:46
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:26
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:55
|15
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:15
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:08
|17
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:34
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:40
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:16
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:23
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:14:41
|22
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:14:49
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:15
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:36
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:49
|26
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16:27
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:48
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:59
|29
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:18:43
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:54
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:19:44
|32
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:08
|33
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:20
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:20:29
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:21
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:27
|37
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:42
|38
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:22
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:24:51
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:10
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:32
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:25:45
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:34
|44
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:02
|45
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:28:08
|46
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:25
|47
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:27
|48
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:31
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:57
|50
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:28
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:30:57
|52
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:25
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:32:55
|54
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:33:55
|55
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:34:27
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:42
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:34:44
|58
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:43
|59
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:46
|60
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:20
|61
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:36:25
|62
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:59
|63
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37:43
|64
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:58
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:59
|66
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:45
|67
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39:23
|68
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:39:30
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:10
|70
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:41:09
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:41:26
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:15
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:42:19
|74
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42:34
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:42:53
|76
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:57
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:43:07
|78
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:13
|79
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:43:15
|80
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:43:34
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|43
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|4
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|13
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|9
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|17
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|6
|19
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|22
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|26
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|27
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|28
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|31
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|33
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|35
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|37
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|38
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|39
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|42
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|3
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|15
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|7
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|8
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|10
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|11
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|15
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|17
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|19
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|25
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|26
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|27
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|30
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|32
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|-2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22:41:41
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:30
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:42
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:15
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:23
|6
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:14:49
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:42
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:28:08
|9
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:31
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:33:55
|11
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:43
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:46
|13
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:45
|14
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:13
|15
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:44:21
|16
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:46:34
|17
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:49:17
|18
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:12
|19
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:52:02
|20
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:52:15
|21
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:52:46
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:33
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|68:31:29
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:29
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:14:01
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:08
|5
|Team DSM
|0:16:41
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:29
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:54
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:16
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:51
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:42
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:32:56
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:33:59
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:09
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36:13
|15
|Total Direct Energie
|0:37:41
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:41:28
|17
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:52:21
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54:13
|19
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:54:36
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:56:03
|21
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:59:11
|22
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:05:20
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:11:00
|24
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:11:13
|25
|Cofidis
|2:59:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Max Schachmann overhauls Primoz Roglic on final stage of Paris-NiceGerman wins after Roglic's crash as Magnus Cort wins final stage in Levens
-
Primoz Roglic loses Paris-Nice after crashing twice on final stageRace leader's chase fails as Bora-Hansgrohe respond with attack
-
Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 5 after 52km solo attackDutchman clings on to edge out Pogacar in miserable conditions
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 – live TV and streamingThe grand finale on stage 8 is a flat out 92.7km race to Levens
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.