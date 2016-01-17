Caleb Ewan wins Down Under Classic
Nizzolo and Blythe complete podium
Down Under Classic (Adelaide): Adelaide - Adelaide
Caleb Ewan has continued his winning start to the 2016 season, delivering on his pre-race favourite tag to claim victory in the Down Under Classic, a bike length ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Blythe (Tinkoff).
Orica-GreenEdge controlled the majority of the 51km Adelaide criterium with Darly Impey playing the role of lead out man for the 21-year-old who now has five wins from seven starts this year.
“It’s always hard going into a race as a favourite and especially when there is such a tough field here,” Ewan said in his post-race interview. “I was probably more nervous for today than I have been for any of the other race so far.
“My team just rode perfectly. We sat back for a lot of the race and cruised around. And they were awesome. Once you need to go to the front, they kept me up there and led me out perfectly.”
In the final ten laps of the race, Team Sky, with Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh, came to the fore with the aim of securing victory for Ben Swift. The move would prove premature though as their riders dropped away in the final laps as Cannondale, IAM Cycling and Trek-Segafredo all moved forward.
A fast final sprint was kicked-off by Nizzolo, with Ewan appearing to be boxed in, but the Australian national criterium champion quickly jumped on his wheel, then passed the Italian, winning by a bike length. Tinkoff’s aggressive racing was rewarded with Blythe’s third place as Swift crossed the line in fourth, followed by Marko Kump in fifth to start his Lampre-Merida career.
“You get a bit messy in the end because it is hard for the team to take control of the front the whole time and I think IAM were sitting back a bit and they did it pretty well,” Ewan said of finding his way through the finish to claim victory. “We just jumped on them and Daryl did a perfect lead-out in the end.
“I did feel pretty confident. I didn’t see Trek come until the last two hundred metres,” he added. “My biggest concern at the time was Pelucchi because he had a pretty strong lead out in the end but I could see him really dying on the wheel.
“So I felt good in the last lap and … yeah, I could sprint really well in the end.”
With Orica-GreenEdge now turning its attention to winning stages with Ewan and a fourth overall title with Simon Gerrans, Ewan explained his victory is no pressure valve relief on the team who are hungry for more wins.
“I don’t think a more relaxed approach. Obviously we have got ambition to win the GC and I have got ambitions to win stages myself,” Ewan said. “So it’s the start of a long week.”
The Down Under Classic was kicked off with a Lars Boom (Astana) attack which precipitated a fast start to the race with the first ten laps raced at an average speed of 51km/h. AG2R-La Mondiale, Tinkoff and UniSA sent several riders up the road in an attempt to establish a breakaway as Orica-GreenEdge patrolled the front of the peloton.
A late move by Christophe Riblon (Ag2r), Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step) and Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) was swallowed up with just a handful of laps as the sprinter teams then took over and the inventible sprint finish was won in a canter by the pre-race favourite.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|1:02:25
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) ReinardtTeam Dimension Data
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|13
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|17
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|21
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|24
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|28
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|30
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|34
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|44
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|49
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|50
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|54
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|56
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|60
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|65
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|67
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|68
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|69
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|71
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|74
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:28
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|78
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|79
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|80
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|81
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:00:47
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:53
|87
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:00:55
|88
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:57
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:01:08
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|93
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|94
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|102
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|106
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|107
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|108
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|109
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:01:20
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|112
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|113
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|114
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|116
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|117
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|120
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|124
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|127
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|129
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|130
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|131
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:43
|132
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:46
|133
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:02:32
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|137
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|138
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
