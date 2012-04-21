Strait wins dual slalom
Brosnan and Gracia complete top three
Elite men dual slalom: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|2
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialize
|3
|Cedric Gracia (Fra) Brigade/Santa Cruz/Fox
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off Road
|5
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|6
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|7
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Sports
|8
|Luke Strobel (USA) Pivot Kenda
|9
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Gravity USA
|10
|Josh Bryceland (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate/Fox
|11
|Cody Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
|12
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|13
|Austin Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
|14
|Ryan Condrashoff (USA) Mtbr.Com
|15
|Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bikes
|16
|Lars Sternberg (USA)
|17
|Jared Graves (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox
|18
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|19
|Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes
|20
|Mikey Haderer (USA)
|21
|Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|22
|Cody Johnson (USA)
|23
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|24
|Blake Carney (USA) Supercross Bmx.Com
|25
|Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
|26
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|27
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco
|28
|Mitch Delfs (Aus) Factory Kona
|29
|Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling/Fox Shox
|30
|Kirt Voreis (USA)
|31
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Can) Transition Bikes
|32
|Dominik Gspan (Swi) Ewz Mountainbike Team
