Tour Down Under: Porte wins on Willunga Hill
Gerrans keeps his overall lead going into final stage
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill
Richie Porte made history on Willunga Hill as he claimed the queen stage of the Tour Down Under for the third year in a row and first for his new BMC Racing Team. Simon Gerrans crossed the line 17 seconds down in eighth place to ensure he starts tomorrow’s stage 6 city criterium in the leader’s ochre jersey with a nine second advantage over Porte.
At the base of the three-kilometre climb up Willunga Hill, it was grupo compcato for the overall favourites with the second ascent of the day to decide the stage and overall winner. Following a flurry of attacks, Porte attacked the reduced front group just outside the flame rouge with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) the only riders able to respond.
“To be honest, I never expected that one. Obviously it didn’t go plan yesterday with the time gap on the line but today the BMC guys were incredible. They backed me here, which is nice and I’ve only just started here with his team and its nice to win in Australia on top of Willunga. It's three in a row now.
"The Australian public just get behind this race so much and really does feel like riding the Tour de France up this climb. It's an incredible feeling,” said Porte, who won’t be chasing any bonus seconds in tomorrow stage. “I couldn’t sprint out of sight on a dark night. I am happy with how it’s gone. I didn’t target this race so it’s just nice to get the first win in the BMC jersey.
Porte sits nine seconds off Gerrans ahead of the final stage, with Henao at 11 seconds and Jay McCarthy at 20 seconds, while Woods rounds out the top five in his first race in green argyle at the same time.
Although the minor places are subject to change with closer time gaps, Gerrans has all but sown up his fourth win at the race
“Wow, that was a tough finish, “Gerrans said in his port-stage television interview. “The calibre of climber that is in the race just made that final ascent extra tough. The three guys who attacked off the front are some of the best in the world so it was bloody tough.
“One stage to go and anything can happen but I tell you what, I’d prefer to go into that last in front rather than behind,” Gerrans added.
How it unfolded
A fast and frenetic start to the day saw riders trying to force their way into the breakaway. A four-man group of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (Astana), Nelson Oliverira (Movistar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) eventually made the move to earn a two-minute gap over the Orica-GreenEdge controlled peloton, once again led by Michael Hepburn.
Primož Roglič was a casualty of an early crash that forced the LottoNL-Jumbo rider to withdraw.
After 40km or racing, the breakaway of rouleurs had extracted over four minutes with Ligthart rolling over the line at the first intermediate time check with no contest from his companions. At 80km into the day, the average speed was 44km/h in the breakaway, which had moved out to six minutes ahead on the road.
Through for the final lap of the early circuit that saw the peloton take in Aldinga Beach, Snapper Point Port Willunga, back through the start in McLaren Vale and into the town of Willunga. Ligthart was first over the line for the second sprint point as the peloton started to organise itself ahead of the first ascent of Willunga Hill.
Cannondale, Tinkoff, and BMC swelled to the front of the peloton to reduce the lead to five minutes with 35km to race. AG2R-La Mondiale contributed to the pace making to slim a further 30 seconds off the breakaway lead with 30km to go.
The peloton was 2:30 behind Janse Van Rensburg at the top of the climb, and he was re-joined by his breakaway companions on Range Road as BMC, Drapac and Team Sky led the chase.
The peloton had the break within its sights on the flat road, and the escapees were just 45 seconds ahead with seven kilometres to race. The breakaway started to attack itself with Ligthart and Janse Van Rensburg trying counter attacks as they were caught with 3.8km.
Manuele Boaro from Tinkoff led out the climb with Sky quickly taking over the pace setting as Peter Kennaugh started to ride away to hurt the legs his Henao’s rivals. Thomas led up the climb with 2.5km with Albasini and Impey in front of Gerrans before the attacks came thick and fast starting with Simon Clarke and Rohan Dennis.
Dennis was quickly going backwards as Lucas Hamilton launched an attack with 1.6km to go, briefly going solo before George Bennett then bridged across. Porte then made his move with 1.2km to go, surging past Hamilton and Bennett with Henao and then Woods responding.
Under the flame rouge, Porte was just a handful of meters ahead of the two chasers but then flicked the switch to ride away for his first win in BMC colours and third on the most prestigious hill climb stage in Australian cycling.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:34:16
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:17
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|16
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:00:34
|18
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|19
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:38
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|24
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:44
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:00:54
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|30
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|32
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|33
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|0:01:05
|36
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|0:01:07
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:13
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|42
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|45
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|46
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|48
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:02:04
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|54
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|55
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|56
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:02:19
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|58
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|59
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:02:49
|62
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:03:03
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:03:49
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|0:03:53
|68
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:42
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|71
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|77
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|79
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:05:56
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:12
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:00
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:07:38
|91
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|94
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:52
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:14
|97
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|100
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|101
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|102
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:11:36
|105
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|106
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|107
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|108
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:16
|109
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:17:06
|110
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|111
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|114
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|115
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|116
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|117
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|118
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|120
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|123
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|126
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|128
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|129
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|130
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|132
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|134
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:17:38
|135
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:17:54
|DNF
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|13
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|12
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|10
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|16
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|12
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|8
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|4
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|8
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|6
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|3:34:33
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|3
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:06
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|6
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|7
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|10
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:56
|11
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|12
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:01:47
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|15
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:02:26
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:03:32
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:04:25
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:39
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:07:21
|22
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:57
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:11:19
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:41
|26
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:16:49
|28
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:17:21
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|10:44:08
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|UniSA Australia
|0:00:33
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:49
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:44
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:03
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|12
|FDJ
|0:02:55
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:03:40
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:04:51
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:26
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:30
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:05:33
|18
|Team Sky
|0:05:35
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:06:57
|20
|Tinkoff
|0:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|17:16:31
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:28
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|9
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|0:00:49
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:52
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|13
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:58
|14
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|0:01:02
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|17
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|0:01:04
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:01:15
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:18
|22
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|23
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:27
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|26
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|0:01:38
|30
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|0:01:40
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:01:54
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|35
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|40
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:03:15
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:20
|42
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|44
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|45
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|0:04:26
|46
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:04:40
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:27
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:05:32
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:44
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:09
|51
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:15
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:04
|53
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|0:09:07
|54
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:46
|55
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:10:00
|56
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:10:45
|57
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:00
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:28
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|0:11:35
|60
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:11:56
|61
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:58
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|63
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:11:59
|64
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:12:04
|65
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:25
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:12:45
|67
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:12
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:54
|69
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:14:51
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:04
|71
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:01
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|0:17:13
|73
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|74
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:17:43
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:59
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:15
|77
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|0:18:29
|78
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:18:46
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:19:31
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:20:01
|81
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:20:06
|82
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:20:59
|83
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:21:10
|84
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|0:21:15
|85
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:21:21
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:21:37
|87
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:21:47
|88
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:22:02
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:04
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:23:10
|91
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:23:20
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:26
|93
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:24:18
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:19
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:53
|96
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:09
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:25:39
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:25:44
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:25:59
|101
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:26:16
|102
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:26:20
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:27:21
|105
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:33
|106
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:30:45
|107
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:30:52
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:36
|109
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:32:05
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:18
|111
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:59
|112
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:33:12
|113
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|0:33:42
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:34:05
|115
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:34:10
|116
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:35:35
|117
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:36:24
|118
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|0:36:34
|119
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|0:36:56
|120
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:36:59
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:37:30
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:37
|123
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:37:44
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:38:45
|125
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:39:34
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:15
|127
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:40:31
|128
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:35
|129
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:44:12
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:44:36
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:47:42
|132
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:47:50
|133
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:50:12
|134
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:29
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:53:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|51
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|46
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|31
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|26
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|26
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|23
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|23
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|21
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|18
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|14
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|16
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|16
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|18
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|12
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|21
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|12
|22
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|23
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|11
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|10
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|30
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|31
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|33
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|7
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|7
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|39
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|41
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|2
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|20
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|16
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|12
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|8
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|6
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|4
|17
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|2
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|22
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|17:16:51
|2
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:08
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:30
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:38
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:44
|6
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|0:01:07
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|9
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:02:55
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:07
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:26
|13
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:09:40
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:38
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|16
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:11:44
|17
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:17:00
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:55
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:20:39
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:21:27
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:21:42
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:23:00
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:49
|24
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:26:00
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:30:32
|26
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:31:45
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:37:24
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:39:14
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:55
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:53:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|51:52:09
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:12
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:02
|8
|UniSA Australia
|0:03:40
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:02
|10
|AG2T La Mondiale
|4:00:00
|11
|Team Sky
|0:05:57
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:38
|13
|FDJ
|0:07:36
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|15
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:09:36
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:10:07
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:10:32
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:50
|19
|Iam Cycling
|0:21:49
|20
|Tinkoff
|0:22:33
