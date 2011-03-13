Image 1 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the stage (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 41 The peloton rounds a bend (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 41 Overall leader Cadel Evans (BMC) is congratulated by Paolo Bettini (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates a win in stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is used to cold weather (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) gets ready for a long stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) rolls out with the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Damiano Caruso(Liquigas - Cannondale) and others roll out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Cadel Evans (BMC) gets some last minute advice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega - Pharma -Lotto) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Thomas Lovkvist (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Rafael Machado (Radio Shack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Cadel Evans (BMC) heads toward the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) heads to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Rafael Machado (Radio Shack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 41 Overall race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 41 The final dash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 41 Damiano Cuego (Lampre - ISD) after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 41 A snowy pass during stage 5 of the Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) talks to the media after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 41 A dapper Paolo Bettini was on hand in the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 41 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) must be distracted by events at home (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) captures the Tirreno Adriatico stage 5 victory (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 26 of 41 Paolo Bettini wishes Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) good luck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Fabio Baldato helps Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sees the hole and goes for it. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) wins stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek),Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) near the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) draw near to the end of a long stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek), Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) lead around the bend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Jim Ochowicz of Team BMC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) nips his competition at the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) snatched victory at the end of the longest stage at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico with a late, last-gasp effort in the finishing straight.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) had caught breakaways Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) with two hundred metres to go but then Gilbert caught and passed them all along the barriers to win by a few centimetres.

Poels was stunned to be beaten but took second place, while Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was third and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth.

The 244km stage was again a test of endurance and again Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was unable to go with his biggest rivals on the last climb. He chased on the fast descent but lost 26 precious seconds and lost the race leader’s blue jersey to Cadel Evans (BMC), who rode a clever race.

The Australia now leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) by two seconds, with Cunego third at three seconds. Monday’s sixth stage to Macerata ends with a short uphill finish but it is Tuesday’s 9.3km individual time trial that is expected to decide the overall winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Evans BMC team will have to control the race on Monday but Evans is perhaps the strongest time trialist of all the riders in the top five overall. He had only ridden two races before Tirreno-Adriatico but looks the favourite to take home the winner’s trident trophy.

Evans was disappointed not to do better in the hectic stage finish but was happy to have the leader’s blue jersey.

"I really don't think on a finish like that I'm going to be able to beat Gilbert. But I got caught back in traffic and couldn't get anywhere in the finish, which is a bit disappointing. But for the GC, it was reasonably successful," he said.

"Yesterday was a good step forward and taking the jersey was a bit of a surprise today because I thought Gesink would keep it. But the attacks in finale killed off his team and he was left isolated.”

“There’s still another tough stage to come and anything can happen. Then we’ve got the final time trial, which is very important. Such a short and intense time trial is very difficult after three hard days. It’s difficult to go well and so a lot of things can still happen.”

Gilbert was a bit happier about his day. He struggled on the steep climb to Chieti on Saturday but bounced back to confirm his immense talent for tough long classics. He more than anyone, can ensure next Saturday’s Milan-San Remo is not again dominated by the sprinters.

All the action

Despite facing a second day of over 240km, stage five started fast, although there were some riders missing from the peloton, including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).

The early break formed after just seven kilometres when Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step), Matthew Hayman (Team Sky), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) jumped away and sparked a first hour of racing at over 45km/h.

The break opened a lead of 11:25 after 100km but that was as big as it got. The testing Apennine climbs began to hurt and over the top of the snow covered, 1455 metre high Sasso Tetto the gap was down to 6:55, with Mouris a further 2:40 behind.

Lampre-ISD and BMC lead the chase as they put Gesink’s Rabobank teammates under pressure. The gap came down to 3:05 as the race approached the finish area for the start of a final 26.6km loop and seemed likely to stay away. However Amador was the first to attack on the circuit and blew the break apart.

Malacarne got across to him but then instead of working together and waiting for the sprint to decide the winner, they attacked each other, sat on each other and argued with each other. Their lead melted away but was still 1:40 with 10km to go but they still continued to waste energy on each other instead off holding off the chasers.

The last climb to Gagliole inspired Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) to test his overall rivals and that further reduced the gap to the two up front. They made it over the top but Scarponi lead the chasers at just 15 seconds, with six kilometres to go. Behind Gesink was struggling and was lucky to have Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) near to him to share the work. But he would still lose 26 seconds and probably any chance of victory at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico

Most of the final six kilometres were downhill but the final kilometre kicked up to the centre of Castelraimondo. It proved fatal for Amador and Malacarne. They didn’t realise that Poels had attacked from the front group with a kilometre to go and then suddenly the whole front group came up on them in the finish straight.

Poels should have stayed close to the barriers but he went down the middle of the road, leaving the door wide open for Gilbert to surge through and snatch victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6:43:23 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:02 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:17 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:27 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 21 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 27 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:37 30 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 33 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 43 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:43 44 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:56 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:40 48 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:46 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 52 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 54 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:52 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 58 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 61 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 62 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 64 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 66 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:13:12 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:07 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 73 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 74 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 75 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 79 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 88 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 95 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:47 100 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:00 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 106 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 109 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 110 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 112 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 114 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 117 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 122 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 127 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 128 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 131 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 138 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 139 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 140 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 141 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 143 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 144 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 145 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 146 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 147 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 149 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 150 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 152 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 6 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 7 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Sasso Tetto, 158.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Camerino, 201.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Gagliole, 237.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 20:11:05 2 Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Team RadioShack 0:00:10 5 Sky Procycling 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:35 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:14 9 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:41 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 11 Lampre - ISD 0:02:46 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:17 13 Katusha Team 0:15:17 14 Acqua & Sapone 0:19:09 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:25 16 Leopard Trek 0:27:46 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:18 18 Pro Team Astana 0:42:23 19 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:11 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:16:11

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22:48:45 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:05 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 8 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:32 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:46 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:52 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:00 15 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:03 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:09 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:14 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:18 19 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:01:20 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:40 26 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:52 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 30 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:59 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 32 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 34 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:56 35 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 36 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:58 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:16 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:07:31 40 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:09:00 41 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:34 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 43 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:16 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:10:41 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:44 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:59 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:54 48 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:00 49 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:13:14 50 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:13:37 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 52 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:48 53 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:20 54 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:12 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:15 57 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:29 58 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:12 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:18:31 60 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:40 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:53 62 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:40 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:20 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:21:31 66 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:21:44 67 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:06 68 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:22:10 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:23:14 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:25 71 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:25:29 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:27:50 73 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:13 74 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:28:20 75 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:28 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:43 77 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:29:56 78 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:57 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:01 80 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:21 81 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:31:01 82 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:31:43 83 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:46 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:32:06 85 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:28 86 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:42 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:32:46 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:53 89 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:55 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:32:58 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:07 92 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:09 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:33:10 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:15 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:33:18 97 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:34:33 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:34:46 99 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:35:52 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:42 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:00 102 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:23 103 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:24 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:37:54 105 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:39:29 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:40:57 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:28 108 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:00 109 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:42:34 110 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:40 111 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:45:08 112 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:45:49 113 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:47:58 114 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:03 115 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:08 116 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:11 117 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:18 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:48:21 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:48:28 120 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:31 121 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:35 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:37 123 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:42 124 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:48:48 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:52 126 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:01 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:03 128 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:49:08 129 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:49:10 130 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:49:14 131 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:49:17 132 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:49:51 133 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:49:52 134 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:50:15 135 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:36 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:50:50 137 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:28 138 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:56:14 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:27 140 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:56:49 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:13 142 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:25 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:57:29 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:46 145 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:58 146 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:58:27 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 148 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 149 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:03 150 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:59:04 151 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:59:50 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:42 153 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:03:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 13 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 10 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 11 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 15 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 8 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 18 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 21 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 3 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 10 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 8 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 12 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 16 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22:48:50 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:13 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:23 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 6 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:35 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:50 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:11 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:07:26 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:06 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:07 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:23 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:02 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:55 15 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:19 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:40:52 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:13 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:48:23 19 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:49:09 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:22 21 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:08