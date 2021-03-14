Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 5 after 52km solo attack

By

Dutchman clings on to edge out Pogacar in miserable conditions

Image 1 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van der Poel crosses the line after his phenomenal 50km effort (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Soigneur TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van der Poel shows his exertion after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Soigneur TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van der Poel recovers after a brutal 52km attack to win the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Podium Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Champagne TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van der Poel celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Podium Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar retains the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Podium Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Green Mountain Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar is also in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Rain TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Rain TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) attacks on the first climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) puts in a dig (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) on his solo move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway Rain TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) suffering behind the pace of Van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway Rain TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) leads Mathieu van der Poel and Sergio Higuita (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Rain TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Davide Formolo sets the pace for UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck -Quick Step) follows points leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Tadej Pogacar in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) put in a lot of work for Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) attacks the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar attacked with 17km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) chases Pogacar in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar caught attackers Felline and Soler before going solo late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands Christoph Roodhooft of Belgium Sports Director Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway Car TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van der Poel talks to his team car late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 28

CASTELFIDARDO ITALY MARCH 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Castellalto to Castelfidardo 175m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 14 2021 in Castelfidardo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel pushes on to the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put on a master class on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico to take his second stage win on a Classics-style circuit around Castelfidardo in punishing Spring Classics conditions.

The Dutchman soloed away from a select lead group 52 kilometres from the line into a sudden storm that whipped up high winds, rain, and plummeting temperatures and narrowly holding off a furious solo chase from race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Pogačar attacked 17 kilometres from the line up the final ascent of the 15 per cent slope of the Castelfidardo wall and went on to put in an incredible solo pursuit of the Dutch champion, slashing a three-minute gap that Van der Poel had built up with a long-range attack to just 10 seconds at the line.

“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometres. I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn't even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could," Van der Poel said. "I'm happy with the win. I attacked from far away because I was cold and I felt good until 20km to go.”

Van der Poel's move came as the already much reduced leading group was punished by the cold rain and, his engine revving into the red, quickly left all the overall contenders behind. Having lost over 20 minutes on the previous stage, Van der Poel was no threat to Pogacar's blue jersey, and the chase only picked up on the final of four laps of the 23.6km circuit.

It was Pogačar himself who set off in solo pursuit, leaving Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) behind on the penultimate trip up the terrible 'wall' of a climb and halving Van der Poel's advantage over ten kilometres. Pogačar halved it again in the final 5km, and with 2.5km to go, Van der Poel had just 46 seconds over the Tour de France winner and a steep finishing climb that would push the Dutch champion to his limit.

His legs clearly turned to blocks of lead, Van der Poel looked back to see Pogačar's approach but the line came soon enough to give the Alpecin-Fenix rider his second stage victory of the race.

Pogačar's effort also pushed second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to his limit, with the Belgian unable to hold the UAE Team Emirates rider's pace on the final muro to go. Van Aert time trialed in for third on the stage at 49 seconds.

"When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel," Pogacar said. "I'm super happy with the advantage I have over Van Aert now before the time trial."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico provided the final real opportunity for riders to turn around the overall classification, led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by 35 seconds over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo).

The day started bright and dry with half of the 205km stage on pan flat roads along the Adriatic coast. Accordingly, the pace was brutal in the first hour as the overall contenders refused to allow any move to go clear until finally, after 40km covered in just over 40 minutes, five riders leapt clear.

The group was powered by time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) along with Robert Stannard (BikeExchange), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Their gap maxed out at just under four minutes but had dropped to two and change when the race approached the punishing closing circuits around Castelfidardo with its wall kicking up to 19 per cent grades.

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange) threw the cat amongst the pigeons on the first climb, attacking out of the maglia azzurra group and sparking a reaction that included Van der Poel who seemed to be itching to mete out punishment on roads akin to Amstel Gold terrain. The Dutch champion led a move straight into the climb and was followed by Van Aert, Pogačar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) but Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) struggled and lost ground.

The breakaway's lead down to just 15 seconds, Rickaert dropped back to help Van der Poel and Ballerini also dropped back, leaving three riders to face an unbeatable onslaught from all the big names.

Rain began to fall, temperatures plummeted, and the winds picked up, as the peloton, shattered by Van der Poel's relentless attacking, was spread all along the circuit. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in a rain-slicked turn with 59k to go, as the pressure from the group ahead brought back Ganna, Bilbao and Stannard, with Van der Poel, Romain Bardet and teammate Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) forming a brief leading group.

They were caught back by Pogačar's group and attacked by Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with 56km to go but the move only inspired Van der Poel to counter-attack and solo clear with 52km still to race.

Alone on the wet, twisting, technical circuit, Van der Poel had less to worry about in the slick turns while the chasing group took the corners more gingerly. Pogačar dropped his chain as he tried to shift into an easier gear at the base of the ascent but was brought back into the group by his teammate.

Meanwhile, Van der Poel, having sat up on the Prati di Tivo stage, was no threat to Pogačar's race lead at 20 minutes down the standings, and Davide Formolo kept a steady tempo for Pogačar that allowed the chasing group to swell in ranks. Van Aert smartly surged to take the second-placed time bonus at the intermediate sprint with 47km to go but in the end, it would help very little at all.

With 35km to go, Van der Poel had forged a 90 second gap on the chasers, who were rejoined by Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but not Alaphilippe, who succumbed to the cold and dropped back for a jacket and gloves.

Van der Poel, weatherproof, pushed his advantage to more than two minutes with 31km to go but Bernal, suffering in the rapidly dropping temperature, went back to the team car to get a rain jacket. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) opted for a different warm-up and came to the front to line out the 19-rider chasing group and began to splinter it but had little success.

Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) was the next rider to try, attacking with 25km to go as Van der Poel's lead hovered at just under three minutes.  As skinny climbers in the chasing group dropped back for warm clothing, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) bridged up to Felline, gaining 25 seconds over the maglia azzurra group.

Pogacar attacked from the chasing group on the climb and left the rest behind and bridging across to Soler and Felline as De Marchi dropped back with 16km to go. Van Aert was briefly on his own in pursuit in the increasingly dismal weather conditions but once he caught De Marchi he found an ally to try to close down a 26 second gap to Pogacar's trio.

But the partnership didn't last long and as Pogačar left his companions behind so too did Van Aert. The Belgian caught Pogačar's cast-offs and was still within 30 seconds of the Tour de France winner who was in hot pursuit of Van der Poel.

Van der Poel, who had three minutes over the group on that penultimate climb now had just over a minute and the gap falling fast as Pogačar settled into time trial mode and a Van der Poel struggled up the final climb Pogačar had him in sight but Van der Poel had just enough to hold on for the stage win.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:48:17
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:26
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07
6Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:25
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:45
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:31
12Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:37
13Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:39
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
16Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:51
17João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:00
18Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:17
19Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:20
21Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:05:02
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:08
23Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:54
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:39
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:11:10
27Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
28Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
29Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:36
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:45
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:49
33Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
34Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
35Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
38Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
39Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
40Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
41Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
43Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
44Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
46Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
47Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
48Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
54Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
57Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
59Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
60Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
62Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
63Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:53
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
69Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:09
70Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:59
72Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:02
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
78Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:58
80Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:07
81Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:32
82Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
84Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:34
86Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:10
88Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
89Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
91Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
92Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
93Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
95Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:41
96Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
98Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
99Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
102Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
103Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
104Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
107Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
108Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:56
109Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
111Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
112Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
114Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
115Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
116Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
117Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
118Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
119Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
120Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
121Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
122Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
123Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
124Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
125Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
128Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
129Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
130Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
131Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
132Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
133Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
134Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:27:53
136Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
137Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
138Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
139Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
141Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
142Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
143Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
145Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
146Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
147Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
148Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
149Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
150Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
151Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
152Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
153Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
154Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
155Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
156Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
157Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
158Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
159Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis

Sprint 1 - Castelfidardo km. 157.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - Castelfidardo km. 205
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
6Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 - Castelfidardo km. 116.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Castelfidardo km. 140.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 3
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Castelfidardo km. 164
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5
2Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 4 - Castelfidardo km. 187.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Castelfidardo km. 205
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:27
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:57
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:27
4João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:44
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:39
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:43
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:57
13Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:22
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:24
15Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:00
16Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
17Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
18Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:31
19Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
21Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:46
23Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
25Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
26Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:43
27Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
28Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
29Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
30Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 14:34:25
2UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:03
4Movistar Team 0:14:16
5Jumbo-Visma 0:16:11
6Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:04
7Trek-Segafredo 0:18:14
8Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:22
9Bahrain Victorious 0:20:29
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:49
11Team DSM 0:21:43
12AG2R Citroën Team
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:08
14Team BikeExchange 0:23:06
15Total Direct Energie 0:23:56
16Lotto Soudal 0:24:01
17Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:12
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:01
19Groupama-FDJ 0:27:43
20Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:04
21Gazprom-RusVelo 0:36:16
22EF Education-Nippo 0:39:14
23Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:34
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:25
25Cofidis 1:11:08

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22:41:41
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:00
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30
5Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:30
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:42
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:03
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54
10Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:06:58
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:13
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:46
13Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:26
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:55
15Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:15
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:08
17Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:13:34
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:40
19Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:16
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:23
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:41
22Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:49
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:15
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:36
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:15:49
26Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:27
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:48
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:59
29Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:18:43
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:54
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:19:44
32Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:08
33Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:20
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:29
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:21
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:27
37Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:42
38Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:24:51
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:10
41Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:32
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:45
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:34
44Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:02
45Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:08
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:25
47Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:27
48Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31
49Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:57
50Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:28
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:57
52Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:25
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:55
54Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:55
55Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:34:27
56Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:42
57Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:34:44
58Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:43
59Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:46
60Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:20
61Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:36:25
62Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:59
63Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:43
64Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:58
65Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:37:59
66Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:45
67Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:39:23
68Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:30
69Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:10
70Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:09
71Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:41:26
72Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:15
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:42:19
74Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:42:34
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:42:53
76Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:42:57
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:43:07
78Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:13
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:43:15
80Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:34
81Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:49

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 43
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 39
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
4Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15
5Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 11
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
9João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9
11Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
17Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6
19Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 6
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5
22Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
25Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5
26Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
27Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
28Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
29Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3
31Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3
33Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3
35Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2
36Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
37Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
38Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2
39Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
42Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -6

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15
4Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
7Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
8Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 7
10Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7
11Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 6
13Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
15Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5
17Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
18Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
19João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3
23Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
25Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
26Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1
30Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1
32Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22:41:41
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:42
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:15
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:23
6Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:49
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:42
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:08
9Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:55
11Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:43
12Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:46
13Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:45
14Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:13
15Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:21
16Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:46:34
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:49:17
18Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:12
19Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:52:02
20Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:52:15
21Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:52:46
22Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:33

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 68:31:29
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:29
3Movistar Team 0:14:01
4Jumbo-Visma 0:15:08
5Team DSM 0:16:41
6UAE Team Emirates 0:18:29
7Trek-Segafredo 0:18:54
8Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:16
9Bahrain Victorious 0:20:51
10Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:42
11Team BikeExchange 0:32:56
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:33:59
13Groupama-FDJ 0:36:09
14AG2R Citroën Team 0:36:13
15Total Direct Energie 0:37:41
16Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:28
17Team Qhubeka Assos 0:52:21
18Lotto Soudal 0:54:13
19Team Arkea-Samsic 0:54:36
20EF Education-Nippo 0:56:03
21Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:59:11
22Gazprom-RusVelo 1:05:20
23Alpecin-Fenix 1:11:00
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:11:13
25Cofidis 2:59:01

