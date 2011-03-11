Trending

JJ Haedo sprints to victory in Perugia

Farrar remains in overall lead



JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico.

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Angel Madrazo (Movistar) has a go on the climb

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) has a go on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


A thrilling finish for JJ Haedo

A thrilling finish for JJ Haedo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues as best young rider.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues as best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The peloton on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Angel Madrazo (Movistar) on the attack

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Maarten Wynants (Rabobank)

Maarten Wynants (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


JJ Haedo shakes his money maker.

JJ Haedo shakes his money maker.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


A fine sprint victory for JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)

A fine sprint victory for JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente gets his feed. He wore the green jersey as leader in the mountains classification.

Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente gets his feed. He wore the green jersey as leader in the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Stuart O'Grady leads the Leopard-Trek train.

Stuart O'Grady leads the Leopard-Trek train.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) goes on the attack

Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) has a go on stage 3

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) has a go on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Chris Sutton (Team Sky) shows evidence of a crash today.

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) shows evidence of a crash today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The race goes this way.

The race goes this way.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent most of the day alone off the front

Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent most of the day alone off the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on a solo flyer in Tirreno-Adriatico

Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on a solo flyer in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mark Renshaw and Bernard Eisel try to bring Mark Cavendish back to the front after the climb.

Mark Renshaw and Bernard Eisel try to bring Mark Cavendish back to the front after the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mark Cavendish looking worried after a his continued dry spell in Italy.

Mark Cavendish looking worried after a his continued dry spell in Italy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The peloton in the feed zone.

The peloton in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Hushovd completes his lead-out just a touch too early, leaving Farrar with a long sprint.

Hushovd completes his lead-out just a touch too early, leaving Farrar with a long sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Angel Madrazo (Movistar) jumped clear on the climb, but was caught soon after.

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) jumped clear on the climb, but was caught soon after. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Andy Rihs, owner of BMC bicycles.

Andy Rihs, owner of BMC bicycles.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


A mis-timed lead-out from Thor Hushovd put Farrar on the front too soon, and Haedo jumped on the opportunity to take a stage.

A mis-timed lead-out from Thor Hushovd put Farrar on the front too soon, and Haedo jumped on the opportunity to take a stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


It was the first win since June 2010 for JJ Haedo.

It was the first win since June 2010 for JJ Haedo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Haedo takes the stage ahead of Farrar and Oss.

Haedo takes the stage ahead of Farrar and Oss.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


JJ Haedo wins the bunch sprint in Perugia

JJ Haedo wins the bunch sprint in Perugia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Kisses for Argentinean JJ Haedo after his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Kisses for Argentinean JJ Haedo after his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays the champagne after his stage win.

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays the champagne after his stage win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


It's another azzurri jersey for Tyler Farrar.

It's another azzurri jersey for Tyler Farrar.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his second day in the race lead of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his second day in the race lead of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


JJ Haedo celebrates his first win of 2011.

JJ Haedo celebrates his first win of 2011.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) contemplates today's stage.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) contemplates today's stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The classification leaders for stage 3 line up.

The classification leaders for stage 3 line up.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) makes a last minute adjustment

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) makes a last minute adjustment (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was personally responsible for his team taking the GC lead.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was personally responsible for his team taking the GC lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar gets ready for his day in the race lead.

Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar gets ready for his day in the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


A Norwegian fan chats with Kurt Alse Arvesen

A Norwegian fan chats with Kurt Alse Arvesen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Robert Amadio, the Liquigas-Cannondale director.

Robert Amadio, the Liquigas-Cannondale director.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) took a big win over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) took a big win over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) in Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) cracked a dry spell that has lasted since June.

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) cracked a dry spell that has lasted since June. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


While JJ Haedo won the stage, Tyler Farrar took second and gets to keep his azzurri jersey.

While JJ Haedo won the stage, Tyler Farrar took second and gets to keep his azzurri jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tirreno-Adriatico leader Tyler Farrar can't get the measure of JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank)

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Tyler Farrar can't get the measure of JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) held his nerve in the picturesque town of Perugia to take victory ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a bunch sprint on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Haedo bided his time on Farrar’s wheel in the finishing straight before coming around the flagging American in the closing 100 metres to seal a decisive win ahead of many of the men expected to figure on the Lungomare Italo Calvino in San Remo next weekend.

After already giving notice of his speed in finishing third on stage two, the Argentinean Haedo was understandably delighted with his day’s work in Perugia, and he now moves up to second place overall, 5 seconds down on Farrar, with Lars Boom (Rabobank) a further second back in third.

Haedo’s Saxo Bank team had given a firm vote of confidence by leading the peloton into the final kilometre, with Baden Cooke and Matteo Tosatto forcing the pace, but when world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took over 600 metres from the line with Farrar on his wheel, the stage seemed set for a carbon copy a repeat of yesterday’s finale.

However, while Hushovd’s show of strength was undoubtedly impressive, it was also mistimed, for the Norwegian had hit the front much too soon. When he swung over just after the final bend, Farrar was left exposed to the wind too early and forced to open his sprint from distance.

In spite of his fine form, it was a tall order for Farrar to maintain such an effort all the way to the line, and when he faded in the dying metres, the canny Haedo was on hand to rip past him and take the stage.

Behind, Daniel Oss finished in a deserved third place after being an active presence on the front of the bunch throughout the final 20km. The young Italian showed considerable guile to place himself ahead of the top sprinters under the red kite and his strength saw him hold his position to the end.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) appeared well-placed on the approach to the sprint, tucked safely on the wheel of his trusted lead-out man Danilo Hondo, but he could ultimately only manage 4th in spite of the German’s best efforts.

He fared somewhat better than Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), however. For the second consecutive day, the Manxman lost track of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw’s wheel in the finale and did not contest the sprint. As was the case on stage two, Cavendish was also briefly dropped on a climb before the run-in to the finish began in earnest.

Few hiccups in the script

In spite of the stiff climb through the centre of the Umbrian capital Perugia with 24km to go, the finish was on the flat on the outskirts of town, and it was always anticipated that the stage would end in a bunch sprint.

Nonetheless, Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was happy to battle the odds and try to stay clear, and the Spaniard wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet to the sprinters’ teams. He attacked when the stage was just two kilometres old and was granted a day pass by the slumbering peloton.

Sesma’s advantage reached its maximum extent 60km into the stage, when he was almost 10 minutes clear of the peloton, but from there on in they set about reining him back in gradually. His efforts began to tell visibly in the closing 50km, with his shoulders rocking as he struggled to keep the gear turning over

He was eventually caught with 30km to go, just after Lars Boom (Rabobank) had briefly danced clear of the peloton to peg back bonus seconds on Farrar at the second intermediate sprint.

As the road began to rear up on the approach to Perugia, the Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team hit the front with the aim of setting up an attack from Giovanni Visconti. Although the Italian champion’s acceleration was soon brought to heel, it did have the effect of stringing out the peloton still further and Mark Cavendish was among those deposited out the back.

Like on stage two, Cavendish stuck admirably to his task and battled his way back on soon afterwards, but his subsequent failure to make an impact in the bunch finish will surely be a concern.

Up front Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) were the next men to jump off the front, and the latter managed to stay clear and lead over the climb in Perugia before being swallowed up on the descent.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was among the chasers at that point, but the uphill section failed to break up the field to any great extent. Apart from Cavendish, one of the few to be distanced was Schleck’s teammate Fabian Cancellara, but that was due to a mechanical problem, and the Swiss rider was safely back in the fold when the bunch came together in the finale.

Daniel Oss, Nicolas Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were among those to attempt to slip clear on the flat run-in, while Visconti had another rally off the front, but when Saxo Bank-SunGard and Garmin-Cervélo combined to take up the pace-setting in the final 10km, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome.

The rainbow bands of Thor Hushovd were again to the fore as he shepherded race leader Tyler Farrar in the finale, but ultimately the Norwegian was perhaps too enthusiastic in his efforts, and Saxo Bank had ample reward for their endeavours in the closing stages when Haedo claimed the win. 

Full Results
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:39:45
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
6Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
17Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
20Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
25Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
26Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
42Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
46Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
52Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
53Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
58Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
63Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
64Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
65Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
69Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
73Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
76Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
80Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
83Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
85Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
89Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
91Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
100Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
104Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
105Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
111Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
113Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
115David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
116Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
117Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
118Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
119Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
120Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
124Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
125Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
126Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
128Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
131David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:55
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:10
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:54
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
137Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
139Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
140Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
143Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
144Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
150Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
151Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
153Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
158Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:26
DNSHayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Castiglion Fiorentino, 50.3km
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Pretola, 157.2km
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
4Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Points
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
6Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack5
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 1 - Perugia, 164.4km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
1Team RadioShack13:59:15
2BMC Racing Team
3Pro Team Astana
4Lampre - ISD
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Sky Procycling
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Saxo Bank Sungard
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Quickstep Cycling Team
12HTC-Highroad
13Movistar Team
14Acqua & Sapone
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Katusha Team
17Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Leopard Trek
20Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 3
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9:53:51
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:05
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
5Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:15
10Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:18
12Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
14Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:19
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
20David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:28
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:31
25Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:32
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
29Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
33Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:36
35Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
36Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
37Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:38
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
39Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:41
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
43Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:42
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:45
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
49Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
51Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:48
53Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:50
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
59Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
60Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:57
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
67Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
68Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
69Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
70Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
72Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
74Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
76Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:00
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
79Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:01
80Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:02
82Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
83Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
85Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:05
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:07
91Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
92Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
93Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
94Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:11
95Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:12
98Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
99Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
100Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
101Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
102Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:16
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
105David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
106Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:21
108Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:33
111David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:48
112Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:49
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:58
114Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:06
115Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:12
116Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:15
117Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:02:23
119Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:28
120Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:02:30
121Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:33
122Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:47
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:49
125Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:03:23
127Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:42
128Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
129Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:51
130Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:14
131Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:59
132Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:14
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:43
134Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:11
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:24
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:46
137Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:47
138Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
139Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:00
140Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:10
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:22
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:09:26
143Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:43
144Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:55
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:15
146Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:10:24
147Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
149Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
150Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
151Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:55
152Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
153Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
154Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:01
155Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:11:04
156Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:39
157Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:58
158Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:16

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
5Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
6Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
10Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack5
13Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
20Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
5Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
9Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Best young rider classification
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9:53:59
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:33
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:42
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:51
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
12Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:03
13Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
16Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:06
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:16
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:39
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:02

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team29:05:41
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
3HTC-Highroad0:00:10
4Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:11
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
6BMC Racing Team0:00:26
7Leopard Trek0:00:28
8Team RadioShack0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:33
10Lampre - ISD0:00:37
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
12Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Pro Team Astana
15Movistar Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
17AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
18Katusha Team0:01:04
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

