Superprestige Niel: Lucinda Brand conquers the sand to take fifth victory of the season

Inge van der Heijden moves into series lead with second, Aniek van Alphen third

Baloise Glowi Lions' Lucinda Brand soloed to victory at the Superprestige Niel, her fourth victory on the Jaarmarktcross course after leading for most of the eight laps.

Newly-crowned European champion Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) finished second in Niel, after initially sticking close with Brand but eventually losing sight of her.

Starting the final two laps, Brand's gap was ticking over 20 seconds as Van der Heijden and Van Alphen's best efforts – and fairly technically strong rides – weren't making any inroads on the leader.

