Evans mashes to stage win in Macerata
Australian confirms in tough uphill finish
Stage 6: Ussita - Macerata
Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of the internecine rivalry between Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the final climb to Macerata to strengthen his command of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Australian watched as the Italian pair shut one another down in the finale and then unleashed a devastating acceleration of his own to take a resounding stage victory and consolidate his overall lead.
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) came home in second place ahead of Michele Scarponi, but nobody in the elite leading group could match Evans’ finishing kick on the final heave to the line. Once he hit the front 300 metres from home, the victory was never in doubt, and he now holds a 9-second lead over Scarponi and a 12-second buffer over Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) ahead of the final stage time trial.
“It was one thing to take the jersey yesterday but to win a stage in the jersey today is really great,” Evans said afterward. “My first plan today was not to lose any seconds but of course if there’s an opportunity to gain seconds that’s always an advantage ahead of tomorrow.”
Although he moved up to second overall thanks to picking up time bonuses, Scarponi was arguably the man who lost the most on the stage, as his shadow boxing with Giro d’Italia rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the closing metres was ultimately to prove his undoing.
Scarponi set his Lampre-ISD team to work ahead of the finale in the knowledge that the sharp uphill finish would probably be his last opportunity to take the jersey from Evans, on paper a stronger time triallist. Damiano Cunego began the pressing on the final incline, with 1.5km to go, before Scarponi kick-started the hostilities in earnest.
On his first attack, Scarponi had Evans, Basso, Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) lined up on his wheel, and when he relented, Angel Madrazo (Movistar) took advantage of the lull to sally off the front himself before being brought to heel.
As the favourites eyed one another, Scarponi made another tentative move, but once more, the ever-vigilant Evans was assured in his response and betrayed no visible signs of weakness. However, after Tiago Machado (RadioShack) screamed clear under the red kite, Scarponi opted to go again, and when even Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) couldn’t hold his wheel, it looked as though the Italian had the gap he needed.
Scarponi was impressive in blasting past Machado as the road pitched upwards but when Vincenzo Nibali made it across 500 metres from home, his aggression was tempered. He slowed and called on Nibali to come to the front, but the Sicilian refused to come through and the pair spread across the road, allowing the chasers to catch back up.
Immediately, Giovanni Visconti took a flyer down the right hand side of the road, but impressive as the Italian’s effort was, it served only as the perfect lead-out for the attentive Evans. The overall leader bided his time and then burst past Visconti and Nibali ahead of a right hand curve 300 metres from home.
On the rise to the line, Evans had more than enough in his legs to take an emphatic victory and place himself in a commanding position ahead of Tuesday’s concluding time trial, where Basso (5th on the stage) and Robert Gesink (4th overall at 15 seconds) will be looking to push him all the way.
“It’s only a 10km time trial, but it’s always better to have a bigger advantage than a lesser advantage,” Evans acknowledged.
Ups and downs on the road to Macerata
After the weekend’s back-to-back epics, Monday’s stage 6 was a more manageable 178km in length, with the climb of Pietra Rossa providing the only major obstacle ahead of a leg-stinging finishing circuit that took in a series of sharp hills in and around Macerata.
44km into the stage, Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to slip the shackles of the peloton and once he got away, the searing early pace that saw almost 47km covered in the first hour relented slightly. At the top of the Pietra Rossa, he had 2:15 over the peloton, but that lead quickly stretched out when Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bridged across.
50km from home they had 5:40 over a peloton that had remained more or less intact but for an attack by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who jumped clear to take third place at the first intermediate sprint and buttress his lead in the points standings. The break’s ample margin soon began to narrow, however, as the both the rugged terrain around Macerata and the speed of the chasing peloton took their toll. The Lampre-ISD squad led the pursuit with the metronomic Przemyslaw Niemic particularly active in keeping tabs on the escapees.
On the race’s first passage through Macerata, they still had two minutes on the bunch as they led over the climb, but under increased impetus from Lampre-ISD the gap began to dwindle. By the time Bozic and Grabsch came around to Macerata again 19km later for an intermediate sprint, they had just 20 seconds on the bunch and their day was effectively done.
In fact, that intermediate sprint at the second passage through the finish line provided a foretaste of what was to come later on, for while Scarponi got the nod for the final bonus seconds, he was closely marked by Nibali. The Sicilian has already publicly named Scarponi as the danger man at the Giro d’Italia, and their burgeoning rivalry was to be brought into sharper focus by their actions in the race’s frantic final kilometre.
The final lap of the Macerata circuit saw the lead group whittled down still further as Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) briefly powered clear 9km from home on the rolling, twisting roads. At this point, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) came to the front and put in a gargantuan turn in support of his leader Evans, before George Hincapie pulled the lead group as far as the base of the final 2km haul to the line.
Riders of the calibre of Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) were among those deposited unceremoniously out of the back once the road pitched upwards, but it was at the front end of the race where the real drama took place.
As the home riders attacked and chased one another in turn, Cadel Evans delivered a masterclass of both poise and strength to take a fine stage victory and strike a possibly decisive blow in the battle for overall honours. Perhaps as importantly, it was a forceful demonstration that the confident aggression that marked his 2010 campaign has endured beyond his reign as world champion.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:37:58
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:21
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:26
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|22
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|23
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:33
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:49
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:54
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:17
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:02:08
|33
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:22
|34
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:26
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|39
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|43
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|44
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:09
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:44
|57
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:59
|59
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:03
|62
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:39
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|65
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:08:59
|66
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|73
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|86
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:10:27
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|90
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|94
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|104
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:44
|105
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:52
|106
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:06
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:15:43
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:08
|111
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:31
|113
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|116
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|117
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|118
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|125
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|134
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|135
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|136
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|139
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|144
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|145
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:46
|DNS
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:54:27
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:51
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:55
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:21
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:03:57
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:11
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:22
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|0:06:43
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:39
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:07
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:29
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:41
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:40:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27:26:33
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:09
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:21
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:24
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|10
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:13
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:24
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:28
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:31
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:56
|18
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:01:58
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:11
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:41
|25
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:55
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:26
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:59
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|32
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:57
|33
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:58
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:10:17
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:05
|37
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:12:07
|38
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:48
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:19
|41
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:38
|42
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:50
|43
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:13:57
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:51
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|47
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:48
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|49
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:36
|50
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:47
|51
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:00
|52
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:21:06
|53
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:46
|54
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:40
|55
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|56
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:50
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:51
|58
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:27:21
|59
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:28:19
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:49
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:29:12
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|63
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:30:26
|64
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:31:38
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:33
|67
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:33:51
|68
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:35:16
|69
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:36:45
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:09
|71
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:37:29
|72
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:52
|73
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:40:12
|74
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:21
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:34
|76
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:38
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:41:55
|78
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:15
|79
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:42:23
|80
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:24
|81
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:42:27
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:55
|83
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:43:12
|84
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:43:19
|85
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:43:25
|86
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:32
|87
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:36
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:44
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:47
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:52
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:01
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:45:23
|94
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:47:03
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:47:36
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:48:26
|97
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:49:44
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:49:54
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:06
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:37
|101
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:09
|102
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:38
|103
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:49
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:02
|105
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:52:42
|106
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:54:09
|107
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:55:23
|108
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:55:45
|109
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:56:14
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:20
|111
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:45
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:58:51
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:59
|114
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:05
|115
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:45
|116
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:59:47
|117
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:00:52
|118
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1:01:10
|119
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:02:55
|120
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:53
|121
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:04:15
|122
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:05:23
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:10
|124
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:36
|125
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|126
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:08:35
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:09:43
|128
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:09:59
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:02
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:09
|131
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:10:12
|132
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:29
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:44
|134
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:10:58
|135
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:11:32
|136
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:12:17
|137
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:12:31
|138
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:24
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:15:31
|140
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:21
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:08
|142
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:18:30
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:19:10
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:27
|145
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:20:08
|146
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:44
|147
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:20:45
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|14
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|15
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|16
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|18
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|8
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|3
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|11
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|7
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|12
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|14
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27:26:48
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:13
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:56
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:01
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:26
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:27:06
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:28:57
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:29
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:49:51
|15
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:55:08
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:50
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:09:44
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:54
|19
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:15:16
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|81:45:24
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:52
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:21
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:32
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:52
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:03
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:09:34
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:40
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:21:01
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:23:47
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:33
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:40
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:18
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:43:12
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:51:04
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:09:44
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:28:11
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:12:15
