Gilbert snatches victory in Castelraimondo
Evans takes race lead as Gesink struggles
Stage 5: Chieti - Castelraimondo
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) snatched victory at the end of the longest stage at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico with a late, last-gasp effort in the finishing straight.
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) had caught breakaways Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) with two hundred metres to go but then Gilbert caught and passed them all along the barriers to win by a few centimetres.
Poels was stunned to be beaten but took second place, while Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was third and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth.
The 244km stage was again a test of endurance and again Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was unable to go with his biggest rivals on the last climb. He chased on the fast descent but lost 26 precious seconds and lost the race leader’s blue jersey to Cadel Evans (BMC), who rode a clever race.
The Australia now leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) by two seconds, with Cunego third at three seconds. Monday’s sixth stage to Macerata ends with a short uphill finish but it is Tuesday’s 9.3km individual time trial that is expected to decide the overall winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Evans BMC team will have to control the race on Monday but Evans is perhaps the strongest time trialist of all the riders in the top five overall. He had only ridden two races before Tirreno-Adriatico but looks the favourite to take home the winner’s trident trophy.
Evans was disappointed not to do better in the hectic stage finish but was happy to have the leader’s blue jersey.
"I really don't think on a finish like that I'm going to be able to beat Gilbert. But I got caught back in traffic and couldn't get anywhere in the finish, which is a bit disappointing. But for the GC, it was reasonably successful," he said.
"Yesterday was a good step forward and taking the jersey was a bit of a surprise today because I thought Gesink would keep it. But the attacks in finale killed off his team and he was left isolated.”
“There’s still another tough stage to come and anything can happen. Then we’ve got the final time trial, which is very important. Such a short and intense time trial is very difficult after three hard days. It’s difficult to go well and so a lot of things can still happen.”
Gilbert was a bit happier about his day. He struggled on the steep climb to Chieti on Saturday but bounced back to confirm his immense talent for tough long classics. He more than anyone, can ensure next Saturday’s Milan-San Remo is not again dominated by the sprinters.
All the action
Despite facing a second day of over 240km, stage five started fast, although there were some riders missing from the peloton, including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).
The early break formed after just seven kilometres when Andrei Amador Bipkazacova (Movistar), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step), Matthew Hayman (Team Sky), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) jumped away and sparked a first hour of racing at over 45km/h.
The break opened a lead of 11:25 after 100km but that was as big as it got. The testing Apennine climbs began to hurt and over the top of the snow covered, 1455 metre high Sasso Tetto the gap was down to 6:55, with Mouris a further 2:40 behind.
Lampre-ISD and BMC lead the chase as they put Gesink’s Rabobank teammates under pressure. The gap came down to 3:05 as the race approached the finish area for the start of a final 26.6km loop and seemed likely to stay away. However Amador was the first to attack on the circuit and blew the break apart.
Malacarne got across to him but then instead of working together and waiting for the sprint to decide the winner, they attacked each other, sat on each other and argued with each other. Their lead melted away but was still 1:40 with 10km to go but they still continued to waste energy on each other instead off holding off the chasers.
The last climb to Gagliole inspired Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) to test his overall rivals and that further reduced the gap to the two up front. They made it over the top but Scarponi lead the chasers at just 15 seconds, with six kilometres to go. Behind Gesink was struggling and was lucky to have Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) near to him to share the work. But he would still lose 26 seconds and probably any chance of victory at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico
Most of the final six kilometres were downhill but the final kilometre kicked up to the centre of Castelraimondo. It proved fatal for Amador and Malacarne. They didn’t realise that Poels had attacked from the front group with a kilometre to go and then suddenly the whole front group came up on them in the finish straight.
Poels should have stayed close to the barriers but he went down the middle of the road, leaving the door wide open for Gilbert to surge through and snatch victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6:43:23
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:02
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:17
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:27
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:37
|30
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|33
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|43
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:43
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:56
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:40
|48
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|52
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|54
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|64
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|66
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:13:12
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:07
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|73
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|74
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|75
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|79
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|87
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|88
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|95
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|100
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:00
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|106
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|110
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|117
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|122
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|127
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|128
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|132
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|138
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|139
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|140
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|143
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|144
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|146
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|147
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|148
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|149
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|150
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|152
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNS
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|6
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|20:11:05
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:35
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:14
|9
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:41
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:46
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:15:17
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:09
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:27:46
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:18
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|0:42:23
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:11
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:16:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22:48:45
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|8
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:52
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:00
|15
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:03
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:09
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:14
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:18
|19
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:01:20
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:40
|26
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:52
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|30
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:59
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|32
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|34
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:56
|35
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|36
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:10
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:58
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:07:31
|40
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:09:00
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:34
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|43
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:16
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:41
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:44
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|48
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:00
|49
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:13:14
|50
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:37
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|52
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:48
|53
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:20
|54
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:12
|55
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:15
|57
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:29
|58
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:12
|59
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:18:31
|60
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:40
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:53
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:40
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:20
|65
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:21:31
|66
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:21:44
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:06
|68
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:22:10
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:23:14
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|71
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:25:29
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:27:50
|73
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:13
|74
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:28:20
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:28
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:43
|77
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:29:56
|78
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:57
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:01
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:21
|81
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:31:01
|82
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:31:43
|83
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:46
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:06
|85
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:28
|86
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:42
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:32:46
|88
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:53
|89
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:55
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:32:58
|91
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:07
|92
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:09
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:33:10
|94
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:15
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:33:18
|97
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:34:33
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:34:46
|99
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:35:52
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:42
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:00
|102
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:23
|103
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:24
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:37:54
|105
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:39:29
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:57
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:28
|108
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:00
|109
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:42:34
|110
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:40
|111
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:45:08
|112
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:45:49
|113
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:47:58
|114
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:03
|115
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:08
|116
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:11
|117
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:18
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:21
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:28
|120
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:31
|121
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:35
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:37
|123
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:42
|124
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:48
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:52
|126
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:01
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:03
|128
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:08
|129
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:49:10
|130
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:14
|131
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:49:17
|132
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:49:51
|133
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:49:52
|134
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:50:15
|135
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:36
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:50:50
|137
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:28
|138
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:56:14
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:27
|140
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:56:49
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:13
|142
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:25
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:57:29
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:46
|145
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:58
|146
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:58:27
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|148
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:03
|150
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:59:04
|151
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:59:50
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:42
|153
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|11
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|15
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|8
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|18
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|21
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|3
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|10
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|12
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|16
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22:48:50
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:13
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:23
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:35
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:50
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:07:26
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:06
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:07
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:23
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:02
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:55
|15
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:19
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:52
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:13
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:23
|19
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:09
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:22
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|67:50:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:01
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:30
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:24
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:13
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:45
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:59
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:08
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:17:23
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:22
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:32:05
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:44:21
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:15
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:07:33
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:31:51
