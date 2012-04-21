Image 1 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) makes it two Sea Otter short track wins in a row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) comes in as the defending short track champion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 32 Spencer Paxson (Kona) on one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 32 Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding in the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 32 Burry Stander (Specialized) with the lead at the top of the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) still looked strong after being reeled in (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) riding third wheel mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) leading a select group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) marking Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 32 Burry Stander (Specialized) early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 32 Riders cross the top of the ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 32 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding in the top five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) taking a turn at the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) following Geoff Kabush's attack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) leading Sam Schultz, Max Plaxton, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski, and Barry Wicks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 32 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) with teammate Geoff Kabush close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 32 Burry Stander (Specialized) leading the chase to Plaxton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 32 USA Short Track National Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) has been having a good year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 32 Burry Stander (Specialized) leading a group containing Sam Schultz, Max Plaxton, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 32 Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding the top ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) riding with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 32 Burry Stander (Specialized) looked strong for a few laps but faded (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 32 Todd Wells (Specialized) had a chain problem and never could fully recover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) taking a flier mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) being very attentive to Sam Schultz's attack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 32 Elite men's short track start at Sea Otter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 32 The back of the pack got stacked up on the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 32 Max Plaxton (Specialized) had a breakaway going for over a lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 32 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) rolling in second after being caught on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Trailing by as much as one hundred feet with one lap to go, Max Plaxton (Specialized) fired the afterburners to hunt down Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek), who finished second. Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing), one of the race aggressors, had to settle for third place. USA Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) finished a strong fourth, while Barry Wicks (Kona) raced at a new level to finish fifth.

Plaxton got off to one of the best starts in recent history. At the top of the first small hill, he already had opened a 30-foot gap. Burry Stander (Specialized) took up the chase with Horgan-Kobelski, Kabush, Todd Wells (Specialized), and Schultz all in tow.

During the second lap, the leaders all came together. Stander attempted to stamp his authority on the race but soon realized it was not his day. “From the first lap I felt a bit seized up and tired…after a few laps I knew I was not going to get up there for a win so I just sat up a bit and rode my own pace.”

Wells suffered some sort of chain problem early in the race, which doomed his chances of winning. While he chased valiantly for the rest of the race, he could not make up the ground to the leaders.

Kabush took a long turn at the front but was not able to dispatch anyone from the lead group. Schultz then took his first flier, but appeared to let up as he thought he was being caught.

“It’s always fun to feel good enough to make some moves," said Schultz. "I went into this race with the mentality that I was racing for the win. I’m trying to enter all the races with that attitude. It definitely helps."

With two laps to go, Schultz made another strong attack. “I could have sat on a bit more but with two laps to go, I decided to attack like it was the last lap,” said Schultz.

Unfortunately, that left him with little gas in the tank for the last lap. As Plaxton came through the start/finish, he passed Kabush and then flew up to Schultz in what seemed like just a few seconds.

"I felt good at the start and did a smart race," said Plaxton. "There were some tired legs out there at the end. I was saving something for one last good effort.”

Apparently Plaxton entered the race not knowing what to expect. “I didn’t have a plan. I haven’t been feeling great since before South Africa (which hosted round 1 of the World Cup), so I didn’t know how the legs would be.”

Wicks used to be seen at the front of short track races all the time. He is also a previous US short track national champion. But, in the past few years his emphasis on endurance stage races seemed to negatively affect his short track racing. He now seems to have benefited from his recent move back to Bend, Oregon, from Chicago, where he found it difficult to train properly.

Twenty-year-old Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) may have had the ride of the day, finishing an astonishing seventh. This gave the Subaru-Trek team three finishers in the top seven positions.

Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive), who finished ninth, and Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt), who finished 10th on his brand new Felt 29er, also had good rides.

The pro men will compete in cross country on Sunday.

