Superprestige Niel: Laurens Sweeck powers past Niels Vandeputte at the line for first victory of the season

Laurens Sweeck wins 2025 Superprestige Niel with a pass of Niels Vandeputte at the line on Tuesday

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) accelerated around Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development) just before the line to win Superprestige Niel by less than half a wheel. Series leader Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) disconnected from the pair on the final corners before the tarmac and settled for third, 13 seconds back..

Sweeck earned his first 'cross victory of the season, moving his career total to 43, applying the pressure throughout the race as the trio of Belgians worked their way to the front after three laps. Sweeck's teammate Emiel Verstrynge faded in his effort to make a firm catch and finished fourth, 24 seconds back.

Last year Vanthourenhout won the Superprestige overall with consistent performances, not taking a victory in any of the eight races. He won the opening two rounds this year, and with third place on Tuesday he now holds a four-point advantage over Vandeputte.

Superprestige leader Michael Vanthourenhout finished third at the Niel race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaves littered the wooded sections of the Jaarmarktcross course and even though the track was dry, the early laps saw multiple riders slip and slide on the punchy climbs as much as in the sand section. Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing) and Sweeck set the pace at the front with no significant gaps after two laps.

Once on the tarmac for lap three, Sweeck led a group of nine riders that would soon see only Vandeputte and Vanthourenhout with him for company, Nieuwenhuis pulling the second group five seconds back. The lead trio represented the top three in the series, Vanthourenhout wearing the white-and-red leader's jersey for the Superprestige.

At the mid-point of the race, the trio of Belgian leaders made minimal gains on the main group of chasers. From the chase group, Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development) went on a solo charge into fourth place and was able to bridge to the front at the end of lap five.

Vanthourenhout put in an acceleration after the sand pit on lap six with Sweeck staying on his back wheel, and the Alpecin duo struggling a bit, but keeping the duo in their sights.

From behind, Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing) led a group of three to move within 15 seconds of the leaders, riding with Crelan-Corendon duo Verstrynge and Toon Vandebosch. The Spaniard had to unclip and bobbled in the sand on the next pass and struggled to hold onto the chase group.

It was on the seventh lap that Vandeputte put in several seconds at the front for a distinct solo lead, gaining his 8-second lead on Sweeck, Vanthourenhout and Verstrynge with a powerfully smooth surge on the off-camber climbing section.

The sand section on the penultimate lap was a slow slog for Vandeputte, which allowed Vanthourenhout and Sweeck to gain five seconds. Verstrynge was now 15 seconds back in fourth and Orts a few more seconds back in fifth, both having to dismount on the short punchy climb in the woods while the three leaders powered over the rises without disconnecting from their mounts.

The lead trio kicked up the pace on the final lap, adding time to Verstrynge's effort to settle the podium placements among themselves.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling