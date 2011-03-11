JJ Haedo sprints to victory in Perugia
Farrar remains in overall lead
Stage 3: Terranuova Bracciolini - Perugia
Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) held his nerve in the picturesque town of Perugia to take victory ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch sprint on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Haedo bided his time on Farrar’s wheel in the finishing straight before coming around the flagging American in the closing 100 metres to seal a decisive win ahead of many of the men expected to figure on the Lungomare Italo Calvino in San Remo next weekend.
After already giving notice of his speed in finishing third on stage two, the Argentinean Haedo was understandably delighted with his day’s work in Perugia, and he now moves up to second place overall, 5 seconds down on Farrar, with Lars Boom (Rabobank) a further second back in third.
Haedo’s Saxo Bank team had given a firm vote of confidence by leading the peloton into the final kilometre, with Baden Cooke and Matteo Tosatto forcing the pace, but when world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took over 600 metres from the line with Farrar on his wheel, the stage seemed set for a carbon copy a repeat of yesterday’s finale.
However, while Hushovd’s show of strength was undoubtedly impressive, it was also mistimed, for the Norwegian had hit the front much too soon. When he swung over just after the final bend, Farrar was left exposed to the wind too early and forced to open his sprint from distance.
In spite of his fine form, it was a tall order for Farrar to maintain such an effort all the way to the line, and when he faded in the dying metres, the canny Haedo was on hand to rip past him and take the stage.
Behind, Daniel Oss finished in a deserved third place after being an active presence on the front of the bunch throughout the final 20km. The young Italian showed considerable guile to place himself ahead of the top sprinters under the red kite and his strength saw him hold his position to the end.
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) appeared well-placed on the approach to the sprint, tucked safely on the wheel of his trusted lead-out man Danilo Hondo, but he could ultimately only manage 4th in spite of the German’s best efforts.
He fared somewhat better than Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), however. For the second consecutive day, the Manxman lost track of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw’s wheel in the finale and did not contest the sprint. As was the case on stage two, Cavendish was also briefly dropped on a climb before the run-in to the finish began in earnest.
Few hiccups in the script
In spite of the stiff climb through the centre of the Umbrian capital Perugia with 24km to go, the finish was on the flat on the outskirts of town, and it was always anticipated that the stage would end in a bunch sprint.
Nonetheless, Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to battle the odds and try to stay clear, and the Spaniard wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet to the sprinters’ teams. He attacked when the stage was just two kilometres old and was granted a day pass by the slumbering peloton.
Sesma’s advantage reached its maximum extent 60km into the stage, when he was almost 10 minutes clear of the peloton, but from there on in they set about reining him back in gradually. His efforts began to tell visibly in the closing 50km, with his shoulders rocking as he struggled to keep the gear turning over
He was eventually caught with 30km to go, just after Lars Boom (Rabobank) had briefly danced clear of the peloton to peg back bonus seconds on Farrar at the second intermediate sprint.
As the road began to rear up on the approach to Perugia, the Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team hit the front with the aim of setting up an attack from Giovanni Visconti. Although the Italian champion’s acceleration was soon brought to heel, it did have the effect of stringing out the peloton still further and Mark Cavendish was among those deposited out the back.
Like on stage two, Cavendish stuck admirably to his task and battled his way back on soon afterwards, but his subsequent failure to make an impact in the bunch finish will surely be a concern.
Up front Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) were the next men to jump off the front, and the latter managed to stay clear and lead over the climb in Perugia before being swallowed up on the descent.
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was among the chasers at that point, but the uphill section failed to break up the field to any great extent. Apart from Cavendish, one of the few to be distanced was Schleck’s teammate Fabian Cancellara, but that was due to a mechanical problem, and the Swiss rider was safely back in the fold when the bunch came together in the finale.
Daniel Oss, Nicolas Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were among those to attempt to slip clear on the flat run-in, while Visconti had another rally off the front, but when Saxo Bank-SunGard and Garmin-Cervélo combined to take up the pace-setting in the final 10km, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome.
The rainbow bands of Thor Hushovd were again to the fore as he shepherded race leader Tyler Farrar in the finale, but ultimately the Norwegian was perhaps too enthusiastic in his efforts, and Saxo Bank had ample reward for their endeavours in the closing stages when Haedo claimed the win.
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:39:45
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|17
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|20
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|53
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|58
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|60
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|65
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|69
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|73
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|74
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|76
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|80
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|83
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|85
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|88
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|89
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|91
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|100
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|104
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|105
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|111
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|113
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|117
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|118
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|119
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|120
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|128
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:55
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:54
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|137
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|140
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|143
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|150
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|153
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|154
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|158
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:26
|DNS
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|6
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|5
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|13:59:15
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Leopard Trek
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9:53:51
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:05
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:15
|10
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:19
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:28
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:31
|25
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:32
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|29
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|35
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|36
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|37
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|39
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|42
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:42
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:45
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|51
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:48
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|54
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:49
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:50
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|59
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|60
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:55
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:57
|63
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|74
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|76
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:01
|80
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:02
|82
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|83
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|85
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:05
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:07
|91
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|95
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|96
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:12
|98
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|99
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|100
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|101
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:14
|102
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|106
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:21
|108
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:33
|111
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:48
|112
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:49
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:58
|114
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:06
|115
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:12
|116
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:15
|117
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:02:23
|119
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:28
|120
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:30
|121
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:33
|122
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|123
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:49
|125
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:03:23
|127
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|128
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|129
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:51
|130
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|131
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:59
|132
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:14
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:43
|134
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:11
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:24
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:46
|137
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:47
|138
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|139
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:00
|140
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:26
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|144
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|146
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:10:24
|147
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|149
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|151
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:55
|152
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|153
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|154
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:01
|155
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:11:04
|156
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:39
|157
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:58
|158
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:16
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|6
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|10
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|5
|13
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|20
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|9
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9:53:59
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:07
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:51
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|18
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:06
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:16
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:39
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|29:05:41
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:11
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:28
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:37
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:41
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:47
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:54
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
