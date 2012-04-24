Kintner races to downhill victory
Buhl takes second ahead of Carpenter in third
Elite women downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|0:02:16.13
|2
|Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS/Azonic
|0:00:01.69
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:07.92
|4
|Miranda Miller (Can) Santa Cruz/SRAM
|0:00:10.20
|5
|Holly Feniak (Can)
|0:00:11.15
|6
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:00:11.74
|7
|Joanna Petterson (USA) Maxxis/Nema
|0:00:13.17
|8
|Wendy Palmer (USA) Chilly Pepper Bike
|0:00:15.43
|9
|Gabriela Williams (Cze) C G Racing
|0:00:16.44
|10
|Jaime Rees (USA) The Bike Hub Racing
|0:00:17.31
|11
|Casey Brown (Can) Performx Young Guns
|0:00:17.80
|12
|Rae Gandolf (USA) Trd/Edge Outdoors
|0:00:20.17
|13
|Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls
|0:00:20.78
|14
|Mary Moncorge (Fra) Santa Cruz Bikes
|0:00:21.07
|15
|Katie Holden (USA) Specialized/Sram
|0:00:22.48
|16
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can) Intense Cycles/Fox
|0:00:23.67
|17
|Becky Gardner (USA) Gardner Racing
|0:00:23.96
|18
|Chelsey Henry (USA) Bike Hub Racing
|0:00:24.62
|19
|Margaret Gregory (USA) Dons Bike
|0:00:25.75
|20
|Andrea Napoli (USA)
|0:00:26.33
|21
|Adrienne Schneider (USA) 510/Dainese/TLD
|0:00:27.33
|22
|Robyn Embrey (USA) Loeka/Kali Protective
|0:00:28.25
|DNF
|Katy Hanlon (USA)
|DNF
|Cierra Smith (USA)
