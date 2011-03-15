Cancellara crushes final Tirreno stage
Evans seals overall win, Gesink moves into second
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto (ITT) -
Cadel Evans (BMC) held off his closest rivals in the final 9.3km time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico to secure overall victory by 19 seconds, while Fabian Cancellara won his first-ever time trial for his new Leopard Trek team.
Cancellara used his immense power to set a time of 10 minutes and 33 seconds for the pan flat out-and-back course along the San Benedetto del Tronto seafront. Fellow power rider Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second with a time of 10:42, while talented Italian and former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) was third, 18 seconds slower.
Evans started the time trial in last place but quickly showed he would be difficult to beat by diving through the fast first corner. Only Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) had any chance of beating the experienced Australian on general classification, but knew they would have to ride the time trial of their lives.
Gesink’s skinny build makes him a pure climber but he can also push a big gear. He arches his back when tucked on the aero bars but it proved effective and he set a time of 11:00 exactly. That was impressive and made him virtual race leader.
Basso had revealed he can put out 440 watts at threshold but seemed to struggle in the time trial and set a time of 11:16. That cost him third place overall to Gesink and left him in fourth place, with his teammate Vincenzo Nibali taking fifth at 30 seconds. Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth overall at 39 seconds after taking sixth in the time trial.
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) started his time trial two minutes ahead of Evans and was desperately hoping to avoid another second place overall. Last year he tied on time with Stefano Garzelli but the Acqua & Sapone rider won overall thanks to better stage placings.
Scarponi gave it everything in the time trial but could only set a time of 11:10 and must have known that Evans would be faster. Indeed, the Australian soon appeared in the long finishing straight and stopped the clock in a time of 11:04. That gave him overall victory by 11 seconds on Gesink, with Scarponi slipping to third at 15 seconds.
Before the stage finish the Italian coast guard had symbolically recovered the winner’s trident trophy from the bottom of the Adriatic and Evans raised it above his head as he celebrated victory.
“I was tired after I’d finished but my morale was good,” Evans said.
“I knew the times of Vincenzo Nibali and thought I might not do it. I kept going and was struggling with the gear I was using but I made it.”
Evans had only raced for two days before Tirreno-Adriatico but won with a combination of strong and intelligent racing, backed up by a solid BMC team that included Alessandro Ballan and an on-form George Hincapie.
"I'm extremely pleased that I rode so well today and throughout the entire race. I worked very hard this winter, training alone for hours. Every day I rode my bike I was thinking about Aldo Sassi, just like today."
Despite his excellent form, Evans will not ride Milan-San Remo on Saturday but is scheduled to ride the seven-day Volta a Catalunya that starts next Monday. He will face Tour de France rivals Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso, Levi Leipheimer, Christian Vande Velde and Carlos Sastre in the seven-day race.
"My focus remains on the Tour de France, but I always prefer to have some results beforehand," Evans said.
First Leopard Trek win for Fabian
Fabian Cancellara was also very happy on the podium, after taking his first-ever victory in Leopard Trek colours. It is the team’s second win after Dominic Klemme won the GP Samyn in Belgium. However, Cancellara revealed on Twitter that his victory cost him 50 Euro in a bet with directeur sportif Torsten Schmidt because he failed to ride at an average speed over 55km/h.
Nonetheless, victory was an early birthday present for the Swiss rider. He turns 30 on Friday, just a day before Milan-San Remo.
"I'm looking forward to Milan-San Remo, but not too intensely. First, I have my birthday. It (the order) is: time trial, birthday and then Milan-San Remo," he said. “Of course, I'm very, very happy. I'm extremely satisfied to have my first victory with Leopard Trek."
Cancellara started the time trial at 2:08 in the afternoon and had to wait almost two hours to see if he had won the stage. "My win might be predictable for some people, but it was never certain until the end,” he said.
"A time trial isn't finished until the last rider storms across the line. At the world championships, when I am the last rider to go, I have a reference time. Today, I did not have that, so it became a matter of experience and of knowing what the ideal time might be. In a time trial over only 10km, you don't spare yourself."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:10:33
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:19
|4
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:22
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|7
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:28
|11
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|20
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:35
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:37
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|24
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|25
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:39
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|34
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|35
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:45
|36
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:46
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|39
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|44
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|45
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|46
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|52
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|54
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|56
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|59
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:01
|61
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:02
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|63
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|66
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:05
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|70
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|72
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:08
|73
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|74
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:09
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|76
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|78
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:11
|80
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|81
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:12
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|84
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|85
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|88
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:14
|89
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:15
|91
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|92
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|93
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|95
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:19
|97
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|98
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:20
|99
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:24
|102
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|103
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:26
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|107
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:30
|109
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:31
|110
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:32
|112
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:33
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|114
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:35
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:36
|116
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|117
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|120
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|121
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|122
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:42
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|125
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:44
|126
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:49
|128
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|129
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:52
|130
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:53
|131
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|132
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|133
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|134
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:59
|135
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|137
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|139
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:15
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:47
|DNS
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNS
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNS
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|DNS
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|4
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:35
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:32
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:33
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:36
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:29
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:38
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:04
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|19
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:21
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:02:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27:37:37
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:15
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:39
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:50
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:57
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:21
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:39
|13
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:52
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:56
|16
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:02:02
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:10
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:42
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|24
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:07
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:27
|26
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:37
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:21
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:07
|32
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:16
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:11:45
|36
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:12:16
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:49
|38
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:19
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:00
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:34
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|42
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:49
|43
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:00
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:45
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|48
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:13
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:28
|50
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:06
|51
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:23:22
|52
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:37
|53
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:06
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:32
|55
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:34
|56
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:27:43
|57
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:28:42
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:29:15
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:29:20
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:01
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:30:54
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:36
|63
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:33:06
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:33:58
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:07
|66
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:35:39
|67
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:37:55
|68
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:38
|69
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:20
|70
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:40:35
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:46
|72
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:30
|73
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:42:42
|74
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:01
|75
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:43:10
|76
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:16
|78
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:43:18
|79
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:19
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:32
|81
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:47
|82
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:10
|83
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:44:14
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:19
|85
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:44:21
|86
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:45
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:00
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:46:21
|89
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:47:05
|91
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:47:33
|92
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:49:08
|93
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:49:57
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:29
|95
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:50:32
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:57
|97
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:31
|98
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:40
|99
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:08
|100
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:04
|101
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:54:03
|102
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:54:48
|103
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:56:17
|104
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:56:33
|105
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:50
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:59:00
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:03
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:59:46
|109
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:15
|110
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:00:23
|111
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:00:36
|112
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:01:31
|113
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1:02:23
|114
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:02
|115
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:04:50
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:05
|117
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:02
|118
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|1:08:16
|119
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:08:28
|120
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:08:47
|121
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:09:00
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:09:50
|123
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:35
|124
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:10:59
|125
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:11:02
|126
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:11:18
|127
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:11:35
|128
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:12:02
|130
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:26
|131
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:22
|132
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:16:54
|133
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:16
|134
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:19:10
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:13
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:16
|137
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:20:50
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:20:54
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:20:59
|140
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:17
|141
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:23:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|17
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|21
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|22
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|8
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|24
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|25
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|3
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|11
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|7
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|12
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|14
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27:37:48
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:45
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:59
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:31
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:56
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:27:32
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:29:04
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:21
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:08
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:18
|15
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:04
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:10:48
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:51
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:16:43
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|82:18:57
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:06
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:09:09
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:28
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:39
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:22:55
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:25:10
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:39
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:18
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:20
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:42:46
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:52:23
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:15
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:29:16
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:12:18
