Cat. 2, Cat. 3 and Junior racers take on dual slalom

Full results posted

Full Results

Cat. 2 men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Trento
2Noah Brousseau
3Warren Kniss
4Rex Peel
5Ej Mickael
6Jonathan Simek
7Jordan Milam
8Jack Dean
9Garrett Tollette
10Davis Hecker
11Karl Luhmann
12Kevin Prout
13Taylor Deman
14Winter Nason
15Mason Whitaker

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aaron Kerson
2Chase Andrada
3Israel Tilman
4Clayton Haskins
5Kyle Mcinerney
6Mason Bond
7Kellin Honodel
8Ashton Smith
9Brannon Cantrell
10Gerrin Shackle
11Chris Seymour
12Luke Hutchison
13Griffin Rowland-Hutchi
14Bryan Worth
15Daiki Shimogaki
16Will Schwabacher

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Kramer
2Chris Crawley
3Tamatea Teauroa
4Travis Lindsey
5Steve Ford
6Ryan Schuppert
7Jeff Owens
8Casey Shott
9Bryan Young
10Chad Gallagher
11Donald Goodwin
12Wayne Redmond
13Corey Carver
14Bill Benda
15Josh Cassel
16Andrew Peters

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dwayne Taylor
2Michael Shoemaker
3Todd Crutsinger
4Dan Corley
5Sean Madsen
6Darrell Depew
7Cody Drake
8Robb Thompson

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Dertorossian
2Dave Smith
3Jp Sickler
4Mark Shaw

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brandan Pita
2Hudson Tognetti
3Sam Redman
4Kevin Carroll
5Caleb Holbrook
6Trevor Mcdonough
7Gus Phelan
8Louis Mollett
9Ryan Heeber
10Jared Audisio
11Anthony Sanfilippo
12Andrew Mundy
13Colton Ball
14Liam Gleason
15Naoh Catropa
16Alec Stambersky

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Zintek
2Jeremy Dutcher
3Adam Nixon
4Ray Williams Jr
5Sotirios Zografos
6Jack Heeber
7Zach Yeaman-Sanchez

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Shirley
2Cody Canales
3Steve Torres

Cat. 3 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Alves
2Nathan Smith
3Jimmy Ruiz
4Brian Holbrook
5Giulio Benetti
6Mark James
7Paul Mercure

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Bradley
2Ed Scott
3Todd Catropa

Junior Men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shawn Yakovich
2Jeremy Schwartz
3Ricky Castro
4Luke Lamperti
5Garret Kniss
6Jackson Mitchell
7John "Jack" Fortman
8Jag Barton

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Devin Kjaer
2Thomas Phelan
3Jake "Da Snake" Cartwright
4Xander Guldman
5Duncan Nason
6Austin Lancaster
7Jeff Persons
8Max Ingalls

Cat. 2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Essence Barton
2Shealen Reno
3Kimberly Engelhart
4Zora Thomas
5Jennifer Schreck
6Mari Monroe

Women 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chantal Williams
2Mckenna Merten
3Maya Brog

