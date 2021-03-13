Tirreno-Adriatico: Victory and leader's jersey for Pogacar on stage 4
By Laura Weislo
Van Aert rallies on summit finish as Bernal and Thomas lose more ground
Stage 4: Terni - Prati di Tivo
Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) showed his class to take the first summit finish of Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo, holding off a lively chase from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) by six seconds.
Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) out-sprinted Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) for third at 29 seconds.
Overnight race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) put in a spirited defense of the blue jersey but was isolated and succumbed to multiple attacks in the final kilometre, finishing 45 seconds down and ceding the top spot in the standings to Pogačar.
All is not lost for the Belgian, however, as he remains second overall at 35 seconds with Higuita tied on time in third.
The final climb saw previous challengers Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) plummet down the standings, with the Dutch champion sitting up early on the ascent and the world champion hanging on until Pogačar launched his move with 5.5km still to climb.
An isolated Van Aert withstood multiple attacks on the 14km long climb from an elite group of Grand Tour contenders, having to respond to surges from climbing specialists like Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Tour de France winners Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
It wasn't until last year's Tour champion Pogačar attacked with 5.5km to go that the elastic finally snapped and the 22-year-old leapt clear. The move allowed Van Aert to finally sit on as his fellow chasers recognized the danger and began to give chase.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) was the first to come around but he was no match for a powerful counter-attack from Yates, Landa and Bernal and the Portuguese rider was forced to chase together with Higuita and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).
Van Aert found his second wind and, as Yates attacked to ditch Landa and Bernal, the Jumbo-Visma rider brought all but Pogačar and Yates back and set such a brisk tempo that Bernal and Thomas both lost touch.
In the final kilometre it looked as if Pogačar might have gone too hard too soon as Yates closed down a 17-second gap to just six at the line but the Briton ran out of road and had to settle for second.
Pogačar now has one Classics-style stage and a flat day for the sprinters to come before Tuesday's closing time trial.
"Today was a very hard stage. My team did a great job bringing down the gap from the breakaway and then I did my best on the climb: I am very satisfied with this win," Pogačar said.
"Now I am in the lead, but tomorrow we have another really hard stage, and with the final ITT anything can still happen."
While the gaps in the overall standings are still small enough that Van Aert's hopes of winning the general classification are not entirely gone, gaining 35 seconds back on Pogačar will be a tall order.
"It's a big gap," Van Aert said. "The next stages should be on me and I'm definitely not giving up yet. I think it makes particular sense to look up and seize the opportunities that arise. I'm going to keep trying anyway.
"Pogacar, together with my teammate Primoz Roglic, is the best allrounder of the moment. It is only logical that he takes over my jersey."
How it unfolded
Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico got underway under sunny skies and with delightful spring temperatures of 19°C in Terni for a 148km stage to the summit showdown at Prati di Tivo. 170 riders took the start, with only Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa) absent after suffering a crash late in the previous stage.
Race leader Van Aert held a thin four-second lead over Van der Poel, with Alaphilippe at 10 seconds. The Belgian faced his first major challenge against more seasoned stage race contenders, with Landa fourth at 19 seconds, and a bunch of big names at 20 seconds: Pogačar, Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM).
The early kilometres were the domain of the stage hunters and riders with ambitions for the mountains classification, and Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) were the first to jump clear. Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Emil Vinjebo (Team Qhubeka Assos) scrambled across, but soon Vinjebo lost touch and was chasing along with Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo).
In the valley after about 35km of racing, the riders came together and forged out a sizeable lead over the peloton, with the gap ballooning from six to nearly nine minutes after 48km. The breakaway worked well together until the first classified ascent of the Passo delle Capannelle, where first Vinjebo and then Canola lost touch, leaving three riders to try and hold off the peloton, led by Bahrain Victorious.
Würtz was the rider most keen to go on the attack and he nipped clear over the top, but Thomas and Bais came back. That all changed when they reached the base of the Prati di Tivo, where Thomas attacked and was marked by Würtz while Bais dropped off. Vinjebo and Canola were then caught by the peloton which had whittled the gap down to just three minutes.
Würtz then attacked to leave Thomas behind and kept pushing as the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton began rapidly shrinking. Van der Poel seemed entirely uninterested in contesting a major mountain finale and went out the back early in the climb. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) went out the other end, putting in a long-range attack with 11km still to climb.
The peloton kept Ciccone in check and he was soon back in the fold, having never gotten more than a dozen seconds. Würtz soldiered on with 2:30 when Egan Bernal attacked with 7.8km to climb. The attack drew out Pogacar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Landa, but Van Aert closed down the attack on his own, his Jumbo-Visma teammates all gone.
The surge knocked a minute off Würtz's lead as Geraint Thomas first tried to counter and, when that failed, remained at the front to shut down an attack from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Thomas tried again with 6.8km to go and Van Aert again was tasked with the pacemaking. The Ineos rider passed his French namesake coming back from the breakaway and reduced Würtz to just one minute's lead with 6km to climb but the former Tour de France winner's pedalling style looked laboured and he dangled tantalisingly ahead of the blue jersey group - a bit of bait that proved irresistible to Pogačar, who attacked with 5.5km to go and quickly reached the Welshman.
With 5km to go, Pogačar caught Würtz and left Geraint Thomas behind and began a 4.7km individual pursuit: the defending Tour de France champion against the race leader Van Aert whose solo effort both reeled in Thomas and jettisoned riders like Nibali.
Finally, with 4km to go, Bernal attacked and was followed by Landa and Simon Yates, with Almeida, Quintana and Higuita chasing behind.
Yates attacked his group and set off in pursuit of Pogačar, who had 11 seconds with 2.6km to go, while behind, Van Aert's steady tempo brought back all the other riders ahead.
With 2.3km to go, Pogačar looked back to see the Briton coming and upped his tempo. Behind, Van Aert kept the gap to half a minute and his impressive effort distanced yet another Tour de France winner: after ditching Nibali and Thomas, Bernal was next to lose touch. Soon Pogačar began to succumb to the pace of Yates - an uncharacteristic grimace on the young Slovenian's face with 1km to go.
But Pogačar showed his class and held off Yates to claim the stage win and race lead.
Van Aert said the final climb went well for him but the wind made it easier for others to attack.
"I really had to ride five kilometres on my limit," Van Aert said. "There was a lot of wind and that makes it easier to attack. If I wasn't wearing that blue jersey, I could save myself for the final shot. That was not the case now. There were a few guys better and a lot of guys were daring me. They could wait and see, I couldn't."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:51:24
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:29
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:31
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:35
|7
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:58
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:17
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:27
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:44
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|19
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:06
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:03
|21
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:47
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:00
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:03
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:19
|31
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:41
|33
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:58
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:14
|37
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:43
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|39
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:24
|42
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:55
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:04
|44
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:46
|46
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:55
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:40
|50
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:22
|54
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:53
|56
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|57
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:31
|59
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:19
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|63
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|64
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|66
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|67
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|68
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|69
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:00
|71
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:46
|74
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|78
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|80
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|81
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|82
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|84
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|85
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|87
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:17:29
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:35
|90
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|92
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|94
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|95
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:20:30
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|104
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|107
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|108
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|110
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:23
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:31
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:22:53
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|117
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|120
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|121
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|122
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|123
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|124
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|125
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|126
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|128
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|129
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|130
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|131
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|132
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|135
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|137
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|138
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|139
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|140
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|142
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|143
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|144
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|145
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|147
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|148
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|150
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|151
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|152
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|153
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|154
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|155
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|156
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|157
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|158
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|159
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|160
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|161
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|162
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|163
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|165
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|166
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|167
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|168
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:28
|169
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|170
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|5
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|7
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|7
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:51:24
|2
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:29
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:35
|4
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:42
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:58
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:03
|7
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:43
|8
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|9
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:40
|10
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:22
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:53
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:00
|15
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:15:46
|16
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:35
|18
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:30
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:23
|21
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:31
|22
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|23
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|25
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|28
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|31
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|32
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:28
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|11:43:12
|2
|Team DSM
|0:00:07
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:42
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:43
|5
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:21
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:56
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:06:02
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:22
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:38
|11
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:39
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:07
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:05
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:04
|15
|Total Direct Energie
|0:11:25
|16
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:41
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:26
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:05
|19
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:03
|20
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:25:08
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:15
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:29:19
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43:31
|24
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:51:05
|25
|Cofidis
|0:59:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:53:21
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:38
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:41
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:55
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:03
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:12
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:25
|11
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:26
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:27
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:44
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:59
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|17
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:27
|18
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:41
|19
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:24
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:32
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:13
|23
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:29
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:42
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:04:57
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:08
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:31
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:05:58
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:43
|31
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:01
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:12
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:38
|34
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:30
|35
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:56
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:33
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:34
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:32
|39
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:49
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:05
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:25
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:11:48
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:12
|44
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:05
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:16
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:01
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:15:03
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:25
|49
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:45
|50
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:16:06
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16:11
|52
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:15
|53
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:16:16
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:38
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:45
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:16
|58
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:39
|59
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:41
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:56
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:03
|62
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:05
|63
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:19
|64
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:24
|65
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:35
|66
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:56
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:41
|69
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:00
|71
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:09
|73
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:22:39
|74
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:23:03
|75
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:13
|76
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:37
|78
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:57
|79
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:24:12
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:24:50
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:25:24
|82
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25:33
|83
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:44
|84
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:38
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:26:47
|87
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:26:48
|88
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:08
|89
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:09
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:27:16
|91
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:24
|92
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:27:40
|93
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:28:22
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:29
|95
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:28:30
|96
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:28:40
|97
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:48
|98
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:05
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:36
|100
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:41
|101
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:30:57
|102
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:14
|103
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:25
|104
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:45
|105
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:55
|106
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:08
|107
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:11
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:32:31
|110
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:32:36
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:40
|112
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:46
|113
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:33:05
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:11
|115
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:19
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:33:41
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:34:02
|119
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:18
|120
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:34:30
|121
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34:31
|122
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:34:38
|123
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:35:31
|124
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:33
|125
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36:51
|126
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:25
|127
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:26
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:49
|129
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:38:04
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:45
|131
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:39:00
|132
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:39:02
|133
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:03
|134
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:39:12
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:39:41
|136
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:40:16
|137
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:40:21
|138
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:40:22
|139
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:40:24
|140
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|141
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:40:25
|142
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:29
|143
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:37
|144
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:40:42
|145
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:40:46
|146
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:41:21
|147
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:41:23
|148
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:24
|149
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:26
|150
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:41:41
|152
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:42:15
|153
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:33
|154
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:42:48
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:59
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:43:17
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:43:43
|158
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:43:45
|159
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:11
|160
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:17
|161
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|162
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:10
|163
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:54
|164
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|165
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:48
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:48:01
|167
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:22
|168
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:52:25
|169
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:58:15
|170
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|1:04:04
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|32
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|4
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|13
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|6
|16
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|19
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|20
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|25
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|26
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|28
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|32
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|33
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|34
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|35
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|39
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|15
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|6
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|8
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|6
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|14
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|18
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|19
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|23
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|-2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:53:21
|2
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:35
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|4
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:03
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:26
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:24
|7
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:01
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:49
|9
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:05
|10
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:45
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:05
|12
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:35
|13
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:41
|14
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:00
|16
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|17
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:09
|18
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:24
|19
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:41
|20
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:55
|21
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:46
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:33:05
|23
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:35:31
|24
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:38:04
|25
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:39:00
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|27
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:43:45
|28
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:10
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:54
|30
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:22
|31
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:52:25
|32
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:58:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|53:50:30
|2
|Team DSM
|0:01:32
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:31
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:01
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:19
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:34
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:56
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:14
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:08
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:32
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:00
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|0:16:24
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:31
|14
|Total Direct Energie
|0:20:19
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:04
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:22:11
|17
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:23:23
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:40
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:29:51
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:34:58
|21
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:35:38
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:46
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59:30
|24
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:13:22
|25
|Cofidis
|1:54:27
