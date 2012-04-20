Category 1 racers take on dual slalom
Full results posted
Cat. 1 dual slalom: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Walker Shaw
|2
|Luca Shaw
|3
|Luca Cometti
|4
|Cole Picchiottino
|5
|Kevin Littlefield
|6
|Eric Wong
|7
|Dylan Unger
|8
|Alex Willie
|9
|Tom Van Steenbergen
|10
|Riley Mueller
|11
|Dan Patiare
|12
|Chris Ravina
|13
|Kyle Grau
|14
|Tyler Krenek
|15
|Kai Rogers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kyle Zondervan
|2
|Chris Flores
|3
|Cory Cusinot
|4
|Rick Ofarrell
|5
|Gavin Lubbe
|6
|Tommy Lauderdale
|7
|Brian Roark
|8
|Nicholas Fleckner
|9
|Lucas Hart
|10
|Marco Osborne
|11
|Vance H Bennett
|12
|Nick Baker
|13
|John Rempel
|14
|Bryan Beaufils
|15
|Nik Benko
|16
|Scott Punt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Cleek
|2
|Jerome Olimpiada
|3
|Clinton Fowler
|4
|Jon Houde
|5
|Juan Catano
|6
|Jesse Smith
|7
|Darren Brooks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joe Picchiottino
|2
|Lee Mccormack
|3
|Steve Cartwright
|4
|William Roussel
|5
|Lars Thomsen
|6
|David Frame
|7
|Mark Johnston
|8
|Brian Bartholomew
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephen Cleeton
|2
|Joe Fabris
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nova Hairston
|2
|Sally Hermansen
|3
|Kathleen Kramer
|4
|Kirstie Douglass
|5
|Ashley Hernandez
|6
|Lindsay Beth Currier
