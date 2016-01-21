Tour Down Under: Gerrans wins stage 3 in Campbelltown
Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead from Tinkoff's McCarthy
Stage 3: Glenelg - Campbelltown
Simon Gerrans made up for the disappointment of a final kilometre crash on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under yesterday to claim a photo-finish sprint victory on stage 3 over Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) and move into the overall race lead in Campbelltown.
Related Articles
The win is Gerrans’ first personal victory since the 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal and fourth stage win at the Australian WorldTour race.
“To come away with a stage win and the leader’s jersey, we couldn’t have hoped for a lot more than that from today,” Gerrans said after collecting the ochre jersey.
With the solo breakaway rider of the day, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), caught with 21.4km left of the 139km stage, the peloton lifted the pace to over 90km/h on the approach to the Corkscrew climb. Tinkoff, riding for race leader Jay McCarthy, caused a split in the bunch that caught out Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge while a crash ended the hopes of Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo).
Richie Porte (BMC) was the first rider to attack the thinned bunch on the 2.4km climb, with Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) next to surge clear. The attacks caused further reaction on the climb as Henao lead over the KOM with Woods close behind.
Porte and Dennis then attacked on the technical descent to bring the group of Gerrans, McCarthy, Woods, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Rafael Valls Ferri (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale), and Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Team Movistar),
across to Woods and Henao, having crested the climb within 10 seconds of the duo. With Gerrans and McCarthy both present in the front group that hit speeds in excess of 100km/h, it appeared it would be winner takes all with 10 bonus seconds on the line crucial to the GC aspirations of both riders.
With Gerrans timing his move to perfection, the 35-year-old nudged Dennis for the win while Woods stole third place to knock McCarthy to second on general classification.
“We saw on the Corkscrew there are some really strong climbers in the bunch with Henao and the Cannondale rider [Woods, ed] they slipped away and Richie Porte was really strong as well, and we saw Rohan Dennis and Jay McCarthy do some really strong rides out there today so it’s going to be a really tight race."
Defending champion Dennis explained post race that while a little disappointed, he couldn't help but say 'chapeau' to Gerrans.
"It is a little bit disappointing. I thought I did a real sprint, but Gerrans … you can’t take anything away from his class act," Dennis said. "He hasn't won Liege, Tour de France stages, beaten guys like Sagan in a sprint for nothing. And I really have to take my hat off to him."
Luis Leon Sanchez won the sprint 13 seconds later with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) leading home a large group at 22 seconds.
Ahead of what is expected to be a sprinters stage to Victor Harbor, Gerrans leads McCarthy by three seconds with Dennis at five seconds and Woods at 11 seconds. Henao rounds out the top five, 15 seconds back.
How it unfolded
Following an out of season overcast and slightly rainy start to the day, when the riders rolled out of beach-side suburb Glenelg the sun had returned from behind the clouds. Lone attacker Laurens De Vreese (Astana) quickly gained a three-minute lead over the peloton inside 10km of the 139km stage.
De Vreese’s lead dipped down to 2:30 with Tinkoff taking up front position, relieving Orica-GreenEdge of their duties. Dennis was caught up in a minor crash at the 22km mark, forcing a bike change before he re-joined the peloton. At the first intermediate sprint point at 33km, De Vreese took the honours two minutes ahead of JJ Lobato (Movistar) and McCarthy while Gerrans declined to contest.
With 50km covered, De Vreese's advantage had grown back out to three minutes. KOM leader Manuele Boaro was on the front for Tinkoff with Lampre-Merida’s fuchsia kit hard to miss sitting just behind the Italian. The gap dropped down to two minutes within five kilometres with a further 30 seconds shaved off to leave the Belgian 1:30 ahead of the peloton after 60km of the stage.
At the halfway mark of the stage, Tinkoff appeared content with a gap of around 1:45 passing though yesterday’s stage finish of Stirling. The gap remained as the peloton went through the feed zone in Mylor. With the riders enjoying lunch, De Vreese increased his lead out to four minutes at the second intermediate sprint point of the day in Oakbank.
Orica-GreenEdge and Tinkoff lined up their teams for the sprint for bonus seconds with Ewan on team duty to snare the two bonus seconds and McCarthy picking up one second. The battle for the time bonuses cut De Vreese’s lead to under 3:30 with 40km to race.
UniSA-Australia showed their faces on the front, with 37km/h recorded as the average speed for the first 100km. As the riders approached Cudlee Creek for the final 25km of racing, Cannondale and AG2R-La Mondiale contributed and De Vreese’s advantage fell below one minute. With 21.4km to go, the Belgian was caught and sucked up by the peloton with the bunch averaging 63km/h prior to the catch.
On the turn into Gorge Road, Tinkoff bossed the race to briefly pull clear with a crash taking down Tyler Farrar, Marcus Burghardt, Lucas Hamilton, Songezo Jim, Julian Arredondo, Koen De Kort and Bram Tankink at the 18km to go mark. The high pace split the peloton with Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge missing the move with around 30 riders in the front group.
The groups reformed with 14km to go as Team Sky, Cannondale and Katusha raised the average speed to 74km/h. With 10km to go, Sky ensured the high pace lined out the peloton as Tinkoff led on the turn into Corkscrew Road at 93.8km/h.
AG2R and LottoNL-Jumbo kept the pace high on the early slopes as GreenEdge were locked in behind. Porte, Dennis, Michael Woods and Domenico Pozzovivo led, but at 6km to go McCarthy danced clear with Gerrans on his wheel. At 5.8km Porte then made a move with a small group of eight riders as Dennis was in second group.
Porte, Henao, Woods and Pozzovivo surged clear to ride away from Gerrans and McCarthy, before Woods then upped the tempo again to cause further reaction before Henao counter attacked as the duo rode clear.
On the descent, Woods was pedalling while tucked in on the top tube as Porte rode away from the chase group to try and bring back the two leaders. With speeds in excess of 100km on the descent, the group of 10 all came back together for the final bunch sprint. While McCarthy showed his chops in Stirling, the experience of Gerrans saw him claim the stage and leader’s jersey. The third rider to do so in three stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:37:34
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|5
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|0:00:13
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:22
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|23
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|24
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|25
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|34
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|36
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|37
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|38
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|39
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:16
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|46
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|47
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|52
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:01:43
|53
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:51
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|56
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2:32:00
|57
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|59
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:01:00
|60
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|61
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|63
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|64
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|66
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|67
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|70
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|71
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|73
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|74
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|75
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:02
|76
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|77
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|0:05:34
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|82
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|83
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:05:58
|85
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:06:00
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:06:39
|87
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|88
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:06:58
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|91
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|92
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:30
|93
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:32
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:07:35
|95
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|101
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:07:41
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:08:30
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|108
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|112
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|113
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|115
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|116
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:09:01
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|121
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|122
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|123
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|126
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|127
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|128
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|129
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:09:40
|130
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|132
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|133
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:12:30
|134
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|135
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:13:07
|136
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:13:11
|137
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|3
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|13
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|12
|5
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|11
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|3:37:34
|2
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|0:22:00
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|13
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:43
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|15
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|16
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:47
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:04:45
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:05:02
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:05:34
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:06:00
|21
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:06:39
|22
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:06:58
|23
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:35
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|27
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:01
|28
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|30
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:09:40
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|10:20:00
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|UniSA Australia
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|19
|Tinkoff
|20
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|10:28:12
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|0:00:03
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:11
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|8
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:00:28
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:31
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:37
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|18
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|22
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|23
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|25
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|29
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|31
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|35
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|36
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|39
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:36
|44
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|45
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|46
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:01:58
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|53
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:02:47
|55
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:03:15
|58
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|59
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|60
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|61
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:24
|62
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:03:27
|63
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:04:02
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|66
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|67
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:04:40
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:00
|69
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:12
|72
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:05:17
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:49
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|75
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|76
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:54
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|78
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:07:08
|80
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:07:13
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:18
|82
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:43
|83
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:47
|84
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:07:56
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:08:27
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|0:08:39
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:58
|89
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:09:14
|90
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:16
|91
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|93
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|94
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|95
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:26
|96
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:09:55
|97
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:16
|98
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:37
|99
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:10:53
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:58
|101
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:21
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:11:49
|103
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:51
|104
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:12:21
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:12:28
|106
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|0:12:45
|107
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|0:13:01
|109
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:16
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|0:13:23
|111
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:13:26
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:13:48
|114
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:54
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:13:57
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:14:11
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:40
|118
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:15:12
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:15:39
|120
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:15:49
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:16:01
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:06
|123
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:16:29
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|0:16:44
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:09
|128
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:17:35
|129
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:18:32
|130
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:23
|131
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:28
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:21:13
|133
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:21:25
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:22:44
|135
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:22:58
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:24:40
|137
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|31
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|23
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|23
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|14
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|13
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|12
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|13
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|11
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|10
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|18
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|10
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|10
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|23
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|26
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|27
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|6
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|30
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|33
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|4
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|10:28:15
|2
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:12
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:34
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|5
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|7
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|11
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:01:55
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:03
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:03:24
|15
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:04:57
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:05:14
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:06:51
|19
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:07:10
|20
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:13
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:13
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:10:50
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:48
|24
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:12:18
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:13:45
|26
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:14:08
|27
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:15:58
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:16:26
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:06
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:24:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|31:25:56
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:30
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:31
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:30
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:51
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|12
|UniSA Australia
|0:02:59
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:03:02
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:03:56
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:04:09
|16
|FDJ
|0:04:49
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:54
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:27
|19
|Tinkoff
|0:07:16
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy