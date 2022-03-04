Tirreno-Adriatico past winners
By Cyclingnews published
Champions 1966-2021
Tirreno-Adriatico past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2020
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2019
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2018
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2017
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2016
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|2015
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|2012
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|2010
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2009
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2005
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2002
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
|2000
|Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
|1998
|Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
|1997
|Roberto Petito (Ita)
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1995
|Stefano Colage (Ita)
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1991
|Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
|1990
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Erich Maechler (Swi)
|1987
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1986
|Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
|1985
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1984
|Tommy Prim (Swe)
|1983
|Roberto Visentini (Ita)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1981
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1980
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1979
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1978
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1976
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1973
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1971
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1970
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1969
|Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
|1968
|Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
|1967
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1966
|Dino Zandegu (Ita)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico past winnersChampions 1966-2021
-
TotalEnergies fall short of addressing Geniez domestic violence sentencingFrench team condemns abuse, appears to be waiting for UCI Ethics Commission
-
Longo Borghini and Simmons lead Strade Bianche charge for Trek-Segafredo'As the level gets higher each year, you for sure have to be a good climber to be there' says American
-
Annemiek van Vleuten: We need more riders, bigger rostersTeams feel the strain as the Women’s WorldTour expands