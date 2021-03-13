Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Victory and leader's jersey for Pogacar on stage 4

By

Van Aert rallies on summit finish as Bernal and Thomas lose more ground

Stage 4: Terni - Prati di Tivo

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico Pogacar

Victory for Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Podium Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar celebrates his win and blue jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Podium Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Green Mountain Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

He's also in green (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Podium Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van Aert takes the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Podium Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey Celebration during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

And Pogacar is in the white young jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Start Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Sprint Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Terni Village Mask Covid Safety Measures TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jersey holders Ballerini, Van Aert, Albanese and Pogačar at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Sprint Jersey Davide Bramati of Italy Sports Director during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Car Tacx bottle Feeding TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Jumbo Visma Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Sprint Jersey Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team Manuele Boaro of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Simone Velasco of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo The Peloton during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Landscape Mountains TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton early on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 37

Tirreno Adriatico 2021 - 56th Edition - 4th stage Terni - Prati di Tivo 148km - 13/03/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pavel Sivakov of Russia Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Grenadiers during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas among their Ineos teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 37

Tirreno Adriatico 2021 - 56th Edition - 4th stage Terni - Prati di Tivo 148km - 13/03/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Tirreno Adriatico 2021 - 56th Edition - 4th stage Terni - Prati di Tivo 148km - 13/03/2021 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (NED - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Marco Canola of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Denmark and Team Israel StartUp Nation Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey Teammates during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Wout van Aert in the Jumbo-Visma train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Denmark and Team Israel StartUp Nation Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Passo Capannelle 1298m Breakaway Snow Mountains TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Van Aert leads the GC group (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Denmark and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Würtz Schmidt attacks Thomas on the final climb of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Ciccone launches a brief attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Bernal has a dig (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Van Aert doing the chasing (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Ineos set the pace (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Thomas made a move on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Van Aert leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Pogacar makes Thomas suffer in the wheel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Prati di Tivo 1450m Snow Mountains TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Yates on the move (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m Breakaway TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Simon Yates chases Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Pogacar towards the top (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Second place for Yates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 37

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Arrival Sprint Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Higuita beat Landa for third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Wout Van Aert crosses the line after a huge effort (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Bernal crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Thomas finishes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 37

Tirreno-Adriatico

Alaphilippe loses ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) showed his class to take the first summit finish of Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo, holding off a lively chase from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) by six seconds. 

Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) out-sprinted Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) for third at 29 seconds.

Overnight race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) put in a spirited defense of the blue jersey but was isolated and succumbed to multiple attacks in the final kilometre, finishing 45 seconds down and ceding the top spot in the standings to Pogačar.

All is not lost for the Belgian, however, as he remains second overall at 35 seconds with Higuita tied on time in third.

The final climb saw previous challengers Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) plummet down the standings, with the Dutch champion sitting up early on the ascent and the world champion hanging on until Pogačar launched his move with 5.5km still to climb.

An isolated Van Aert withstood multiple attacks on the 14km long climb from an elite group of Grand Tour contenders, having to respond to surges from climbing specialists like Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Tour de France winners Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

It wasn't until last year's Tour champion Pogačar attacked with 5.5km to go that the elastic finally snapped and the 22-year-old leapt clear. The move allowed Van Aert to finally sit on as his fellow chasers recognized the danger and began to give chase.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) was the first to come around but he was no match for a powerful counter-attack from Yates, Landa and Bernal and the Portuguese rider was forced to chase together with Higuita and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

Van Aert found his second wind and, as Yates attacked to ditch Landa and Bernal, the Jumbo-Visma rider brought all but Pogačar and Yates back and set such a brisk tempo that Bernal and Thomas both lost touch.

In the final kilometre it looked as if Pogačar might have gone too hard too soon as Yates closed down a 17-second gap to just six at the line but the Briton ran out of road and had to settle for second.

Pogačar now has one Classics-style stage and a flat day for the sprinters to come before Tuesday's closing time trial.

"Today was a very hard stage. My team did a great job bringing down the gap from the breakaway and then I did my best on the climb: I am very satisfied with this win," Pogačar said.

"Now I am in the lead, but tomorrow we have another really hard stage, and with the final ITT anything can still happen."

While the gaps in the overall standings are still small enough that Van Aert's hopes of winning the general classification are not entirely gone, gaining 35 seconds back on Pogačar will be a tall order.

"It's a big gap," Van Aert said. "The next stages should be on me and I'm definitely not giving up yet. I think it makes particular sense to look up and seize the opportunities that arise. I'm going to keep trying anyway.

"Pogacar, together with my teammate Primoz Roglic, is the best allrounder of the moment. It is only logical that he takes over my jersey."

How it unfolded

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico got underway under sunny skies and with delightful spring temperatures of 19°C in Terni for a 148km stage to the summit showdown at Prati di Tivo. 170 riders took the start, with only Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa) absent after suffering a crash late in the previous stage.

Race leader Van Aert held a thin four-second lead over Van der Poel, with Alaphilippe at 10 seconds. The Belgian faced his first major challenge against more seasoned stage race contenders, with Landa fourth at 19 seconds, and a bunch of big names at 20 seconds: Pogačar, Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM).

The early kilometres were the domain of the stage hunters and riders with ambitions for the mountains classification, and Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) were the first to jump clear. Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Emil Vinjebo (Team Qhubeka Assos) scrambled across, but soon Vinjebo lost touch and was chasing along with Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo).

In the valley after about 35km of racing, the riders came together and forged out a sizeable lead over the peloton, with the gap ballooning from six to nearly nine minutes after 48km. The breakaway worked well together until the first classified ascent of the Passo delle Capannelle, where first Vinjebo and then Canola lost touch, leaving three riders to try and hold off the peloton, led by Bahrain Victorious.

Würtz was the rider most keen to go on the attack and he nipped clear over the top, but Thomas and Bais came back. That all changed when they reached the base of the Prati di Tivo, where Thomas attacked and was marked by Würtz while Bais dropped off. Vinjebo and Canola were then caught by the peloton which had whittled the gap down to just three minutes.

Würtz then attacked to leave Thomas behind and kept pushing as the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton began rapidly shrinking. Van der Poel seemed entirely uninterested in contesting a major mountain finale and went out the back early in the climb. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) went out the other end, putting in a long-range attack with 11km still to climb.

The peloton kept Ciccone in check and he was soon back in the fold, having never gotten more than a dozen seconds. Würtz soldiered on with 2:30 when Egan Bernal attacked with 7.8km to climb. The attack drew out Pogacar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Landa, but Van Aert closed down the attack on his own, his Jumbo-Visma teammates all gone.

The surge knocked a minute off Würtz's lead as Geraint Thomas first tried to counter and, when that failed, remained at the front to shut down an attack from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Thomas tried again with 6.8km to go and Van Aert again was tasked with the pacemaking. The Ineos rider passed his French namesake coming back from the breakaway and reduced Würtz to just one minute's lead with 6km to climb but the former Tour de France winner's pedalling style looked laboured and he dangled tantalisingly ahead of the blue jersey group - a bit of bait that proved irresistible to Pogačar, who attacked with 5.5km to go and quickly reached the Welshman.

With 5km to go, Pogačar caught Würtz and left Geraint Thomas behind and began a 4.7km individual pursuit: the defending Tour de France champion against the race leader Van Aert whose solo effort both reeled in Thomas and jettisoned riders like Nibali.

Finally, with 4km to go, Bernal attacked and was followed by Landa and Simon Yates, with Almeida, Quintana and Higuita chasing behind.

Yates attacked his group and set off in pursuit of Pogačar, who had 11 seconds with 2.6km to go, while behind, Van Aert's steady tempo brought back all the other riders ahead.

With 2.3km to go, Pogačar looked back to see the Briton coming and upped his tempo. Behind, Van Aert kept the gap to half a minute and his impressive effort distanced yet another Tour de France winner: after ditching Nibali and Thomas, Bernal was next to lose touch. Soon Pogačar began to succumb to the pace of Yates - an uncharacteristic grimace on the young Slovenian's face with 1km to go.

But Pogačar showed his class and held off Yates to claim the stage win and race lead.

Van Aert said the final climb went well for him but the wind made it easier for others to attack.

"I really had to ride five kilometres on my limit," Van Aert said. "There was a lot of wind and that makes it easier to attack. If I wasn't wearing that blue jersey, I could save myself for the final shot. That was not the case now. There were a few guys better and a lot of guys were daring me. They could wait and see, I couldn't."

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:51:24
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:31
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
11Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:17
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:27
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05
19Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:02:06
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:03
21Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:47
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:04:00
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:04:03
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:19
31Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:41
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:58
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
36Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:14
37Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:43
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
40Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:24
42Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:55
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:04
44Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:46
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:55
48Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
49Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:40
50Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
52Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:22
54Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:53
56Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
57Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:31
59Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:19
60Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
62Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
63Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
64Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
66Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
67Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
68Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
69Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00
71Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
72Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:46
74Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
78Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
80Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
81Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
82Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
84Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
85Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
87Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
88Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:29
89Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35
90Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
92Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
94Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
95Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
96Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
97Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
102Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:30
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
104Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
107Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
108Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
109Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
110Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
111Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
112Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:23
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:31
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:53
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
117Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
118Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
120Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
121Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
122Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
123Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
124Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
126Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
127Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
128Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
129Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
130Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
131Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
132Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
135Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
137Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
139Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
140Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
142Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
143Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
144Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
145Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
147Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
148Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
150Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
151Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
152Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
153Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
154Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
155Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
156Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
157Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
158Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
159Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
160John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
161Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
162Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
163Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
164Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
165Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
166Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
167Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
168Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:28
169Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
170Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Pietracamela km. 142.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Prati di Tivo km. 148
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Capannelle km. 106.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7
4Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
5Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Prati di Tivo km. 148
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:51:24
2Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35
4Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:42
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:03
7Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:43
8Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31
9Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:40
10Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:22
12Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
13Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:53
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00
15Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:46
16Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35
18Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
19Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:30
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:23
21Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:31
22Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:53
23Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
25Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
26Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
27Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
28Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
29Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
31Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
32Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:28

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 11:43:12
2Team DSM 0:00:07
3Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42
4Jumbo-Visma 0:03:43
5Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:21
6Groupama-FDJ 0:05:56
7Movistar Team 0:06:01
8Team BikeExchange 0:06:02
9Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:38
11Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:39
12Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:07
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:05
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:04
15Total Direct Energie 0:11:25
16EF Education-Nippo 0:12:41
17UAE Team Emirates 0:16:26
18AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:05
19Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:03
20Gazprom-RusVelo 0:25:08
21Lotto Soudal 0:28:15
22Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:19
23Alpecin-Fenix 0:43:31
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:51:05
25Cofidis 0:59:39

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:53:21
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:38
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:41
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:55
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:03
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:25
11Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:27
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44
15Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:59
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15
17Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:02:27
18Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:41
19Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:32
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:45
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:13
23Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:29
24Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:04:42
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:04:57
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:08
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:31
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:58
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:04
30Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:43
31Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:01
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:12
33Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:38
34Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:30
35Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:56
36Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:33
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:34
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:32
39Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:49
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:05
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:25
42Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:48
43Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:12
44Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:16
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:01
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:03
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:25
49Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:45
50Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:06
51Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:11
52Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:15
53Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:16
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:38
55Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:45
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
57Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:16
58Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:39
59Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:41
60Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:56
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:03
62Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:05
63Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:19
64Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:24
65Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:35
66Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:56
67Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
68Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:41
69Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:00
71Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:09
73Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:22:39
74Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:03
75Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:13
76Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:14
77Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:37
78Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:57
79Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:12
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:50
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:25:24
82Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:33
83Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:44
84Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:26:04
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:38
86Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:26:47
87Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:48
88Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:08
89Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:09
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:16
91Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24
92Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:27:40
93Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:28:22
94Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:29
95Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:30
96Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:28:40
97Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:48
98Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:05
99Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:36
100Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:41
101Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:30:57
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:14
103Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:25
104Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:45
105Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:55
106Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:08
107Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:11
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:32:31
110Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:32:36
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:40
112Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46
113Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:05
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:11
115Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:19
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:41
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:34:02
119Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:18
120Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:34:30
121Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:34:31
122Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:38
123Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:35:31
124Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:36:33
125Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:51
126Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:25
127Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:26
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:49
129Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:38:04
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:45
131Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:00
132Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:39:02
133Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:03
134Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:39:12
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:41
136Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:40:16
137Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:40:21
138Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:40:22
139Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:40:24
140John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
141Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:40:25
142Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:29
143Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:37
144Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:42
145Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:40:46
146Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:41:21
147Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:23
148Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:24
149Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:26
150Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:41:39
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:41
152Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:42:15
153Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:33
154Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:42:48
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:59
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:43:17
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:43:43
158Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:43:45
159Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:11
160Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:17
161Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
162Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:10
163Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:54
164Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
165Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:46:48
166Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:48:01
167Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:22
168Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:52:25
169Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:15
170Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 1:04:04

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 32
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22
4Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15
5Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9
11Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
12Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6
16Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 6
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5
19Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
20Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
25Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
26Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3
28Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
32Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2
33Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
34Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2
35Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1
39Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1
40Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -6

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
6Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7
8Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 6
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
12Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
13Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5
14João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
18Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
19Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
21Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
23Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:53:21
2Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45
4Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:03
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24
7Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:01
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:49
9Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05
10Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:45
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:05
12Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:35
13Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:41
14Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:00
16Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:14
17Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:09
18Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24
19Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:41
20Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:55
21Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:05
23Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:35:31
24Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:38:04
25Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:00
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:41:39
27Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:43:45
28Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:10
29Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:54
30Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:22
31Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:52:25
32Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:15

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 53:50:30
2Team DSM 0:01:32
3Jumbo-Visma 0:05:31
4Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:01
5Movistar Team 0:06:19
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:34
7Bahrain Victorious 0:06:56
8Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14
9Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:08
10Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:32
11Groupama-FDJ 0:15:00
12Team BikeExchange 0:16:24
13UAE Team Emirates 0:18:31
14Total Direct Energie 0:20:19
15AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:04
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:11
17EF Education-Nippo 0:23:23
18Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:40
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:51
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:58
21Gazprom-RusVelo 0:35:38
22Lotto Soudal 0:36:46
23Alpecin-Fenix 0:59:30
24Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:13:22
25Cofidis 1:54:27

Latest on Cyclingnews