Graves tops downhill podium

Hannah and Gwin round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox0:02:02.51
2Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride0:00:00.54
3Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:01.30
4Brian Lopes (USA) Ibis/Kenda/Oakley0:00:01.99
5Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:02.15
6Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Gravity0:00:03.27
7Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:04.47
8Cedric Gracia (Fra) Brigade/Santa Cruz0:00:05.27
9Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized USA Gravity0:00:05.44
10Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.50
11Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox0:00:05.57
12Ryan Condrashoff (USA) Mtbr.Com0:00:05.89
13Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride0:00:06.15
14Cody Warren (USA) DRD/Intense0:00:06.16
15Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox0:00:06.26
16Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco0:00:06.35
17Luke Strobel (USA) Pivot Kenda0:00:06.41
18Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off Road0:00:06.60
19Ben Furbee (USA) Transition/Fox Shox0:00:06.70
20Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles0:00:06.84
21Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA) Ibis Cycles/Giro0:00:06.97
22Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:07.33
23Alex Bond (USA) Chain Reaction Cycle0:00:07.41
24Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycle0:00:07.43
25Joe Lawwill (USA) Shimano0:00:07.57
26Tim Krentz (USA) Bike Emporium0:00:07.70
27Graeme Pitts (USA) Smith Optics/X-Fusion0:00:07.77
28Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bikes0:00:08.49
29Kiran Mackinnon (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles0:00:08.52
30Evan Geankoplis (USA)0:00:08.57
31Lars Sternberg (USA)0:00:08.58
32Waylon Smith (GBr)
33Remi Gauvin (Can) Performx Young Guns0:00:09.10
34Bradley Benedict (USA) Specialized Gravity0:00:09.12
35Dominik Gspan (Swi) EWZ Mountain Bike Team0:00:09.32
36Mikey Sylvester (USA)0:00:09.46
37Rick Goldrup (USA)0:00:09.67
38Arthur Babcock (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:09.71
39Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized0:00:10.11
40Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Sports0:00:10.18
41Bryson Martin Jr (USA)0:00:10.23
42Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International0:00:10.26
43Marshall Eames (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox Shock0:00:10.31
44Ryan Egusquiza (USA)0:00:10.32
45Mitch Delfs (Aus) Factory Kona0:00:10.46
46Scott Papola (USA) Specialized/Fox0:00:10.58
47Tom O'brien (USA) Slo To The Bone0:00:10.64
48Jason Memmelaar (USA) DRD/Intense0:00:11.09
49Steve Wentz (USA)0:00:11.12
50Jon Buckell (USA) Odi/Trek Satellite0:00:11.27
51Alejandro Ortiz (Ecu)0:00:11.38
52Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes0:00:11.39
53Nikolas Dudukovich (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:11.67
54Phil Wheeler (USA)0:00:11.69
55Kyle Warner (USA) Canfield/Bicycle0:00:12.14
56Sam Benedict (USA) Specialized0:00:12.16
57Christian Wright (USA) Specialized Gravity0:00:12.27
58Nate Furbee (USA) Transition/Fox Shox0:00:12.34
59Ian Massey (USA) Wtb/Point 1 Racing0:00:12.49
60Charlie Sponsel (USA) Diamondback/Gravity0:00:12.70
61Jonathan Widen (USA) Five-Ten/Tld0:00:12.73
62Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling0:00:12.76
63Kyle Sangers (Can) Pivot Bikes/Kenda0:00:12.87
64Shawn Neer (USA) Smack Innovations0:00:12.90
65Troy D'elia (USA) Foes Racing/Monster0:00:13.00
66Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized0:00:13.06
67Thomas Ravina (USA) Marin Factory Racing0:00:13.36
68Ben Cruz (USA) Wtb/Cannondale0:00:13.38
69Mitch Chubey (Can) Morpheus Cycles0:00:13.65
70Mikey Haderer (USA)0:00:13.98
71Matt Thompson (USA)
72Josh Bryceland (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:14.23
73Andre Pepin (USA) Ellsworth Bikes0:00:14.39
74Jared Hobbs (USA)0:00:14.62
75John Keep (USA) Iso/Loaded Precision0:00:14.66
76Michael Daniels (USA) Turner Dark Horse Racing0:00:14.69
77Matt Condrrashoff (USA)
78Tyler Allison (Can) Marzocchi/Gopro DH0:00:15.06
79Dillon Lemarr (USA)0:00:15.08
80Joshua Hubbard (USA)0:00:15.16
81Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Trek Cingolani Racing0:00:15.24
82Phil Atwill (USA) Madison-Saracen0:00:15.25
83Brad King (USA) DRD Bike Vault0:00:15.48
84Allen Stoddard (USA)0:00:16.02
85Quinton Spaulding (USA) KHS Bicycles/ODI0:00:16.13
86Logan Mulally (USA)0:00:16.18
87Ryan Cornielsen (USA)0:00:16.19
88Tyler Mccaul (USA) GT/Fox/Shimano0:00:16.29
89Harrison Reynolds (USA)0:00:16.37
90Benjamin Hlebo (USA) Risse Racing0:00:16.52
91Dylan Conte (USA)0:00:16.62
92Jesse Trask (USA) Another Bike Shop0:00:16.76
93Andrew Cavaletto (USA) Scotts Valley Cycle0:00:16.89
94Dan Godard (USA) Mojo Wheels0:00:17.02
95Ryan Strang (USA) The Fix Bike Shop0:00:17.15
96Timothy Mangini (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:17.84
97Sheng Shan Chiang (Tpe) Specialized0:00:18.05
98Jordan Lopez (USA)0:00:18.16
99Brandan Bohl (USA) Turner Dark Horse0:00:18.46
100Spenser Mehr (USA)0:00:18.52
101Blair Reed (USA) Mojo Wheels/Smac0:00:18.53
102Dante Harmony (USA)0:00:18.56
103Kyle Ebbett (USA) Scott Bikes0:00:19.23
104Chewy Aitken (USA) Sedona Bike & Bean0:00:19.48
105Robert Rhall (USA) Azonic USA0:00:20.57
106Douglas French (USA) Trek/Zoomers Bike0:00:20.80
107Naish Ulmer (USA) Spy Optic/Go-Ride0:00:21.04
108Corey Hatch (USA) Turner Dark Horse Racing0:00:21.41
109Steven Hlebo (USA) ABS0:00:22.13
110John Hauer (USA) X-Fusion0:00:22.55
111Aaron Hodgkin (USA)0:00:23.28
112Dexter Robson (Can)0:00:23.56
113Graham Agassiz (Can) Kona/Monster/Bell0:00:25.56
114Austin Warren (USA) DRD/Intense0:00:25.63
115Steve Smith (Can)0:02:41.26
DNFTerry Tenette (USA)
DNFKyle Strait (USA)
DNFJerry Vanderpool (USA) Hippie Tech Suspension
DNFQuentin Derbier (USA)
DNFErik Hatch (USA)
DNFTyler Morland (USA)
DNFAaron Bradford (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox/Easton
DNFKyle Thomas (USA) Diamond Back
DNFAndrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off Road

