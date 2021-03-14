Tirreno-Adriatico: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 5 after 52km solo attack

Image 1 of 28 Van der Poel crosses the line after his phenomenal 50km effort (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Van der Poel shows his exertion after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Van der Poel recovers after a brutal 52km attack to win the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Van der Poel celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 Pogacar retains the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 Pogacar is also in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 The breakaway on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) attacks on the first climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) puts in a dig (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) on his solo move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 28 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) suffering behind the pace of Van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) leads Mathieu van der Poel and Sergio Higuita (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 28 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 Davide Formolo sets the pace for UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Joao Almeida (Deceuninck -Quick Step) follows points leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Race leader Tadej Pogacar in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) put in a lot of work for Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) attacks the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Pogacar attacked with 17km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) chases Pogacar in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Pogacar caught attackers Felline and Soler before going solo late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Van der Poel talks to his team car late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 28 Mathieu van der Poel pushes on to the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put on a master class on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico to take his second stage win on a Classics-style circuit around Castelfidardo in punishing Spring Classics conditions.

The Dutchman soloed away from a select lead group 52 kilometres from the line into a sudden storm that whipped up high winds, rain, and plummeting temperatures and narrowly holding off a furious solo chase from race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Pogačar attacked 17 kilometres from the line up the final ascent of the 15 per cent slope of the Castelfidardo wall and went on to put in an incredible solo pursuit of the Dutch champion, slashing a three-minute gap that Van der Poel had built up with a long-range attack to just 10 seconds at the line.

“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometres. I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn't even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could," Van der Poel said. "I'm happy with the win. I attacked from far away because I was cold and I felt good until 20km to go.”

Van der Poel's move came as the already much reduced leading group was punished by the cold rain and, his engine revving into the red, quickly left all the overall contenders behind. Having lost over 20 minutes on the previous stage, Van der Poel was no threat to Pogacar's blue jersey, and the chase only picked up on the final of four laps of the 23.6km circuit.

It was Pogačar himself who set off in solo pursuit, leaving Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) behind on the penultimate trip up the terrible 'wall' of a climb and halving Van der Poel's advantage over ten kilometres. Pogačar halved it again in the final 5km, and with 2.5km to go, Van der Poel had just 46 seconds over the Tour de France winner and a steep finishing climb that would push the Dutch champion to his limit.

His legs clearly turned to blocks of lead, Van der Poel looked back to see Pogačar's approach but the line came soon enough to give the Alpecin-Fenix rider his second stage victory of the race.

Pogačar's effort also pushed second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to his limit, with the Belgian unable to hold the UAE Team Emirates rider's pace on the final muro to go. Van Aert time trialed in for third on the stage at 49 seconds.

"When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel," Pogacar said. "I'm super happy with the advantage I have over Van Aert now before the time trial."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico provided the final real opportunity for riders to turn around the overall classification, led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by 35 seconds over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo).

The day started bright and dry with half of the 205km stage on pan flat roads along the Adriatic coast. Accordingly, the pace was brutal in the first hour as the overall contenders refused to allow any move to go clear until finally, after 40km covered in just over 40 minutes, five riders leapt clear.

The group was powered by time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) along with Robert Stannard (BikeExchange), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Their gap maxed out at just under four minutes but had dropped to two and change when the race approached the punishing closing circuits around Castelfidardo with its wall kicking up to 19 per cent grades.

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange) threw the cat amongst the pigeons on the first climb, attacking out of the maglia azzurra group and sparking a reaction that included Van der Poel who seemed to be itching to mete out punishment on roads akin to Amstel Gold terrain. The Dutch champion led a move straight into the climb and was followed by Van Aert, Pogačar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) but Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) struggled and lost ground.

The breakaway's lead down to just 15 seconds, Rickaert dropped back to help Van der Poel and Ballerini also dropped back, leaving three riders to face an unbeatable onslaught from all the big names.

Rain began to fall, temperatures plummeted, and the winds picked up, as the peloton, shattered by Van der Poel's relentless attacking, was spread all along the circuit. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in a rain-slicked turn with 59k to go, as the pressure from the group ahead brought back Ganna, Bilbao and Stannard, with Van der Poel, Romain Bardet and teammate Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) forming a brief leading group.

They were caught back by Pogačar's group and attacked by Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with 56km to go but the move only inspired Van der Poel to counter-attack and solo clear with 52km still to race.

Alone on the wet, twisting, technical circuit, Van der Poel had less to worry about in the slick turns while the chasing group took the corners more gingerly. Pogačar dropped his chain as he tried to shift into an easier gear at the base of the ascent but was brought back into the group by his teammate.

Meanwhile, Van der Poel, having sat up on the Prati di Tivo stage, was no threat to Pogačar's race lead at 20 minutes down the standings, and Davide Formolo kept a steady tempo for Pogačar that allowed the chasing group to swell in ranks. Van Aert smartly surged to take the second-placed time bonus at the intermediate sprint with 47km to go but in the end, it would help very little at all.

With 35km to go, Van der Poel had forged a 90 second gap on the chasers, who were rejoined by Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but not Alaphilippe, who succumbed to the cold and dropped back for a jacket and gloves.

Van der Poel, weatherproof, pushed his advantage to more than two minutes with 31km to go but Bernal, suffering in the rapidly dropping temperature, went back to the team car to get a rain jacket. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) opted for a different warm-up and came to the front to line out the 19-rider chasing group and began to splinter it but had little success.

Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) was the next rider to try, attacking with 25km to go as Van der Poel's lead hovered at just under three minutes. As skinny climbers in the chasing group dropped back for warm clothing, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) bridged up to Felline, gaining 25 seconds over the maglia azzurra group.

Pogacar attacked from the chasing group on the climb and left the rest behind and bridging across to Soler and Felline as De Marchi dropped back with 16km to go. Van Aert was briefly on his own in pursuit in the increasingly dismal weather conditions but once he caught De Marchi he found an ally to try to close down a 26 second gap to Pogacar's trio.

But the partnership didn't last long and as Pogačar left his companions behind so too did Van Aert. The Belgian caught Pogačar's cast-offs and was still within 30 seconds of the Tour de France winner who was in hot pursuit of Van der Poel.

Van der Poel, who had three minutes over the group on that penultimate climb now had just over a minute and the gap falling fast as Pogačar settled into time trial mode and a Van der Poel struggled up the final climb Pogačar had him in sight but Van der Poel had just enough to hold on for the stage win.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:48:17 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:26 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:25 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:45 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:31 12 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:37 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:39 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:51 17 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:00 18 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:17 19 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:20 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:05:02 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:08 23 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:54 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:39 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:11:10 27 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:36 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:45 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:49 33 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 35 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 38 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 40 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 41 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 43 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 44 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 46 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 47 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 48 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 54 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 57 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 59 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 60 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 62 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 63 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:53 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 69 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:09 70 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:59 72 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:02 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:58 80 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:07 81 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:32 82 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 84 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:34 86 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:10 88 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 89 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 91 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 92 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 95 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:41 96 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 98 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 99 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 102 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 103 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 104 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 107 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 108 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:56 109 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 112 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 114 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 115 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 116 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 117 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 118 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 120 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 121 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 122 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 125 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 128 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 129 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 130 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 132 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 134 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:27:53 136 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 137 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 138 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 139 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 141 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 142 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 143 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 145 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 146 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 147 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 148 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 149 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 150 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 151 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 152 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 153 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 154 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 155 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 156 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 157 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 158 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 159 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis

Sprint 1 - Castelfidardo km. 157.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - Castelfidardo km. 205 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 8 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 - Castelfidardo km. 116.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Castelfidardo km. 140.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 3 3 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Castelfidardo km. 164 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 4 - Castelfidardo km. 187.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Castelfidardo km. 205 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:27 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:57 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:27 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:44 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:39 7 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:43 12 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:57 13 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:22 14 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:24 15 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:00 16 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 18 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:31 19 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 21 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:46 23 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:43 27 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 28 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 29 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 30 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana-Premier Tech 14:34:25 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:03 4 Movistar Team 0:14:16 5 Jumbo-Visma 0:16:11 6 Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:04 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:18:14 8 Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:22 9 Bahrain Victorious 0:20:29 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:49 11 Team DSM 0:21:43 12 AG2R Citroën Team 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:08 14 Team BikeExchange 0:23:06 15 Total Direct Energie 0:23:56 16 Lotto Soudal 0:24:01 17 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:12 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:01 19 Groupama-FDJ 0:27:43 20 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:04 21 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:36:16 22 EF Education-Nippo 0:39:14 23 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:34 24 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:25 25 Cofidis 1:11:08

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22:41:41 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:00 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30 5 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:30 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:42 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:03 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:06:58 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:13 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:46 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:26 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:55 15 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:15 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:08 17 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:13:34 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:40 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:16 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:23 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:41 22 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:49 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:15 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:36 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:15:49 26 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:27 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:48 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:59 29 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:18:43 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:54 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:19:44 32 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:08 33 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:20 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:29 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:21 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:27 37 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:42 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:24:51 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:10 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:32 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:45 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:34 44 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:02 45 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:08 46 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:25 47 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:27 48 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31 49 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:57 50 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:28 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:57 52 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:25 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:55 54 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:55 55 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:34:27 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:42 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:34:44 58 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:43 59 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:46 60 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:20 61 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:36:25 62 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:59 63 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:43 64 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:58 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:37:59 66 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:45 67 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:39:23 68 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:30 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:10 70 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:09 71 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:41:26 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:15 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:42:19 74 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:42:34 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:42:53 76 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:42:57 77 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:43:07 78 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:13 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:43:15 80 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:34 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:49

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 43 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 39 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 4 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 11 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 9 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 17 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 19 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5 22 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 26 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 27 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 28 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 29 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3 31 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 33 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3 35 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 36 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 37 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 38 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2 39 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 42 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -6

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 7 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 8 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 7 10 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7 11 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 6 13 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 15 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5 17 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 19 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 25 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 26 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1 32 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22:41:41 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:42 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:15 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:23 6 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:49 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:42 8 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:08 9 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31 10 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:55 11 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:43 12 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:46 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:45 14 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:13 15 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:21 16 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:46:34 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:49:17 18 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:12 19 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:52:02 20 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:52:15 21 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:52:46 22 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:33