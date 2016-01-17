Trending

Caleb Ewan wins Down Under Classic

Nizzolo and Blythe complete podium

Image 1 of 64

Luka Pibernik (Lampre - Merida)

Luka Pibernik (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 64

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar)

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 64

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 64

The Down Under Classic 2016

The Down Under Classic 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 64

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 64

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar)

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 64

Caleb Ewan sprints for the line in the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan sprints for the line in the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 64

Caleb Ewan Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 13 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 64

Caleb Ewan Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 64

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 64

Cannondale hit the front

Cannondale hit the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 64

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 64

Manuele Boara (Tinkoff)

Manuele Boara (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 64

Chris Hamiltion (UNiSa)

Chris Hamiltion (UNiSa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 64

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 64

Paolo Bettini was on show at the Down Under Classic

Paolo Bettini was on show at the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 64

Riders come over the line after the Down Under Classic

Riders come over the line after the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the win in Adelaide

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the win in Adelaide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the win in Adelaide

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the win in Adelaide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 64

The dash for the line at the Down Under Classic

The dash for the line at the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 64

The dash for the line at the Down Under Classic

The dash for the line at the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 64

Richie Porte and Caleb Ewan at the finish

Richie Porte and Caleb Ewan at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 64

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 64

Martin Velits (Etixx Quickstep)

Martin Velits (Etixx Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 64

Manuele Boara (Tinkoff) on the attack at the Down Under Classic

Manuele Boara (Tinkoff) on the attack at the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 64

Geraint Thomas leads Team Sky

Geraint Thomas leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 64

Peter Kennaugh on the front at the Down Under Classic

Peter Kennaugh on the front at the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 64

Dimension Data take control of the peloton in the Down Under Classic

Dimension Data take control of the peloton in the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 64

Jesse Sergent on the start line for AG2R

Jesse Sergent on the start line for AG2R
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 64

Caleb Ewan and team boss Matt White

Caleb Ewan and team boss Matt White
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 64

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 64

AG2R at the start of the Down Under Classic

AG2R at the start of the Down Under Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 64

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 64

Jesse Sergent in new colours for 2016

Jesse Sergent in new colours for 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 64

Jack Bodridge (Trek Segafredo)

Jack Bodridge (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 64

On the startline at the Down Under Classic

On the startline at the Down Under Classic
Image 51 of 64

The sprint for the line at the Down Under Classic

The sprint for the line at the Down Under Classic
Image 52 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 53 of 64

Rohan Dennis finished safely in the pack

Rohan Dennis finished safely in the pack
Image 54 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 55 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) takes another win in 2016

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) takes another win in 2016
Image 56 of 64

The 2016 Down Under Classic

The 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 57 of 64

The 2016 Down Under Classic

The 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 58 of 64

The 2016 Down Under Classic

The 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 59 of 64

The 2016 peloton in the Down Under Classic

The 2016 peloton in the Down Under Classic
Image 60 of 64

The 2016 peloton in the Down Under Classic

The 2016 peloton in the Down Under Classic
Image 61 of 64

Tour Down Under favourite Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Tour Down Under favourite Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
Image 62 of 64

On the startline at the Down Under Classic

On the startline at the Down Under Classic
Image 63 of 64

The 2016 Down Under Classic

The 2016 Down Under Classic
Image 64 of 64

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after his win in the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after his win in the Down Under Classic

Caleb Ewan has continued his winning start to the 2016 season, delivering on his pre-race favourite tag to claim victory in the Down Under Classic, a bike length ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Blythe (Tinkoff).

Orica-GreenEdge controlled the majority of the 51km Adelaide criterium with Darly Impey playing the role of lead out man for the 21-year-old who now has five wins from seven starts this year.

“It’s always hard going into a race as a favourite and especially when there is such a tough field here,” Ewan said in his post-race interview. “I was probably more nervous for today than I have been for any of the other race so far.

“My team just rode perfectly. We sat back for a lot of the race and cruised around. And they were awesome. Once you need to go to the front, they kept me up there and led me out perfectly.”

In the final ten laps of the race, Team Sky, with Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh, came to the fore with the aim of securing victory for Ben Swift. The move would prove premature though as their riders dropped away in the final laps as Cannondale, IAM Cycling and Trek-Segafredo all moved forward.

A fast final sprint was kicked-off by Nizzolo, with Ewan appearing to be boxed in, but the Australian national criterium champion quickly jumped on his wheel, then passed the Italian, winning by a bike length. Tinkoff’s aggressive racing was rewarded with Blythe’s third place as Swift crossed the line in fourth, followed by Marko Kump in fifth to start his Lampre-Merida career.

“You get a bit messy in the end because it is hard for the team to take control of the front the whole time and I think IAM were sitting back a bit and they did it pretty well,” Ewan said of finding his way through the finish to claim victory. “We just jumped on them and Daryl did a perfect lead-out in the end.

“I did feel pretty confident. I didn’t see Trek come until the last two hundred metres,” he added. “My biggest concern at the time was Pelucchi because he had a pretty strong lead out in the end but I could see him really dying on the wheel.

“So I felt good in the last lap and … yeah, I could sprint really well in the end.”

With Orica-GreenEdge now turning its attention to winning stages with Ewan and a fourth overall title with Simon Gerrans, Ewan explained his victory is no pressure valve relief on the team who are hungry for more wins.

“I don’t think a more relaxed approach. Obviously we have got ambition to win the GC and I have got ambitions to win stages myself,” Ewan said. “So it’s the start of a long week.”

The Down Under Classic was kicked off with a Lars Boom (Astana) attack which precipitated a fast start to the race with the first ten laps raced at an average speed of 51km/h. AG2R-La Mondiale, Tinkoff and UniSA sent several riders up the road in an attempt to establish a breakaway as Orica-GreenEdge patrolled the front of the peloton.

A late move by Christophe Riblon (Ag2r), Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step) and Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) was swallowed up with just a handful of laps as the sprinter teams then took over and the inventible sprint finish was won in a canter by the pre-race favourite.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge1:02:25
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) ReinardtTeam Dimension Data
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
10Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
13Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
16José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
17Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
19Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
21Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
22Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
24Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
29Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
31Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
32Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
39Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff0:00:11
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
45Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
46Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
48Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
49Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
53Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
54Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
56Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
59Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
60Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
65David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
67Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
68Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
69Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
71Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:24
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
73Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
74Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:00:28
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:30
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
78Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
79Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
81Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
82Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:00:47
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:00:53
87George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo0:00:55
88Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:57
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:01:08
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
93Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
94Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
97Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
99Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
101Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
102Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
103Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
104Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
105Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
106Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
108Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
109Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:01:20
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
111Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
112David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:22
113Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
114Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
117Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
118Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:01:28
120Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
124Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:37
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
127Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
128Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:01:39
129Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:41
130Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
131Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:43
132Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:01:46
133Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:02:32
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
137Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
138Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
DNFMichael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge

