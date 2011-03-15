Trending

Cancellara crushes final Tirreno stage

Evans seals overall win, Gesink moves into second

Image 1 of 39

Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) powers to victory.

Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) powers to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 39

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the mountains classification.

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won Tirreno-Adriatico in 2010 but finished 12th overall this year.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won Tirreno-Adriatico in 2010 but finished 12th overall this year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Luxembourg time trial champion Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Luxembourg time trial champion Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Wout Poels (Vacansolei l- DCM)

Wout Poels (Vacansolei l- DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad), the Italian time trial champion, rides to a sixth place finish in stage 7.

Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad), the Italian time trial champion, rides to a sixth place finish in stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Stage winner Fabian Cancellara lets loose with the champagne.

Stage winner Fabian Cancellara lets loose with the champagne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) recovers after his time trial

Cadel Evans (BMC) recovers after his time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Points classification winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Points classification winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates winning the points classification.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates winning the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Liquigas - Cannondale won the team classification.

Liquigas - Cannondale won the team classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) after his time trial effort.

Cadel Evans (BMC) after his time trial effort.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) won the best young rider classification.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) won the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) wields the winner's trident.

Cadel Evans (BMC) wields the winner's trident.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans (BMC) with his winner's trophy.

Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans (BMC) with his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium after his overall victory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium after his overall victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 39

Cadel Evans celebrates his Tirreno-Adriatico victory on the podium.

Cadel Evans celebrates his Tirreno-Adriatico victory on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans congratulates third-place finisher Michele Scarponi.

Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans congratulates third-place finisher Michele Scarponi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) lost one spot on GC, but would finish on the final podium.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) lost one spot on GC, but would finish on the final podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Cadel Evans (BMC), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Cadel Evans (BMC), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 39

Best young rider leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in an impressive time trial to finish second overall behind Evans.

Best young rider leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in an impressive time trial to finish second overall behind Evans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 39

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) finished third in the 9.3km time trial.

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) finished third in the 9.3km time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 39

Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad)

Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his GC lead to become the first non-European winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his GC lead to become the first non-European winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 39

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 39

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 39

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium after winning Tirreno-Adriatico's concluding time trial.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium after winning Tirreno-Adriatico's concluding time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 39

Stage seven winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Stage seven winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 39

Fabian Cancellara showed why he's the reigning time trial world champion.

Fabian Cancellara showed why he's the reigning time trial world champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his leader's jersey in the closing time trial.

Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his leader's jersey in the closing time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 39

Final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink, 2nd; Cadel Evans, 1st, Michele Scarponi, 3rd.

Final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink, 2nd; Cadel Evans, 1st, Michele Scarponi, 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) has won the 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) has won the 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 39

Cadel Evans (BMC) held his own to win Tirreno-Adriatico after the final 9.3km time trial.

Cadel Evans (BMC) held his own to win Tirreno-Adriatico after the final 9.3km time trial.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 39

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lost one spot, falling behind Robert Gesink to third.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lost one spot, falling behind Robert Gesink to third.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in a strong effort to move into second in the final GC of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in a strong effort to move into second in the final GC of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 39

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on his way to his first time trial win of the year.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on his way to his first time trial win of the year.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 39

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) in action in the final day's time trial.

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) in action in the final day's time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) held off his closest rivals in the final 9.3km time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico to secure overall victory by 19 seconds, while Fabian Cancellara won his first-ever time trial for his new Leopard Trek team.

Cancellara used his immense power to set a time of 10 minutes and 33 seconds for the pan flat out-and-back course along the San Benedetto del Tronto seafront. Fellow power rider Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second with a time of 10:42, while talented Italian and former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) was third, 18 seconds slower.

Evans started the time trial in last place but quickly showed he would be difficult to beat by diving through the fast first corner. Only Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) had any chance of beating the experienced Australian on general classification, but knew they would have to ride the time trial of their lives.

Gesink’s skinny build makes him a pure climber but he can also push a big gear. He arches his back when tucked on the aero bars but it proved effective and he set a time of 11:00 exactly. That was impressive and made him virtual race leader.

Basso had revealed he can put out 440 watts at threshold but seemed to struggle in the time trial and set a time of 11:16. That cost him third place overall to Gesink and left him in fourth place, with his teammate Vincenzo Nibali taking fifth at 30 seconds. Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth overall at 39 seconds after taking sixth in the time trial.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) started his time trial two minutes ahead of Evans and was desperately hoping to avoid another second place overall. Last year he tied on time with Stefano Garzelli but the Acqua & Sapone rider won overall thanks to better stage placings.

Scarponi gave it everything in the time trial but could only set a time of 11:10 and must have known that Evans would be faster. Indeed, the Australian soon appeared in the long finishing straight and stopped the clock in a time of 11:04. That gave him overall victory by 11 seconds on Gesink, with Scarponi slipping to third at 15 seconds.

Before the stage finish the Italian coast guard had symbolically recovered the winner’s trident trophy from the bottom of the Adriatic and Evans raised it above his head as he celebrated victory.

“I was tired after I’d finished but my morale was good,” Evans said.

“I knew the times of Vincenzo Nibali and thought I might not do it. I kept going and was struggling with the gear I was using but I made it.”

Evans had only raced for two days before Tirreno-Adriatico but won with a combination of strong and intelligent racing, backed up by a solid BMC team that included Alessandro Ballan and an on-form George Hincapie.

"I'm extremely pleased that I rode so well today and throughout the entire race. I worked very hard this winter, training alone for hours. Every day I rode my bike I was thinking about Aldo Sassi, just like today."

Despite his excellent form, Evans will not ride Milan-San Remo on Saturday but is scheduled to ride the seven-day Volta a Catalunya that starts next Monday. He will face Tour de France rivals Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso, Levi Leipheimer, Christian Vande Velde and Carlos Sastre in the seven-day race.

"My focus remains on the Tour de France, but I always prefer to have some results beforehand," Evans said.

First Leopard Trek win for Fabian

Fabian Cancellara was also very happy on the podium, after taking his first-ever victory in Leopard Trek colours. It is the team’s second win after Dominic Klemme won the GP Samyn in Belgium. However, Cancellara revealed on Twitter that his victory cost him 50 Euro in a bet with directeur sportif Torsten Schmidt because he failed to ride at an average speed over 55km/h.

Nonetheless, victory was an early birthday present for the Swiss rider. He turns 30 on Friday, just a day before Milan-San Remo.

"I'm looking forward to Milan-San Remo, but not too intensely. First, I have my birthday. It (the order) is: time trial, birthday and then Milan-San Remo," he said. “Of course, I'm very, very happy. I'm extremely satisfied to have my first victory with Leopard Trek."

Cancellara started the time trial at 2:08 in the afternoon and had to wait almost two hours to see if he had won the stage. "My win might be predictable for some people, but it was never certain until the end,” he said.

"A time trial isn't finished until the last rider storms across the line. At the world championships, when I am the last rider to go, I have a reference time. Today, I did not have that, so it became a matter of experience and of knowing what the ideal time might be. In a time trial over only 10km, you don't spare yourself."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:10:33
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:19
4Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:22
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
7Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:27
10Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:28
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:32
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:34
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
18David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
20Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:35
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:37
22Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
24Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
25Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:39
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
34George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
35Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:45
36Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:46
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
39Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
44Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
45Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:53
46Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
48Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
52Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:56
56Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
59Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
60Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:01
61Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:02
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
66Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
67Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:05
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
70Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
71Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
72Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:08
73Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
74Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:09
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
76Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
78Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:11
80Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
81Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:12
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
84Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
85Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
87Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
88Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:14
89Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:15
91Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:16
92Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
93Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:18
95Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:19
97Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
98Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:20
99Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:24
102Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
103Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:26
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:29
107Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:30
109Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:31
110David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
111Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:32
112Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:33
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
114Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:35
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:36
116Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
117David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
120Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
121Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:41
122Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:42
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
125Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:01:44
126Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:49
128Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:51
129Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:52
130Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:53
131Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:54
132Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
133Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
134Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:59
135Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
136Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
137Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
139Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:02:15
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:47
DNSDiego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNSAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNSRoman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSRobbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
DNSJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek12pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
4Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad5
7Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack4
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:35
2HTC-Highroad0:00:27
3Leopard Trek0:00:32
4Team RadioShack0:00:33
5Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:36
6Lampre - ISD0:00:57
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
8BMC Racing Team0:01:01
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Sky Procycling0:01:12
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:29
13Movistar Team0:01:31
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:38
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:03
16Acqua & Sapone0:02:04
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
18Pro Team Astana0:02:17
19Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:21
20Katusha Team0:02:52

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team27:37:37
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:39
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:42
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:50
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:57
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:58
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:21
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:39
13Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:41
14Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:52
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:56
16Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:02:02
17Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:10
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:42
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:07
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:27
26Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:37
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:01
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:21
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
32Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:16
34David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:11:45
36Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:12:16
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:49
38Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:13:19
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:00
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:34
41Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:49
43Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:00
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:45
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:24
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:27
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:34
48Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:13
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:28
50Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:06
51Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:23:22
52Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:37
53Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:06
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:32
55Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:34
56Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:27:43
57Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:28:42
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:29:15
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:29:20
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:01
61Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:30:54
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:36
63Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:33:06
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:33:58
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:34:07
66Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:35:39
67Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:37:55
68Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:38
69Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:20
70Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:40:35
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:46
72Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:30
73Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:42:42
74Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:01
75Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:43:10
76Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:16
78Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:43:18
79Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:19
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:32
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:47
82Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:10
83Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:44:14
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:19
85Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:44:21
86Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:45
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:45:00
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:46:21
89Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:47:05
91Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:47:33
92Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:49:08
93Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:49:57
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:50:29
95Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:50:32
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:57
97Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:31
98Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:40
99Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:08
100Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:04
101Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:54:03
102Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:54:48
103Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:56:17
104Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:56:33
105Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:58:50
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:59:00
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:03
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:59:46
109Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:15
110Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:00:23
111Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:00:36
112Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:01:31
113Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1:02:23
114Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:02
115Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:04:50
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:05:05
117Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:02
118Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana1:08:16
119Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:08:28
120Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:08:47
121Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:09:00
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:09:50
123Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:10:35
124Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:10:59
125Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:11:02
126David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:11:18
127Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:11:35
128David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:12:02
130Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:26
131Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:15:22
132Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:16:54
133Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:16
134Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:19:10
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:13
136Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:16
137Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:20:50
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:20:54
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:20:59
140Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:17
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:23:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD26pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team13
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek12
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
17Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team10
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek9
21Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad9
22Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana8
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
24Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
25Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team16pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
3Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana11
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
7Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
9Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
12Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
20Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
22Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27:37:48
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:45
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:31
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:13
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:27:32
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:29:04
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:21
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:08
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:50:18
15Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:04
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:10:48
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:10:51
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:16:43
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale82:18:57
2HTC-Highroad0:01:21
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
4Movistar Team0:07:05
5Sky Procycling0:07:06
6BMC Racing Team0:07:39
7Team RadioShack0:09:09
8AG2R La Mondiale0:09:28
9Lampre - ISD0:09:39
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
11Katusha Team0:22:55
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:25:10
13Acqua & Sapone0:27:39
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:18
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:20
16Leopard Trek0:42:46
17Pro Team Astana0:52:23
18Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:15
19Quickstep Cycling Team1:29:16
20Team Garmin-Cervelo2:12:18

