Tour Down Under: Gerrans wins stage 3 in Campbelltown

Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead from Tinkoff's McCarthy

Image 1 of 49

Simon Gerrans on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under.

Image 2 of 49

Chris Hamilton (UniSA-Australia)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 49

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 49

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 49

Rory Sutherland (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 49

The Cannondale team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 49

Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 49

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 49

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 49

Jesse Sergent (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 49

Songezo Jim (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 49

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 49

Vladimir Isaychev (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 49

Race leader Jay McCarthy (TInkoff) in the bunch

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 49

Floris Gerts (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 49

The Drapac team cools down

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 49

George Bennett and Primož Roglič after the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 49

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 49

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 49

Jay McCarthy (TInkoff)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 49

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNLJumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEgde) after his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 49

Jack Bobridge (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 49

Lampre-Merida riding the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 49

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 49

Ji Cheng (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 49

Simon Gerrans edges Rohan Dennis to take the stage 3 win and the race lead.

Image 28 of 49

Teammates congratulate Simon Gerrans for his stage 3 win.

Image 29 of 49

Teammates congratulate Simon Gerrans for his stage 3 win.

Image 30 of 49

Jay McCarthy in red on the stage 3 podium

Image 31 of 49

Jay McCarthy in green on the stage 3 podium.

Image 32 of 49

laurens De Vreese on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under.

Image 33 of 49

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.

Image 34 of 49

Simon Gerrans puts on the ochre jersey.

Image 35 of 49

Julián Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 49

Race leader Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Simon Gerrans moments after his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

Simon Gerrans in the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under.

Image 40 of 49

Simon Gerrans in the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under.

Image 41 of 49

Sergio Henao in the climber's jersey at the Tour Down Under.

Image 42 of 49

Richie Porte (BMC)

Image 43 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Image 44 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Image 45 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Image 46 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Image 47 of 49

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey following stage 3.

Image 48 of 49

Simon Gerrans beats Rohan Dennis by a bike throw to take stage 3.

Image 49 of 49

Simon Gerrans beats Rohan Dennis by a bike throw to take stage 3.

Simon Gerrans made up for the disappointment of a final kilometre crash on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under yesterday to claim a photo-finish sprint victory on stage 3 over Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Michael Woods (Cannondale) and move into the overall race lead in Campbelltown.

The win is Gerrans’ first personal victory since the 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal and fourth stage win at the Australian WorldTour race.

“To come away with a stage win and the leader’s jersey, we couldn’t have hoped for a lot more than that from today,” Gerrans said after collecting the ochre jersey.

With the solo breakaway rider of the day, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), caught with 21.4km left of the 139km stage, the peloton lifted the pace to over 90km/h on the approach to the Corkscrew climb. Tinkoff, riding for race leader Jay McCarthy, caused a split in the bunch that caught out Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge while a crash ended the hopes of Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo).

Richie Porte (BMC) was the first rider to attack the thinned bunch on the 2.4km climb, with Michael Woods (Cannondale) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) next to surge clear. The attacks caused further reaction on the climb as Henao lead over the KOM with Woods close behind.

Porte and Dennis then attacked on the technical descent to bring the group of Gerrans, McCarthy, Woods, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Rafael Valls Ferri (Lotto Soudal), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale),  and Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Team Movistar),
across to Woods and Henao, having crested the climb within 10 seconds of the duo. With Gerrans and McCarthy both present in the front group that hit speeds in excess of 100km/h, it appeared it would be winner takes all with 10 bonus seconds on the line crucial to the GC aspirations of both riders.

With Gerrans timing his move to perfection, the 35-year-old nudged Dennis for the win while Woods stole third place to knock McCarthy to second on general classification.

“We saw on the Corkscrew there are some really strong climbers in the bunch with Henao and the Cannondale rider [Woods, ed] they slipped away and Richie Porte was really strong as well, and we saw Rohan Dennis and Jay McCarthy do some really strong rides out there today so it’s going to be a really tight race."

Defending champion Dennis explained post race that while a little disappointed, he couldn't help but say 'chapeau' to Gerrans.

"It is a little bit disappointing. I thought I did a real sprint, but Gerrans … you can’t take anything away from his class act," Dennis said. "He hasn't won Liege, Tour de France stages, beaten guys like Sagan in a sprint for nothing. And I really have to take my hat off to him."

Luis Leon Sanchez won the sprint 13 seconds later with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) leading home a large group at 22 seconds.

Ahead of what is expected to be a sprinters stage to Victor Harbor, Gerrans leads McCarthy by three seconds with Dennis at five seconds and Woods at 11 seconds. Henao rounds out the top five, 15 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Following an out of season overcast and slightly rainy start to the day, when the riders rolled out of beach-side suburb Glenelg the sun had returned from behind the clouds. Lone attacker Laurens De Vreese (Astana) quickly gained a three-minute lead over the peloton inside 10km of the 139km stage.

De Vreese’s lead dipped down to 2:30 with Tinkoff taking up front position, relieving Orica-GreenEdge of their duties. Dennis was caught up in a minor crash at the 22km mark, forcing a bike change before he re-joined the peloton. At the first intermediate sprint point at 33km, De Vreese took the honours two minutes ahead of JJ Lobato (Movistar) and McCarthy while Gerrans declined to contest.

With 50km covered, De Vreese's advantage had grown back out to three minutes. KOM leader Manuele Boaro was on the front for Tinkoff with Lampre-Merida’s fuchsia kit hard to miss sitting just behind the Italian. The gap dropped down to two minutes within five kilometres with a further 30 seconds shaved off to leave the Belgian 1:30 ahead of the peloton after 60km of the stage.

At the halfway mark of the stage, Tinkoff appeared content with a gap of around 1:45 passing though yesterday’s stage finish of Stirling. The gap remained as the peloton went through the feed zone in Mylor. With the riders enjoying lunch, De Vreese increased his lead out to four minutes at the second intermediate sprint point of the day in Oakbank.

Orica-GreenEdge and Tinkoff lined up their teams for the sprint for bonus seconds with Ewan on team duty to snare the two bonus seconds and McCarthy picking up one second. The battle for the time bonuses cut De Vreese’s lead to under 3:30 with 40km to race.

UniSA-Australia showed their faces on the front, with 37km/h recorded as the average speed for the first 100km. As the riders approached Cudlee Creek for the final 25km of racing, Cannondale and AG2R-La Mondiale contributed and De Vreese’s advantage fell below one minute. With 21.4km to go, the Belgian was caught and sucked up by the peloton with the bunch averaging 63km/h prior to the catch.

On the turn into Gorge Road, Tinkoff bossed the race to briefly pull clear with a crash taking down Tyler Farrar, Marcus Burghardt, Lucas Hamilton, Songezo Jim, Julian Arredondo, Koen De Kort and Bram Tankink at the 18km to go mark. The high pace split the peloton with Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge missing the move with around 30 riders in the front group.

The groups reformed with 14km to go as Team Sky, Cannondale and Katusha raised the average speed to 74km/h. With 10km to go, Sky ensured the high pace lined out the peloton as Tinkoff led on the turn into Corkscrew Road at 93.8km/h.

AG2R and LottoNL-Jumbo kept the pace high on the early slopes as GreenEdge were locked in behind. Porte, Dennis, Michael Woods and Domenico Pozzovivo led, but at 6km to go McCarthy danced clear with Gerrans on his wheel. At 5.8km Porte then made a move with a small group of eight riders as Dennis was in second group.

Porte, Henao, Woods and Pozzovivo surged clear to ride away from Gerrans and McCarthy, before Woods then upped the tempo again to cause further reaction before Henao counter attacked as the duo rode clear.

On the descent, Woods was pedalling while tucked in on the top tube as Porte rode away from the chase group to try and bring back the two leaders. With speeds in excess of 100km on the descent, the group of 10 all came back together for the final bunch sprint. While McCarthy showed his chops in Stirling, the experience of Gerrans saw him claim the stage and leader’s jersey. The third rider to do so in three stages.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:37:34
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
5Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana0:00:13
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo0:00:22
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
20Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
23Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
24José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
25David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
28Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
30George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
34Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
36Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
37Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
38Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
39Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:43
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
41Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:16
43Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
44Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
46Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
47Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
49David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
52Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:01:43
53Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:51
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
56Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step2:32:00
57Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
59Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge3:01:00
60Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
61Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
62Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
63Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
64Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:09
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
66Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
67Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
69Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:45
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
71Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
73Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
74Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
75Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:05:02
76Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
77Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar0:05:34
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
82Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
83Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:05:58
85Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:06:00
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff0:06:39
87Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
88Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
89Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:06:58
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
91Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:07:30
93Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:07:32
94Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:35
95Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
101Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
102Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:07:41
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:08:30
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
108Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
112Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
113Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
115Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:58
116Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:09:01
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
120Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
121Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
122Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
123Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
124Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
125Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
126Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
127Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
128Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
129Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:09:40
130Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:22
132Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
133Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:12:30
134Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:13:07
136Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:13:11
137Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida

Intermediate sprint 1 - McLaren Flat - km 33.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana5pts
2Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar3
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Oakbank - km 95.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana5pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale13
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff12
5Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ11
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal10
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
10Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar6

Mountain 1 - Corkscrew Road - km 133.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16pts
2Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale12
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge4
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff3:37:34
2Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin0:22:00
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
8Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:21
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
12Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
13Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:43
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:51
15Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:09
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:47
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:04:45
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:05:02
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:05:34
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:06:00
21Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:06:39
22Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:06:58
23Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:35
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
27Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:01
28Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
29Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
30Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:09:40

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team10:20:00
2Lotto Soudal
3Movistar Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Sky
6Etixx - Quick Step
7Team Katusha
8BMC Racing Team
9Lampre - Merida
10Drapac Professional Cycling
11AG2R La Mondiale
12UniSA Australia
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
14Team Giant - Alpecin
15Dimension Data
16FDJ
17Trek - Segafredo
18Orica Greenedge
19Tinkoff
20IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge10:28:12
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff0:00:03
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
4Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale0:00:11
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:15
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
7Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
8Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:00:28
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:31
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:37
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
18José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
22David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
23Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
25Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
28George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
29Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
31Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
35Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
36Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
39Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:31
42Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
43Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:36
44Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
45David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
46Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
48Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:01:58
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
53Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo0:02:47
55Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
56Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:03:15
58Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
59Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
60Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
61Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:24
62Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:03:27
63Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:04:02
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
66Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
67Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:40
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:05:00
69Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
70Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:05:12
72Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:05:17
73Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:05:49
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
75Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
76Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:06:54
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
78Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:07:08
80Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:07:13
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:18
82Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:07:43
83Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:07:47
84Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:07:56
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:08:27
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana0:08:39
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:58
89Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar0:09:14
90Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:16
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
93Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
94Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
95Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:09:26
96Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:09:55
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:10:16
98Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:37
99Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:10:53
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:58
101Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:21
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:11:49
103Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:11:51
104Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:12:21
105Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:12:28
106Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo0:12:45
107Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff0:13:01
109Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:16
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin0:13:23
111Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:13:26
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:13:48
114Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:54
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:13:57
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:14:11
117Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:40
118Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:15:12
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:15:39
120Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:15:49
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:16:01
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:06
123Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
124Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:16:29
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo0:16:44
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:09
128Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:17:35
129Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:18:32
130Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:23
131Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:28
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:21:13
133Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:21:25
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:22:44
135Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:22:58
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:24:40
137Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff31pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge23
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge23
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky17
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida14
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale13
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
10Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
11Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar12
12Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
13Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ11
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana10
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
18Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal10
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale10
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo10
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
23Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
24Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
26José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
27Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar6
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo6
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
31Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
33Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16pts
2Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale12
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10
4Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
7Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge4
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal2
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff10:28:15
2Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:12
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:34
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
5Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
7Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
8Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
11Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:01:55
12Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:03
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:21
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:03:24
15Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:59
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:57
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:05:14
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:06:51
19Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:07:10
20Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:09:13
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:10:13
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:10:50
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:11:48
24Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:12:18
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:13:45
26Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:14:08
27Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:15:58
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:16:26
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:06
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:24:37

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team31:25:56
2Lotto Soudal0:00:09
3Movistar Team
4Astana Pro Team0:00:22
5Team Sky0:00:30
6Etixx - Quick Step0:00:31
7Team Katusha
8BMC Racing Team0:00:41
9Lampre - Merida0:01:30
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:51
11AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
12UniSA Australia0:02:59
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:03:02
14Team Giant - Alpecin0:03:56
15Dimension Data0:04:09
16FDJ0:04:49
17Trek - Segafredo0:04:54
18Orica Greenedge0:05:27
19Tinkoff0:07:16
20IAM Cycling0:09:37

Latest on Cyclingnews