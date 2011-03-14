Trending

Evans mashes to stage win in Macerata

Australian confirms in tough uphill finish

Image 1 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) awaits the start of stage six.

Cadel Evans (BMC) awaits the start of stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 55

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) wins stage six on an uphill finish in Macerata.

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) wins stage six on an uphill finish in Macerata.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 55

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli lead the peloton from BMC Racing.

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli lead the peloton from BMC Racing.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on the attack.

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on the attack.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 55

The peloton passes what's left of the winter snow on the road to Macerata.

The peloton passes what's left of the winter snow on the road to Macerata.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 55

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert remained attentive in the bunch.

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert remained attentive in the bunch.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 55

Cadel Evans with BMC Racing team manager Jim Ochowicz at the day's start at Ussita.

Cadel Evans with BMC Racing team manager Jim Ochowicz at the day's start at Ussita.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Team Garmin-Cervelo) would narrowly lose his points jersey to Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the end of the day.

Tyler Farrar (Team Garmin-Cervelo) would narrowly lose his points jersey to Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the end of the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 55

Cadel Evans amongst his teammates.

Cadel Evans amongst his teammates.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 55

Team Sky's Pinarello's lined up prior to the start of the race.

Team Sky's Pinarello's lined up prior to the start of the race.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 55

Race leader, Australia's Cadel Evans protected in the peloton enroute to Macerata.

Race leader, Australia's Cadel Evans protected in the peloton enroute to Macerata.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 55

Breakaway riders Borut Bozic, left, and Bert Grabsch are cheered on by spectators on the Macerata circuit's finishing climb.

Breakaway riders Borut Bozic, left, and Bert Grabsch are cheered on by spectators on the Macerata circuit's finishing climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 55

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti in Macerata after stage 6.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti in Macerata after stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 55

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 55

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) drives the pace on the climb to the finish.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) drives the pace on the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 55

George Hincapie (BMC) at the head of the peloton approaching the final climb.

George Hincapie (BMC) at the head of the peloton approaching the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 55

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) marks Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) marks Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 55

Peter Velits (HTC - Highroad) launches an attack 9km from the finish.

Peter Velits (HTC - Highroad) launches an attack 9km from the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 55

Alessandro Ballan sets tempo for race leader and BMC teammate Cadel Evans.

Alessandro Ballan sets tempo for race leader and BMC teammate Cadel Evans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) has a preview of the finishing climb on the finishing circuits.

Cadel Evans (BMC) has a preview of the finishing climb on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 55

Breakaway riders Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad)

Breakaway riders Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 55

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 55

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) at ease in the peloton.

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) at ease in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) drops off a jacket at the team car.

Cadel Evans (BMC) drops off a jacket at the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 55

Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad) leads breakaway companion Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad) leads breakaway companion Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 55

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) at the head of the peloton.

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 55

Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad)

Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 55

Cadel Evans dons another azzurri jersey as Tirreno-Adriatico leader

Cadel Evans dons another azzurri jersey as Tirreno-Adriatico leader
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 29 of 55

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was prominent in the finale of stage six.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was prominent in the finale of stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 55

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) at the finish of stage six.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) at the finish of stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 55

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) finishes runner-up on the day.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) finishes runner-up on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 55

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished in third place for stage six.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished in third place for stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 55

Cadel Evans has won the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans has won the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 55

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the finish in Macerata.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the finish in Macerata.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 55

Cadel Evans on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico following his victory in stage six.

Cadel Evans on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico following his victory in stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 55

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) attacked in the closing kilometres.

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) attacked in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) catches his breath after his victory at stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) catches his breath after his victory at stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 39 of 55

Relief for Evans after his patience netted him the stage win

Relief for Evans after his patience netted him the stage win
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 40 of 55

Cadel Evans was extremely happy to get a stage win in Macerata.

Cadel Evans was extremely happy to get a stage win in Macerata.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 41 of 55

A face of pain for 2010 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Stefano Garzelli at the finish of stage six.

A face of pain for 2010 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Stefano Garzelli at the finish of stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 55

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished fifth in Macerata.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished fifth in Macerata.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) makes a powerful surge in the stage six finale.

Cadel Evans (BMC) makes a powerful surge in the stage six finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 55

Race leader Cadel Evans is metres away from taking his and BMC's first victory of the season.

Race leader Cadel Evans is metres away from taking his and BMC's first victory of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) outkicked Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) for the win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) outkicked Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) for the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates his stage victory over Italian champion Giovanni Visconti.

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates his stage victory over Italian champion Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 55

BMC's Cadel Evans ate up the competition in Macerata.

BMC's Cadel Evans ate up the competition in Macerata.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) confirmed his grip on the Tirreno-Adriatico overall with a stage win in Macerata.

Cadel Evans (BMC) confirmed his grip on the Tirreno-Adriatico overall with a stage win in Macerata.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 55

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) puts in a surge in the finale to Macerata.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) puts in a surge in the finale to Macerata.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) bides his time as attacks fly on stage 6.

Cadel Evans (BMC) bides his time as attacks fly on stage 6.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) is victorious on a taxing uphill finish.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is victorious on a taxing uphill finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 55

Stage winner Cadel Evans uncorks the bubbly.

Stage winner Cadel Evans uncorks the bubbly.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after the penultimate stage.

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after the penultimate stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 55

Cadel Evans (BMC) won his first race of the season and leads Tirreno-Adriatico entering the final stage.

Cadel Evans (BMC) won his first race of the season and leads Tirreno-Adriatico entering the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of the internecine rivalry between Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the final climb to Macerata to strengthen his command of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Australian watched as the Italian pair shut one another down in the finale and then unleashed a devastating acceleration of his own to take a resounding stage victory and consolidate his overall lead.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) came home in second place ahead of Michele Scarponi, but nobody in the elite leading group could match Evans’ finishing kick on the final heave to the line. Once he hit the front 300 metres from home, the victory was never in doubt, and he now holds a 9-second lead over Scarponi and a 12-second buffer over Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) ahead of the final stage time trial.

“It was one thing to take the jersey yesterday but to win a stage in the jersey today is really great,” Evans said afterward. “My first plan today was not to lose any seconds but of course if there’s an opportunity to gain seconds that’s always an advantage ahead of tomorrow.”

Although he moved up to second overall thanks to picking up time bonuses, Scarponi was arguably the man who lost the most on the stage, as his shadow boxing with Giro d’Italia rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the closing metres was ultimately to prove his undoing.

Scarponi set his Lampre-ISD team to work ahead of the finale in the knowledge that the sharp uphill finish would probably be his last opportunity to take the jersey from Evans, on paper a stronger time triallist. Damiano Cunego began the pressing on the final incline, with 1.5km to go, before Scarponi kick-started the hostilities in earnest.

On his first attack, Scarponi had Evans, Basso, Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) lined up on his wheel, and when he relented, Angel Madrazo (Movistar) took advantage of the lull to sally off the front himself before being brought to heel.

As the favourites eyed one another, Scarponi made another tentative move, but once more, the ever-vigilant Evans was assured in his response and betrayed no visible signs of weakness. However, after Tiago Machado (RadioShack) screamed clear under the red kite, Scarponi opted to go again, and when even Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) couldn’t hold his wheel, it looked as though the Italian had the gap he needed.

Scarponi was impressive in blasting past Machado as the road pitched upwards but when Vincenzo Nibali made it across 500 metres from home, his aggression was tempered. He slowed and called on Nibali to come to the front, but the Sicilian refused to come through and the pair spread across the road, allowing the chasers to catch back up.

Immediately, Giovanni Visconti took a flyer down the right hand side of the road, but impressive as the Italian’s effort was, it served only as the perfect lead-out for the attentive Evans. The overall leader bided his time and then burst past Visconti and Nibali ahead of a right hand curve 300 metres from home.

On the rise to the line, Evans had more than enough in his legs to take an emphatic victory and place himself in a commanding position ahead of Tuesday’s concluding time trial, where Basso (5th on the stage) and Robert Gesink (4th overall at 15 seconds) will be looking to push him all the way.

“It’s only a 10km time trial, but it’s always better to have a bigger advantage than a lesser advantage,” Evans acknowledged.

Ups and downs on the road to Macerata

After the weekend’s back-to-back epics, Monday’s stage 6 was a more manageable 178km in length, with the climb of Pietra Rossa providing the only major obstacle ahead of a leg-stinging finishing circuit that took in a series of sharp hills in and around Macerata.

44km into the stage, Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to slip the shackles of the peloton and once he got away, the searing early pace that saw almost 47km covered in the first hour relented slightly. At the top of the Pietra Rossa, he had 2:15 over the peloton, but that lead quickly stretched out when Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bridged across.

50km from home they had 5:40 over a peloton that had remained more or less intact but for an attack by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who jumped clear to take third place at the first intermediate sprint and buttress his lead in the points standings. The break’s ample margin soon began to narrow, however, as the both the rugged terrain around Macerata and the speed of the chasing peloton took their toll. The Lampre-ISD squad led the pursuit with the metronomic Przemyslaw Niemic particularly active in keeping tabs on the escapees.

On the race’s first passage through Macerata, they still had two minutes on the bunch as they led over the climb, but under increased impetus from Lampre-ISD the gap began to dwindle. By the time Bozic and Grabsch came around to Macerata again 19km later for an intermediate sprint, they had just 20 seconds on the bunch and their day was effectively done.

In fact, that intermediate sprint at the second passage through the finish line provided a foretaste of what was to come later on, for while Scarponi got the nod for the final bonus seconds, he was closely marked by Nibali. The Sicilian has already publicly named Scarponi as the danger man at the Giro d’Italia, and their burgeoning rivalry was to be brought into sharper focus by their actions in the race’s frantic final kilometre.

The final lap of the Macerata circuit saw the lead group whittled down still further as Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) briefly powered clear 9km from home on the rolling, twisting roads. At this point, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) came to the front and put in a gargantuan turn in support of his leader Evans, before George Hincapie pulled the lead group as far as the base of the final 2km haul to the line.

Riders of the calibre of Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) were among those deposited unceremoniously out of the back once the road pitched upwards, but it was at the front end of the race where the real drama took place.

As the home riders attacked and chased one another in turn, Cadel Evans delivered a masterclass of both poise and strength to take a fine stage victory and strike a possibly decisive blow in the battle for overall honours. Perhaps as importantly, it was a forceful demonstration that the confident aggression that marked his 2010 campaign has endured beyond his reign as world champion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:37:58
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
14Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:09
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:11
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
18Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:26
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
22Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
23Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:33
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:49
28Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:54
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:17
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
32Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:02:08
33Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:22
34Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:26
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
39Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
42David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
43Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
44Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:45
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:06
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:09
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:44
57Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:59
59Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:03
62Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:39
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:06
65Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:08:59
66Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
69Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
72Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
73Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:10:27
88Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
90Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
91Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
94Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
103Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:43
104Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:44
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:52
106Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:15:43
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:08
111Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:21:31
113Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
115Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
116Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
117Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
118Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
121Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
124Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
125David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
134Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
135Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
139Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
144Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
145Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:46
DNSDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFKasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack1

Sprint 1, Fillotrano, km. 106.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2, Macerata, km. 158.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 1 -Pietra Rossa, km. 72.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
4Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 2 - Macerata, km. 152.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale13:54:27
2HTC-Highroad0:00:51
3Lampre - ISD0:00:55
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
5Team RadioShack0:02:21
6Katusha Team0:03:38
7Movistar Team0:03:57
8Acqua & Sapone0:04:11
9AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
10Sky Procycling0:05:22
11Pro Team Astana0:06:43
12BMC Racing Team0:06:57
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:18
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:39
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
16Leopard Trek0:11:07
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:29
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:38
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:41
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:40:24

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team27:26:33
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:09
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:21
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:24
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:42
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:46
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:56
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:13
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:24
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:28
15Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:31
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
17Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:56
18Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:01:58
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:05
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:11
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:41
25Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:55
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:01
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:26
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:59
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:36
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
32Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:57
33Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:58
34David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:10:17
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:05
37Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:12:07
38Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:12:48
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:19
41Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:38
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:50
43Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:13:57
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:51
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:32
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:54
47Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:48
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:10
49Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:36
50Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:19:47
51Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:00
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:21:06
53Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:46
54Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:40
55Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:57
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:50
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:51
58Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:27:21
59Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:28:19
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:49
61Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:29:12
62Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:41
63Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:30:26
64Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:31:38
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:57
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:33:33
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:33:51
68Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:35:16
69Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:45
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:09
71Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:37:29
72Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:52
73Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:40:12
74Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:21
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:34
76Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:38
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:41:55
78Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:15
79Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:42:23
80Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:24
81Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:42:27
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:55
83Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:43:12
84Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:43:19
85Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:43:25
86Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:32
87Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:36
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:44
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:47
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:52
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:01
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:45:23
94Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:47:03
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:47:36
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:48:26
97Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:49:44
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:49:54
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:50:06
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:37
101Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:09
102Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:38
103Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:49
104Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:02
105Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:52:42
106Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:54:09
107Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:55:23
108Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:55:45
109Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:56:14
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:20
111Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:45
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:58:51
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:58:59
114Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:05
115Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:59:45
116Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:59:47
117Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:00:52
118Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1:01:10
119Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:02:55
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:53
121Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:04:15
122Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:05:23
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:10
124Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana1:07:36
125Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
126Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:08:35
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:09:43
128Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:09:59
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:10:02
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:10:09
131David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:10:12
132Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:10:29
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:44
134Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:10:58
135David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:11:32
136Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:12:17
137Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:12:31
138Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:24
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:15:31
140Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:17:21
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:08
142Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:18:30
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:19:10
144Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:27
145Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:20:08
146Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:44
147Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:20:45
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD26pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team13
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
14Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
15Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team10
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek9
18Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana8
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team16pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
3Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana11
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
7Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
9Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
12Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27:26:48
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:13
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:56
6Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:26
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:55
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:17
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:27:06
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:28:57
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:29
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:49:51
15Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:55:08
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:50
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:09:44
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:09:54
19Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:15:16
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:17:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale81:45:24
2HTC-Highroad0:01:52
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:21
4Movistar Team0:06:32
5Sky Procycling0:06:52
6BMC Racing Team0:07:36
7AG2R La Mondiale0:09:03
8Team RadioShack0:09:34
9Lampre - ISD0:09:40
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
11Katusha Team0:21:01
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:23:47
13Acqua & Sapone0:26:33
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:40
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:18
16Leopard Trek0:43:12
17Pro Team Astana0:51:04
18Omega Pharma-Lotto1:09:44
19Quickstep Cycling Team1:28:11
20Team Garmin-Cervelo2:12:15

Latest on Cyclingnews