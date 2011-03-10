Image 1 of 50 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD) and JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 The peloton was delayed by a train. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 The sprint on stage 2. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) tops stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 50 Tyler Farrar finished off his team's hard work to get the stage win and race lead. Tyler Farrar sprinted to victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore as his Garmin-Cervélo squad gave a firm signal of its intentions ahead of Milan-San Remo. The American was able to rely on no less a figure than world champion Thor Hushovd to pilot him to victory in the bunch finish and he assumes the blue jersey from previous leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Hushovd expertly wound up the pace in the finishing straight before swinging over to allow his teammate through, and once Farrar hit the front, the victory was never in any serious doubt as Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) couldn't come around him in the sprint.

"The team was perfect and when the world champion is working for you, your motivation is doubled," a delighted Farrar said after the finish.

Although Petacchi was unable to get on terms with Farrar, he still fought gamely to finish second ahead of Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard). After a truncated start to the campaign due to illness, the Italian will at least be satisfied to have a bunch sprint in his legs, his first since last year’s Vuelta a España.

"My age isn't a problem, I don't feel it," Petacchi said. "I just need fortune to favour me and not to be faced with one physical problem after another."

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is another man who has reason to be more pleased than his final placing might initially suggest. He seemed primed to lead out Mark Cavendish in the sprint, but the Manxman lost his teammate’s wheel in the finale and Renshaw was left to improvise with a late effort of his own to finish fourth.

It was a difficult day all around for Cavendish, who had been dropped on the earlier climb of the Poggio alla Croce, but as another notable absentee from the front of today’s sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank), demonstrated last year, Tirreno-Adriatico performances can often count for little when it comes down to the white heat of Milan-San Remo battle.

Nonetheless, it was certainly Garmin-Cervélo’s day here as the beefed-up squad dominating proceedings in the final 20km to set up the sprint for Farrar, in spite of a flurry of attacks on a brief section of narrow roads 7km from the line.

The prelude to the late aggression was provided by Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who put in a massive turn on the front that strung out the peloton and gave ample notice that in spite of his failure to clock up a win so far this year, he remains the strongman of the peloton as the Classics come into view.

After Cancellara’s cameo, Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) used some local knowledge to put in a speculative dig on a brief uphill drag 6.5km from the line, before Marcus Burghardt (BMC) responded with Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) in tow.

When they were brought to heel with 4km to go, Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) tried their luck. But as the road widened once more on the approach to the line, they too were swept up as Garmin-Cevélo grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck in the final two kilometres.

Sky attempted to provide a rival train for Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the Norwegian struggled to make an impact in the finale and faded to eighth. Meanwhile, Farrar was locked confidently to Hushovd’s wheel, and the Garmin-Cervélo tandem worked to perfection in the finishing straight.

Problems for Cavendish on the Poggio alla Croce

The big news from the start line in Carrara was that André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had been forced to abandon the race as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash before the previous day’s team time trial. The German’s hopes of Milan-San Remo glory might well have been dealt a fatal blow by missing out on the week’s racing on Italian roads, and Greipel’s chagrin was compounded by the fact that stage two was always destined to end in a mass sprint.

In spite of that gloomy prognosis for breakaways, however, Javier Llorent Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Neri-Vini Sottoli) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were happy to tilt at the windmill, and the trio slipped clear within 3 kilometres of the start.

Indeed, fortune briefly appeared to favour the escapees’ bravery when the peloton was caught behind a level crossing 57km into the stage in the heart of Mario Cipollini country, in Lucca. The race jury opted not to force the break to stop while the peloton was held up, and so Llorent Aramendia, Giordani and Kaisen added a further two minutes to their already swelling advantage.

Once the break’s lead stretched out to 7:30 at the 70km point, however, Katusha decided to take matters in hand and set about forcing the pace at the head of the peloton. Their efforts had a twin effect: not only did they rapidly slice the gap to the lead group, but on the climb of the Poggio alla Croce with 54km to go, the Katusha impetus served to put the sprinters into far more difficulty than they might have anticipated from a cursory glance at the stage profile.

With Danilo Di Luca and Filippo Pozzato prominent at the front, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was struggling, while Mark Cavendish was distanced and forced to close a gap of over 40 seconds after the descent from the climb. In spite of Katusha’s best efforts, the Manxman safely made it back into the peloton 15km later with the aid of a phalanx of his teammates, but he will be hoping not to suffer a similar fate on a rather more famous Poggio in nine days’ time, where the circumstances will be somewhat less forgiving.

Katusha’s pace-setting brought Llorent Aramandia, Giordani and Kaisen back into the fold 44km from the line, just as Cavendish was about to bridge behind. Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next man to jump off the front, but although he quickly built up a 30-second lead, he was never going to be given a free pass by the Katusha and Garmin-Cervélo squads and his sortie ended 20km from the line.

With Thor Hushovd’s rainbow jersey a hugely visible presence at the head of affairs in the closing stages, and his efforts dovetailing seamlessly with those of stage winner Tyler Farrar, Garmin-Cervélo’s march towards the Classics continues apace.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:56:06 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek 12 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack 16 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 24 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek 44 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 46 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 50 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 51 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 59 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 60 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 61 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 69 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 72 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 75 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek 76 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 82 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:12 91 Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team 92 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 93 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 94 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 98 Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 100 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 102 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 105 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek 108 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 114 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 115 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek 119 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 120 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 122 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 124 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 127 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:27 133 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 135 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 136 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 137 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 141 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 146 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 148 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 150 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 151 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 152 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 153 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 155 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 157 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:23 159 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:33

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 3 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 7 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 15 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - San Casiano Val di Pesa, 121.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 2 - Poggio Della Croce, 148km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14:48:18 2 Pro Team Astana 3 BMC Racing Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Lampre - ISD 7 HTC-Highroad 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Sky Procycling 10 Movistar Team 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 Leopard Trek 17 Acqua & Sapone 18 Team RadioShack 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Katusha Team 0:00:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5:14:13 2 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:08 9 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10 10 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:11 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:12 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 20 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:21 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 27 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:24 28 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:25 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:29 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek 39 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek 40 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack 0:00:31 41 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 43 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 45 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 46 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:38 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 52 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:41 56 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:42 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:43 61 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 62 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 63 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 64 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:48 66 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 68 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 71 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 80 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:53 84 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 85 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:54 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:55 88 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 89 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 91 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:58 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:59 97 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:00 98 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 99 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:01:04 102 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 103 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:05 105 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 106 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 107 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 108 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 109 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:09 111 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 114 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:14 116 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 120 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 121 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:41 122 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek 0:01:48 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:51 126 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:54 127 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:59 128 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 129 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:08 130 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 132 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek 0:02:16 133 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:02:21 134 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:02:23 135 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 136 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 137 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 138 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 139 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:26 140 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 141 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:40 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 144 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:54 145 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 146 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 147 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:00 148 Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek 0:03:03 149 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:03:16 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:35 151 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 152 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:44 153 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:49 154 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:07 155 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:38 156 Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:52 157 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:57 158 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:07 159 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:06:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 pts 2 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 7 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 14 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1