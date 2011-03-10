Farrar finds gold at the end of the rainbow
World champion delivers American to stage win
Stage 2: Carrara - Indicatore (Arezzo)
Tyler Farrar sprinted to victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore as his Garmin-Cervélo squad gave a firm signal of its intentions ahead of Milan-San Remo. The American was able to rely on no less a figure than world champion Thor Hushovd to pilot him to victory in the bunch finish and he assumes the blue jersey from previous leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).
Hushovd expertly wound up the pace in the finishing straight before swinging over to allow his teammate through, and once Farrar hit the front, the victory was never in any serious doubt as Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) couldn't come around him in the sprint.
"The team was perfect and when the world champion is working for you, your motivation is doubled," a delighted Farrar said after the finish.
Although Petacchi was unable to get on terms with Farrar, he still fought gamely to finish second ahead of Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard). After a truncated start to the campaign due to illness, the Italian will at least be satisfied to have a bunch sprint in his legs, his first since last year’s Vuelta a España.
"My age isn't a problem, I don't feel it," Petacchi said. "I just need fortune to favour me and not to be faced with one physical problem after another."
Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is another man who has reason to be more pleased than his final placing might initially suggest. He seemed primed to lead out Mark Cavendish in the sprint, but the Manxman lost his teammate’s wheel in the finale and Renshaw was left to improvise with a late effort of his own to finish fourth.
It was a difficult day all around for Cavendish, who had been dropped on the earlier climb of the Poggio alla Croce, but as another notable absentee from the front of today’s sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank), demonstrated last year, Tirreno-Adriatico performances can often count for little when it comes down to the white heat of Milan-San Remo battle.
Nonetheless, it was certainly Garmin-Cervélo’s day here as the beefed-up squad dominating proceedings in the final 20km to set up the sprint for Farrar, in spite of a flurry of attacks on a brief section of narrow roads 7km from the line.
The prelude to the late aggression was provided by Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who put in a massive turn on the front that strung out the peloton and gave ample notice that in spite of his failure to clock up a win so far this year, he remains the strongman of the peloton as the Classics come into view.
After Cancellara’s cameo, Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) used some local knowledge to put in a speculative dig on a brief uphill drag 6.5km from the line, before Marcus Burghardt (BMC) responded with Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) in tow.
When they were brought to heel with 4km to go, Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) tried their luck. But as the road widened once more on the approach to the line, they too were swept up as Garmin-Cevélo grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck in the final two kilometres.
Sky attempted to provide a rival train for Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the Norwegian struggled to make an impact in the finale and faded to eighth. Meanwhile, Farrar was locked confidently to Hushovd’s wheel, and the Garmin-Cervélo tandem worked to perfection in the finishing straight.
Problems for Cavendish on the Poggio alla Croce
The big news from the start line in Carrara was that André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had been forced to abandon the race as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash before the previous day’s team time trial. The German’s hopes of Milan-San Remo glory might well have been dealt a fatal blow by missing out on the week’s racing on Italian roads, and Greipel’s chagrin was compounded by the fact that stage two was always destined to end in a mass sprint.
In spite of that gloomy prognosis for breakaways, however, Javier Llorent Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Neri-Vini Sottoli) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were happy to tilt at the windmill, and the trio slipped clear within 3 kilometres of the start.
Indeed, fortune briefly appeared to favour the escapees’ bravery when the peloton was caught behind a level crossing 57km into the stage in the heart of Mario Cipollini country, in Lucca. The race jury opted not to force the break to stop while the peloton was held up, and so Llorent Aramendia, Giordani and Kaisen added a further two minutes to their already swelling advantage.
Once the break’s lead stretched out to 7:30 at the 70km point, however, Katusha decided to take matters in hand and set about forcing the pace at the head of the peloton. Their efforts had a twin effect: not only did they rapidly slice the gap to the lead group, but on the climb of the Poggio alla Croce with 54km to go, the Katusha impetus served to put the sprinters into far more difficulty than they might have anticipated from a cursory glance at the stage profile.
With Danilo Di Luca and Filippo Pozzato prominent at the front, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was struggling, while Mark Cavendish was distanced and forced to close a gap of over 40 seconds after the descent from the climb. In spite of Katusha’s best efforts, the Manxman safely made it back into the peloton 15km later with the aid of a phalanx of his teammates, but he will be hoping not to suffer a similar fate on a rather more famous Poggio in nine days’ time, where the circumstances will be somewhat less forgiving.
Katusha’s pace-setting brought Llorent Aramandia, Giordani and Kaisen back into the fold 44km from the line, just as Cavendish was about to bridge behind. Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next man to jump off the front, but although he quickly built up a 30-second lead, he was never going to be given a free pass by the Katusha and Garmin-Cervélo squads and his sortie ended 20km from the line.
With Thor Hushovd’s rainbow jersey a hugely visible presence at the head of affairs in the closing stages, and his efforts dovetailing seamlessly with those of stage winner Tyler Farrar, Garmin-Cervélo’s march towards the Classics continues apace.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:56:06
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek
|12
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek
|44
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|50
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|51
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|60
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|69
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|72
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek
|76
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|82
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:12
|91
|Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team
|92
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|93
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|98
|Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|104
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|105
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek
|108
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|114
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
|119
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|122
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|127
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:27
|133
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:44
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|135
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|136
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|137
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|146
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|148
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|150
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|151
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|152
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|153
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|155
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|157
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:23
|159
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|3
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|7
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|15
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:48:18
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Leopard Trek
|17
|Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Team RadioShack
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5:14:13
|2
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:08
|9
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10
|10
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:11
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:12
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:21
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:24
|28
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:25
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:29
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek
|39
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek
|40
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|41
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|43
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|45
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|46
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:38
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:41
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:42
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:43
|61
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|62
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|63
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|64
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:48
|66
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|68
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|71
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:53
|84
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|85
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:55
|88
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|89
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|91
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:58
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:59
|97
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:00
|98
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|102
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|103
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|105
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|106
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|107
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|108
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|109
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|111
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|114
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:14
|116
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:25
|120
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|121
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:41
|122
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:01:48
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:51
|126
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|127
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:59
|128
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|129
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:08
|130
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|132
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:02:16
|133
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:02:21
|134
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:23
|135
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|136
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|138
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|139
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:26
|140
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|141
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|144
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:54
|145
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|146
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|147
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:00
|148
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek
|0:03:03
|149
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:03:16
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|151
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|152
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:44
|153
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:49
|154
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|155
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:38
|156
|Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:52
|157
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:57
|158
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:07
|159
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|7
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|14
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15:06:26
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:11
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:28
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:37
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:41
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:47
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:54
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
