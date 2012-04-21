Cat. 2, Cat. 3 and Junior racers take on dual slalom
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Trento
|2
|Noah Brousseau
|3
|Warren Kniss
|4
|Rex Peel
|5
|Ej Mickael
|6
|Jonathan Simek
|7
|Jordan Milam
|8
|Jack Dean
|9
|Garrett Tollette
|10
|Davis Hecker
|11
|Karl Luhmann
|12
|Kevin Prout
|13
|Taylor Deman
|14
|Winter Nason
|15
|Mason Whitaker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Kerson
|2
|Chase Andrada
|3
|Israel Tilman
|4
|Clayton Haskins
|5
|Kyle Mcinerney
|6
|Mason Bond
|7
|Kellin Honodel
|8
|Ashton Smith
|9
|Brannon Cantrell
|10
|Gerrin Shackle
|11
|Chris Seymour
|12
|Luke Hutchison
|13
|Griffin Rowland-Hutchi
|14
|Bryan Worth
|15
|Daiki Shimogaki
|16
|Will Schwabacher
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Kramer
|2
|Chris Crawley
|3
|Tamatea Teauroa
|4
|Travis Lindsey
|5
|Steve Ford
|6
|Ryan Schuppert
|7
|Jeff Owens
|8
|Casey Shott
|9
|Bryan Young
|10
|Chad Gallagher
|11
|Donald Goodwin
|12
|Wayne Redmond
|13
|Corey Carver
|14
|Bill Benda
|15
|Josh Cassel
|16
|Andrew Peters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dwayne Taylor
|2
|Michael Shoemaker
|3
|Todd Crutsinger
|4
|Dan Corley
|5
|Sean Madsen
|6
|Darrell Depew
|7
|Cody Drake
|8
|Robb Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Dertorossian
|2
|Dave Smith
|3
|Jp Sickler
|4
|Mark Shaw
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brandan Pita
|2
|Hudson Tognetti
|3
|Sam Redman
|4
|Kevin Carroll
|5
|Caleb Holbrook
|6
|Trevor Mcdonough
|7
|Gus Phelan
|8
|Louis Mollett
|9
|Ryan Heeber
|10
|Jared Audisio
|11
|Anthony Sanfilippo
|12
|Andrew Mundy
|13
|Colton Ball
|14
|Liam Gleason
|15
|Naoh Catropa
|16
|Alec Stambersky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Zintek
|2
|Jeremy Dutcher
|3
|Adam Nixon
|4
|Ray Williams Jr
|5
|Sotirios Zografos
|6
|Jack Heeber
|7
|Zach Yeaman-Sanchez
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Shirley
|2
|Cody Canales
|3
|Steve Torres
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Alves
|2
|Nathan Smith
|3
|Jimmy Ruiz
|4
|Brian Holbrook
|5
|Giulio Benetti
|6
|Mark James
|7
|Paul Mercure
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Bradley
|2
|Ed Scott
|3
|Todd Catropa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shawn Yakovich
|2
|Jeremy Schwartz
|3
|Ricky Castro
|4
|Luke Lamperti
|5
|Garret Kniss
|6
|Jackson Mitchell
|7
|John "Jack" Fortman
|8
|Jag Barton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Devin Kjaer
|2
|Thomas Phelan
|3
|Jake "Da Snake" Cartwright
|4
|Xander Guldman
|5
|Duncan Nason
|6
|Austin Lancaster
|7
|Jeff Persons
|8
|Max Ingalls
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Essence Barton
|2
|Shealen Reno
|3
|Kimberly Engelhart
|4
|Zora Thomas
|5
|Jennifer Schreck
|6
|Mari Monroe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chantal Williams
|2
|Mckenna Merten
|3
|Maya Brog
