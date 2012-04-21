Image 1 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has won countless short track races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 The Little Bellas prepare to support Lea Davison (Specialized) at the short track event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 32 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) did not make the breakaway group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 32 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry) making a rare mountain bike race appearance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 32 New Luna squad member Teal Stetson-Lee signing autographs for the Little Bellas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 32 Crank Bros' Rachael Throop watching her team from the sidelines (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 32 The elite women's start is led out by the Colnago riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 32 It was no surprise to anyone that Eva Lechner (Colnago) got the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 32 Pua Mata (Sho Air) riding around 10th position with Kelli Emmett (Giant) following (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 32 Teal Stetson-Lee making her Luna debut (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking command of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sprinting up the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 32 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding second wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 32 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading early in the race with her teammates close by (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 32 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) attempting to reel in the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 32 Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) put in a strong performance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was in the mix for most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 32 Specialized riders Meredith Miller (L) and Lea Davison (R) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 32 A young rider gets ready for the Easter Egg Hunt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 32 Youngsters eagerly looking for Easter Eggs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) is a threat to win any short track race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 32 NoTubes Elite Women's riders (L to R) Nina Baum, Sarah Kaufmann, and Shannon Gibson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 32 Teal Stetson Lee (Luna) and former teammate Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 32 Cross country world champion Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 32 Colnago's Nathalie Schneitter (L) and Eva lechner (R) made the trip over from Europe (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna) cracking jokes as usual on the women's front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 32 Amanda Sin (3Rox Racing-Scott) was competitive (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 32 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) on the steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 32 Nina Baum (NoTubes) riding in the top 10 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading the race with teammate Catharine Pendrel chasing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 32 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 32 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) getting over her handlebars on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) proved today that she was on top form by riding away from everyone with just two laps to go. Lea Davison (Specialized) had to battle three Luna women, but managed to get around them to take the silver medal. World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) finished third. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) had her most impressive short track in a while to finish a strong fourth. Eva Lechner (Colnago-Sudtirol), who had set the early pace, finished fifth.

As expected, the day's race became Luna against the world. Lechner and her Colnago teammate immediately went to the front from the starting gun. They are two of the fastest starters on the World Cup circuit. However, neither of them had ever done a short track race so they may have been surprised when the pace never came down, and the more experienced North American women began working them over.

After a couple laps on the front, the Colnago women gave way to a surging Pendrel. She said after the race, “The North Americans have raced on this short track before. I knew there were a couple sections where we knew the lines and were a bit faster (than the Europeans).”

Davison could never quite get to the front of the race and seemed intent on trying not to let two Luna women get in front of her. She was aided a bit when with three laps to go Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) dropped a chain and lost up to 15 seconds. Gould was never able to fully recover from that incident.

With two laps to go, Nash put the hammer down as she has done dozens of times in the past. Within a few seconds, it was apparent that only Davison was able to give chase.

Pendrel settled into third behind Davision as she was not going to be part of chasing her teammate down. With one lap to go, the gap had grown to about 100 feet, and the race for second began in earnest. Davison put in a strong last lap and held off Pendrel to take second place.

"Today was great. It’s been a while since I’ve won anything at Sea Otter," said a jubilant Nash. “I’m really excited to get on the top step of the podium today."

Pendrel explained her strategy: “I wanted to make it to the front and make it all Luna... and that’s what we did. Katerina was awesome and was able to take control at the end.”

Pendrel commented also on having the Colnago-Sudtirol women in the race, “Eva and Nathalie lead out practically every World Cup, so I said to myself it’s going to hurt when they come over. I am super happy they came. It raises our level every time we get a super fast woman in our field.”

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek), winner of the 2010 short track race seemed to have a bit of an off day. She was still good enough to take 10th place. Pua Mata (Sho-Air), who finished eighth, and Chloe Forsman (Crank Bros), who finished ninth, also had good rides.

Former road national champion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry) decided to enter the mountain biking races this weekend to keep her cyclo-cross dirt skills sharp. She finished an impressive 12th place.

The pro women will compete in the cross country event on Sunday.

