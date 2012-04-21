Image 1 of 33 Elite men's Sea Otter cross country podium topped by Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 2 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) wins the elite men's cross country race at Sea Otter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) sets a blistering pace at Sea Otter (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 4 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) tries to cool off after his victory (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 5 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 33 Finally, the race heads out onto dirt trails (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 33 Typical Sea Otter fireroad (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 33 Vendor flags flying everywhere (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 33 Richard Fries took a good bit of ribbing about his goofy shorts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 33 Meg Wells awaits the arrival of her husband Todd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) rolls in alone to take the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) blew the race apart on the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 33 Sid Taberlay (h2O Overdrive) takes second place with a bike throw (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 33 Max Plaxton (Specialized) appears to edge out Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 33 Former Australian champion Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 33 Burry Stander (Specialized) rolling across the line well behind the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) is interviewed by the media (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 33 The elite men start to stretch it out (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 33 Pack riding at Laguna Seca (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 33 The entire men's field passes unter the giant Cooper Tire arch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 33 Thousands of bike enthusiasts poured into the Sea Otter venue today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 33 Trials riding demonstration (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 33 Veteran race announcers Larry Longo (R) and Richard Fries (L) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 33 Burry Stander (Specialized) is the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 33 Meg and Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 33 Barry Wicks (Kona) and Adam Morka (Trek Canada) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 33 Aussie Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 33 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) is expected to be a factor today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 33 The massive men's field starting on the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 33 Derek Zanstra gives his Scott-3Rox Racing teammate a look (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 33 Derek Zanstra (Scott-3Rox Racing} becomes the pacesetter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 33 The elite men having a bit of a road race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 33 Max Plaxton (Specialized) enjoying some relief from the sweltering heat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) raced to victory on a boiling hot spring day in the Sea Otter Classic cross country race on Saturday afternoon. Kabush broke away from his rivals on the big climb back to the venue to win his first Sea Otter cross country race in several years. In an exciting sprint for second place, Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) took the silver medal with a bike throw. Max Plaxton (Specialized) rolled across third making it a good weekend after his short track win on Friday. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) finished fourth, and US Cross Country National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) rounded out the podium in fifth.

Heat and lack of a breeze were the story of the day at Laguna Seca. Riders competed on a 19.6-mile single loop without any shade. With temperatures in the mid 80s, nearly every finishing rider talked about the heat on the course. Many said they "hit a wall" after an hour and had to concentrate on finishing rather than competing.

The race started on the racetrack, and riders made nearly a full loop before finally seeing any dirt. It was remarkable to see nearly 100 pro men riding in a tight pack like road racers. Unfortunately, this was one of the least spectator-friendly courses of the past few years. Once riders hit the dirt, they were out of sight for over an hour.

Kabush made his move after the turn-around at the bottom of the valley. "I just tried to use my skills and equipment to the best of my advantage," said Kabush. "I used my full-suspension (Scott bike) and Max-Lite tires which are super fast. I was just trying to chip away at the guys' legs. Once we turned the corner and started to climb, I just rode away."

For some reason, there was a huge amount of amateur riders on course during the race. "I had a bit of fear because of all the traffic on the course so I didn't know where they (the four chasers) were," said Kabush.

Behind Kabush was a group that contained the rest of the eventual podium: Schultz, Taberlay, Wells, and Plaxton. Taberlay made an attack just before the final stretch of pavement and got a small gap. The rest of the group made a bunch sprint out of the finish, but Taberlay got across first with a very cool bike throw. Of the four, he probably has the most experience in road racing.

"It was a hard day out there with the heat," said Taberlay. "There were a lot of attacks. Kabush was just too strong and he rode away with it. The other four of us were just out there suffering."

Former Canadian National Champion Chris Sheppard finished a surprising sixth. That put three Canadians among the top six finishers.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) lost contact with the main chase group but still finished seventh. Burry Stander (Specialized) finished eighth. He told Cyclingnews that he was still a bit jet lagged from coming over from Europe on Thursday.

Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar) turned in one of his most impressive rides by finishing ninth. Twenty-two-year-old Stephen Ettinger (BMC) rounded out the top ten.

Most of the top pros will now be preparing for round three of the World Cup in the Czech Republic on May 13th. For the Americans, it will be a continuation of the Olympic qualification process.

