Video: Cancellara looks for condition ahead of monument defence

After a solid two weeks of racing at the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Fabian Cancellara believes the early season kilometres will hold him in good stead for Classics season come April.

The Swiss rider spoke to Cyclingnews in Oman where he finished four seconds off Rabobank's Lars Boom in the prologue individual time trial on a course that featured cobbles, technical corners and strong winds.

Cancellara and his new team Leopard Trek are without a win for season 2011 and he seemed disappointed given what the 29-year-old deemed as "many chances".

Ultimately, Cancellara's focus for the year is on his defence of Paris–Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen titles. Following Oman, Cancellara will rest before taking on the Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico and then the monuments await.

"I'm trying to find the condition to get the best out of my body," Cancellara told Cyclingnews. "Where that will come, where I will have my peak, I can't predict. I'm working on it to get it for these weekends in Belgium."