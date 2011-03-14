Image 1 of 55 Cadel Evans (BMC) awaits the start of stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 55 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) wins stage six on an uphill finish in Macerata. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 55 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli lead the peloton from BMC Racing. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 55 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on the attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 55 The peloton passes what's left of the winter snow on the road to Macerata. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 55 Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert remained attentive in the bunch. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 55 Cadel Evans with BMC Racing team manager Jim Ochowicz at the day's start at Ussita. Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of the internecine rivalry between Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the final climb to Macerata to strengthen his command of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Australian watched as the Italian pair shut one another down in the finale and then unleashed a devastating acceleration of his own to take a resounding stage victory and consolidate his overall lead.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) came home in second place ahead of Michele Scarponi, but nobody in the elite leading group could match Evans’ finishing kick on the final heave to the line. Once he hit the front 300 metres from home, the victory was never in doubt, and he now holds a 9-second lead over Scarponi and a 12-second buffer over Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) ahead of the final stage time trial.

“It was one thing to take the jersey yesterday but to win a stage in the jersey today is really great,” Evans said afterward. “My first plan today was not to lose any seconds but of course if there’s an opportunity to gain seconds that’s always an advantage ahead of tomorrow.”

Although he moved up to second overall thanks to picking up time bonuses, Scarponi was arguably the man who lost the most on the stage, as his shadow boxing with Giro d’Italia rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the closing metres was ultimately to prove his undoing.

Scarponi set his Lampre-ISD team to work ahead of the finale in the knowledge that the sharp uphill finish would probably be his last opportunity to take the jersey from Evans, on paper a stronger time triallist. Damiano Cunego began the pressing on the final incline, with 1.5km to go, before Scarponi kick-started the hostilities in earnest.

On his first attack, Scarponi had Evans, Basso, Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) lined up on his wheel, and when he relented, Angel Madrazo (Movistar) took advantage of the lull to sally off the front himself before being brought to heel.

As the favourites eyed one another, Scarponi made another tentative move, but once more, the ever-vigilant Evans was assured in his response and betrayed no visible signs of weakness. However, after Tiago Machado (RadioShack) screamed clear under the red kite, Scarponi opted to go again, and when even Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) couldn’t hold his wheel, it looked as though the Italian had the gap he needed.

Scarponi was impressive in blasting past Machado as the road pitched upwards but when Vincenzo Nibali made it across 500 metres from home, his aggression was tempered. He slowed and called on Nibali to come to the front, but the Sicilian refused to come through and the pair spread across the road, allowing the chasers to catch back up.

Immediately, Giovanni Visconti took a flyer down the right hand side of the road, but impressive as the Italian’s effort was, it served only as the perfect lead-out for the attentive Evans. The overall leader bided his time and then burst past Visconti and Nibali ahead of a right hand curve 300 metres from home.

On the rise to the line, Evans had more than enough in his legs to take an emphatic victory and place himself in a commanding position ahead of Tuesday’s concluding time trial, where Basso (5th on the stage) and Robert Gesink (4th overall at 15 seconds) will be looking to push him all the way.

“It’s only a 10km time trial, but it’s always better to have a bigger advantage than a lesser advantage,” Evans acknowledged.

Ups and downs on the road to Macerata

After the weekend’s back-to-back epics, Monday’s stage 6 was a more manageable 178km in length, with the climb of Pietra Rossa providing the only major obstacle ahead of a leg-stinging finishing circuit that took in a series of sharp hills in and around Macerata.

44km into the stage, Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to slip the shackles of the peloton and once he got away, the searing early pace that saw almost 47km covered in the first hour relented slightly. At the top of the Pietra Rossa, he had 2:15 over the peloton, but that lead quickly stretched out when Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bridged across.

50km from home they had 5:40 over a peloton that had remained more or less intact but for an attack by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who jumped clear to take third place at the first intermediate sprint and buttress his lead in the points standings. The break’s ample margin soon began to narrow, however, as the both the rugged terrain around Macerata and the speed of the chasing peloton took their toll. The Lampre-ISD squad led the pursuit with the metronomic Przemyslaw Niemic particularly active in keeping tabs on the escapees.

On the race’s first passage through Macerata, they still had two minutes on the bunch as they led over the climb, but under increased impetus from Lampre-ISD the gap began to dwindle. By the time Bozic and Grabsch came around to Macerata again 19km later for an intermediate sprint, they had just 20 seconds on the bunch and their day was effectively done.

In fact, that intermediate sprint at the second passage through the finish line provided a foretaste of what was to come later on, for while Scarponi got the nod for the final bonus seconds, he was closely marked by Nibali. The Sicilian has already publicly named Scarponi as the danger man at the Giro d’Italia, and their burgeoning rivalry was to be brought into sharper focus by their actions in the race’s frantic final kilometre.

The final lap of the Macerata circuit saw the lead group whittled down still further as Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) briefly powered clear 9km from home on the rolling, twisting roads. At this point, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) came to the front and put in a gargantuan turn in support of his leader Evans, before George Hincapie pulled the lead group as far as the base of the final 2km haul to the line.

Riders of the calibre of Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) were among those deposited unceremoniously out of the back once the road pitched upwards, but it was at the front end of the race where the real drama took place.

As the home riders attacked and chased one another in turn, Cadel Evans delivered a masterclass of both poise and strength to take a fine stage victory and strike a possibly decisive blow in the battle for overall honours. Perhaps as importantly, it was a forceful demonstration that the confident aggression that marked his 2010 campaign has endured beyond his reign as world champion.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:37:58 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 14 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:11 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:26 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 22 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:33 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:49 28 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:54 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:17 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 32 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:02:08 33 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:22 34 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:26 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 39 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 42 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 43 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 44 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:45 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:06 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:09 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:04:44 57 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:59 59 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:03 62 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:39 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:06 65 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:08:59 66 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 69 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 72 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 86 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:10:27 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 90 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 91 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 94 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 103 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:43 104 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:44 105 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:52 106 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:06 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:15:43 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:08 111 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:21:31 113 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 115 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 116 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 117 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 118 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 121 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 125 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 134 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 135 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 139 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 144 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 145 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:46 DNS Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Sprint 1, Fillotrano, km. 106.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2, Macerata, km. 158.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 1 -Pietra Rossa, km. 72.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 4 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 2 - Macerata, km. 152.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 13:54:27 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:51 3 Lampre - ISD 0:00:55 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 5 Team RadioShack 0:02:21 6 Katusha Team 0:03:38 7 Movistar Team 0:03:57 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:04:11 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 10 Sky Procycling 0:05:22 11 Pro Team Astana 0:06:43 12 BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:18 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:39 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 16 Leopard Trek 0:11:07 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:29 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:38 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:41 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:40:24

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27:26:33 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:09 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:21 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:24 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:56 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:13 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:24 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:28 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:31 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 17 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:56 18 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:01:58 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:05 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:11 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:41 25 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:55 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:26 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:59 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:36 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 32 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:57 33 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:58 34 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:10:17 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:05 37 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:12:07 38 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:48 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:10 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:19 41 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:38 42 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:50 43 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:13:57 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:51 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:32 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:54 47 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:48 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:10 49 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:36 50 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:47 51 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:00 52 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:21:06 53 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:46 54 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:40 55 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:57 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:50 57 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:51 58 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:27:21 59 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:28:19 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:49 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:29:12 62 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:41 63 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:30:26 64 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:31:38 65 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:57 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:33:33 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:33:51 68 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:35:16 69 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:45 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:09 71 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:37:29 72 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:52 73 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:40:12 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:21 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:34 76 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:38 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:41:55 78 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:15 79 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:42:23 80 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:24 81 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:42:27 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:55 83 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:43:12 84 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:43:19 85 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:43:25 86 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:32 87 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:36 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:44 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:47 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:52 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:01 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:45:23 94 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:47:03 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:47:36 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:48:26 97 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:49:44 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:49:54 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:50:06 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:37 101 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:09 102 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:38 103 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:49 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:02 105 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:52:42 106 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:54:09 107 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:55:23 108 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:55:45 109 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:56:14 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:20 111 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:45 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:58:51 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:58:59 114 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:05 115 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:59:45 116 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:59:47 117 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:00:52 118 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1:01:10 119 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:02:55 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:53 121 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:04:15 122 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:05:23 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:10 124 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 1:07:36 125 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 126 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:08:35 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:09:43 128 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:09:59 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:10:02 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:10:09 131 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:10:12 132 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:10:29 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:44 134 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:10:58 135 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:11:32 136 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:12:17 137 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:12:31 138 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:14:24 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:15:31 140 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:21 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:08 142 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:18:30 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:19:10 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:27 145 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:20:08 146 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:44 147 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:20:45 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:22:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 13 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 14 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 15 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 18 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 8 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 20 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 3 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 11 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 7 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 9 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 10 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 12 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27:26:48 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:13 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:56 6 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:26 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:17 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:27:06 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:28:57 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:29 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:49:51 15 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:55:08 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:50 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:09:44 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:09:54 19 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:15:16 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:17:53