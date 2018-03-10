Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 highlights - Video

Mikel Landa (Movistar) wins stage 4 at Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saturday proved eventful during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico, with the crash and abandonment of Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin setting the stage for the drama to come on the final climb to Sarnano Sassotetto.

Mikel Landa (Movistar) took his first win for Movistar on the final slopes, joining Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben Hermans and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) in a late move and then beating Majka and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), who bridged to the group, in a three-up sprint at the line. Aru and Hermans led a group of GC contenders home six seconds later.

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) benefitted from some bad luck for Geraint Thomas, who dropped a chain just as things were heating up in the finale. The Team Sky leader lost 40 seconds and dropped to fifth overall, while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski is now second, one second behind Caruso. Dumoulin's teammate Wilco Kelderman is third overall, 11 seconds back. Landa climbed to fourth with his effort, 20 second off the race lead.