Tour Down Under: Simon Gerrans wins sprint in Victor Harbor
Orica-GreenEdge rider adds to overall advantage ahead of queen stage
Stage 4: Norwood - Victor Harbor
For the first time in his career, Simon Gerrans claimed back-to-back stage wins at the Tour Down Under winning the spring finish in Victor Harbor ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
Related Articles
“I am absolutely thrilled with that. I think quite a few people are surprised, myself included. We had a really good run in to the finish as you guys saw. What the team was able to do to set me up for the intermediate sprint and then gain for final, they are really making my life as easy as possible,” Gerrans said in a post-stage television interview after claiming his fifth career stage win at the race.
Having won the 2014 edition of the Victor Harbor stage, Gerrans’ experience came to the fore, while Daryl Impey’s knowledge of the technical finale also contributed to Orica-GreenEdge’s third win from four stages.
“I have a few Tour Down Under’s under my belt now, so I do know that finish quite well, as does Daryl who led me out today for the final 400 metres and that really worked out in our favour,” Gerrans said.
With 10 bonus seconds on the finish line, Gerrans also won the first intermediate sprint point to pick up 11 bonus seconds on the stage. He now leads Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) by 14 seconds and Rohan Dennis (BMC) by 26 seconds ahead of Saturday's queen stage up Willunga Hill.
“I still have to be attentive going into Willunga tomorrow. We have a nice little buffer there but there is still a heck of a lot of work to be done,” Gerrans said of stage 5.
A late split in the front group saw Richie Porte slip down the standings, leading home a group of riders eight seconds behind Gerrans. The group also included Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Rafael Valls (Lotto Soudal).
How it unfolded
The Norton Summit climb made its debut early in the stage with several riders struggling up the steep slopes. At 4km into the stage, Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacked with BMC’s Alessandro De Marchi in pursuit. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) bridged across to Westra while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was unsuccessfully in his attempt. Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) then bridged across, with Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) and Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) also making the move.
At 15km the race was all back together, with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the tempo to ensure the race arrived at the intermediate sprint point in Mylor with three bonus seconds on offer for the first rider over the line. Gerrans delivered on the work of his team to pick up maximum bonifcations ahead of McCarthy with Impey in third. Woods also contested the sprint to finish fourth.
A breakaway trio of David Tanner (IAM Cycling), Pat Shaw (UniSA-Australia) and Gougeard then jumped away from the peloton. The three leaders increased their advantage to 5:45, the biggest advantage any breakaway has enjoyed thus far in the race. Orica-GreenEdge decided enough was enough and upped the tempo to bring the leaders back within reach at 3:15.
Michael Albasini and Michael Hepburn were setting the pace for Orica-GreenEdge with Tinkoff sitting on their wheels with the average speed of the opening 40km, 40km/h. The leaders continued ahead on the road as the peloton kept them within a safe distance, gradually reducing the lead that was hovering between two, and two-and-half-minutes.
With 50km to race, the breakaway had two minutes over the peloton with the anticipated storms missing the race but hitting Adelaide with a vengeance. For the five kilometres leading into the intermediate sprint point at 37km to go in Goolwa, the peloton’s average speed 51km/h.
Shaw jumped clear from the breakaway to win the sprint point, while McCarthy and Tinkoff looked to have miscalculated the number of riders in the break, briefly trying for the sprint despite there being no reward on the line.
After the sprint, the gap was trimmed down to just 40 seconds with 30km to race with BMC then Tinkoff driving hard to catch the leaders at the 24km to go mark. At the approach of the four-kilometre climb in Port Elliot, several riders were shelled with BMC doing the damage via Danilo Wyss.
Orica-GreenEdge drove it over the climb with Sergio Henao and Richie Porte going for the KOM points with the Colombian taking the ten points. A crash at 18km to go brought down Arrendondo and several Lampre-Merida riders with the front group of 40 riders powering to the finish line.
Jesus Herrada (Movistar) launched a late move from the front group to gain a few hundred meters. Herrada was then caught, with Westra next to move with 10km to go as Sky kept the tempo high.
Through the technical final kilometres, Sky led through the corners but coming into the finishing straight it was Impey leading Gerrans, who had Swift on his wheel, while Nizzolo and McCarthy made a charge up the left-hand side of the road.
There would be no stopping Gerrans though as he became the first rider since Andre Greipel in 2010 to win back-to-back Tour Down Under stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:13:59
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|12
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|13
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|14
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|25
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|26
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|29
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|33
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|34
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|51
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|52
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|53
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|56
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|57
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|60
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|61
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|62
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:15
|68
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|69
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|73
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|74
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:07
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:06:31
|76
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|77
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|78
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|79
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|95
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|96
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|97
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|98
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|99
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|100
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|102
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|104
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|105
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:06:54
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|109
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|110
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|112
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:07:50
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|116
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|117
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|119
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|120
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|122
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|123
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:27
|124
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|126
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|127
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|131
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:45
|133
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|134
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|136
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|13
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|12
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|10
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|4
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|3:13:59
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|3
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|8
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:08
|9
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|10
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:07
|16
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:06:31
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|20
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|24
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|26
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:06:54
|27
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|28
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:50
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:11:45
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|9:41:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:15
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|UniSA Australia
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|18
|Tinkoff
|0:06:46
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:47
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|13:41:58
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|5
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:00:41
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|17
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:52
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:00:58
|28
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|29
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|33
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|35
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|36
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|39
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|42
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|47
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:03:00
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:03:28
|51
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|52
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:29
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|0:04:15
|54
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|0:04:30
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:13
|56
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:21
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:33
|58
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:06:17
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:07:22
|60
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:07:34
|61
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:00
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:15
|63
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:08:50
|65
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|66
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:08:55
|67
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:09:27
|68
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:29
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:09:59
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:08
|71
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:10:11
|72
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:46
|73
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:50
|75
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:13
|76
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:24
|77
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:12:01
|78
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:12:04
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:12:07
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:36
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:12:41
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:13:33
|84
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|85
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|0:13:52
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:14:02
|89
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:15
|90
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:14:40
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:47
|92
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:50
|93
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:15:14
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|0:15:23
|95
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:29
|96
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:10
|97
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:16:23
|98
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|99
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|100
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|0:16:53
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:17:21
|102
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:17:37
|103
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:10
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:18:15
|105
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:18:33
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:01
|107
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:19:35
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:41
|109
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|0:19:45
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:00
|111
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|0:20:07
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:20:10
|113
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:24
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:20:41
|115
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|0:20:48
|116
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|117
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:20:55
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:21:26
|120
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:21:56
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:22:45
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:28
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:23:42
|124
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:25:38
|125
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:46
|126
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:07
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:26:35
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|129
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:27:47
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:34
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:29:28
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:30:53
|133
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:31:01
|134
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:33:23
|135
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:40
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:36:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|46
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|43
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|23
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|23
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|14
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|13
|12
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|12
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|12
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|12
|17
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|18
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|11
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|10
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|10
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|27
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|28
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|31
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|7
|33
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|6
|34
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|36
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|37
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|39
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|40
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|5
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|13:42:12
|2
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:14
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|7
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|10
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:02:05
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:07
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:07:20
|13
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|14
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:36
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:09:54
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:09:57
|17
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:32
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:11:47
|19
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:50
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:22
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:13:24
|22
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:09
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:17:23
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:18:01
|25
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:10
|26
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:20:41
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:22:31
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:20
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:36:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|41:08:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:22
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:38
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:59
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|11
|UniSA Australia
|0:03:07
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:03:10
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:03
|15
|FDJ
|0:04:41
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:54
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:52
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:20
|19
|Tinkoff
|0:13:54
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:16:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy