Kintner races to downhill victory

Buhl takes second ahead of Carpenter in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:02:16.13
2Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS/Azonic0:00:01.69
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:07.92
4Miranda Miller (Can) Santa Cruz/SRAM0:00:10.20
5Holly Feniak (Can)0:00:11.15
6Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:11.74
7Joanna Petterson (USA) Maxxis/Nema0:00:13.17
8Wendy Palmer (USA) Chilly Pepper Bike0:00:15.43
9Gabriela Williams (Cze) C G Racing0:00:16.44
10Jaime Rees (USA) The Bike Hub Racing0:00:17.31
11Casey Brown (Can) Performx Young Guns0:00:17.80
12Rae Gandolf (USA) Trd/Edge Outdoors0:00:20.17
13Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls0:00:20.78
14Mary Moncorge (Fra) Santa Cruz Bikes0:00:21.07
15Katie Holden (USA) Specialized/Sram0:00:22.48
16Vaea Verbeeck (Can) Intense Cycles/Fox0:00:23.67
17Becky Gardner (USA) Gardner Racing0:00:23.96
18Chelsey Henry (USA) Bike Hub Racing0:00:24.62
19Margaret Gregory (USA) Dons Bike0:00:25.75
20Andrea Napoli (USA)0:00:26.33
21Adrienne Schneider (USA) 510/Dainese/TLD0:00:27.33
22Robyn Embrey (USA) Loeka/Kali Protective0:00:28.25
DNFKaty Hanlon (USA)
DNFCierra Smith (USA)

