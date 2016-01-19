Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 1
Orica-GreenEdge sprinter pulls on first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Prospect - Lyndoch
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered on his favourite status in front of home crowds to win the first WorldTour stage of the season ahead of Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Wouter Wippert (Cannondale). Ewan will now wear the ochre jersey for stage 2, his first stint in the leader’s jersey at WorldTour level.
With victory in Sunday’s Down Under Classic criterium, Ewan’s odds as the sprinter to beat at the Tour Down Under shortened but when the 21-year-old hit out with around 200 metres to go, there were several bike lengths back to Renshaw when he crossed the line.
"I felt really good all day and the team obviously backed me all day because they rode from the start and I’m just super happy that I could finish it off for them," Ewan said in a post-race television interview. "In the road race you have to be super conservative during the day… because the sprinters are so fast these days it’s usually down to the freshest legs and the strongest team in the end.
"I need to thank Gerro for sharing the team with me. If he says to the team that he wants them to do the drive for him, they would have to do that. So for a guy like that who can really win the overall, to say ‘yeah you can have your go on the day there’s so many sprints’ it means a lot. It’s a really proud moment for me, I’ve never led a WorldTour race before and to lead my first one in my home country is a real honour for me."
Orica-GreenEdge missed out on winning a stage at the 2015 edition of the race and as Australia's sole WorldTour team are expected to perform in Adelaide each January. Ewan's stage win is an early pressure release before the team looks to two important stages for Simon Gerrans and his quest for a fourth win.
The early stages
It was grupo compacto for the first two kilometres of the stage before a trio of Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away from the peloton to quickly build an advantage of two minutes. The Tea Three Gully Hill offered up the only KOM points of the day and it was Lake winning the sprint ahead of Keizer to secure the jersey on his first day of WorldTour racing.
Back in the peloton, Orica-GreenEdge was controlling the pace with Lampre-Merida offering some early assistance. With the riders approaching the Barossa circuit that passed through the towns of Williamstown, Lyndoch and Cockatoo Valley, the three leaders saw their advantage yo-yo from 1:30 to just over two minutes with temperatures still on the hot side of 35 degrees Celsius.
On the first pass through Lyndoch, winds had whipped up the dry lands to see plenty of dust particles floating through the air. Lake led the trio through the finishing arch with their lead hovering around two minutes. At the first intermediate sprint point, Gougeard lead out and held off Keizer for the maximum points.
At the 65km kilometre mark to go, the trio saw their lead drop to less than one minute due to Orica-GreenEdge’s work in the peloton but then went out to 1:20 within a handful of kilometres. AG2R and Tinkoff were sitting in next behind the local WorldTour team with Lampre-Merida continuing to stay near the front.
A second sprint win for Gougeard secured him six bonus seconds as the efforts of the day got to Keizer, who bid farewell to his breakaway companions with 42km to race. As Gougeard and Lake forged on, it was Hepburn continuing on the front of the peloton as AG2R riders sat in behind.
With 22km to go, Lake upped the pace to drop Gougeard, who did enough to earn the combativity award, and go solo as the sprinters teams were getting into position ready for the bunch gallop. Lake continued to turn the pedals over to hold a 55 second lead at 16km to race with Hepburn and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) controlling the tempo.
With 11km to race, Hayman punctured and chased back on as Lake continued to hold onto his lead of 35 seconds. The 24-year-old was eventually captured with 5.8km to go as Team Sky stormed to the front for Ben Swift. Orica-GreenEdge kept cool as Jack Bobridge came to the front for a spell, joined by IAM Cycling and Movistar, but as the peloton entered the final straight, the aero tuck sprint position of Ewan saw him power past his rivals up through the middle of the road for win number six in season 2016.
With a 15 second time bonus on the line for the winner, Ewan's win catapulted him into the ochre jersey while Gougeard's intermediate wins see the Frenchman occupy third place on GC and will wear the best young rider jersey tomorrow with second placed Renshaw to wear the points jersey.
With all the GC favourites arriving on the same time, stage 2 into Stirling will see the first significant time gaps open up on the general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:24:13
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|14
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|15
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|19
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|26
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|34
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|37
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|38
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|39
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|43
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|49
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|50
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|53
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|55
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|57
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|58
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|64
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|65
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|66
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|67
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|69
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|73
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|74
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|76
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|77
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|83
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|84
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|85
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|86
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|87
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|88
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|92
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|93
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|95
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|98
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|100
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|102
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|103
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|104
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|108
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|111
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|112
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|115
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|117
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|120
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|121
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|125
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:19
|129
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:00:22
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:00:48
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:02:46
|137
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|138
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:05:32
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|3
|3
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|9
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:24:13
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|11
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|12
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|14
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|18
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|22
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|27
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|29
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|10:12:39
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|UniSA Australia
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tinkoff
|15
|Etixx - Quick Step
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:24:13
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:00:06
|5
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:07
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:10
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|16
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|17
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|21
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|30
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|31
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|34
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|36
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|39
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|40
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|49
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|51
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|52
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|55
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|59
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|60
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|63
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|66
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|67
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|68
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|71
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|79
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|85
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|88
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|89
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|90
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|93
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|94
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|99
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|100
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|101
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|103
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|104
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|105
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|111
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|112
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|115
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|117
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|120
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|121
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|125
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|129
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:00:19
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|132
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|137
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:02:46
|138
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|10
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|10
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3:24:03
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:07
|4
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|6
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|13
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|14
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|16
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|20
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|24
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|28
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|29
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|10:12:39
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|UniSA Australia
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tinkoff
|15
|Etixx - Quick Step
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|BMC Racing Team
