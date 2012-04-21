Trending

Strait wins dual slalom

Brosnan and Gracia complete top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kyle Strait (USA)
2Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialize
3Cedric Gracia (Fra) Brigade/Santa Cruz/Fox
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off Road
5Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
6Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
7Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Sports
8Luke Strobel (USA) Pivot Kenda
9Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Gravity USA
10Josh Bryceland (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate/Fox
11Cody Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
12Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
13Austin Warren (USA) DRD/Intense
14Ryan Condrashoff (USA) Mtbr.Com
15Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bikes
16Lars Sternberg (USA)
17Jared Graves (USA) Yeti Cycles/Fox Shox
18Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
19Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes
20Mikey Haderer (USA)
21Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
22Cody Johnson (USA)
23Kyle Sangers (Can)
24Blake Carney (USA) Supercross Bmx.Com
25Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
26Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
27Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco
28Mitch Delfs (Aus) Factory Kona
29Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling/Fox Shox
30Kirt Voreis (USA)
31Bas Van Steenbergen (Can) Transition Bikes
32Dominik Gspan (Swi) Ewz Mountainbike Team

Latest on Cyclingnews