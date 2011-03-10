Trending

Farrar finds gold at the end of the rainbow

World champion delivers American to stage win

Image 1 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD) and JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD) and JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 50

The peloton was delayed by a train.

The peloton was delayed by a train.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 50

The sprint on stage 2.

The sprint on stage 2.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) tops stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) tops stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 50

Tyler Farrar finished off his team's hard work to get the stage win and race lead.

Tyler Farrar finished off his team's hard work to get the stage win and race lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 50

Alfredo Martini presented the race leader's jersey

Alfredo Martini presented the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 50

Danilo Di Luca worked hard with the Katusha boys today.

Danilo Di Luca worked hard with the Katusha boys today.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 50

The Katusha team put in a huge effort to close the gap to the breakaway

The Katusha team put in a huge effort to close the gap to the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 50

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 50

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) strings the peloton out.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) strings the peloton out.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 50

BMC's George Hincapie leads on the descent.

BMC's George Hincapie leads on the descent.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 50

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti was in high demand.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti was in high demand.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 50

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) comes up the middle, but Farrar is too far gone.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) comes up the middle, but Farrar is too far gone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

The sprint on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The sprint on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

The Rabobank team enjoyed a day wearing the race leaders' jerseys.

The Rabobank team enjoyed a day wearing the race leaders' jerseys.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Edvald Boasson Hagen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) enjoying himself on stage 2.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) enjoying himself on stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini) on the attack.

Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

The peloton was held up by a level crossing, giving the breakaway more time.

The peloton was held up by a level crossing, giving the breakaway more time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

The peloton ride in the shadow of snow-capped peaks.

The peloton ride in the shadow of snow-capped peaks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) didn't feature in today's sprint.

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) didn't feature in today's sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

The bunch gets going again after being stopped by a train.

The bunch gets going again after being stopped by a train.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 29 of 50

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 30 of 50

Tyler Farrar gets a baby blue jersey

Tyler Farrar gets a baby blue jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 31 of 50

A jersey the colour of the Italian seas for Farrar.

A jersey the colour of the Italian seas for Farrar.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 32 of 50

World champion Thor Hushovd takes his Garmin-Cervelo sprinter to the finish.

World champion Thor Hushovd takes his Garmin-Cervelo sprinter to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

The view of the stage losers.

The view of the stage losers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Farrar, Haedo and Petacchi cross the line.

Farrar, Haedo and Petacchi cross the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) fights for Farrar's wheel.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) fights for Farrar's wheel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) in the race lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) in the race lead in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the celebratory spray of champagne after claiming the race leader's jersey

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the celebratory spray of champagne after claiming the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

The level crossing stopped riders in their tracks.

The level crossing stopped riders in their tracks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Lars Boom signs in for his first day in the leader's jersey

Lars Boom signs in for his first day in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) flexes for the photographers.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) flexes for the photographers.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 41 of 50

The bunch sprint in Indicatore was lead by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

The bunch sprint in Indicatore was lead by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Rock on, Tyler.

Rock on, Tyler.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 44 of 50

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Lars Boom heads to the start of stage 2

Lars Boom heads to the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) is protected from the sun.

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) is protected from the sun.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD) signs autographs at the start.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD) signs autographs at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Angelo Zomegnan has a chat with Cadel Evans (BMC)

Angelo Zomegnan has a chat with Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

The Rabobank men in the leaders' jerseys await the start.

The Rabobank men in the leaders' jerseys await the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar sprinted to victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore as his Garmin-Cervélo squad gave a firm signal of its intentions ahead of Milan-San Remo. The American was able to rely on no less a figure than world champion Thor Hushovd to pilot him to victory in the bunch finish and he assumes the blue jersey from previous leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Hushovd expertly wound up the pace in the finishing straight before swinging over to allow his teammate through, and once Farrar hit the front, the victory was never in any serious doubt as Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) couldn't come around him in the sprint.

"The team was perfect and when the world champion is working for you, your motivation is doubled," a delighted Farrar said after the finish.

Although Petacchi was unable to get on terms with Farrar, he still fought gamely to finish second ahead of Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard). After a truncated start to the campaign due to illness, the Italian will at least be satisfied to have a bunch sprint in his legs, his first since last year’s Vuelta a España.

"My age isn't a problem, I don't feel it," Petacchi said. "I just need fortune to favour me and not to be faced with one physical problem after another."

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is another man who has reason to be more pleased than his final placing might initially suggest. He seemed primed to lead out Mark Cavendish in the sprint, but the Manxman lost his teammate’s wheel in the finale and Renshaw was left to improvise with a late effort of his own to finish fourth.

It was a difficult day all around for Cavendish, who had been dropped on the earlier climb of the Poggio alla Croce, but as another notable absentee from the front of today’s sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank), demonstrated last year, Tirreno-Adriatico performances can often count for little when it comes down to the white heat of Milan-San Remo battle.

Nonetheless, it was certainly Garmin-Cervélo’s day here as the beefed-up squad dominating proceedings in the final 20km to set up the sprint for Farrar, in spite of a flurry of attacks on a brief section of narrow roads 7km from the line.

The prelude to the late aggression was provided by Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who put in a massive turn on the front that strung out the peloton and gave ample notice that in spite of his failure to clock up a win so far this year, he remains the strongman of the peloton as the Classics come into view.

After Cancellara’s cameo, Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) used some local knowledge to put in a speculative dig on a brief uphill drag 6.5km from the line, before Marcus Burghardt (BMC) responded with Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) in tow.

When they were brought to heel with 4km to go, Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) tried their luck. But as the road widened once more on the approach to the line, they too were swept up as Garmin-Cevélo grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck in the final two kilometres.

Sky attempted to provide a rival train for Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the Norwegian struggled to make an impact in the finale and faded to eighth. Meanwhile, Farrar was locked confidently to Hushovd’s wheel, and the Garmin-Cervélo tandem worked to perfection in the finishing straight.

Problems for Cavendish on the Poggio alla Croce

The big news from the start line in Carrara was that André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had been forced to abandon the race as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash before the previous day’s team time trial. The German’s hopes of Milan-San Remo glory might well have been dealt a fatal blow by missing out on the week’s racing on Italian roads, and Greipel’s chagrin was compounded by the fact that stage two was always destined to end in a mass sprint.

In spite of that gloomy prognosis for breakaways, however, Javier Llorent Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Neri-Vini Sottoli) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were happy to tilt at the windmill, and the trio slipped clear within 3 kilometres of the start.

Indeed, fortune briefly appeared to favour the escapees’ bravery when the peloton was caught behind a level crossing 57km into the stage in the heart of Mario Cipollini country, in Lucca. The race jury opted not to force the break to stop while the peloton was held up, and so Llorent Aramendia, Giordani and Kaisen added a further two minutes to their already swelling advantage.

Once the break’s lead stretched out to 7:30 at the 70km point, however, Katusha decided to take matters in hand and set about forcing the pace at the head of the peloton. Their efforts had a twin effect: not only did they rapidly slice the gap to the lead group, but on the climb of the Poggio alla Croce with 54km to go, the Katusha impetus served to put the sprinters into far more difficulty than they might have anticipated from a cursory glance at the stage profile.

With Danilo Di Luca and Filippo Pozzato prominent at the front, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was struggling, while Mark Cavendish was distanced and forced to close a gap of over 40 seconds after the descent from the climb. In spite of Katusha’s best efforts, the Manxman safely made it back into the peloton 15km later with the aid of a phalanx of his teammates, but he will be hoping not to suffer a similar fate on a rather more famous Poggio in nine days’ time, where the circumstances will be somewhat less forgiving.

Katusha’s pace-setting brought Llorent Aramandia, Giordani and Kaisen back into the fold 44km from the line, just as Cavendish was about to bridge behind. Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next man to jump off the front, but although he quickly built up a 30-second lead, he was never going to be given a free pass by the Katusha and Garmin-Cervélo squads and his sortie ended 20km from the line.

With Thor Hushovd’s rainbow jersey a hugely visible presence at the head of affairs in the closing stages, and his efforts dovetailing seamlessly with those of stage winner Tyler Farrar, Garmin-Cervélo’s march towards the Classics continues apace.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:56:06
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek
12Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
15Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
24Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
26Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek
44Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
50Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
51David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
59Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
60Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
67Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
69Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
71Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
72Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
74Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
75Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
81Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
82Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek
88Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
90Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:12
91Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team
92Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
93Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
94Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
98Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
100Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
104Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
105Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek
108Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
114Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
115Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
119Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
120Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
122Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
124Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
127David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
128Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek0:00:27
133Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
135Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
136Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
137Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
142Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
146Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
148Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
150Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
151Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
152Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
153Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
155David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
157Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:23
159Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:33

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
3Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard8
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
7Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
9Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
13Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
15Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - San Casiano Val di Pesa, 121.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 2 - Poggio Della Croce, 148km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:48:18
2Pro Team Astana
3BMC Racing Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Saxo Bank Sungard
6Lampre - ISD
7HTC-Highroad
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Sky Procycling
10Movistar Team
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Quickstep Cycling Team
14Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Leopard Trek
17Acqua & Sapone
18Team RadioShack
19Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Katusha Team0:00:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5:14:13
2Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:08
9Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
10Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:11
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
14Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:12
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:18
20David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:21
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
27Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:24
28Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Michael Christiansen Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:25
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek0:00:29
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Leopard-Trek
39Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Leopard-Trek
40Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack0:00:31
41Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
43Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:34
45Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
46Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:38
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
52Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Leopard-Trek0:00:41
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:42
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:43
61Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
62Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:45
63Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:46
64Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:48
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:00:50
68Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
71Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
80Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:53
84Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
85Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
88Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
89Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Andrea Noe' (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
91Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:58
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:59
97Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:00
98Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Crc) Movistar Team0:01:04
102Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
103David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
104Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:05
105Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
106Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
107Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
108Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
109Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
111Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
114David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:14
116Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:25
120Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
121David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:41
122Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Leopard-Trek0:01:48
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:51
126Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:54
127Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:59
128Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:05
129Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:08
130Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
132Joost Posthuma (Ned) Team Leopard-Trek0:02:16
133Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:02:21
134Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:02:23
135Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
136Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
137Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
138Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
139Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:26
140Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
141Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:40
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
144Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:54
145Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
146Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
147Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:00
148Davide Viganò (Ita) Team Leopard-Trek0:03:03
149Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:03:16
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:35
151Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
152Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:44
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:49
154Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:07
155Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:38
156Ivan Murillo Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:52
157Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:57
158Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:07
159Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12pts
2Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard8
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
7Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
9Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
14Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team15:06:26
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
3HTC-Highroad0:00:10
4Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:11
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
6BMC Racing Team0:00:26
7Leopard Trek0:00:28
8Team RadioShack0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:33
10Lampre - ISD0:00:37
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
12Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Pro Team Astana
15Movistar Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
17AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
18Katusha Team0:01:04
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

Latest on Cyclingnews