Scarponi strikes in Chieti
Gesink takes the lead but Evans and the Italians move closer
Stage 4: Narni - Chieti
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) took advantage of some excellent teamwork at Tirreno-Adriatico to win the first of two 240km stages in the central Apennines and move closer to the overall race lead.
Scarponi won alone in the centre of Chieti, with new teammate Damiano Cunego taking second, after the two rode an intelligent race on the two-kilometre climb to the finish.
Cunego controlled rivals Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while Scarponi surged clear and tried to gain as much time as possible on the twisting roads in Chieti. He faded on the steep section near the finish but hung on to win, just as he did during last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico.
Cunego then completed a double for the team, pointing at Scarponi in celebration, with Evans a strong third. Basso was fourth at two seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) showed himself for the first time this season after returning from his ban for doping.
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished sixth at 12 seconds. He was slightly off the pace when the attacks exploded but with the sprinters and previous race leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) distanced, he pulled on the blue leader’s jersey and the white jersey as best young rider. However he has now lost most of the gap he gained when Rabobank won the opening team time trial and has shown that he could be vulnerable on Sunday’s second 240km stage.
Gesink leads Evans by 10 seconds, with Basso third at 12 seconds and Scarponi fourth at 15 seconds.
“It worked out well,” Scarponi said before climbing on the podium to hear from cheers from friends and local supporters.
“The whole of the Lampre-ISD team were strong today. We wanted to make the race hard from the start, so we rode on the front all day. I went on the attack in the finale and it all worked out.”
Long day in the saddle
The 240km stage from Narni to Chieti was a long day in the saddle, with the riders in action for over six hours.
The race caravan held a minutes silence before the start to remember the victims of the Japan earthquake and were happy to stay together for the first 25km.
The race came alive when Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and veteran Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) jumped away to form the early break of the day. The trio were allowed to quickly open a huge lead, with the gap rising to 13:30 after just 50km. It reached 15:25 after 75km, as everyone in the race seemed happy with the status quo.
The break lost some time in the hills mid-stage and then Lang was dropped after a puncture. However Cherel and Stanglj battled on as first Lampre-ISD and then Giovanni Visconti’s Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team looked to keep things under control.
The late climbs hurt Cherel and Stanglj and the gap fell rapidly as Visconti flexed his legs before the finale. Cherel tried to drop Stanglj with less 20km to go but did little to help himself and the Frenchman was caught by the peloton with just over 10km to go.
Chieti stands tall on the hilltop to the right of the valley leading to the Adriatic. The climb is short but steep. Before the climbing began, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Visconti and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) jumped away and where joined by world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo). However Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did a long turn to pull them back and keep Di Luca in contention.
As the 12.1% climb to the finish finally kicked in, the race exploded with Gilbert, Scarponi, Cunego and Di Luca up there. Basso and Evans rode more conservatively and managed to close the gap and get across before the finish, but Scarponi was further up the road and managed to stay clear as Evans chased after him.
Scarponi did not gain enough time to stop Gesink taking the race lead but he still has Sunday’s second hilly marathon stage from Chieti to Castelraimondo and the final 9.3km time trial on Tuesday to chase the few seconds that separates him from the Dutchman. Rain is also forecast for Sunday’s stage, adding an extra factor into the battle for overall success at Tirreno-Adriatico.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6:10:59
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|5
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:22
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|20
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|26
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:47
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|31
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|34
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|36
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|43
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|45
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|47
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|48
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:38
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:43
|52
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|54
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|58
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|59
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:06
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:36
|62
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|64
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|66
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|67
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|69
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:07:42
|73
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:31
|74
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:18
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|77
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:07
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|83
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|85
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|88
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:09
|92
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|99
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|104
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|110
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|128
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|130
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|132
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|141
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|148
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|149
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|151
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|155
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:27
|DNS
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|8
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|12
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|4
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|4
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|18:33:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:12
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:23
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:27
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:38
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:43
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:02
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:27
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:58
|15
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:09
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:10
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:09
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:07
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:50
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:05:10
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:15
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:19
|6
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:45
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:55
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|20
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|21
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:59
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:03
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:04
|24
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:01:05
|25
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|28
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|29
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:18
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|33
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|36
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:40
|37
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:44
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|41
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:54
|42
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:57
|43
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:00
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|47
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:20
|48
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:30
|49
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:31
|50
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:39
|53
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:42
|54
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|55
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:36
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:58
|57
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:10
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:04
|59
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:26
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|61
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:35
|62
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:07:06
|63
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:11
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:13
|66
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:15
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:08:19
|69
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:41
|70
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:08:44
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|72
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:39
|74
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:40
|75
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:12
|76
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:18
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:21
|78
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:13:25
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:33
|80
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|81
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:48
|82
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:49
|83
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:04
|85
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:15:01
|86
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|87
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:02
|88
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:47
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:16:10
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|92
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:15
|93
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:20
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|96
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:30
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:33
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:40
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:43
|100
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:46
|101
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:47
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:49
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:17:51
|104
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:54
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:17:56
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:00
|107
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:01
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:18:03
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:04
|111
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:12
|112
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:13
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|114
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:18:15
|115
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:20
|116
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:22
|119
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:26
|120
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:18:29
|122
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:03
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:04
|124
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:21
|125
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:19:27
|126
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:19:38
|127
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:48
|128
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|129
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:20:04
|130
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:06
|131
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|132
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|133
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:47
|134
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:29
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:24:58
|136
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:26
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:39
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:26:01
|139
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:02
|140
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:37
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:41
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:58
|144
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:10
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:30
|146
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:27:39
|147
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|148
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|150
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:45
|151
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|152
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:16
|153
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:02
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:54
|155
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:13
|156
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|9
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|8
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|17
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|5
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|pts
|2
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|10
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|13
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:05:10
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:03
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:40
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:07:06
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:39
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:33
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:30
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:40
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:12
|17
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:26
|18
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:29
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:39
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:02
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|47:39:38
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:15
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:03
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:12
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:27
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|13
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:33
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:13
|15
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:17
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:59
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:41
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:54
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:36
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:11
