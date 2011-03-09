Trending

Rabobank dominant in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Boom takes overall lead on day one

Image 1 of 61

The Rabobank team dominated the time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

Lampre-ISD

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 61

Lampre will have a lot of work to do to make up the 39 seconds lost to Rabobank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 61

Garmin-Cervelo show a few chinks in the armour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 61

The Vacansoleil team races in front of a spectacular backdrop

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 61

Vacansoleil rides to 14th place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 61

Swedish champ Gustav Larsson is easy to spot in the Saxo Bank Sungard team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

The Vacansoleil team down to six men

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Team RadioShack came in 8th place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

The Quick Step team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

The mountains loom behind Rabobank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Thor Hushovd pushes the pace for Garmin-Cervelo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Garmin-Cervelo fight for seconds in the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

Someone has to be last, and it was Euskaltel-Euskadi for the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

The Quick Step team finished over a minute back, second to last.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

Stefano Garzelli puts in an effort in the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

Team Sky flying down the course in Marina di Carrara

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 18 of 61

Quick Step looking well oiled

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 19 of 61

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 20 of 61

Team Liquigas-Cannondale

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 61

Adam Hansen tucked into the center of the Omega Pharma-Lotto train

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 61

A young Euskaltel-Euskadi squad

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 61

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 61

The Farnese Vini team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 61

Defending Tirreno-Adriatico champion Stefano Garzelli pulls his Acqua & Sapone team to 12th.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 61

Acqua & Sapone down to five men in the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 61

The Farnese Vini team still intact

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 61

Lars Boom dons his Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Team BMC came in sixth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

The RadioShack squad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Team BMC

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 61

Katusha rides to a mediocre team time trial in Italy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

AG2R La Mondiale can safely say they weren't last.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

Team Astana finished a distant 15th.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

Lars Boom happy to be in the race lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 61

Team Rabobank on fire in the TTT

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 61

Rabobank powers its way through the TTT course

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 61

Team Sky lost 33 seconds to Rabobank

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 61

Team Sky came in well down in 9th.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 61

Katusha were colourful, but not quick enough.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 61

Cancellara hauls the Leopard Trek team through the course

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 61

Even world champion Fabian Cancellara couldn't pull Leopard Trek to the win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 61

The Dutch Rabobank team on cloud nine after winning the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 61

Kisses for Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 61

Rabobank shone on a beautiful day at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 61

Rabobank were spot on in the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 61

HTC-Highroad came in 10 seconds down in third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 61

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his face taped up after crashing during the TTT warmup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 61

Boom and the champers in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 61

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 61

The Rabobank team celebrates its win in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 61

Garmin-Cervelo couldn't quite get the measure of Rabobank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 61

The Movistar team came unhinged.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 61

Omega Pharma-Lotto had a solid mid-pack finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 61

Rabobank gets the trophy

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 56 of 61

The Rabobank boys pop the cork after a successful first stage.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 57 of 61

Rabobank, flawless in the team time trial

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 58 of 61

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey after stage 1's team time trial

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 59 of 61

Team Astana at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 61

HTC-Highroad were lacking just a touch, and came in third behind Rabobank and Garmin-Cervelo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey after stage 1's team time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Rabobank team continued their impressive run of results by dominating the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico, securing the first leader’s jersey for Lars Boom and opening a useful time gap on all the other overall contenders for team leader Robert Gesink.

Rabobank was the first team to start the flat, out and back course and set a time of eighteen minutes and eight seconds. They covered the 16.8km course at an average of over 55km/h.

Garmin-Cervelo started hesitantly but finished strong to take second place at nine seconds, HTC-Highroad was third at ten seconds and Saxo Bank-SunGard was fourth with a time of 18:19.

The Rabobank team included strong time trialists Sebastian Langeveld, Tom Leezer, Bram Tankink and Maarten Wynants. Boom won the prologue at the Tour of Oman and this team time trial victory is Rabobank’s twelfth victory of the 2011 season. Boom was first to cross the line for Rabobank and so pulled on the first sky blue race leader’s jersey.

Overall contenders lose precious seconds

RCS Sport, the organisers of Tirreno-Adriatico, caused a surprise by introducing an opening team time trial and a final individual time trial to this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico route. It reduced the number of stages suited to the sprinters to just two but makes the race more suited to stage race riders.

Most of the big-name sprinters have still opted for Tirreno-Adriatico for their final build-up to Milan-San Remo but the race will also see Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) fight for overall success.

Rabobank’s victory has already boosted Gesink’s overall chances and damaged those of several key rivals.

Liquigas-Cannondale finished a solid fifth in the team, but that meant Basso lost 22 precious to Gesink. BMC was sixth, leaving Cadel Evans 26 seconds behind, while Leopard Trek was seventh at 29 seconds. World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara did long turns on the front but his Luxembourg team finished off the pace with a time of 18:37.

Michele Scarponi’s Lampre-ISD team lost 37 seconds, while 2010 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Stefano Garzelli lost 47 seconds after Acqua & Sapone was only twelfth. Giovanni Visconti chances also now looked slim after Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli were seventeenth, losing 55 seconds.

Some riders also took a physical battering. Omega Pharma-Lotto set a time of 18:49 to finish 11th but sprinter Andre Greipel was unable to make a full contribution to his team’s effort after crashing while warming up for the team time trial. He started the time trial with the left side of his face covered in bandages.

Time bonuses will now become a key factor in the battle for overall victory. Ten, six and four seconds are awarded at the end of road stages and time bonuses of three, two and one second are awarded at intermediate sprints.

Thursday’s second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico is over 202km from Carrara to Arezzo in the heart of Tuscany. It is expected to finish with a bunch sprint with local resident Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) surely hoping to final land his first win of the season. 

Results
1Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:08
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
3HTC-Highroad0:00:10
4Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:11
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
6BMC Racing Team0:00:26
7Leopard Trek0:00:29
8Team RadioShack0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:33
10Lampre - ISD0:00:37
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
12Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Pro Team Astana
15Movistar Team
16Katusha Team0:00:53
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

General classification after stage 1
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:08
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
8David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
14Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
15Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
16Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
17Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
19Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:11
20Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
27David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:20
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:24
37Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:28
46Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
48Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
50Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:30
51Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
52Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:33
56Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
60Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
61Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
62Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:36
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:37
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
68Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
72Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:44
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
78Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
79Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
80Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:49
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
85Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
86Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
94Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
95Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
96Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
97Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
98Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
100Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
101Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
102Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
103Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
104Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
105Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
106David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:52
108Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
109Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
111Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
113Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
114Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
115Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
116Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
117Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
118Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
119Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
120Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:57
121Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
122Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
124Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
125David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
130Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
132Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
136Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
141Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:41
142Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:47
143Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:50
144Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
145André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:00
146Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:02:03
147Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
148Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
149Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:17
150Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:35
151Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:53
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:08
155Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:03:15
156Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
157Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:25
158Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:31
159Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:41
160Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:39

