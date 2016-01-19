Image 1 of 62 Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under Image 2 of 62 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) walking to sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 62 UniSA-Australia's Sean Lake is the KOM leader after stage 1 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 62 Fans line the roadside (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 62 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 62 Steve Morabito (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 62 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 62 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 62 The Drapac team signs on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 62 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 62 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 62 The sign on board for stage 1 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 62 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was most combative (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 15 of 62 Sean Lake leads through a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 62 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 62 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 62 Julian Arredondo (Trek–Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 62 Simon Clarke (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 62 Michael Woods (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 62 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 62 The peloton strung out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 62 Richie Porte with BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 62 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL–Jumbo) and Sean Lake (UniSA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 62 Caleb Ewan in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 26 of 62 Caleb Ewan in the young rider jersey (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 27 of 62 Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 28 of 62 On the podium, Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 29 of 62 Michael Hepburn doing a job for Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 30 of 62 Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 31 of 62 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 32 of 62 Luke Durbridge on the front for Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 33 of 62 Australian champion Jack Bobridge with fans before the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo) Image 34 of 62 Richie Porte after completing his first road race with BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 62 Caleb Ewan sucks down the energy drink after winning the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 62 Caleb Ewan in his first WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 62 Rohan Dennis (BMC) safely made it through the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 62 The peloton winds its way through the Adelaide hills during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 62 Riders in action during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered on his favourite status in front of home crowds to win the first WorldTour stage of the season ahead of Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Wouter Wippert (Cannondale). Ewan will now wear the ochre jersey for stage 2, his first stint in the leader’s jersey at WorldTour level.

With victory in Sunday’s Down Under Classic criterium, Ewan’s odds as the sprinter to beat at the Tour Down Under shortened but when the 21-year-old hit out with around 200 metres to go, there were several bike lengths back to Renshaw when he crossed the line.

"I felt really good all day and the team obviously backed me all day because they rode from the start and I’m just super happy that I could finish it off for them," Ewan said in a post-race television interview. "In the road race you have to be super conservative during the day… because the sprinters are so fast these days it’s usually down to the freshest legs and the strongest team in the end.

"I need to thank Gerro for sharing the team with me. If he says to the team that he wants them to do the drive for him, they would have to do that. So for a guy like that who can really win the overall, to say ‘yeah you can have your go on the day there’s so many sprints’ it means a lot. It’s a really proud moment for me, I’ve never led a WorldTour race before and to lead my first one in my home country is a real honour for me."

Orica-GreenEdge missed out on winning a stage at the 2015 edition of the race and as Australia's sole WorldTour team are expected to perform in Adelaide each January. Ewan's stage win is an early pressure release before the team looks to two important stages for Simon Gerrans and his quest for a fourth win.

The early stages

It was grupo compacto for the first two kilometres of the stage before a trio of Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away from the peloton to quickly build an advantage of two minutes. The Tea Three Gully Hill offered up the only KOM points of the day and it was Lake winning the sprint ahead of Keizer to secure the jersey on his first day of WorldTour racing.

Back in the peloton, Orica-GreenEdge was controlling the pace with Lampre-Merida offering some early assistance. With the riders approaching the Barossa circuit that passed through the towns of Williamstown, Lyndoch and Cockatoo Valley, the three leaders saw their advantage yo-yo from 1:30 to just over two minutes with temperatures still on the hot side of 35 degrees Celsius.

On the first pass through Lyndoch, winds had whipped up the dry lands to see plenty of dust particles floating through the air. Lake led the trio through the finishing arch with their lead hovering around two minutes. At the first intermediate sprint point, Gougeard lead out and held off Keizer for the maximum points.

At the 65km kilometre mark to go, the trio saw their lead drop to less than one minute due to Orica-GreenEdge’s work in the peloton but then went out to 1:20 within a handful of kilometres. AG2R and Tinkoff were sitting in next behind the local WorldTour team with Lampre-Merida continuing to stay near the front.

A second sprint win for Gougeard secured him six bonus seconds as the efforts of the day got to Keizer, who bid farewell to his breakaway companions with 42km to race. As Gougeard and Lake forged on, it was Hepburn continuing on the front of the peloton as AG2R riders sat in behind.

With 22km to go, Lake upped the pace to drop Gougeard, who did enough to earn the combativity award, and go solo as the sprinters teams were getting into position ready for the bunch gallop. Lake continued to turn the pedals over to hold a 55 second lead at 16km to race with Hepburn and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) controlling the tempo.

With 11km to race, Hayman punctured and chased back on as Lake continued to hold onto his lead of 35 seconds. The 24-year-old was eventually captured with 5.8km to go as Team Sky stormed to the front for Ben Swift. Orica-GreenEdge kept cool as Jack Bobridge came to the front for a spell, joined by IAM Cycling and Movistar, but as the peloton entered the final straight, the aero tuck sprint position of Ewan saw him power past his rivals up through the middle of the road for win number six in season 2016.

With a 15 second time bonus on the line for the winner, Ewan's win catapulted him into the ochre jersey while Gougeard's intermediate wins see the Frenchman occupy third place on GC and will wear the best young rider jersey tomorrow with second placed Renshaw to wear the points jersey.

With all the GC favourites arriving on the same time, stage 2 into Stirling will see the first significant time gaps open up on the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:24:13 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 11 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 14 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 15 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 16 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 19 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 25 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 30 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 33 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 34 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 36 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 37 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 38 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 39 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 40 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 43 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 49 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 50 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 53 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 55 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 57 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 58 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 61 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 64 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 66 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 67 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 68 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 69 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 72 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 73 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 74 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 75 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 76 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 77 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 80 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 82 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 83 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 84 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 85 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 86 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 87 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 88 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 92 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 93 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 95 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 98 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 100 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 102 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 103 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 104 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 108 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 110 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 111 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 112 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 115 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 117 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 120 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 125 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 126 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 128 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:00:19 129 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:00:22 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:00:40 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:00:48 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:01 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:05 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 136 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:02:46 137 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:05:29 138 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:05:32 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:56

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cockatoo Valley # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 3 3 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cockatoo Valley # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 9 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:24:13 2 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 4 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 7 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 9 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 11 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 12 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 14 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 18 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 22 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 27 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 29 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling

Most combative Rider Name (Country) Team Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 10:12:39 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 UniSA Australia 4 Dimension Data 5 Lampre - Merida 6 IAM Cycling 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Movistar Team 10 FDJ 11 Team Sky 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Tinkoff 15 Etixx - Quick Step 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 17 Team Katusha 18 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:24:13 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:00:04 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:00:06 5 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:07 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:00:10 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 13 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 16 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 17 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 18 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 21 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 24 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 27 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 30 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 31 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 32 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 34 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 35 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 36 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 39 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 47 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 51 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 52 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 55 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 56 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 59 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 60 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 63 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 66 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 68 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 70 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 71 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 77 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 79 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 82 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 84 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 85 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 88 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 89 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 90 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 91 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 93 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 94 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 99 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 100 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 101 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 103 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 104 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 105 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 106 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 110 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 111 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 112 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 115 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 117 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 120 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 125 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 126 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 128 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 129 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:00:19 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:00:22 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 132 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:00:48 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:01 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:05 136 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 137 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:02:46 138 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:05:29 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:08:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 10 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 10 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3:24:03 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:07 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 6 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 7 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 13 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 14 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 16 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 18 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 20 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 24 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 28 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 29 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:00:50 31 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:08:06