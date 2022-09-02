Markus takes stage 4 ahead of Wiebes at Simac Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 18 Riejanne Markus of Jumbo-Visma wins stage 4 from late attack with 6.3km to go (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Stage 4 winner Riejanne Markus of Jumbo-Visma finishes 14 seconds ahead of the charging chasers (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Race leader Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM finishes second on stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Riejanne Markus of Jumbo-Visma attacks with 6.3km to go (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma and Julie Van De Velde of Plantur-Pura compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma and Julie Van De Velde of Plantur-Pura were reeled back by peloton with 8km to go (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 The peloton heads back to Landgraaf for the finish (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Mischa Bredewold of Parkhotel Valkenburg was part of the earlier break with Julie Van De Velde of Plantur-Pura and Anna Henderson Jumbo-Visma on stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Amanda Spratt of Team BikeExchange-Jayco (center) rides at front of peloton (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 A general view of the peloton riding 135.2km on stage 4 from Landgraaf and back to Landgraaf (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Kirstie Van Haaften of Parkhotel Valkenburg early in the breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Race leader Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM in the Yellow jersey prior to stage 4 start (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) in Yellow leader's jersey and Lonneke Uneken (Team SD Worx ) in the White Best Young Rider Jersey at the start in Landgraaf (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM pushes the pace (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Malle Grossetete of Team FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey crosses the finish line 3:05 behind stage winner (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Kirstie Van Haaften of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates at the podium in receiving the red most combative rider jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Stage 4 winner Riejanne Markus of Jumbo-Visma celebrates as stage winner (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) retains the Yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18

Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour. The Dutch champion attacked in the final kilometres of an attritional stage through the hills of Southern Limburg and got away.



Markus soloed to the finish to win the stage a few seconds ahead of yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) who beat Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint for second place.



Wiebes keeps the overall lead going into the stage 5 ITT.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)