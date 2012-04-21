Trending

Kintner wins dual slalom

Buhl, Carpenter round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
2Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS/Azonic
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Satasen
4Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls
5Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
6Wendy Palmer (USA)
7Eva Castro (Spa) Specialized/Mammoth
8Katie Holden (USA) Specialized/Sram/Camelbak
9Joanna Petterson (USA) Maxxis/Nema
10Andrea Napoli (USA)
11Becky Gardner (USA) Gardner Racing
12Mary Moncorge (Fra) Santa Cruz Bikes
13Annemarie Hennes (USA) Go-Pro/Family Cycling Cent

