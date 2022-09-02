Markus takes stage 4 ahead of Wiebes at Simac Ladies Tour
Dutch champion goes solo in final of attritional Limburg stage
Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour. The Dutch champion attacked in the final kilometres of an attritional stage through the hills of Southern Limburg and got away.
Markus soloed to the finish to win the stage a few seconds ahead of yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) who beat Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint for second place.
Wiebes keeps the overall lead going into the stage 5 ITT.
More to come.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
