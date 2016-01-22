Trending

Tour Down Under: Simon Gerrans wins sprint in Victor Harbor

Orica-GreenEdge rider adds to overall advantage ahead of queen stage

Image 1 of 35

Simon Gerrans edges out Ben Swift for the win

Simon Gerrans edges out Ben Swift for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Richie Porte (BMC) crosses the line

Richie Porte (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 35

Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line

Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 35

Richie Porte at sign on

Richie Porte at sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 35

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Jay McCarthy in the green jersey

Jay McCarthy in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

David Tanner was the most aggressive rider for the day

David Tanner was the most aggressive rider for the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Simon Gerrans smiling on the podium

Simon Gerrans smiling on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Rohan Dennis sitting in the peloton

Rohan Dennis sitting in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 35

Enrico Battaglin (LottoJumbo)

Enrico Battaglin (LottoJumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 35

Simon Gerrans thanks his team for the job today

Simon Gerrans thanks his team for the job today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 35

Winners are grinners, Simon Gerrans after the stage

Winners are grinners, Simon Gerrans after the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 35

Sergio Henao keeps the KOM jersey

Sergio Henao keeps the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 35

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 35

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 35

Geraint Thomas at sign on

Geraint Thomas at sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 35

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Simon Gerrans powering to the stage win

Simon Gerrans powering to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
Image 22 of 35

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
Image 23 of 35

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Richie Porte crosses the line during stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte crosses the line during stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Rohan Dennis at the finish of stage for at the Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis at the finish of stage for at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Domenico Pozzovivo and Matte Montaguti

Domenico Pozzovivo and Matte Montaguti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Simon Gerrans on the stage 4 podium

Simon Gerrans on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.
Image 30 of 35

Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) pulls on the ochre jersey

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) pulls on the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Simon Gerrans celebrates back-to-back stage wins

Simon Gerrans celebrates back-to-back stage wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

The sprint for victory

The sprint for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For the first time in his career, Simon Gerrans claimed back-to-back stage wins at the Tour Down Under winning the spring finish in Victor Harbor ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

“I am absolutely thrilled with that. I think quite a few people are surprised, myself included. We had a really good run in to the finish as you guys saw. What the team was able to do to set me up for the intermediate sprint and then gain for final, they are really making my life as easy as possible,” Gerrans said in a post-stage television interview after claiming his fifth career stage win at the race.

Having won the 2014 edition of the Victor Harbor stage, Gerrans’ experience came to the fore, while Daryl Impey’s knowledge of the technical finale also contributed to Orica-GreenEdge’s third win from four stages.

“I have a few Tour Down Under’s under my belt now, so I do know that finish quite well, as does Daryl who led me out today for the final 400 metres and that really worked out in our favour,” Gerrans said.

With 10 bonus seconds on the finish line, Gerrans also won the first intermediate sprint point to pick up 11 bonus seconds on the stage. He now leads Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) by 14 seconds and Rohan Dennis (BMC) by 26 seconds ahead of Saturday's queen stage up Willunga Hill.

“I still have to be attentive going into Willunga tomorrow. We have a nice little buffer there but there is still a heck of a lot of work to be done,” Gerrans said of stage 5.

A late split in the front group saw Richie Porte slip down the standings, leading home a group of riders eight seconds behind Gerrans. The group also included Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Rafael Valls (Lotto Soudal).

How it unfolded

The Norton Summit climb made its debut early in the stage with several riders struggling up the steep slopes. At 4km into the stage, Lieuwe Westra (Astana) attacked with BMC’s Alessandro De Marchi in pursuit. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) bridged across to Westra while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was unsuccessfully in his attempt. Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) then bridged across, with Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) and Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) also making the move.

At 15km the race was all back together, with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the tempo to ensure the race arrived at the intermediate sprint point in Mylor with three bonus seconds on offer for the first rider over the line. Gerrans delivered on the work of his team to pick up maximum bonifcations ahead of McCarthy with Impey in third. Woods also contested the sprint to finish fourth.

A breakaway trio of David Tanner (IAM Cycling), Pat Shaw (UniSA-Australia) and Gougeard then jumped away from the peloton. The three leaders increased their advantage to 5:45, the biggest advantage any breakaway has enjoyed thus far in the race. Orica-GreenEdge decided enough was enough and upped the tempo to bring the leaders back within reach at 3:15.

Michael Albasini and Michael Hepburn were setting the pace for Orica-GreenEdge with Tinkoff sitting on their wheels with the average speed of the opening 40km, 40km/h. The leaders continued ahead on the road as the peloton kept them within a safe distance, gradually reducing the lead that was hovering between two, and two-and-half-minutes.

With 50km to race, the breakaway had two minutes over the peloton with the anticipated storms missing the race but hitting Adelaide with a vengeance. For the five kilometres leading into the intermediate sprint point at 37km to go in Goolwa, the peloton’s average speed 51km/h.

Shaw jumped clear from the breakaway to win the sprint point, while McCarthy and Tinkoff looked to have miscalculated the number of riders in the break, briefly trying for the sprint despite there being no reward on the line.

After the sprint, the gap was trimmed down to just 40 seconds with 30km to race with BMC then Tinkoff driving hard to catch the leaders at the 24km to go mark. At the approach of the four-kilometre climb in Port Elliot, several riders were shelled with BMC doing the damage via Danilo Wyss.

Orica-GreenEdge drove it over the climb with Sergio Henao and Richie Porte going for the KOM points with the Colombian taking the ten points. A crash at 18km to go brought down Arrendondo and several Lampre-Merida riders with the front group of 40 riders powering to the finish line.

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) launched a late move from the front group to gain a few hundred meters. Herrada was then caught, with Westra next to move with 10km to go as Sky kept the tempo high.

Through the technical final kilometres, Sky led through the corners but coming into the finishing straight it was Impey leading Gerrans, who had Swift on his wheel, while Nizzolo and McCarthy made a charge up the left-hand side of the road.

There would be no stopping Gerrans though as he became the first rider since Andre Greipel in 2010 to win back-to-back Tour Down Under stages.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:13:59
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
5Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
12José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
13Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
14Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
16Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
17Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
21Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
25Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
26Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
29Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
33Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
34Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
36Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
42Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
46Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
47George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
49David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
51Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
52Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
53Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
56Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
57Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
60Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
61Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
62Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
65Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:00:15
68Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
69Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:33
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:02:07
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:06:31
76Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
77Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
78Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
79Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
85Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
86Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
87Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
89Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
95Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
96Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
98Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
99Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
100Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
102Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
105Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:06:54
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
109Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
110Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
111Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
112Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:07:50
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
114Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
115Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
116Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
117Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
119Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
120Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
122Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
123Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:27
124Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
125Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
126Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
127Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
128Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
131Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:45
133Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
134Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
135Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
136Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Strathalbyn Road, Mylor km 27.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge5pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff3
3Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cadell Street, Goolwa km 100.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge15pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky14
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo13
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff12
5Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling11
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)10
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data7
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo6

Mountain 1 - Crows Nest Road, Port Elliot km 118.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
4Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff3:13:59
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
3Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
8Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida0:00:08
9Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
10Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:33
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:02:07
16Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:06:31
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
20Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
24Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:06:54
27Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
28Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:50
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:11:45

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data9:41:57
2Team Katusha
3FDJ
4Movistar Team
5Team Sky
6Astana Pro Team
7Etixx - Quick Step
8Trek - Segafredo0:00:08
9Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:15
12Lotto Soudal0:00:16
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
14Lampre - Merida
15UniSA Australia
16Drapac Professional Cycling
17Orica GreenEdge0:01:33
18Tinkoff0:06:46
19BMC Racing Team0:06:47
20IAM Cycling0:06:54

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge13:41:58
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff0:00:14
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:28
5Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale0:00:32
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:00:41
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:50
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
17José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:52
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:00:58
28Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
29David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
31Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
32George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
33Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
34Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
35Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
36Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
39Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:44
42Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:01:49
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
47Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo0:03:00
49Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
50Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:03:28
51Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
52Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:29
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar0:04:15
54Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin0:04:30
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:13
56Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:21
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:05:33
58Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:06:17
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff0:07:22
60Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:07:34
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:08:00
62Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:08:15
63Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff0:08:50
65Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
66Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:08:55
67Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar0:09:27
68Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:29
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:09:59
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:08
71Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:10:11
72Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:46
73Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:50
75Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:13
76Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:24
77Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:12:01
78Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:12:04
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:12:07
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:12:36
82Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:12:41
83David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:13:33
84Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
85Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar0:13:52
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:14:02
89Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:15
90Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:14:40
91Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:47
92Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:14:50
93Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge0:15:14
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana0:15:23
95Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:15:29
96Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:16:10
97Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:16:23
98Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
99Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
100Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo0:16:53
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:17:21
102Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:17:37
103Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:10
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:18:15
105Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:18:33
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:01
107Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:19:35
108Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:41
109Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff0:19:45
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:00
111Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin0:20:07
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:20:10
113Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:24
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:20:41
115Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo0:20:48
116Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
117Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:20:55
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:21:26
120Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:21:56
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:22:45
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:28
123Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:23:42
124Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:25:38
125Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:25:46
126Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:07
127Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:26:35
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:33
129Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:27:47
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:34
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:29:28
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:30:53
133Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:31:01
134Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:33:23
135Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:40
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:36:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff46pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge43
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge23
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky23
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo23
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky17
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida14
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale13
12Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo12
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)12
15Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
16Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar12
17Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
18Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ11
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
20Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling11
21Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana10
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal10
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale10
25Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
27Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha8
28Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
29Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
31José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data7
33Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar6
34Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
36Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
37Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
39Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2
40David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky26pts
2Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale12
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10
5Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge4
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal2
14Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff13:42:12
2Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:36
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:44
7Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
8Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:35
10Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:02:05
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:07
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:07:20
13Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
14Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:36
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:09:54
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:09:57
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:32
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:11:47
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:11:50
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:12:22
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:13:24
22Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:16:09
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:17:23
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:18:01
25Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:10
26Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:20:41
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:22:31
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:20
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:36:24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team41:08:01
2Movistar Team0:00:01
3Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Lotto Soudal0:00:17
5Team Sky0:00:22
6Team Katusha0:00:23
7Etixx - Quick Step
8Lampre - Merida0:01:38
9Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:59
10AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
11UniSA Australia0:03:07
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:03:10
13Dimension Data0:04:01
14Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:03
15FDJ0:04:41
16Trek - Segafredo0:04:54
17Orica GreenEdge0:06:52
18BMC Racing Team0:07:20
19Tinkoff0:13:54
20IAM Cycling0:16:23

