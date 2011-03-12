Trending

Scarponi strikes in Chieti

Gesink takes the lead but Evans and the Italians move closer

Image 1 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Oscar Freire (Rabobank)

Oscar Freire (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finishes the stage

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finishes the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Bubbly time Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Bubbly time Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is the race leader after stage 4

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is the race leader after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo)

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) sets the pace

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Stage winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium

Stage winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri)

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Giro d'Italia.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Overall race leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium

Overall race leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 15 of 45

A jubilant Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

A jubilant Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 16 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 45

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (Omega - Pharma - Lotto) after the finish

Philippe Gilbert (Omega - Pharma - Lotto) after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) attacks, splitting the field

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) attacks, splitting the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) puts pressure on the rest

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) puts pressure on the rest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) proved the strongest

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) proved the strongest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) has escaped

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) has escaped
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) looks back to assess the situation

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) looks back to assess the situation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

An emotional Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) upon winning the stage.

An emotional Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) upon winning the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

A victorious Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

A victorious Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

David Arroyo (Movistar)

David Arroyo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Simon Clarke (Astana)

Simon Clarke (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) finishes fifth

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) finishes fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) sets the pace

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) pushes the pedals at the front

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) pushes the pedals at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to fourth for the day

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to fourth for the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) made the top 10 today.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) made the top 10 today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) is cheered on by many spectators.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) is cheered on by many spectators.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 45

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) on a climb.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) on a climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides his way into the race overall lead

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides his way into the race overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone - Caffè Mokambo) on the climb

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone - Caffè Mokambo) on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) took advantage of some excellent teamwork at Tirreno-Adriatico to win the first of two 240km stages in the central Apennines and move closer to the overall race lead.

Related Articles

Tirreno-Adriatico marks final countdown to San Remo

Big names gather for Tirreno-Adriatico

Farrar finds gold at the end of the rainbow

JJ Haedo sprints to victory in Perugia

Tirreno-Adriatico remembers the victims of the Japanese earthquake

Scarponi won alone in the centre of Chieti, with new teammate Damiano Cunego taking second, after the two rode an intelligent race on the two-kilometre climb to the finish.

Cunego controlled rivals Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while Scarponi surged clear and tried to gain as much time as possible on the twisting roads in Chieti. He faded on the steep section near the finish but hung on to win, just as he did during last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cunego then completed a double for the team, pointing at Scarponi in celebration, with Evans a strong third. Basso was fourth at two seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) showed himself for the first time this season after returning from his ban for doping.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished sixth at 12 seconds. He was slightly off the pace when the attacks exploded but with the sprinters and previous race leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) distanced, he pulled on the blue leader’s jersey and the white jersey as best young rider. However he has now lost most of the gap he gained when Rabobank won the opening team time trial and has shown that he could be vulnerable on Sunday’s second 240km stage.

Gesink leads Evans by 10 seconds, with Basso third at 12 seconds and Scarponi fourth at 15 seconds.

“It worked out well,” Scarponi said before climbing on the podium to hear from cheers from friends and local supporters.

“The whole of the Lampre-ISD team were strong today. We wanted to make the race hard from the start, so we rode on the front all day. I went on the attack in the finale and it all worked out.”

Long day in the saddle

The 240km stage from Narni to Chieti was a long day in the saddle, with the riders in action for over six hours.

The race caravan held a minutes silence before the start to remember the victims of the Japan earthquake and were happy to stay together for the first 25km.

The race came alive when Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and veteran Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) jumped away to form the early break of the day. The trio were allowed to quickly open a huge lead, with the gap rising to 13:30 after just 50km. It reached 15:25 after 75km, as everyone in the race seemed happy with the status quo.

The break lost some time in the hills mid-stage and then Lang was dropped after a puncture. However Cherel and Stanglj battled on as first Lampre-ISD and then Giovanni Visconti’s Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team looked to keep things under control.

The late climbs hurt Cherel and Stanglj and the gap fell rapidly as Visconti flexed his legs before the finale. Cherel tried to drop Stanglj with less 20km to go but did little to help himself and the Frenchman was caught by the peloton with just over 10km to go.

Chieti stands tall on the hilltop to the right of the valley leading to the Adriatic. The climb is short but steep. Before the climbing began, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Visconti and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) jumped away and where joined by world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo). However Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did a long turn to pull them back and keep Di Luca in contention.

As the 12.1% climb to the finish finally kicked in, the race exploded with Gilbert, Scarponi, Cunego and Di Luca up there. Basso and Evans rode more conservatively and managed to close the gap and get across before the finish, but Scarponi was further up the road and managed to stay clear as Evans chased after him.

Scarponi did not gain enough time to stop Gesink taking the race lead but he still has Sunday’s second hilly marathon stage from Chieti to Castelraimondo and the final 9.3km time trial on Tuesday to chase the few seconds that separates him from the Dutchman. Rain is also forecast for Sunday’s stage, adding an extra factor into the battle for overall success at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6:10:59
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
5Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:06
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:16
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:22
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
20Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
26Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
28Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:47
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
31Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
33Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
34George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
35Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:06
36David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
40Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
43Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
47Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
48Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:38
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:43
52Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
53Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
57Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:06
58Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:20
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
60Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:06
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:36
62Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
64Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
66Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
67Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
69Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
70Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:07:42
73Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:31
74Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:18
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
77Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:07
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
82Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
83Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
85Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
88Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:09
92Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
93Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:43
95Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:35
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
99Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
103Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
104Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
110Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
123Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
128Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
129Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
130Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
132Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
133David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
141Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
143Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
148Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
149David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
151Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
155Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:27
DNSIan Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
4Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana8
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team6
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
12Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 1 - Sella di Corno, 84.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Villamagna, 218.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
4Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 3 - Via F. Salomone (Chiete), 239km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale18:33:35
2BMC Racing Team0:00:41
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:12
5Sky Procycling0:01:23
6HTC-Highroad0:01:27
7Katusha Team0:01:38
8Pro Team Astana0:01:43
9AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
10Movistar Team0:02:14
11Acqua & Sapone0:03:02
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Leopard Trek0:04:27
14Lampre - ISD0:05:58
15Team RadioShack0:07:09
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:10
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:09
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:07
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:50
20Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:52

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:05:10
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:19
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:37
10Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
13Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:42
15Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:45
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:55
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
20Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:58
21Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:59
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:03
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:04
24Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:01:05
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:12
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
29Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:17
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:18
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
33Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:27
35Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:34
36Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:40
37Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:44
39Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
41Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:54
42Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:57
43Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:00
44David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:05
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:09
47Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:20
48Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:30
49Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:31
50Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:39
53Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:42
54Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
55Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:36
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:58
57Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:04
59Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:26
60Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:12
61Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:35
62Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:07:06
63Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:11
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:07:13
66Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:15
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:32
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:19
69Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:08:41
70Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:08:44
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:30
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:39
74Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:40
75Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:12
76Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:18
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:21
78Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:13:25
79Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:33
80Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:46
81Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:48
82Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:49
83Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:04
85Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:15:01
86Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
87Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:02
88Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:47
90Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:16:10
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:10
92Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:15
93Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:20
94Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:21
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:23
96Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:30
97Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:33
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:17:40
99David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:43
100Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:46
101Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:47
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:49
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:17:51
104Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:54
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:17:56
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:18:00
107Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:01
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:18:03
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:04
111Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:12
112Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:13
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:14
114Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:18:15
115Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:20
116Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:22
119Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:26
120Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:18:29
122David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:03
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:19:04
124Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:21
125Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:19:27
126Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:19:38
127Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:48
128Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:02
129Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:20:04
130Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:06
131Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:57
132Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:40
133Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:47
134Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:29
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:24:58
136Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:26
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:39
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:26:01
139Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:02
140Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:25
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:37
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:26:41
143Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:58
144Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:10
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:30
146Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:27:39
147Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
148Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
150Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:45
151Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:15
152Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:16
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:29:02
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:54
155Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:13
156Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
9Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana8
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team6
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
17Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack5
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11pts
2Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana10
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
13Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:05:10
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:03
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:40
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:12
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:07:06
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:32
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:39
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:33
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:30
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:17:40
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:12
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:26
18Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:29
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:39
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:02
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale47:39:38
2BMC Racing Team0:00:45
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
4HTC-Highroad0:01:15
5Sky Procycling0:01:34
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:03
7Pro Team Astana0:02:12
8Katusha Team0:02:20
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
10Movistar Team0:02:43
11Acqua & Sapone0:03:27
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
13Leopard Trek0:04:33
14Lampre - ISD0:06:13
15Team RadioShack0:07:17
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:59
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:41
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:54
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:36
20Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:11

Latest on Cyclingnews