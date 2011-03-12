Image 1 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finishes the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Bubbly time Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is the race leader after stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 Stage winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Overall race leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 15 of 45 A jubilant Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 16 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 17 of 45 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) leads Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Omega - Pharma - Lotto) after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) attacks, splitting the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) puts pressure on the rest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) proved the strongest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) has escaped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) looks back to assess the situation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 An emotional Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) upon winning the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 A victorious Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Simon Clarke (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) finishes fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) celebrates his stage 4 win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) pushes the pedals at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to fourth for the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) made the top 10 today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) is cheered on by many spectators. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) on a climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides his way into the race overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone - Caffè Mokambo) on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) took advantage of some excellent teamwork at Tirreno-Adriatico to win the first of two 240km stages in the central Apennines and move closer to the overall race lead.

Scarponi won alone in the centre of Chieti, with new teammate Damiano Cunego taking second, after the two rode an intelligent race on the two-kilometre climb to the finish.

Cunego controlled rivals Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while Scarponi surged clear and tried to gain as much time as possible on the twisting roads in Chieti. He faded on the steep section near the finish but hung on to win, just as he did during last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cunego then completed a double for the team, pointing at Scarponi in celebration, with Evans a strong third. Basso was fourth at two seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) showed himself for the first time this season after returning from his ban for doping.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished sixth at 12 seconds. He was slightly off the pace when the attacks exploded but with the sprinters and previous race leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) distanced, he pulled on the blue leader’s jersey and the white jersey as best young rider. However he has now lost most of the gap he gained when Rabobank won the opening team time trial and has shown that he could be vulnerable on Sunday’s second 240km stage.

Gesink leads Evans by 10 seconds, with Basso third at 12 seconds and Scarponi fourth at 15 seconds.

“It worked out well,” Scarponi said before climbing on the podium to hear from cheers from friends and local supporters.

“The whole of the Lampre-ISD team were strong today. We wanted to make the race hard from the start, so we rode on the front all day. I went on the attack in the finale and it all worked out.”

Long day in the saddle

The 240km stage from Narni to Chieti was a long day in the saddle, with the riders in action for over six hours.

The race caravan held a minutes silence before the start to remember the victims of the Japan earthquake and were happy to stay together for the first 25km.

The race came alive when Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and veteran Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) jumped away to form the early break of the day. The trio were allowed to quickly open a huge lead, with the gap rising to 13:30 after just 50km. It reached 15:25 after 75km, as everyone in the race seemed happy with the status quo.

The break lost some time in the hills mid-stage and then Lang was dropped after a puncture. However Cherel and Stanglj battled on as first Lampre-ISD and then Giovanni Visconti’s Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team looked to keep things under control.

The late climbs hurt Cherel and Stanglj and the gap fell rapidly as Visconti flexed his legs before the finale. Cherel tried to drop Stanglj with less 20km to go but did little to help himself and the Frenchman was caught by the peloton with just over 10km to go.

Chieti stands tall on the hilltop to the right of the valley leading to the Adriatic. The climb is short but steep. Before the climbing began, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Visconti and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) jumped away and where joined by world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo). However Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did a long turn to pull them back and keep Di Luca in contention.

As the 12.1% climb to the finish finally kicked in, the race exploded with Gilbert, Scarponi, Cunego and Di Luca up there. Basso and Evans rode more conservatively and managed to close the gap and get across before the finish, but Scarponi was further up the road and managed to stay clear as Evans chased after him.

Scarponi did not gain enough time to stop Gesink taking the race lead but he still has Sunday’s second hilly marathon stage from Chieti to Castelraimondo and the final 9.3km time trial on Tuesday to chase the few seconds that separates him from the Dutchman. Rain is also forecast for Sunday’s stage, adding an extra factor into the battle for overall success at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6:10:59 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 5 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:06 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:22 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 18 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 20 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 26 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 27 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 28 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:47 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 31 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 33 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 34 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 36 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 43 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 45 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:33 47 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 48 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:38 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:43 52 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 54 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 57 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:06 58 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:20 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 60 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:06 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:06:36 62 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 64 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 66 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 67 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 69 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 70 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:07:42 73 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:31 74 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:18 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 77 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:07 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 83 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 85 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 88 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:14:09 92 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 93 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:43 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:35 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 99 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 102 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 103 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 104 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 110 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 123 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 128 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 129 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 130 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 132 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 141 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 143 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 148 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 149 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 151 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 155 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:27 DNS Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 8 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 6 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 12 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 1 - Sella di Corno, 84.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 4 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Villamagna, 218.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 4 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 3 - Via F. Salomone (Chiete), 239km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 18:33:35 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:12 5 Sky Procycling 0:01:23 6 HTC-Highroad 0:01:27 7 Katusha Team 0:01:38 8 Pro Team Astana 0:01:43 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 10 Movistar Team 0:02:14 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:03:02 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Leopard Trek 0:04:27 14 Lampre - ISD 0:05:58 15 Team RadioShack 0:07:09 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:10 17 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:14:09 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:07 19 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:50 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:52

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:05:10 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:19 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 10 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 13 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:00:45 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:55 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 20 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:58 21 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:59 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:03 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:04 24 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:01:05 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:12 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 29 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:17 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:18 31 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 32 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 33 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 36 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:40 37 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:44 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 41 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:54 42 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:57 43 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:00 44 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:05 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:09 47 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:20 48 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:30 49 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:31 50 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:39 53 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:42 54 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 55 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:36 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:58 57 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:04 59 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:26 60 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:12 61 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:35 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:07:06 63 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:11 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:07:13 66 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:15 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:32 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:08:19 69 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:08:41 70 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:08:44 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 72 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:30 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:39 74 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:40 75 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:12 76 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:18 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:21 78 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:13:25 79 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 80 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:46 81 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:48 82 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:49 83 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:04 85 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:15:01 86 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 87 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:02 88 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:47 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:16:10 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:10 92 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:15 93 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:20 94 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:21 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:23 96 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:30 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:33 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:17:40 99 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:43 100 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:46 101 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:47 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:49 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:17:51 104 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:54 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:17:56 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:18:00 107 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:01 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:18:03 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:04 111 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:12 112 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:13 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:14 114 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:18:15 115 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:20 116 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:22 119 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:26 120 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:18:29 122 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:03 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:19:04 124 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:21 125 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:19:27 126 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:19:38 127 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:48 128 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:02 129 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:20:04 130 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:06 131 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:57 132 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:40 133 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:47 134 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:29 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:24:58 136 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:26 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:39 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:26:01 139 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:02 140 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:25 141 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:37 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:26:41 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:58 144 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:10 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:30 146 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:27:39 147 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 148 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 150 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:45 151 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:15 152 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:16 153 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:02 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:54 155 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:30:13 156 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 9 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 8 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 6 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 17 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 5 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 pts 2 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 10 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 13 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:05:10 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:03 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:40 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:12 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:07:06 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:32 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:39 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:30 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:17:40 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:12 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:26 18 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:29 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:39 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:02 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:25