Trending

Category 1 racers take on dual slalom

Full results posted

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Walker Shaw
2Luca Shaw
3Luca Cometti
4Cole Picchiottino
5Kevin Littlefield
6Eric Wong
7Dylan Unger
8Alex Willie
9Tom Van Steenbergen
10Riley Mueller
11Dan Patiare
12Chris Ravina
13Kyle Grau
14Tyler Krenek
15Kai Rogers

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kyle Zondervan
2Chris Flores
3Cory Cusinot
4Rick Ofarrell
5Gavin Lubbe
6Tommy Lauderdale
7Brian Roark
8Nicholas Fleckner
9Lucas Hart
10Marco Osborne
11Vance H Bennett
12Nick Baker
13John Rempel
14Bryan Beaufils
15Nik Benko
16Scott Punt

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Cleek
2Jerome Olimpiada
3Clinton Fowler
4Jon Houde
5Juan Catano
6Jesse Smith
7Darren Brooks

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joe Picchiottino
2Lee Mccormack
3Steve Cartwright
4William Roussel
5Lars Thomsen
6David Frame
7Mark Johnston
8Brian Bartholomew

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Cleeton
2Joe Fabris

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nova Hairston
2Sally Hermansen
3Kathleen Kramer
4Kirstie Douglass
5Ashley Hernandez
6Lindsay Beth Currier

Latest on Cyclingnews