Image 1 of 39 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) powers to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won Tirreno-Adriatico in 2010 but finished 12th overall this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Luxembourg time trial champion Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Wout Poels (Vacansolei l- DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad), the Italian time trial champion, rides to a sixth place finish in stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Stage winner Fabian Cancellara lets loose with the champagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) recovers after his time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Points classification winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates winning the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Liquigas - Cannondale won the team classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) after his time trial effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) won the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) wields the winner's trident. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans (BMC) with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium after his overall victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Cadel Evans celebrates his Tirreno-Adriatico victory on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans congratulates third-place finisher Michele Scarponi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) lost one spot on GC, but would finish on the final podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Cadel Evans (BMC), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Best young rider leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in an impressive time trial to finish second overall behind Evans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) finished third in the 9.3km time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his GC lead to become the first non-European winner of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium after winning Tirreno-Adriatico's concluding time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Stage seven winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 Fabian Cancellara showed why he's the reigning time trial world champion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his leader's jersey in the closing time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 Final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink, 2nd; Cadel Evans, 1st, Michele Scarponi, 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) has won the 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 Cadel Evans (BMC) held his own to win Tirreno-Adriatico after the final 9.3km time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lost one spot, falling behind Robert Gesink to third. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) put in a strong effort to move into second in the final GC of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on his way to his first time trial win of the year. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) in action in the final day's time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) held off his closest rivals in the final 9.3km time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico to secure overall victory by 19 seconds, while Fabian Cancellara won his first-ever time trial for his new Leopard Trek team.

Cancellara used his immense power to set a time of 10 minutes and 33 seconds for the pan flat out-and-back course along the San Benedetto del Tronto seafront. Fellow power rider Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second with a time of 10:42, while talented Italian and former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) was third, 18 seconds slower.

Evans started the time trial in last place but quickly showed he would be difficult to beat by diving through the fast first corner. Only Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) had any chance of beating the experienced Australian on general classification, but knew they would have to ride the time trial of their lives.

Gesink’s skinny build makes him a pure climber but he can also push a big gear. He arches his back when tucked on the aero bars but it proved effective and he set a time of 11:00 exactly. That was impressive and made him virtual race leader.

Basso had revealed he can put out 440 watts at threshold but seemed to struggle in the time trial and set a time of 11:16. That cost him third place overall to Gesink and left him in fourth place, with his teammate Vincenzo Nibali taking fifth at 30 seconds. Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth overall at 39 seconds after taking sixth in the time trial.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) started his time trial two minutes ahead of Evans and was desperately hoping to avoid another second place overall. Last year he tied on time with Stefano Garzelli but the Acqua & Sapone rider won overall thanks to better stage placings.

Scarponi gave it everything in the time trial but could only set a time of 11:10 and must have known that Evans would be faster. Indeed, the Australian soon appeared in the long finishing straight and stopped the clock in a time of 11:04. That gave him overall victory by 11 seconds on Gesink, with Scarponi slipping to third at 15 seconds.

Before the stage finish the Italian coast guard had symbolically recovered the winner’s trident trophy from the bottom of the Adriatic and Evans raised it above his head as he celebrated victory.

“I was tired after I’d finished but my morale was good,” Evans said.

“I knew the times of Vincenzo Nibali and thought I might not do it. I kept going and was struggling with the gear I was using but I made it.”

Evans had only raced for two days before Tirreno-Adriatico but won with a combination of strong and intelligent racing, backed up by a solid BMC team that included Alessandro Ballan and an on-form George Hincapie.

"I'm extremely pleased that I rode so well today and throughout the entire race. I worked very hard this winter, training alone for hours. Every day I rode my bike I was thinking about Aldo Sassi, just like today."

Despite his excellent form, Evans will not ride Milan-San Remo on Saturday but is scheduled to ride the seven-day Volta a Catalunya that starts next Monday. He will face Tour de France rivals Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso, Levi Leipheimer, Christian Vande Velde and Carlos Sastre in the seven-day race.

"My focus remains on the Tour de France, but I always prefer to have some results beforehand," Evans said.

First Leopard Trek win for Fabian

Fabian Cancellara was also very happy on the podium, after taking his first-ever victory in Leopard Trek colours. It is the team’s second win after Dominic Klemme won the GP Samyn in Belgium. However, Cancellara revealed on Twitter that his victory cost him 50 Euro in a bet with directeur sportif Torsten Schmidt because he failed to ride at an average speed over 55km/h.

Nonetheless, victory was an early birthday present for the Swiss rider. He turns 30 on Friday, just a day before Milan-San Remo.

"I'm looking forward to Milan-San Remo, but not too intensely. First, I have my birthday. It (the order) is: time trial, birthday and then Milan-San Remo," he said. “Of course, I'm very, very happy. I'm extremely satisfied to have my first victory with Leopard Trek."

Cancellara started the time trial at 2:08 in the afternoon and had to wait almost two hours to see if he had won the stage. "My win might be predictable for some people, but it was never certain until the end,” he said.

"A time trial isn't finished until the last rider storms across the line. At the world championships, when I am the last rider to go, I have a reference time. Today, I did not have that, so it became a matter of experience and of knowing what the ideal time might be. In a time trial over only 10km, you don't spare yourself."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:10:33 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:19 4 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:22 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 7 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:27 10 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:28 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 17 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 20 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:35 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:37 22 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 24 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 25 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:39 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 34 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 35 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:45 36 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:46 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 39 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 45 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:53 46 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 52 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 54 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:56 56 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:59 59 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:01:01 61 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:02 62 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 63 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 66 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:05 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 70 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 72 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:08 73 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 74 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:09 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 76 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 78 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:11 80 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 81 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:12 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 84 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 85 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 87 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 88 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:14 89 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:15 91 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:16 92 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 93 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 95 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:19 97 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 98 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:20 99 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:24 102 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 103 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:26 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:29 107 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:30 109 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:31 110 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:32 112 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:33 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 114 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:35 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:36 116 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 117 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:39 120 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 121 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:41 122 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:42 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 125 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:01:44 126 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:49 128 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:51 129 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:52 130 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:53 131 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:54 132 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 133 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 134 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:59 135 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 137 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:14 139 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:02:15 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:47 DNS Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNS Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNS Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack DNS Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 4 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 5 7 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:35 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 3 Leopard Trek 0:00:32 4 Team RadioShack 0:00:33 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:36 6 Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Sky Procycling 0:01:12 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:29 13 Movistar Team 0:01:31 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:38 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:03 16 Acqua & Sapone 0:02:04 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 18 Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 19 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:21 20 Katusha Team 0:02:52

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27:37:37 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:39 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:50 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:57 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:21 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:39 13 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:41 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:52 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:56 16 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:02:02 17 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:10 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:42 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 24 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:07 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:27 26 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:37 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:01 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:21 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:39 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:07 32 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 33 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:16 34 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:11:45 36 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:12:16 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:49 38 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:19 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:00 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:34 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 42 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:14:49 43 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:00 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:45 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:24 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:27 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:34 48 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:13 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:28 50 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:06 51 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:23:22 52 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:37 53 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:06 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:32 55 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:34 56 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:27:43 57 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:28:42 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:29:15 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:29:20 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:01 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:30:54 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:36 63 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:33:06 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:33:58 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:34:07 66 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:35:39 67 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:37:55 68 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:38 69 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:20 70 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:40:35 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:46 72 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:30 73 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:42:42 74 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:01 75 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:43:10 76 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:16 78 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:43:18 79 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:19 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:32 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:47 82 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:10 83 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:44:14 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:19 85 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:44:21 86 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:45 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:45:00 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:46:21 89 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:47:05 91 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:47:33 92 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:49:08 93 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:49:57 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:50:29 95 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:50:32 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:57 97 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:31 98 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:40 99 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:08 100 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:04 101 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:54:03 102 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:54:48 103 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:56:17 104 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:56:33 105 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:58:50 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:59:00 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:03 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:59:46 109 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:15 110 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:00:23 111 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:00:36 112 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:01:31 113 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1:02:23 114 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:02 115 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:04:50 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:05:05 117 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:02 118 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 1:08:16 119 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:08:28 120 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:08:47 121 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:09:00 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:09:50 123 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:10:35 124 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:10:59 125 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:11:02 126 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:11:18 127 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:11:35 128 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:12:02 130 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:26 131 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:15:22 132 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:16:54 133 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:16 134 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:19:10 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:13 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:16 137 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:20:50 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:20:54 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:20:59 140 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:17 141 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:23:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 13 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 17 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 20 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 21 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 22 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 8 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 24 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 25 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 3 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 11 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 7 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 9 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 12 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 20 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27:37:48 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:45 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:31 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:56 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:13 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:27:32 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:29:04 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:21 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:08 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:50:18 15 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:04 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:10:48 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:10:51 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:16:43 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:02