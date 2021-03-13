Tirreno-Adriatico: Victory and leader's jersey for Pogacar on stage 4

Image 1 of 37 Victory for Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 37 Pogacar celebrates his win and blue jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 37 He's also in green (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Van Aert takes the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 And Pogacar is in the white young jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 37 Jersey holders Ballerini, Van Aert, Albanese and Pogačar at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 37 Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 37 The peloton early on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 37 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas among their Ineos teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 37 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Race leader Wout van Aert in the Jumbo-Visma train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 37 Van Aert leads the GC group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 Würtz Schmidt attacks Thomas on the final climb of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 37 Ciccone launches a brief attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 Bernal has a dig (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 37 Van Aert doing the chasing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 37 Ineos set the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 Thomas made a move on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Van Aert leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 Pogacar makes Thomas suffer in the wheel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 37 Yates on the move (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 37 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 37 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 37 Simon Yates chases Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 37 Pogacar towards the top (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 37 Second place for Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 37 Higuita beat Landa for third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 37 Wout Van Aert crosses the line after a huge effort (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 37 Bernal crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 37 Thomas finishes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 37 Alaphilippe loses ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) showed his class to take the first summit finish of Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo, holding off a lively chase from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) by six seconds.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) out-sprinted Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) for third at 29 seconds.

Overnight race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) put in a spirited defense of the blue jersey but was isolated and succumbed to multiple attacks in the final kilometre, finishing 45 seconds down and ceding the top spot in the standings to Pogačar.

All is not lost for the Belgian, however, as he remains second overall at 35 seconds with Higuita tied on time in third.

The final climb saw previous challengers Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) plummet down the standings, with the Dutch champion sitting up early on the ascent and the world champion hanging on until Pogačar launched his move with 5.5km still to climb.

An isolated Van Aert withstood multiple attacks on the 14km long climb from an elite group of Grand Tour contenders, having to respond to surges from climbing specialists like Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Tour de France winners Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

It wasn't until last year's Tour champion Pogačar attacked with 5.5km to go that the elastic finally snapped and the 22-year-old leapt clear. The move allowed Van Aert to finally sit on as his fellow chasers recognized the danger and began to give chase.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) was the first to come around but he was no match for a powerful counter-attack from Yates, Landa and Bernal and the Portuguese rider was forced to chase together with Higuita and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

Van Aert found his second wind and, as Yates attacked to ditch Landa and Bernal, the Jumbo-Visma rider brought all but Pogačar and Yates back and set such a brisk tempo that Bernal and Thomas both lost touch.

In the final kilometre it looked as if Pogačar might have gone too hard too soon as Yates closed down a 17-second gap to just six at the line but the Briton ran out of road and had to settle for second.

Pogačar now has one Classics-style stage and a flat day for the sprinters to come before Tuesday's closing time trial.

"Today was a very hard stage. My team did a great job bringing down the gap from the breakaway and then I did my best on the climb: I am very satisfied with this win," Pogačar said.

"Now I am in the lead, but tomorrow we have another really hard stage, and with the final ITT anything can still happen."

While the gaps in the overall standings are still small enough that Van Aert's hopes of winning the general classification are not entirely gone, gaining 35 seconds back on Pogačar will be a tall order.

"It's a big gap," Van Aert said. "The next stages should be on me and I'm definitely not giving up yet. I think it makes particular sense to look up and seize the opportunities that arise. I'm going to keep trying anyway.

"Pogacar, together with my teammate Primoz Roglic, is the best allrounder of the moment. It is only logical that he takes over my jersey."

How it unfolded

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico got underway under sunny skies and with delightful spring temperatures of 19°C in Terni for a 148km stage to the summit showdown at Prati di Tivo. 170 riders took the start, with only Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa) absent after suffering a crash late in the previous stage.

Race leader Van Aert held a thin four-second lead over Van der Poel, with Alaphilippe at 10 seconds. The Belgian faced his first major challenge against more seasoned stage race contenders, with Landa fourth at 19 seconds, and a bunch of big names at 20 seconds: Pogačar, Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM).

The early kilometres were the domain of the stage hunters and riders with ambitions for the mountains classification, and Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) were the first to jump clear. Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Emil Vinjebo (Team Qhubeka Assos) scrambled across, but soon Vinjebo lost touch and was chasing along with Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo).

In the valley after about 35km of racing, the riders came together and forged out a sizeable lead over the peloton, with the gap ballooning from six to nearly nine minutes after 48km. The breakaway worked well together until the first classified ascent of the Passo delle Capannelle, where first Vinjebo and then Canola lost touch, leaving three riders to try and hold off the peloton, led by Bahrain Victorious.

Würtz was the rider most keen to go on the attack and he nipped clear over the top, but Thomas and Bais came back. That all changed when they reached the base of the Prati di Tivo, where Thomas attacked and was marked by Würtz while Bais dropped off. Vinjebo and Canola were then caught by the peloton which had whittled the gap down to just three minutes.

Würtz then attacked to leave Thomas behind and kept pushing as the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton began rapidly shrinking. Van der Poel seemed entirely uninterested in contesting a major mountain finale and went out the back early in the climb. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) went out the other end, putting in a long-range attack with 11km still to climb.

The peloton kept Ciccone in check and he was soon back in the fold, having never gotten more than a dozen seconds. Würtz soldiered on with 2:30 when Egan Bernal attacked with 7.8km to climb. The attack drew out Pogacar, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Landa, but Van Aert closed down the attack on his own, his Jumbo-Visma teammates all gone.

The surge knocked a minute off Würtz's lead as Geraint Thomas first tried to counter and, when that failed, remained at the front to shut down an attack from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Thomas tried again with 6.8km to go and Van Aert again was tasked with the pacemaking. The Ineos rider passed his French namesake coming back from the breakaway and reduced Würtz to just one minute's lead with 6km to climb but the former Tour de France winner's pedalling style looked laboured and he dangled tantalisingly ahead of the blue jersey group - a bit of bait that proved irresistible to Pogačar, who attacked with 5.5km to go and quickly reached the Welshman.

With 5km to go, Pogačar caught Würtz and left Geraint Thomas behind and began a 4.7km individual pursuit: the defending Tour de France champion against the race leader Van Aert whose solo effort both reeled in Thomas and jettisoned riders like Nibali.

Finally, with 4km to go, Bernal attacked and was followed by Landa and Simon Yates, with Almeida, Quintana and Higuita chasing behind.

Yates attacked his group and set off in pursuit of Pogačar, who had 11 seconds with 2.6km to go, while behind, Van Aert's steady tempo brought back all the other riders ahead.

With 2.3km to go, Pogačar looked back to see the Briton coming and upped his tempo. Behind, Van Aert kept the gap to half a minute and his impressive effort distanced yet another Tour de France winner: after ditching Nibali and Thomas, Bernal was next to lose touch. Soon Pogačar began to succumb to the pace of Yates - an uncharacteristic grimace on the young Slovenian's face with 1km to go.

But Pogačar showed his class and held off Yates to claim the stage win and race lead.

Van Aert said the final climb went well for him but the wind made it easier for others to attack.

"I really had to ride five kilometres on my limit," Van Aert said. "There was a lot of wind and that makes it easier to attack. If I wasn't wearing that blue jersey, I could save myself for the final shot. That was not the case now. There were a few guys better and a lot of guys were daring me. They could wait and see, I couldn't."

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:51:24 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:31 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35 7 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:17 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:27 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 19 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:02:06 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:03 21 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:47 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:04:00 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:04:03 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 29 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:19 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:41 33 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:58 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:14 37 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:43 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 40 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:24 42 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:55 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:04 44 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 45 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:46 46 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:55 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:40 50 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 52 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:22 54 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:53 56 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 57 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:31 59 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:19 60 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 62 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 63 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 64 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 66 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 67 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00 71 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:46 74 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 78 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 81 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 82 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 84 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 85 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 87 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:29 89 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35 90 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 92 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 94 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 95 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 96 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 97 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 102 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:30 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 104 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 107 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 108 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 110 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 111 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:23 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:31 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:53 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 117 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 118 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 120 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 121 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 122 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 124 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 126 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 127 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 128 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 129 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 130 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 131 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 132 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 135 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 137 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 139 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 140 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 142 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 143 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 144 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 145 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 147 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 148 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 150 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 151 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 152 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 153 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 154 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 155 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 156 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 157 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 158 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 160 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 161 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 162 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 163 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 165 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 166 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 167 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 168 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:28 169 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 170 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Pietracamela km. 142.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Prati di Tivo km. 148 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 7 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Capannelle km. 106.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 5 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Prati di Tivo km. 148 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 7 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:51:24 2 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35 4 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:42 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58 6 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:03 7 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:43 8 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 9 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:40 10 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:22 12 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:53 14 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00 15 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:46 16 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35 18 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 19 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:30 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:23 21 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:31 22 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:53 23 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 25 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 26 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 27 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 28 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 29 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 31 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:28

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 11:43:12 2 Team DSM 0:00:07 3 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42 4 Jumbo-Visma 0:03:43 5 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:21 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:05:56 7 Movistar Team 0:06:01 8 Team BikeExchange 0:06:02 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:38 11 Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:39 12 Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:07 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:05 14 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:04 15 Total Direct Energie 0:11:25 16 EF Education-Nippo 0:12:41 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:16:26 18 AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:05 19 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:03 20 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:25:08 21 Lotto Soudal 0:28:15 22 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:19 23 Alpecin-Fenix 0:43:31 24 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:51:05 25 Cofidis 0:59:39

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:53:21 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:38 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:41 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:55 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:03 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:25 11 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:27 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:59 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 17 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:02:27 18 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:41 19 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:32 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:45 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:13 23 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:29 24 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:04:42 25 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:04:57 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:08 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:31 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:58 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:04 30 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:43 31 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:01 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:12 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:38 34 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:30 35 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:56 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:33 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:34 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:32 39 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:49 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:05 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:25 42 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:48 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:12 44 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:16 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:01 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:03 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:25 49 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:45 50 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:06 51 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:11 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:15 53 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:16 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:38 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:45 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 57 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:16 58 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:39 59 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:41 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:56 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:03 62 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:05 63 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:19 64 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:24 65 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:35 66 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:56 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 68 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:41 69 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:00 71 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:09 73 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:22:39 74 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:03 75 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:13 76 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:14 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:37 78 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:57 79 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:12 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:50 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:25:24 82 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:33 83 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:44 84 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:26:04 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:38 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:26:47 87 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:48 88 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:08 89 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:09 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:16 91 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24 92 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:27:40 93 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:28:22 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:29 95 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:30 96 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:28:40 97 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:48 98 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:05 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:36 100 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:41 101 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:30:57 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:14 103 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:25 104 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:45 105 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:55 106 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:08 107 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:11 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:32:31 110 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:32:36 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:40 112 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46 113 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:05 114 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:11 115 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:19 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:41 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:34:02 119 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:18 120 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:34:30 121 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:34:31 122 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:38 123 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:35:31 124 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:36:33 125 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:51 126 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:25 127 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:26 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:49 129 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:38:04 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:45 131 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:00 132 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:39:02 133 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:03 134 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:39:12 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:41 136 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:40:16 137 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:40:21 138 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:40:22 139 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:40:24 140 John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 141 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:40:25 142 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:29 143 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:37 144 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:42 145 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:40:46 146 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:41:21 147 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:23 148 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:24 149 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:26 150 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:41:39 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:41 152 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:42:15 153 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:33 154 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:42:48 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:59 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:43:17 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:43:43 158 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:43:45 159 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:11 160 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:17 161 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 162 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:10 163 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:54 164 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 165 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:46:48 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:48:01 167 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:22 168 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:52:25 169 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:15 170 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 1:04:04

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 32 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22 4 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 12 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 6 16 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 6 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 5 19 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 20 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 22 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 23 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 25 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 26 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 28 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 29 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 32 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 33 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 34 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2 35 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 2 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1 39 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1 40 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -6

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 15 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 6 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7 8 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 6 10 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 6 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 12 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 5 14 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 19 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 21 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 23 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis -2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:53:21 2 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 4 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:03 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26 6 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24 7 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:01 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:49 9 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05 10 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:45 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:05 12 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:35 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:41 14 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:00 16 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:14 17 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:09 18 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:24 19 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:41 20 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:55 21 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:05 23 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:35:31 24 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:38:04 25 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:00 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:41:39 27 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:43:45 28 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:10 29 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:54 30 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:22 31 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:52:25 32 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:15