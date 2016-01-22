Image 1 of 35 Simon Gerrans edges out Ben Swift for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Richie Porte (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 35 Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 35 Richie Porte at sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 35 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Jay McCarthy in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 David Tanner was the most aggressive rider for the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Simon Gerrans smiling on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Rohan Dennis sitting in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 35 Enrico Battaglin (LottoJumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 35 Simon Gerrans thanks his team for the job today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 35 Winners are grinners, Simon Gerrans after the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 35 Sergio Henao keeps the KOM jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 35 Geraint Thomas at sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 35 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Simon Gerrans powering to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 22 of 35 Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 23 of 35 Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Richie Porte crosses the line during stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Rohan Dennis at the finish of stage for at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Domenico Pozzovivo and Matte Montaguti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Simon Gerrans on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3. Image 30 of 35 Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) pulls on the ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Simon Gerrans celebrates back-to-back stage wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 The sprint for victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For the first time in his career, Simon Gerrans claimed back-to-back stage wins at the Tour Down Under winning the spring finish in Victor Harbor ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

“I am absolutely thrilled with that. I think quite a few people are surprised, myself included. We had a really good run in to the finish as you guys saw. What the team was able to do to set me up for the intermediate sprint and then gain for final, they are really making my life as easy as possible,” Gerrans said in a post-stage television interview after claiming his fifth career stage win at the race.

Having won the 2014 edition of the Victor Harbor stage, Gerrans’ experience came to the fore, while Daryl Impey’s knowledge of the technical finale also contributed to Orica-GreenEdge’s third win from four stages.

“I have a few Tour Down Under’s under my belt now, so I do know that finish quite well, as does Daryl who led me out today for the final 400 metres and that really worked out in our favour,” Gerrans said.

With 10 bonus seconds on the finish line, Gerrans also won the first intermediate sprint point to pick up 11 bonus seconds on the stage. He now leads Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) by 14 seconds and Rohan Dennis (BMC) by 26 seconds ahead of Saturday's queen stage up Willunga Hill.

“I still have to be attentive going into Willunga tomorrow. We have a nice little buffer there but there is still a heck of a lot of work to be done,” Gerrans said of stage 5.

A late split in the front group saw Richie Porte slip down the standings, leading home a group of riders eight seconds behind Gerrans. The group also included Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Rafael Valls (Lotto Soudal).

How it unfolded

The Norton Summit climb made its debut early in the stage with several riders struggling up the steep slopes. At 4km into the stage, Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacked with BMC’s Alessandro De Marchi in pursuit. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) bridged across to Westra while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was unsuccessfully in his attempt. Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) then bridged across, with Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) and Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) also making the move.

At 15km the race was all back together, with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the tempo to ensure the race arrived at the intermediate sprint point in Mylor with three bonus seconds on offer for the first rider over the line. Gerrans delivered on the work of his team to pick up maximum bonifcations ahead of McCarthy with Impey in third. Woods also contested the sprint to finish fourth.

A breakaway trio of David Tanner (IAM Cycling), Pat Shaw (UniSA-Australia) and Gougeard then jumped away from the peloton. The three leaders increased their advantage to 5:45, the biggest advantage any breakaway has enjoyed thus far in the race. Orica-GreenEdge decided enough was enough and upped the tempo to bring the leaders back within reach at 3:15.

Michael Albasini and Michael Hepburn were setting the pace for Orica-GreenEdge with Tinkoff sitting on their wheels with the average speed of the opening 40km, 40km/h. The leaders continued ahead on the road as the peloton kept them within a safe distance, gradually reducing the lead that was hovering between two, and two-and-half-minutes.

With 50km to race, the breakaway had two minutes over the peloton with the anticipated storms missing the race but hitting Adelaide with a vengeance. For the five kilometres leading into the intermediate sprint point at 37km to go in Goolwa, the peloton’s average speed 51km/h.

Shaw jumped clear from the breakaway to win the sprint point, while McCarthy and Tinkoff looked to have miscalculated the number of riders in the break, briefly trying for the sprint despite there being no reward on the line.

After the sprint, the gap was trimmed down to just 40 seconds with 30km to race with BMC then Tinkoff driving hard to catch the leaders at the 24km to go mark. At the approach of the four-kilometre climb in Port Elliot, several riders were shelled with BMC doing the damage via Danilo Wyss.

Orica-GreenEdge drove it over the climb with Sergio Henao and Richie Porte going for the KOM points with the Colombian taking the ten points. A crash at 18km to go brought down Arrendondo and several Lampre-Merida riders with the front group of 40 riders powering to the finish line.

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) launched a late move from the front group to gain a few hundred meters. Herrada was then caught, with Westra next to move with 10km to go as Sky kept the tempo high.

Through the technical final kilometres, Sky led through the corners but coming into the finishing straight it was Impey leading Gerrans, who had Swift on his wheel, while Nizzolo and McCarthy made a charge up the left-hand side of the road.

There would be no stopping Gerrans though as he became the first rider since Andre Greipel in 2010 to win back-to-back Tour Down Under stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:13:59 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 12 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 13 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 14 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 16 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 25 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 26 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 29 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 33 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 34 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 36 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 42 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 46 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 47 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 49 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 51 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 52 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 53 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 56 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 57 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 60 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 61 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 62 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 63 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 65 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:00:15 68 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 69 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:33 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:07 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:06:31 76 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 77 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 78 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 79 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 86 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 87 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 88 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 95 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 96 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 97 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 98 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 99 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 100 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 101 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 102 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 104 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 105 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:06:54 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 109 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 110 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 111 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 112 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:07:50 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 114 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 115 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 116 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 117 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 119 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 120 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 122 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 123 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:27 124 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 126 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 127 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 128 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 129 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 131 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:45 133 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 134 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 136 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Strathalbyn Road, Mylor km 27.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 3 3 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cadell Street, Goolwa km 100.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 14 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 13 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 12 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 10 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 8 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 7 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 6

Mountain 1 - Crows Nest Road, Port Elliot km 118.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 4 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 3:13:59 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 3 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 8 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 0:00:08 9 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 10 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:33 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:07 16 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:06:31 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 20 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 24 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 26 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:06:54 27 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 28 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:50 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:11:45

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 9:41:57 2 Team Katusha 3 FDJ 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Sky 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Etixx - Quick Step 8 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:08 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:15 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:16 13 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 14 Lampre - Merida 15 UniSA Australia 16 Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:33 18 Tinkoff 0:06:46 19 BMC Racing Team 0:06:47 20 IAM Cycling 0:06:54

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 13:41:58 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 0:00:14 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:28 5 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 0:00:32 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 0:00:41 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:50 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 17 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:52 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 0:00:58 28 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 29 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 31 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 32 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 33 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 35 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 36 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 39 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 42 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:01:49 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 44 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 47 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:03:00 49 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 50 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:03:28 51 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 52 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:29 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 0:04:15 54 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 0:04:30 55 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:13 56 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:21 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:05:33 58 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:06:17 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 0:07:22 60 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:07:34 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:08:00 62 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:08:15 63 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 0:08:50 65 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 66 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:08:55 67 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 0:09:27 68 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:29 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:09:59 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:08 71 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:10:11 72 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:46 73 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:10:50 75 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:13 76 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:24 77 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:12:01 78 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:12:04 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:12:07 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:36 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:12:41 83 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:13:33 84 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 85 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 0:13:52 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:14:02 89 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:15 90 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:14:40 91 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:47 92 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:14:50 93 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 0:15:14 94 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 0:15:23 95 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:29 96 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:16:10 97 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:16:23 98 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 99 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 100 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 0:16:53 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:17:21 102 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:17:37 103 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:10 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:18:15 105 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:18:33 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:01 107 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:19:35 108 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:41 109 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 0:19:45 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:00 111 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 0:20:07 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:20:10 113 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:24 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:20:41 115 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 0:20:48 116 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 117 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:20:55 118 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:21:26 120 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:21:56 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:22:45 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:28 123 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:23:42 124 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:25:38 125 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:25:46 126 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:07 127 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:26:35 128 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33 129 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:27:47 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:34 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:29:28 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:30:53 133 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:31:01 134 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:33:23 135 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:40 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:36:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 46 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 43 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 23 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 23 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 23 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 14 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 13 12 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 12 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 12 15 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 12 17 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 18 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 11 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 10 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 10 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 10 25 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 27 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 8 28 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 29 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 31 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 7 33 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 6 34 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 36 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 37 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 38 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 39 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2 40 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 5 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 4 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 2 14 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2 15 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 13:42:12 2 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:36 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:44 7 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 8 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:35 10 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:02:05 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:07 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:07:20 13 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 14 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:36 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:09:54 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:09:57 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:32 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:11:47 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:11:50 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:22 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:13:24 22 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:09 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:17:23 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:18:01 25 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:10 26 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:20:41 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:22:31 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:20 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:36:24