Gilbert snatches victory in Castelraimondo

Evans takes race lead as Gesink struggles

Image 1 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the stage

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 2 of 41

The peloton rounds a bend

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 3 of 41

Overall leader Cadel Evans (BMC) is congratulated by Paolo Bettini

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 4 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates a win in stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is used to cold weather

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) gets ready for a long stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) rolls out with the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

Damiano Caruso(Liquigas - Cannondale) and others roll out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets some last minute advice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega - Pharma -Lotto) before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Thomas Lovkvist (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Rafael Machado (Radio Shack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Cadel Evans (BMC) heads toward the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) heads to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Rafael Machado (Radio Shack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Overall race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

The final dash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 41

Damiano Cuego (Lampre - ISD) after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 41

A snowy pass during stage 5 of the Tirreno Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) talks to the media after his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 41

A dapper Paolo Bettini was on hand in the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 41

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 41

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) must be distracted by events at home

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) captures the Tirreno Adriatico stage 5 victory

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 26 of 41

Paolo Bettini wishes Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) good luck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 41

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 41

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 41

Fabio Baldato helps Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 41

David Arroyo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sees the hole and goes for it.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) wins stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 41

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek),Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) near the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 41

Davide Malacarne (QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 41

Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) draw near to the end of a long stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 41

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard - Trek), Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar) and Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) lead around the bend

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 41

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 41

Jim Ochowicz of Team BMC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 41

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 41

George Hincapie (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) nips his competition at the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) snatched victory at the end of the longest stage at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico with a late, last-gasp effort in the finishing straight.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) had caught breakaways Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) with two hundred metres to go but then Gilbert caught and passed them all along the barriers to win by a few centimetres.

Poels was stunned to be beaten but took second place, while Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was third and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth.

The 244km stage was again a test of endurance and again Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was unable to go with his biggest rivals on the last climb. He chased on the fast descent but lost 26 precious seconds and lost the race leader’s blue jersey to Cadel Evans (BMC), who rode a clever race.

The Australia now leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) by two seconds, with Cunego third at three seconds. Monday’s sixth stage to Macerata ends with a short uphill finish but it is Tuesday’s 9.3km individual time trial that is expected to decide the overall winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Evans BMC team will have to control the race on Monday but Evans is perhaps the strongest time trialist of all the riders in the top five overall. He had only ridden two races before Tirreno-Adriatico but looks the favourite to take home the winner’s trident trophy.

Evans was disappointed not to do better in the hectic stage finish but was happy to have the leader’s blue jersey.

"I really don't think on a finish like that I'm going to be able to beat Gilbert. But I got caught back in traffic and couldn't get anywhere in the finish, which is a bit disappointing. But for the GC, it was reasonably successful," he said.

"Yesterday was a good step forward and taking the jersey was a bit of a surprise today because I thought Gesink would keep it. But the attacks in finale killed off his team and he was left isolated.”

“There’s still another tough stage to come and anything can happen. Then we’ve got the final time trial, which is very important. Such a short and intense time trial is very difficult after three hard days. It’s difficult to go well and so a lot of things can still happen.”

Gilbert was a bit happier about his day. He struggled on the steep climb to Chieti on Saturday but bounced back to confirm his immense talent for tough long classics. He more than anyone, can ensure next Saturday’s Milan-San Remo is not again dominated by the sprinters.

All the action

Despite facing a second day of over 240km, stage five started fast, although there were some riders missing from the peloton, including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).

The early break formed after just seven kilometres when Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step), Matthew Hayman (Team Sky), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) jumped away and sparked a first hour of racing at over 45km/h.

The break opened a lead of 11:25 after 100km but that was as big as it got. The testing Apennine climbs began to hurt and over the top of the snow covered, 1455 metre high Sasso Tetto the gap was down to 6:55, with Mouris a further 2:40 behind.

Lampre-ISD and BMC lead the chase as they put Gesink’s Rabobank teammates under pressure. The gap came down to 3:05 as the race approached the finish area for the start of a final 26.6km loop and seemed likely to stay away. However Amador was the first to attack on the circuit and blew the break apart.

Malacarne got across to him but then instead of working together and waiting for the sprint to decide the winner, they attacked each other, sat on each other and argued with each other. Their lead melted away but was still 1:40 with 10km to go but they still continued to waste energy on each other instead off holding off the chasers.

The last climb to Gagliole inspired Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) to test his overall rivals and that further reduced the gap to the two up front. They made it over the top but Scarponi lead the chasers at just 15 seconds, with six kilometres to go. Behind Gesink was struggling and was lucky to have Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) near to him to share the work. But he would still lose 26 seconds and probably any chance of victory at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico

Most of the final six kilometres were downhill but the final kilometre kicked up to the centre of Castelraimondo. It proved fatal for Amador and Malacarne. They didn’t realise that Poels had attacked from the front group with a kilometre to go and then suddenly the whole front group came up on them in the finish straight.

Poels should have stayed close to the barriers but he went down the middle of the road, leaving the door wide open for Gilbert to surge through and snatch victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6:43:23
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:02
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:17
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:27
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
21Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
27Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:37
30Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
33Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
35Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
42David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
43Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:43
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:56
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:40
48Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:46
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
52Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
54Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:52
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
58Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
62Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
64Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
66Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:13:12
67Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:07
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
73Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
74Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
75Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
79Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
88Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
94Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
95Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:47
100Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:00
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
106Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
109Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
110Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
112Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
114Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
117Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
127Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
128Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
136Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
138Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
139Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
140Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
143Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
144Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
145Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
146Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
147Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
149Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
150David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
152Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team10
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
6Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team7
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek7
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
11Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Sasso Tetto, 158.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5pts
2Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Camerino, 201.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek5pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Gagliole, 237.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad20:11:05
2Movistar Team0:00:06
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Team RadioShack0:00:10
5Sky Procycling
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:35
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:14
9Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:41
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
11Lampre - ISD0:02:46
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:17
13Katusha Team0:15:17
14Acqua & Sapone0:19:09
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:25
16Leopard Trek0:27:46
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:18
18Pro Team Astana0:42:23
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:11
20Team Garmin-Cervelo1:16:11

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22:48:45
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:03
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:05
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
8Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:27
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:32
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:46
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:52
14Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:00
15Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:03
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:09
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:14
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:18
19Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:01:20
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:27
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:40
26George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:52
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
30Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:59
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
32David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
34Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
35David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
36Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:58
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:16
39Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:07:31
40Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:09:00
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:34
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
43Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:10:16
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:10:41
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:44
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:59
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:54
48Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:00
49Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:13:14
50Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:13:37
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
52Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:48
53Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:20
54Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:12
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
56Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:15
57Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:29
58Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:12
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:18:31
60Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:40
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:53
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:40
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:20
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:21:31
66Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:21:44
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:06
68Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:22:10
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:23:14
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:25
71Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:25:29
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:27:50
73Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:13
74Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:28:20
75Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:28
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:43
77Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:29:56
78Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:57
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:01
80Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:21
81Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:31:01
82Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:31:43
83Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:46
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:32:06
85Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:28
86Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:42
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:32:46
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:53
89Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:55
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:32:58
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:07
92Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:09
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:33:10
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:15
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:33:18
97Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:34:33
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:34:46
99Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:35:52
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:42
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:00
102Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:23
103Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:24
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:37:54
105Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:39:29
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:40:57
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:28
108Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:00
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:42:34
110Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:40
111Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:45:08
112Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:45:49
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:47:58
114Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:03
115Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:08
116Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:11
117Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:18
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:48:21
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:48:28
120David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:31
121Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:35
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:37
123Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:42
124Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:48:48
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:52
126Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:01
127Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:03
128Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:49:08
129Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:49:10
130Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:49:14
131Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:49:17
132David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:49:51
133Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:49:52
134Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:50:15
135Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:36
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:50:50
137Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:28
138Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:56:14
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:27
140Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:56:49
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:13
142Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:25
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:57:29
144Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:46
145Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:58
146Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:58:27
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
148Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:03
150Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:59:04
151Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:59:50
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:42
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:03:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team13
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
10Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
11Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
13Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team10
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek9
15Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana8
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
21Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team13pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
3Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana10
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
8Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
12Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
16Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22:48:50
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:13
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:23
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
6Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:35
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:50
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:11
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:07:26
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:06
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:07
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:23
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:02
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:55
15Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:19
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:40:52
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:13
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:48:23
19Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:49:09
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:22
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale67:50:57
2BMC Racing Team0:00:39
3HTC-Highroad0:01:01
4Sky Procycling0:01:30
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:24
6Movistar Team0:02:35
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
8Team RadioShack0:07:13
9Lampre - ISD0:08:45
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:59
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:34
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:08
13Katusha Team0:17:23
14Acqua & Sapone0:22:22
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:00
16Leopard Trek0:32:05
17Pro Team Astana0:44:21
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:15
19Quickstep Cycling Team1:07:33
20Team Garmin-Cervelo1:31:51

