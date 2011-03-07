Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico past winners

Champions from 1966 to 2010

2010Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2009Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2008Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
2007Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2006Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2005Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2004Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2002Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2001Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
2000Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
1998Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
1997Roberto Petito (Ita)
1996Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1995Stefano Colage (Ita)
1994Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1992Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1991Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
1990Tony Rominger (Swi)
1989Tony Rominger (Swi)
1988Erich Maechler (Swi)
1987Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1986Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
1985Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1984Tommy Prim (Swe)
1983Roberto Visentini (Ita)
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1981Francesco Moser (Ita)
1980Francesco Moser (Ita)
1979Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1978Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1977Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1976Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1972Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1970Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1969Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
1968Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
1967Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1966Dino Zandegu (Ita)

