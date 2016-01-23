Trending

Tour Down Under: Porte wins on Willunga Hill

Gerrans keeps his overall lead going into final stage

Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The crowd cheers on the Tour Down Under peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton had no time to enjoy the view

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge controlled the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The break of the day included four riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage again passed through the Australian vineyards

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The long straight roads of Southern Australia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) leads the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Australian flag flies over the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton was often lined out in pursuit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) in the red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The crowds were huge yet again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte was protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The break of the days rides past the beach

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A mid-stage crash involved two riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The trees on Willunga Hill offered some shade to the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans waves to the crowd after pulling on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) celebrates his victroy atop Willunga Hill

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pete Kennaugh leads the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge did a lot of work to protect Gerran's lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Cannondale riders go on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sam Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UCI President Brian Cookson talks a journalist at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the ochre leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Graeme Brown (Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A pensive Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Willunga Hill stage saw loads of fans roadside

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) crosses the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michael Woods (Cannondale) was third

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) crosses the line for second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rohan Dennis is followed by Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Orica GreenEdge controlling the tempo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mat Hayman after the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sergio Henao after finishing second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
George Bennett tested his legs on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans after holding onto ochre

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
An FDJ rider after the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (BMC) riding to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Hansen takes a beer from a fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyril Gautier (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakc (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steve Morabito (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Woods (Cannondale) riding to third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) nearing the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC riders were fan favourtites

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao will win the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into the sprint lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy is the best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Paolo Bettini waves

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) with Brian Cookson

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in ochre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) waves

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans and Orica-Greenedge teammate Daryl Impey rest after completing stage five of the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans (L) speaks with Orica Greenedge teammate Daryl Impey after stage five of the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton heads down a straightaway during stage five of the Tour Down Under

Overall leader Simon Gerrans on the stage 5 podium

Simon Gerrans on the stage 5 podium

Richie Porte made history on Willunga Hill as he claimed the queen stage of the Tour Down Under for the third year in a row and first for his new BMC Racing Team. Simon Gerrans crossed the line 17 seconds down in eighth place to ensure he starts tomorrow’s stage 6 city criterium in the leader’s ochre jersey with a nine second advantage over Porte.

At the base of the three-kilometre climb up Willunga Hill, it was grupo compcato for the overall favourites with the second ascent of the day to decide the stage and overall winner. Following a flurry of attacks, Porte attacked the reduced front group just outside the flame rouge with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) the only riders able to respond.

“To be honest, I never expected that one. Obviously it didn’t go plan yesterday with the time gap on the line but today the BMC guys were incredible. They backed me here, which is nice and I’ve only just started here with his team and its nice to win in Australia on top of Willunga. It's three in a row now.

"The Australian public just get behind this race so much and really does feel like riding the Tour de France up this climb. It's an incredible feeling,” said Porte, who won’t be chasing any bonus seconds in tomorrow stage. “I couldn’t sprint out of sight on a dark night. I am happy with how it’s gone. I didn’t target this race so it’s just nice to get the first win in the BMC jersey.

Porte sits nine seconds off Gerrans ahead of the final stage, with Henao at 11 seconds and Jay McCarthy at 20 seconds, while Woods rounds out the top five in his first race in green argyle at the same time.

Although the minor places are subject to change with closer time gaps, Gerrans has all but sown up his fourth win at the race

“Wow, that was a tough finish, “Gerrans said in his port-stage television interview. “The calibre of climber that is in the race just made that final ascent extra tough. The three guys who attacked off the front are some of the best in the world so it was bloody tough.

“One stage to go and anything can happen but I tell you what, I’d prefer to go into that last in front rather than behind,” Gerrans added.

How it unfolded

A fast and frenetic start to the day saw riders trying to force their way into the breakaway. A four-man group of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (Astana), Nelson Oliverira (Movistar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) eventually made the move to earn a two-minute gap over the Orica-GreenEdge controlled peloton, once again led by Michael Hepburn.

Primož Roglič was a casualty of an early crash that forced the LottoNL-Jumbo rider to withdraw.

After 40km or racing, the breakaway of rouleurs had extracted over four minutes with Ligthart rolling over the line at the first intermediate time check with no contest from his companions. At 80km into the day, the average speed was 44km/h in the breakaway, which had moved out to six minutes ahead on the road.

Through for the final lap of the early circuit that saw the peloton take in Aldinga Beach, Snapper Point Port Willunga, back through the start in McLaren Vale and into the town of Willunga. Ligthart was first over the line for the second sprint point as the peloton started to organise itself ahead of the first ascent of Willunga Hill.

Cannondale, Tinkoff, and BMC swelled to the front of the peloton to reduce the lead to five minutes with 35km to race. AG2R-La Mondiale contributed to the pace making to slim a further 30 seconds off the breakaway lead with 30km to go.

The peloton was 2:30 behind Janse Van Rensburg at the top of the climb, and he was re-joined by his breakaway companions on Range Road as BMC, Drapac and Team Sky led the chase.

The peloton had the break within its sights on the flat road, and the escapees were just 45 seconds ahead with seven kilometres to race. The breakaway started to attack itself with Ligthart and Janse Van Rensburg trying counter attacks as they were caught with 3.8km.

Manuele Boaro from Tinkoff led out the climb with Sky quickly taking over the pace setting as Peter Kennaugh started to ride away to hurt the legs his Henao’s rivals. Thomas led up the climb with 2.5km with Albasini and Impey in front of Gerrans before the attacks came thick and fast starting with Simon Clarke and Rohan Dennis.

Dennis was quickly going backwards as Lucas Hamilton launched an attack with 1.6km to go, briefly going solo before George Bennett then bridged across. Porte then made his move with 1.2km to go, surging past Hamilton and Bennett with Henao and then Woods responding.

Under the flame rouge, Porte was just a handful of meters ahead of the two chasers but then flicked the switch to ride away for his first win in BMC colours and third on the most prestigious hill climb stage in Australian cycling. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:34:16
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:06
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale0:00:09
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:17
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
16Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
17George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo0:00:34
18David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:37
19Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:38
20Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
21Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
24Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo0:00:44
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:00:54
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
30José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
32Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
33Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin0:01:05
36Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo0:01:07
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:13
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
40Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
42Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
43Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
45David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:35
46Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:01:48
48Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:57
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:02:04
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:07
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
54Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
55Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
56Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:02:19
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:43
58Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
59Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
60Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo0:02:49
62Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:03:03
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
65Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge0:03:49
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana0:03:53
68Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:04:00
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:42
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
71Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
73Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:54
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
77Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
79Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:05:56
80Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:06:12
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:07:00
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:07:38
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
94Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:52
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:10:14
97Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
98Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
100Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
101Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
102Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:21
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:11:36
105Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
106Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
107Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
108Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:12:16
109Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:17:06
110Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
111Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
113Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
114Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
115Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
116Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
117Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
118Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
120Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
123Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
126Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
127Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
128Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
129Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
130Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
132Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
133Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
134Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:17:38
135Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:17:54
DNFPrimoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Snapper Point > lap 2 - km 63.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Astana

Intermediate sprint 2 -Snapper Point > lap 3 - km 103.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky14
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale13
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida12
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal11
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar10
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge8
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling7
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale6

Mountain 1 - Willunga Hill - km 129.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)16pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Astana12
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar8
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana4
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2

Mountain 2 - Willunga Hill - km 151.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale8
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida6
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal4
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar3:34:33
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
3Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:06
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
6Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
7Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:21
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:37
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
10Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:56
11Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
12Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:18
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:01:47
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:50
15Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:02:26
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:03:32
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:04:25
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:05:39
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:07:21
22Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:09:57
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:11:19
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:41
26Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:16:49
28Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
29Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:17:21

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team10:44:08
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3UniSA Australia0:00:33
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:49
5Team Katusha0:01:09
6Lampre - Merida0:01:24
7Lotto Soudal0:01:32
8Trek - Segafredo0:01:44
9AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:03
11Astana Pro Team0:02:38
12FDJ0:02:55
13Orica Greenedge0:03:40
14Dimension Data0:04:51
15IAM Cycling0:05:26
16BMC Racing Team0:05:30
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:33
18Team Sky0:05:35
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:06:57
20Tinkoff0:08:39

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge17:16:31
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff0:00:20
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:28
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
9Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ0:00:49
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:50
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:52
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:00:56
13Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:58
14Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana0:01:02
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
17Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida0:01:04
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:11
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo0:01:15
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:01:18
22David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
23Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:19
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:27
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
26José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:35
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin0:01:38
30Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo0:01:40
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:44
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:46
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:01:54
34Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
35Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:56
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:40
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:03:00
40Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:03:15
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:03:20
42Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:39
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
44Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge0:04:05
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana0:04:26
46Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step0:04:40
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:27
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo0:05:32
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:44
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:09
51Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:15
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:09:04
53Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin0:09:07
54Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:46
55Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:10:00
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:10:45
57Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:00
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:11:28
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar0:11:35
60Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:11:56
61Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:11:58
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff0:11:59
64Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:04
65Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:12:25
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:12:45
67Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:12
68Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
69David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:14:51
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:16:04
71Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:01
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana0:17:13
73Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
74Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:17:43
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:17:59
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:18:15
77Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar0:18:29
78Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge0:18:46
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:19:31
80Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:20:01
81Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:20:06
82Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:20:59
83Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:21:10
84Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo0:21:15
85Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:21:21
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:21:37
87Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:21:47
88Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:22:02
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:22:04
90Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:23:10
91Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:23:20
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:26
93Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:24:18
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:19
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:53
96Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:25:09
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff0:25:39
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:25:44
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:25:59
101Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar0:26:16
102Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:26:20
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:27:21
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:33
106Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:30:45
107Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:30:52
108Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:31:36
109Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:32:05
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:32:18
111Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:32:59
112Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:33:12
113Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo0:33:42
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:34:05
115Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:34:10
116Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:35:35
117Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:36:24
118Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff0:36:34
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin0:36:56
120Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:36:59
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:37:30
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:37
123Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:37:44
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:38:45
125Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:39:34
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:15
127Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:40:31
128Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:42:35
129Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:44:12
130Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:44:36
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:47:42
132Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:47:50
133Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:50:12
134Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:29
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:53:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge51pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff46
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky31
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale26
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida26
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge23
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky23
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo23
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal21
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)18
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
14Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar16
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale16
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
18Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo12
20Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
21Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar12
22Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
23Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ11
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
25Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling11
26Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana10
29Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
30Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha8
31Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
32Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
33José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling7
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data7
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
38Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
39Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
41Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar2
43David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling2
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky38pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team28
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale20
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)16
5Lars Boom (Ned) Astana12
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10
7Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar8
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal6
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida6
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
13Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
14Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge4
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana4
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar2
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
22Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff17:16:51
2Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:08
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:30
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:38
5Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida0:00:44
6Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:59
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin0:01:07
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
9Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:02:55
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:19
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:07
12Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:26
13Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:09:40
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:11:38
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
16Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:11:44
17Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:17:00
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:17:55
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:20:39
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:21:27
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:21:42
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:23:00
23Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:24:49
24Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:26:00
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:30:32
26Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:31:45
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:37:24
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:39:14
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:55
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:53:39

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team51:52:09
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Etixx - Quick Step0:01:12
4Team Katusha0:01:32
5Lotto Soudal0:01:49
6Astana Pro Team0:02:52
7Lampre - Merida0:03:02
8UniSA Australia0:03:40
9Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:02
10AG2T La Mondiale4:00:00
11Team Sky0:05:57
12Trek - Segafredo0:06:38
13FDJ0:07:36
14Dimension Data0:08:52
15Team Giant - Alpecin0:09:36
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:10:07
17Orica Greenedge0:10:32
18BMC Racing Team0:12:50
19Iam Cycling0:21:49
20Tinkoff0:22:33

