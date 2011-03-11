Image 1 of 54 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) has a go on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 A thrilling finish for JJ Haedo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues as best young rider. Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) held his nerve in the picturesque town of Perugia to take victory ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch sprint on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Haedo bided his time on Farrar’s wheel in the finishing straight before coming around the flagging American in the closing 100 metres to seal a decisive win ahead of many of the men expected to figure on the Lungomare Italo Calvino in San Remo next weekend.

After already giving notice of his speed in finishing third on stage two, the Argentinean Haedo was understandably delighted with his day’s work in Perugia, and he now moves up to second place overall, 5 seconds down on Farrar, with Lars Boom (Rabobank) a further second back in third.

Haedo’s Saxo Bank team had given a firm vote of confidence by leading the peloton into the final kilometre, with Baden Cooke and Matteo Tosatto forcing the pace, but when world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took over 600 metres from the line with Farrar on his wheel, the stage seemed set for a carbon copy a repeat of yesterday’s finale.

However, while Hushovd’s show of strength was undoubtedly impressive, it was also mistimed, for the Norwegian had hit the front much too soon. When he swung over just after the final bend, Farrar was left exposed to the wind too early and forced to open his sprint from distance.

In spite of his fine form, it was a tall order for Farrar to maintain such an effort all the way to the line, and when he faded in the dying metres, the canny Haedo was on hand to rip past him and take the stage.

Behind, Daniel Oss finished in a deserved third place after being an active presence on the front of the bunch throughout the final 20km. The young Italian showed considerable guile to place himself ahead of the top sprinters under the red kite and his strength saw him hold his position to the end.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) appeared well-placed on the approach to the sprint, tucked safely on the wheel of his trusted lead-out man Danilo Hondo, but he could ultimately only manage 4th in spite of the German’s best efforts.

He fared somewhat better than Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), however. For the second consecutive day, the Manxman lost track of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw’s wheel in the finale and did not contest the sprint. As was the case on stage two, Cavendish was also briefly dropped on a climb before the run-in to the finish began in earnest.

Few hiccups in the script

In spite of the stiff climb through the centre of the Umbrian capital Perugia with 24km to go, the finish was on the flat on the outskirts of town, and it was always anticipated that the stage would end in a bunch sprint.

Nonetheless, Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to battle the odds and try to stay clear, and the Spaniard wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet to the sprinters’ teams. He attacked when the stage was just two kilometres old and was granted a day pass by the slumbering peloton.

Sesma’s advantage reached its maximum extent 60km into the stage, when he was almost 10 minutes clear of the peloton, but from there on in they set about reining him back in gradually. His efforts began to tell visibly in the closing 50km, with his shoulders rocking as he struggled to keep the gear turning over

He was eventually caught with 30km to go, just after Lars Boom (Rabobank) had briefly danced clear of the peloton to peg back bonus seconds on Farrar at the second intermediate sprint.

As the road began to rear up on the approach to Perugia, the Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team hit the front with the aim of setting up an attack from Giovanni Visconti. Although the Italian champion’s acceleration was soon brought to heel, it did have the effect of stringing out the peloton still further and Mark Cavendish was among those deposited out the back.

Like on stage two, Cavendish stuck admirably to his task and battled his way back on soon afterwards, but his subsequent failure to make an impact in the bunch finish will surely be a concern.

Up front Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) were the next men to jump off the front, and the latter managed to stay clear and lead over the climb in Perugia before being swallowed up on the descent.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was among the chasers at that point, but the uphill section failed to break up the field to any great extent. Apart from Cavendish, one of the few to be distanced was Schleck’s teammate Fabian Cancellara, but that was due to a mechanical problem, and the Swiss rider was safely back in the fold when the bunch came together in the finale.

Daniel Oss, Nicolas Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were among those to attempt to slip clear on the flat run-in, while Visconti had another rally off the front, but when Saxo Bank-SunGard and Garmin-Cervélo combined to take up the pace-setting in the final 10km, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome.

The rainbow bands of Thor Hushovd were again to the fore as he shepherded race leader Tyler Farrar in the finale, but ultimately the Norwegian was perhaps too enthusiastic in his efforts, and Saxo Bank had ample reward for their endeavours in the closing stages when Haedo claimed the win.

Full Results 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:39:45 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 17 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 20 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 46 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 52 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 53 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 58 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 60 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 63 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 65 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 69 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 73 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 74 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 76 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 80 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 83 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 85 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 89 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 91 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 100 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 104 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 105 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 111 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 113 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 115 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 117 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 118 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 119 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 120 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 124 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 125 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 126 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 128 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:55 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:10 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:54 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 137 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 140 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 143 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 144 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 150 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 153 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 154 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 158 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:26 DNS Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Castiglion Fiorentino, 50.3km 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Pretola, 157.2km 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 4 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Points 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 6 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 5 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 1 - Perugia, 164.4km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 13:59:15 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Pro Team Astana 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Sky Procycling 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 12 HTC-Highroad 13 Movistar Team 14 Acqua & Sapone 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Katusha Team 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Leopard Trek 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 3 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9:53:51 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:05 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:15 10 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:17 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 12 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 13 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 15 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:19 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 20 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:28 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:31 25 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 27 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:32 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 29 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 33 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:36 35 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 36 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 37 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 39 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 42 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 45 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:42 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:45 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 49 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 51 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:48 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 54 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:49 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:50 58 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 59 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 60 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:57 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 67 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 69 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 72 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 76 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:00 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:01 80 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:02 82 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 83 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 85 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:05 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:07 91 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 92 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 93 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 94 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:11 95 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:12 98 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 99 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 100 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 101 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:14 102 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 103 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:16 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 106 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:21 108 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:33 111 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:48 112 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:49 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:58 114 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:06 115 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:12 116 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:15 117 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:02:23 119 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:28 120 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:02:30 121 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:33 122 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:47 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:49 125 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:03:23 127 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:42 128 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 129 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:51 130 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:14 131 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:59 132 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:14 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:43 134 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:11 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:24 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:46 137 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:47 138 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 139 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:00 140 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:10 141 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:22 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:09:26 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:43 144 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:55 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:15 146 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:24 147 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 149 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 150 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 151 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:55 152 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 153 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 154 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:01 155 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:11:04 156 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:39 157 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:58 158 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:16

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 6 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 10 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 5 13 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 20 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 5 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Best young rider classification 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9:53:59 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:07 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:51 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:03 13 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:08 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 16 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 18 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:06 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:16 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:39 21 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:02