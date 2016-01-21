Image 1 of 49 Simon Gerrans on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under. Image 2 of 49 Chris Hamilton (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 49 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 49 Rory Sutherland (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 49 The Cannondale team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 49 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 49 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 49 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 49 Jesse Sergent (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 49 Songezo Jim (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 49 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 49 Vladimir Isaychev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 49 Race leader Jay McCarthy (TInkoff) in the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 49 Floris Gerts (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 49 The Drapac team cools down (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 49 George Bennett and Primož Roglič after the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 49 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 49 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 49 Jay McCarthy (TInkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 49 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNLJumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 49 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEgde) after his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 49 Jack Bobridge (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 49 Lampre-Merida riding the front of the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 49 Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 49 Ji Cheng (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 49 Simon Gerrans edges Rohan Dennis to take the stage 3 win and the race lead. Image 28 of 49 Teammates congratulate Simon Gerrans for his stage 3 win. Image 29 of 49 Teammates congratulate Simon Gerrans for his stage 3 win. Image 30 of 49 Jay McCarthy in red on the stage 3 podium Image 31 of 49 Jay McCarthy in green on the stage 3 podium. Image 32 of 49 laurens De Vreese on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under. Image 33 of 49 Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3. Image 34 of 49 Simon Gerrans puts on the ochre jersey. Image 35 of 49 Julián Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 49 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 49 Race leader Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 49 Simon Gerrans moments after his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 49 Simon Gerrans in the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under. Image 40 of 49 Simon Gerrans in the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under. Image 41 of 49 Sergio Henao in the climber's jersey at the Tour Down Under. Image 42 of 49 Richie Porte (BMC) Image 43 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under Image 44 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under Image 45 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under Image 46 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under. Image 47 of 49 Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey following stage 3. Image 48 of 49 Simon Gerrans beats Rohan Dennis by a bike throw to take stage 3. Image 49 of 49 Simon Gerrans beats Rohan Dennis by a bike throw to take stage 3.

Simon Gerrans made up for the disappointment of a final kilometre crash on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under yesterday to claim a photo-finish sprint victory on stage 3 over Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) and move into the overall race lead in Campbelltown.

The win is Gerrans’ first personal victory since the 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal and fourth stage win at the Australian WorldTour race.

“To come away with a stage win and the leader’s jersey, we couldn’t have hoped for a lot more than that from today,” Gerrans said after collecting the ochre jersey.

With the solo breakaway rider of the day, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), caught with 21.4km left of the 139km stage, the peloton lifted the pace to over 90km/h on the approach to the Corkscrew climb. Tinkoff, riding for race leader Jay McCarthy, caused a split in the bunch that caught out Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge while a crash ended the hopes of Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo).

Richie Porte (BMC) was the first rider to attack the thinned bunch on the 2.4km climb, with Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) next to surge clear. The attacks caused further reaction on the climb as Henao lead over the KOM with Woods close behind.

Porte and Dennis then attacked on the technical descent to bring the group of Gerrans, McCarthy, Woods, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Rafael Valls Ferri (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale), and Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Team Movistar),

across to Woods and Henao, having crested the climb within 10 seconds of the duo. With Gerrans and McCarthy both present in the front group that hit speeds in excess of 100km/h, it appeared it would be winner takes all with 10 bonus seconds on the line crucial to the GC aspirations of both riders.

With Gerrans timing his move to perfection, the 35-year-old nudged Dennis for the win while Woods stole third place to knock McCarthy to second on general classification.

“We saw on the Corkscrew there are some really strong climbers in the bunch with Henao and the Cannondale rider [Woods, ed] they slipped away and Richie Porte was really strong as well, and we saw Rohan Dennis and Jay McCarthy do some really strong rides out there today so it’s going to be a really tight race."

Defending champion Dennis explained post race that while a little disappointed, he couldn't help but say 'chapeau' to Gerrans.

"It is a little bit disappointing. I thought I did a real sprint, but Gerrans … you can’t take anything away from his class act," Dennis said. "He hasn't won Liege, Tour de France stages, beaten guys like Sagan in a sprint for nothing. And I really have to take my hat off to him."

Luis Leon Sanchez won the sprint 13 seconds later with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) leading home a large group at 22 seconds.

Ahead of what is expected to be a sprinters stage to Victor Harbor, Gerrans leads McCarthy by three seconds with Dennis at five seconds and Woods at 11 seconds. Henao rounds out the top five, 15 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Following an out of season overcast and slightly rainy start to the day, when the riders rolled out of beach-side suburb Glenelg the sun had returned from behind the clouds. Lone attacker Laurens De Vreese (Astana) quickly gained a three-minute lead over the peloton inside 10km of the 139km stage.

De Vreese’s lead dipped down to 2:30 with Tinkoff taking up front position, relieving Orica-GreenEdge of their duties. Dennis was caught up in a minor crash at the 22km mark, forcing a bike change before he re-joined the peloton. At the first intermediate sprint point at 33km, De Vreese took the honours two minutes ahead of JJ Lobato (Movistar) and McCarthy while Gerrans declined to contest.

With 50km covered, De Vreese's advantage had grown back out to three minutes. KOM leader Manuele Boaro was on the front for Tinkoff with Lampre-Merida’s fuchsia kit hard to miss sitting just behind the Italian. The gap dropped down to two minutes within five kilometres with a further 30 seconds shaved off to leave the Belgian 1:30 ahead of the peloton after 60km of the stage.

At the halfway mark of the stage, Tinkoff appeared content with a gap of around 1:45 passing though yesterday’s stage finish of Stirling. The gap remained as the peloton went through the feed zone in Mylor. With the riders enjoying lunch, De Vreese increased his lead out to four minutes at the second intermediate sprint point of the day in Oakbank.

Orica-GreenEdge and Tinkoff lined up their teams for the sprint for bonus seconds with Ewan on team duty to snare the two bonus seconds and McCarthy picking up one second. The battle for the time bonuses cut De Vreese’s lead to under 3:30 with 40km to race.

UniSA-Australia showed their faces on the front, with 37km/h recorded as the average speed for the first 100km. As the riders approached Cudlee Creek for the final 25km of racing, Cannondale and AG2R-La Mondiale contributed and De Vreese’s advantage fell below one minute. With 21.4km to go, the Belgian was caught and sucked up by the peloton with the bunch averaging 63km/h prior to the catch.

On the turn into Gorge Road, Tinkoff bossed the race to briefly pull clear with a crash taking down Tyler Farrar, Marcus Burghardt, Lucas Hamilton, Songezo Jim, Julian Arredondo, Koen De Kort and Bram Tankink at the 18km to go mark. The high pace split the peloton with Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge missing the move with around 30 riders in the front group.

The groups reformed with 14km to go as Team Sky, Cannondale and Katusha raised the average speed to 74km/h. With 10km to go, Sky ensured the high pace lined out the peloton as Tinkoff led on the turn into Corkscrew Road at 93.8km/h.

AG2R and LottoNL-Jumbo kept the pace high on the early slopes as GreenEdge were locked in behind. Porte, Dennis, Michael Woods and Domenico Pozzovivo led, but at 6km to go McCarthy danced clear with Gerrans on his wheel. At 5.8km Porte then made a move with a small group of eight riders as Dennis was in second group.

Porte, Henao, Woods and Pozzovivo surged clear to ride away from Gerrans and McCarthy, before Woods then upped the tempo again to cause further reaction before Henao counter attacked as the duo rode clear.

On the descent, Woods was pedalling while tucked in on the top tube as Porte rode away from the chase group to try and bring back the two leaders. With speeds in excess of 100km on the descent, the group of 10 all came back together for the final bunch sprint. While McCarthy showed his chops in Stirling, the experience of Gerrans saw him claim the stage and leader’s jersey. The third rider to do so in three stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:37:34 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 5 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 0:00:13 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 0:00:22 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 23 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 24 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 25 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 28 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 30 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 34 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 36 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 37 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 38 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 39 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:43 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 41 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:16 43 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 44 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 46 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 47 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 49 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 52 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:01:43 53 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:51 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 56 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 2:32:00 57 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 59 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 3:01:00 60 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 61 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 63 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 64 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:09 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:47 66 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 67 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 69 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:45 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 71 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 72 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 74 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 75 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:05:02 76 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 77 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 0:05:34 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 82 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 83 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:05:58 85 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:06:00 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 0:06:39 87 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 88 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 89 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:06:58 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 91 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 92 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:07:30 93 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:07:32 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:35 95 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 101 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 102 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:07:41 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:08:30 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 108 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 112 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 113 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 115 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:58 116 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:09:01 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 121 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 122 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 123 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 124 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 126 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 127 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 128 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 129 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:09:40 130 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:22 132 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 133 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:12:30 134 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:13:07 136 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:13:11 137 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida

Intermediate sprint 1 - McLaren Flat - km 33.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 5 pts 2 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 3 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Oakbank - km 95.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 5 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 13 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 12 5 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 11 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 6

Mountain 1 - Corkscrew Road - km 133.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 12 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 4 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 3:37:34 2 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 0:22:00 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 8 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:21 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 13 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:43 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:51 15 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:09 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:47 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:04:45 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:05:02 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:05:34 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:06:00 21 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:06:39 22 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:06:58 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:35 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 27 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:01 28 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 29 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 30 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:09:40

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 10:20:00 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Movistar Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Team Sky 6 Etixx - Quick Step 7 Team Katusha 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Lampre - Merida 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 UniSA Australia 13 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 14 Team Giant - Alpecin 15 Dimension Data 16 FDJ 17 Trek - Segafredo 18 Orica Greenedge 19 Tinkoff 20 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 10:28:12 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 0:00:03 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 0:00:11 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:15 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 7 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 8 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 0:00:28 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:31 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:37 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 18 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 22 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 23 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 25 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 29 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 31 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 35 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 36 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 39 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 42 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 43 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:36 44 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 45 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 46 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 48 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:01:58 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 53 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:02:47 55 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 56 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 57 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:03:15 58 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 59 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 60 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 61 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:24 62 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:03:27 63 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:04:02 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 66 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 67 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:04:40 68 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:05:00 69 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 70 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:05:12 72 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:05:17 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:49 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 75 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 76 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:06:54 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 78 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:07:08 80 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:07:13 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:18 82 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:07:43 83 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:07:47 84 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:07:56 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:08:27 86 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 87 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 0:08:39 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 89 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 0:09:14 90 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:16 91 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 92 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 93 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 94 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 95 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:09:26 96 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:09:55 97 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:16 98 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:37 99 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:10:53 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:58 101 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:21 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:11:49 103 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:11:51 104 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:12:21 105 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:12:28 106 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 0:12:45 107 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 0:13:01 109 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:16 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 0:13:23 111 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:13:26 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:13:48 114 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:54 115 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:13:57 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:14:11 117 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:40 118 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:15:12 119 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:15:39 120 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:15:49 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:16:01 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:06 123 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 124 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:16:29 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 0:16:44 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:09 128 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:17:35 129 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:18:32 130 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:23 131 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:28 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:21:13 133 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:21:25 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:22:44 135 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:22:58 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:24:40 137 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 31 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 23 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 23 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 14 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 13 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 10 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 12 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 13 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 11 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 10 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 18 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 10 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 10 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 10 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 23 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 24 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 26 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 27 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 6 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 31 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 33 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 12 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 4 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 4 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 2 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 10:28:15 2 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:12 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:34 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 5 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 7 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 8 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 11 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:01:55 12 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:03 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:21 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:03:24 15 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:59 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:04:57 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:05:14 18 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:06:51 19 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:07:10 20 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:13 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:13 22 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:10:50 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:11:48 24 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:12:18 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:13:45 26 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:14:08 27 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:15:58 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:16:26 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:06 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:24:37