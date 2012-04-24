Graves tops downhill podium
Hannah and Gwin round out top three
Elite men downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox
|0:02:02.51
|2
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:00.54
|3
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.30
|4
|Brian Lopes (USA) Ibis/Kenda/Oakley
|0:00:01.99
|5
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:02.15
|6
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Gravity
|0:00:03.27
|7
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:04.47
|8
|Cedric Gracia (Fra) Brigade/Santa Cruz
|0:00:05.27
|9
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized USA Gravity
|0:00:05.44
|10
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.50
|11
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox
|0:00:05.57
|12
|Ryan Condrashoff (USA) Mtbr.Com
|0:00:05.89
|13
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:06.15
|14
|Cody Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
|0:00:06.16
|15
|Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox
|0:00:06.26
|16
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco
|0:00:06.35
|17
|Luke Strobel (USA) Pivot Kenda
|0:00:06.41
|18
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off Road
|0:00:06.60
|19
|Ben Furbee (USA) Transition/Fox Shox
|0:00:06.70
|20
|Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:00:06.84
|21
|Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA) Ibis Cycles/Giro
|0:00:06.97
|22
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:07.33
|23
|Alex Bond (USA) Chain Reaction Cycle
|0:00:07.41
|24
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycle
|0:00:07.43
|25
|Joe Lawwill (USA) Shimano
|0:00:07.57
|26
|Tim Krentz (USA) Bike Emporium
|0:00:07.70
|27
|Graeme Pitts (USA) Smith Optics/X-Fusion
|0:00:07.77
|28
|Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bikes
|0:00:08.49
|29
|Kiran Mackinnon (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:00:08.52
|30
|Evan Geankoplis (USA)
|0:00:08.57
|31
|Lars Sternberg (USA)
|0:00:08.58
|32
|Waylon Smith (GBr)
|33
|Remi Gauvin (Can) Performx Young Guns
|0:00:09.10
|34
|Bradley Benedict (USA) Specialized Gravity
|0:00:09.12
|35
|Dominik Gspan (Swi) EWZ Mountain Bike Team
|0:00:09.32
|36
|Mikey Sylvester (USA)
|0:00:09.46
|37
|Rick Goldrup (USA)
|0:00:09.67
|38
|Arthur Babcock (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:09.71
|39
|Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:10.11
|40
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Sports
|0:00:10.18
|41
|Bryson Martin Jr (USA)
|0:00:10.23
|42
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:10.26
|43
|Marshall Eames (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox Shock
|0:00:10.31
|44
|Ryan Egusquiza (USA)
|0:00:10.32
|45
|Mitch Delfs (Aus) Factory Kona
|0:00:10.46
|46
|Scott Papola (USA) Specialized/Fox
|0:00:10.58
|47
|Tom O'brien (USA) Slo To The Bone
|0:00:10.64
|48
|Jason Memmelaar (USA) DRD/Intense
|0:00:11.09
|49
|Steve Wentz (USA)
|0:00:11.12
|50
|Jon Buckell (USA) Odi/Trek Satellite
|0:00:11.27
|51
|Alejandro Ortiz (Ecu)
|0:00:11.38
|52
|Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes
|0:00:11.39
|53
|Nikolas Dudukovich (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:11.67
|54
|Phil Wheeler (USA)
|0:00:11.69
|55
|Kyle Warner (USA) Canfield/Bicycle
|0:00:12.14
|56
|Sam Benedict (USA) Specialized
|0:00:12.16
|57
|Christian Wright (USA) Specialized Gravity
|0:00:12.27
|58
|Nate Furbee (USA) Transition/Fox Shox
|0:00:12.34
|59
|Ian Massey (USA) Wtb/Point 1 Racing
|0:00:12.49
|60
|Charlie Sponsel (USA) Diamondback/Gravity
|0:00:12.70
|61
|Jonathan Widen (USA) Five-Ten/Tld
|0:00:12.73
|62
|Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling
|0:00:12.76
|63
|Kyle Sangers (Can) Pivot Bikes/Kenda
|0:00:12.87
|64
|Shawn Neer (USA) Smack Innovations
|0:00:12.90
|65
|Troy D'elia (USA) Foes Racing/Monster
|0:00:13.00
|66
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:13.06
|67
|Thomas Ravina (USA) Marin Factory Racing
|0:00:13.36
|68
|Ben Cruz (USA) Wtb/Cannondale
|0:00:13.38
|69
|Mitch Chubey (Can) Morpheus Cycles
|0:00:13.65
|70
|Mikey Haderer (USA)
|0:00:13.98
|71
|Matt Thompson (USA)
|72
|Josh Bryceland (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:14.23
|73
|Andre Pepin (USA) Ellsworth Bikes
|0:00:14.39
|74
|Jared Hobbs (USA)
|0:00:14.62
|75
|John Keep (USA) Iso/Loaded Precision
|0:00:14.66
|76
|Michael Daniels (USA) Turner Dark Horse Racing
|0:00:14.69
|77
|Matt Condrrashoff (USA)
|78
|Tyler Allison (Can) Marzocchi/Gopro DH
|0:00:15.06
|79
|Dillon Lemarr (USA)
|0:00:15.08
|80
|Joshua Hubbard (USA)
|0:00:15.16
|81
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Trek Cingolani Racing
|0:00:15.24
|82
|Phil Atwill (USA) Madison-Saracen
|0:00:15.25
|83
|Brad King (USA) DRD Bike Vault
|0:00:15.48
|84
|Allen Stoddard (USA)
|0:00:16.02
|85
|Quinton Spaulding (USA) KHS Bicycles/ODI
|0:00:16.13
|86
|Logan Mulally (USA)
|0:00:16.18
|87
|Ryan Cornielsen (USA)
|0:00:16.19
|88
|Tyler Mccaul (USA) GT/Fox/Shimano
|0:00:16.29
|89
|Harrison Reynolds (USA)
|0:00:16.37
|90
|Benjamin Hlebo (USA) Risse Racing
|0:00:16.52
|91
|Dylan Conte (USA)
|0:00:16.62
|92
|Jesse Trask (USA) Another Bike Shop
|0:00:16.76
|93
|Andrew Cavaletto (USA) Scotts Valley Cycle
|0:00:16.89
|94
|Dan Godard (USA) Mojo Wheels
|0:00:17.02
|95
|Ryan Strang (USA) The Fix Bike Shop
|0:00:17.15
|96
|Timothy Mangini (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:17.84
|97
|Sheng Shan Chiang (Tpe) Specialized
|0:00:18.05
|98
|Jordan Lopez (USA)
|0:00:18.16
|99
|Brandan Bohl (USA) Turner Dark Horse
|0:00:18.46
|100
|Spenser Mehr (USA)
|0:00:18.52
|101
|Blair Reed (USA) Mojo Wheels/Smac
|0:00:18.53
|102
|Dante Harmony (USA)
|0:00:18.56
|103
|Kyle Ebbett (USA) Scott Bikes
|0:00:19.23
|104
|Chewy Aitken (USA) Sedona Bike & Bean
|0:00:19.48
|105
|Robert Rhall (USA) Azonic USA
|0:00:20.57
|106
|Douglas French (USA) Trek/Zoomers Bike
|0:00:20.80
|107
|Naish Ulmer (USA) Spy Optic/Go-Ride
|0:00:21.04
|108
|Corey Hatch (USA) Turner Dark Horse Racing
|0:00:21.41
|109
|Steven Hlebo (USA) ABS
|0:00:22.13
|110
|John Hauer (USA) X-Fusion
|0:00:22.55
|111
|Aaron Hodgkin (USA)
|0:00:23.28
|112
|Dexter Robson (Can)
|0:00:23.56
|113
|Graham Agassiz (Can) Kona/Monster/Bell
|0:00:25.56
|114
|Austin Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
|0:00:25.63
|115
|Steve Smith (Can)
|0:02:41.26
|DNF
|Terry Tenette (USA)
|DNF
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|DNF
|Jerry Vanderpool (USA) Hippie Tech Suspension
|DNF
|Quentin Derbier (USA)
|DNF
|Erik Hatch (USA)
|DNF
|Tyler Morland (USA)
|DNF
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox/Easton
|DNF
|Kyle Thomas (USA) Diamond Back
|DNF
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off Road
