Kabush wins a heated cross country

Tablerlay takes sprint for second place

Elite men's Sea Otter cross country podium topped by Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) wins the elite men's cross country race at Sea Otter

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) sets a blistering pace at Sea Otter

(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) tries to cool off after his victory

(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Finally, the race heads out onto dirt trails

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Typical Sea Otter fireroad

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Vendor flags flying everywhere

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Richard Fries took a good bit of ribbing about his goofy shorts

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meg Wells awaits the arrival of her husband Todd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) rolls in alone to take the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) blew the race apart on the big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sid Taberlay (h2O Overdrive) takes second place with a bike throw

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) appears to edge out Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former Australian champion Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) rolling across the line well behind the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) is interviewed by the media

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The elite men start to stretch it out

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pack riding at Laguna Seca

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The entire men's field passes unter the giant Cooper Tire arch

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Thousands of bike enthusiasts poured into the Sea Otter venue today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Trials riding demonstration

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Veteran race announcers Larry Longo (R) and Richard Fries (L)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) is the pre-race favorite

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meg and Todd Wells (Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) and Adam Morka (Trek Canada)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Aussie Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) is expected to be a factor today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The massive men's field starting on the Laguna Seca Raceway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Derek Zanstra gives his Scott-3Rox Racing teammate a look

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Derek Zanstra (Scott-3Rox Racing} becomes the pacesetter

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The elite men having a bit of a road race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) enjoying some relief from the sweltering heat

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) raced to victory on a boiling hot spring day in the Sea Otter Classic cross country race on Saturday afternoon. Kabush broke away from his rivals on the big climb back to the venue to win his first Sea Otter cross country race in several years. In an exciting sprint for second place, Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) took the silver medal with a bike throw. Max Plaxton (Specialized) rolled across third making it a good weekend after his short track win on Friday. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) finished fourth, and US Cross Country National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) rounded out the podium in fifth.

Heat and lack of a breeze were the story of the day at Laguna Seca. Riders competed on a 19.6-mile single loop without any shade. With temperatures in the mid 80s, nearly every finishing rider talked about the heat on the course. Many said they "hit a wall" after an hour and had to concentrate on finishing rather than competing.

The race started on the racetrack, and riders made nearly a full loop before finally seeing any dirt. It was remarkable to see nearly 100 pro men riding in a tight pack like road racers. Unfortunately, this was one of the least spectator-friendly courses of the past few years. Once riders hit the dirt, they were out of sight for over an hour.

Kabush made his move after the turn-around at the bottom of the valley. "I just tried to use my skills and equipment to the best of my advantage," said Kabush. "I used my full-suspension (Scott bike) and Max-Lite tires which are super fast. I was just trying to chip away at the guys' legs. Once we turned the corner and started to climb, I just rode away."

For some reason, there was a huge amount of amateur riders on course during the race. "I had a bit of fear because of all the traffic on the course so I didn't know where they (the four chasers) were," said Kabush.

Behind Kabush was a group that contained the rest of the eventual podium: Schultz, Taberlay, Wells, and Plaxton. Taberlay made an attack just before the final stretch of pavement and got a small gap. The rest of the group made a bunch sprint out of the finish, but Taberlay got across first with a very cool bike throw. Of the four, he probably has the most experience in road racing.

"It was a hard day out there with the heat," said Taberlay. "There were a lot of attacks. Kabush was just too strong and he rode away with it. The other four of us were just out there suffering."

Former Canadian National Champion Chris Sheppard finished a surprising sixth. That put three Canadians among the top six finishers.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) lost contact with the main chase group but still finished seventh. Burry Stander (Specialized) finished eighth. He told Cyclingnews that he was still a bit jet lagged from coming over from Europe on Thursday.

Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar) turned in one of his most impressive rides by finishing ninth. Twenty-two-year-old Stephen Ettinger (BMC) rounded out the top ten.

Most of the top pros will now be preparing for round three of the World Cup in the Czech Republic on May 13th. For the Americans, it will be a continuation of the Olympic qualification process.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing1:14:14
2Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H20 Overdrive0:01:10
3Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized Racing
4Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru Trek
5Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
6Chris Sheppard (Can)0:02:13
7Jeremy Horgan-Kobels (USA) Subaru Trek0:02:21
8Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:02:26
9Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar0:03:26
10Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mtn Bike Racing0:03:41
11Neal Kindree (USA) Specialized0:03:51
12Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:03:58
13Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:04:28
14Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru Trek0:04:29
15Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mtn Bike Racing0:05:02
16Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:05:09
17Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team0:06:04
18Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
19Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis0:06:19
20Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:33
21Jason Siegle (USA) SDG Felt0:06:55
22Jason Sager (USA) Jamis0:07:05
23Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon Racing0:07:07
24Zach Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
25Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:07:24
26Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Off Road0:07:32
27Onodera Ken (Jpn) Team Specialized
28Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:07:50
29Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt0:07:54
30Scott Tietzel (USA)0:07:56
31Miguel Valadez (USA) Ellsworth
32Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory0:08:12
33Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada0:08:14
34Macky Franklin (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed
35Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing 29Ers0:09:12
36Colin Cares (USA)0:09:43
37Jim Hewett (USA)0:09:53
38Clint Claassen (USA)0:09:57
39Tim Allen (USA) Niner-Hayes-Ergon0:10:20
40Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team0:10:54
41Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
42Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:11:01
43Tyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
44Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant0:11:12
45Robert Marion (USA)0:11:35
46Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz E13
47Benjamin Portilla (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager0:11:57
48Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs/Cytomax0:12:13
49Brendon Davids (USA) Sho-Air0:12:32
50Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:12:44
51Garrett Gibson (USA)0:13:26
52Kevin Smallman (USA)0:14:07
53Michael Hosey (USA)0:14:11
54Tom Sharp (USA) Content Works
55Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Midatlantic0:14:14
56Daniel Munoz (USA) Socal Endurance0:14:36
57Scott Kuppersmith (USA) Indian Cycle Racing0:14:38
58Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar0:15:04
59Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti/Pactimo Pro XC0:15:14
60Jason Moeschler (USA)0:15:16
61Evan Plews (USA) Ibis Cycles0:15:31
62Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing0:16:02
63Stephen Dempsey (USA) Freehub Magazine0:16:12
64Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) The Hub/Giant0:16:21
65Danny Mcnaughton (USA)0:16:42
66Tony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:17:10
67Anthony Sinyard (USA) Supacaz Specialized0:17:27
68Rich Weis (USA) Subaru Trek
69Kendal Johnson (USA) Sage Brush Cycles0:18:24
70Nate Bird (USA)0:20:16
71Rob Anderson (USA)0:21:04
72Tanner Hurst (USA) American Classic/Xped0:21:15
73Max Houtzager (USA)0:21:58
74Nitish Nag (USA) NRL Racing0:22:12
75Ross Holbrook (USA) Yeti/Pactino0:22:54
76John Nobil (USA)0:24:00
77Ron Castia (USA) Watch 4 Net P/B Jakro0:24:16
78Alex Wild (USA)0:26:14
79Kyle Stock (USA)0:26:31
80Tsering Alleyne (USA)0:27:03
81Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion0:27:04
82Chris Thibodeau (USA) Specialized/Curve0:30:46
83Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) California Giant0:32:33
84Takahiro Ogasawara (USA) The Bike Journal0:35:43
85Matt Wittler (USA) Team Lost Coast Brew0:36:50
DNFMason Bond (USA) Felt
DNFHal Helbock
DNFCarl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
DNFTravis Glysson (USA) AZ Devo

 

