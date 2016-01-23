Image 1 of 81 Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under Image 2 of 81 The crowd cheers on the Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 81 The peloton had no time to enjoy the view (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 81 Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge controlled the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 81 Orica-GreenEdge on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 81 The break of the day included four riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 81 The stage again passed through the Australian vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 81 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 81 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 81 The long straight roads of Southern Australia (Image credit: Tim de Richie Porte made history on Willunga Hill as he claimed the queen stage of the Tour Down Under for the third year in a row and first for his new BMC Racing Team. Simon Gerrans crossed the line 17 seconds down in eighth place to ensure he starts tomorrow’s stage 6 city criterium in the leader’s ochre jersey with a nine second advantage over Porte.

At the base of the three-kilometre climb up Willunga Hill, it was grupo compcato for the overall favourites with the second ascent of the day to decide the stage and overall winner. Following a flurry of attacks, Porte attacked the reduced front group just outside the flame rouge with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) the only riders able to respond.

“To be honest, I never expected that one. Obviously it didn’t go plan yesterday with the time gap on the line but today the BMC guys were incredible. They backed me here, which is nice and I’ve only just started here with his team and its nice to win in Australia on top of Willunga. It's three in a row now.





"The Australian public just get behind this race so much and really does feel like riding the Tour de France up this climb. It's an incredible feeling,” said Porte, who won’t be chasing any bonus seconds in tomorrow stage. “I couldn’t sprint out of sight on a dark night. I am happy with how it’s gone. I didn’t target this race so it’s just nice to get the first win in the BMC jersey.

Porte sits nine seconds off Gerrans ahead of the final stage, with Henao at 11 seconds and Jay McCarthy at 20 seconds, while Woods rounds out the top five in his first race in green argyle at the same time.

Although the minor places are subject to change with closer time gaps, Gerrans has all but sown up his fourth win at the race

“Wow, that was a tough finish, “Gerrans said in his port-stage television interview. “The calibre of climber that is in the race just made that final ascent extra tough. The three guys who attacked off the front are some of the best in the world so it was bloody tough.

“One stage to go and anything can happen but I tell you what, I’d prefer to go into that last in front rather than behind,” Gerrans added.

How it unfolded

A fast and frenetic start to the day saw riders trying to force their way into the breakaway. A four-man group of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (Astana), Nelson Oliverira (Movistar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) eventually made the move to earn a two-minute gap over the Orica-GreenEdge controlled peloton, once again led by Michael Hepburn.

Primož Roglič was a casualty of an early crash that forced the LottoNL-Jumbo rider to withdraw.

After 40km or racing, the breakaway of rouleurs had extracted over four minutes with Ligthart rolling over the line at the first intermediate time check with no contest from his companions. At 80km into the day, the average speed was 44km/h in the breakaway, which had moved out to six minutes ahead on the road.

Through for the final lap of the early circuit that saw the peloton take in Aldinga Beach, Snapper Point Port Willunga, back through the start in McLaren Vale and into the town of Willunga. Ligthart was first over the line for the second sprint point as the peloton started to organise itself ahead of the first ascent of Willunga Hill.

Cannondale, Tinkoff, and BMC swelled to the front of the peloton to reduce the lead to five minutes with 35km to race. AG2R-La Mondiale contributed to the pace making to slim a further 30 seconds off the breakaway lead with 30km to go.





The peloton was 2:30 behind Janse Van Rensburg at the top of the climb, and he was re-joined by his breakaway companions on Range Road as BMC, Drapac and Team Sky led the chase.





The peloton had the break within its sights on the flat road, and the escapees were just 45 seconds ahead with seven kilometres to race. The breakaway started to attack itself with Ligthart and Janse Van Rensburg trying counter attacks as they were caught with 3.8km.

Manuele Boaro from Tinkoff led out the climb with Sky quickly taking over the pace setting as Peter Kennaugh started to ride away to hurt the legs his Henao’s rivals. Thomas led up the climb with 2.5km with Albasini and Impey in front of Gerrans before the attacks came thick and fast starting with Simon Clarke and Rohan Dennis.

Dennis was quickly going backwards as Lucas Hamilton launched an attack with 1.6km to go, briefly going solo before George Bennett then bridged across. Porte then made his move with 1.2km to go, surging past Hamilton and Bennett with Henao and then Woods responding.

Under the flame rouge, Porte was just a handful of meters ahead of the two chasers but then flicked the switch to ride away for his first win in BMC colours and third on the most prestigious hill climb stage in Australian cycling.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:34:16 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 0:00:09 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:17 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 16 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 17 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:00:34 18 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:37 19 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:38 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 24 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 0:00:44 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 0:00:54 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 30 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 32 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 33 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 0:01:05 36 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 0:01:07 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:13 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 42 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 45 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 46 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:01:48 48 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:57 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:02:04 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:07 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 54 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 55 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 56 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:02:19 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:43 58 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 59 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:02:49 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:03:03 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 0:03:49 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 0:03:53 68 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:04:00 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:42 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 71 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 73 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:54 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 77 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 79 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:05:56 80 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 83 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:12 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:07:00 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:07:38 91 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 94 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:52 96 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:10:14 97 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 98 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 100 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 101 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 102 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:21 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:11:36 105 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 106 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:58 107 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 108 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:12:16 109 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:17:06 110 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 111 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 113 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 114 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 115 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 116 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 117 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 118 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 120 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 123 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 126 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 127 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 128 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 129 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 130 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 132 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 133 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 134 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:17:38 135 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:17:54 DNF Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Snapper Point > lap 2 - km 63.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana

Intermediate sprint 2 -Snapper Point > lap 3 - km 103.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 13 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 12 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 10 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 8 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 7 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 6

Mountain 1 - Willunga Hill - km 129.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 16 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 12 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 8 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 4 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2

Mountain 2 - Willunga Hill - km 151.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 8 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 6 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 3:34:33 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 3 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:06 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 6 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 7 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:21 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:37 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 10 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:56 11 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 12 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:18 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:01:47 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:50 15 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:02:26 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:03:32 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:04:25 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:39 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:07:21 22 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:57 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 24 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:11:19 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:41 26 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:16:49 28 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 29 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:17:21

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 10:44:08 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 UniSA Australia 0:00:33 4 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:49 5 Team Katusha 0:01:09 6 Lampre - Merida 0:01:24 7 Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 8 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:44 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:03 11 Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 12 FDJ 0:02:55 13 Orica Greenedge 0:03:40 14 Dimension Data 0:04:51 15 IAM Cycling 0:05:26 16 BMC Racing Team 0:05:30 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:05:33 18 Team Sky 0:05:35 19 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:06:57 20 Tinkoff 0:08:39

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 17:16:31 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:11 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 0:00:20 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:28 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 9 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 0:00:49 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:50 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:52 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:00:56 13 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:58 14 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 0:01:02 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 17 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 0:01:04 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:11 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:01:15 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:18 22 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 23 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:19 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:27 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 26 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:35 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 0:01:38 30 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 0:01:40 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:46 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 0:01:54 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 35 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:56 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:40 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:03:00 40 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:03:15 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:03:20 42 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:39 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 44 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 0:04:05 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 0:04:26 46 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:04:40 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:27 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:05:32 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:44 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:09 51 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:15 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:04 53 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 0:09:07 54 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:46 55 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:10:00 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:10:45 57 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:00 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:28 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 0:11:35 60 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:11:56 61 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:11:58 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 0:11:59 64 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:12:04 65 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:12:25 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:12:45 67 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:12 68 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:13:54 69 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:14:51 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:16:04 71 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:01 72 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 0:17:13 73 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 74 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:17:43 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:59 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:15 77 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 0:18:29 78 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 0:18:46 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:19:31 80 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:20:01 81 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:20:06 82 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:20:59 83 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:21:10 84 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 0:21:15 85 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:21:21 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:21:37 87 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:21:47 88 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:22:02 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:22:04 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:23:10 91 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:23:20 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:26 93 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:24:18 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:19 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:53 96 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:25:09 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 0:25:39 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:25:44 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:25:59 101 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 0:26:16 102 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:26:20 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:27:21 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:33 106 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:30:45 107 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:30:52 108 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:36 109 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:32:05 110 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:18 111 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:32:59 112 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:33:12 113 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 0:33:42 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:34:05 115 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:34:10 116 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:35:35 117 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:36:24 118 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 0:36:34 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 0:36:56 120 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:36:59 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:37:30 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:37 123 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:37:44 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:38:45 125 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:39:34 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:15 127 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:40:31 128 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:42:35 129 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:44:12 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:44:36 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:47:42 132 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:47:50 133 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:50:12 134 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:29 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:53:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 51 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 46 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 26 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 26 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 23 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 23 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 23 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 21 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 18 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 14 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 16 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 16 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 18 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 12 20 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 21 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 12 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 23 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 11 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 26 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 10 29 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 30 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 8 31 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 33 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 7 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 7 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 38 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 39 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 41 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 2 43 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 38 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 20 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 16 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 12 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 7 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 8 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 6 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 14 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 4 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 4 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 2 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 22 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 17:16:51 2 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:08 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:30 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:38 5 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 0:00:44 6 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:59 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 0:01:07 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 9 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:02:55 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:19 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:07 12 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:26 13 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:09:40 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:11:38 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:11:44 17 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:17:00 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:55 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:20:39 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:21:27 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:21:42 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:23:00 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:24:49 24 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:26:00 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:30:32 26 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:31:45 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:37:24 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:39:14 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:55 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:53:39