Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 1

Orica-GreenEdge sprinter pulls on first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 62

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under
Image 2 of 62

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) walking to sign on

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) walking to sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 62

UniSA-Australia's Sean Lake is the KOM leader after stage 1

UniSA-Australia's Sean Lake is the KOM leader after stage 1
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 62

Fans line the roadside

Fans line the roadside
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 62

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 62

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 62

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 62

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 62

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 62

The Drapac team signs on

The Drapac team signs on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 62

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 62

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 62

The sign on board for stage 1

The sign on board for stage 1
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 62

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was most combative

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was most combative
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 15 of 62

Sean Lake leads through a corner

Sean Lake leads through a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 62

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 62

Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 62

Julian Arredondo (Trek–Segafredo)

Julian Arredondo (Trek–Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 62

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 62

Michael Woods (Cannondale)

Michael Woods (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 62

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 62

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 62

Richie Porte with BMC

Richie Porte with BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 62

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL–Jumbo) and Sean Lake (UniSA)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL–Jumbo) and Sean Lake (UniSA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 62

Caleb Ewan in the sprint jersey

Caleb Ewan in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 26 of 62

Caleb Ewan in the young rider jersey

Caleb Ewan in the young rider jersey
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 27 of 62

Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey

Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 28 of 62

On the podium, Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey

On the podium, Caleb Ewan in the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 29 of 62

Michael Hepburn doing a job for Orica-GreenEdge

Michael Hepburn doing a job for Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 30 of 62

Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia)

Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia)
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 31 of 62

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 32 of 62

Luke Durbridge on the front for Orica-GreenEdge

Luke Durbridge on the front for Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 33 of 62

Australian champion Jack Bobridge with fans before the start of stage 1

Australian champion Jack Bobridge with fans before the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)
Image 34 of 62

Richie Porte after completing his first road race with BMC

Richie Porte after completing his first road race with BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 62

Caleb Ewan sucks down the energy drink after winning the stage

Caleb Ewan sucks down the energy drink after winning the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 62

Caleb Ewan in his first WorldTour leader's jersey

Caleb Ewan in his first WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 62

Rohan Dennis (BMC) safely made it through the stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) safely made it through the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 62

The peloton winds its way through the Adelaide hills during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

The peloton winds its way through the Adelaide hills during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 62

Riders in action during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

Riders in action during stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 62

Caleb Ewan wears the ochre jersey on the stage 1 podium.

Caleb Ewan wears the ochre jersey on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 62

Caleb Ewan of Orica-GreenEdge signs an autograph before competing during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan of Orica-GreenEdge signs an autograph before competing during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 42 of 62

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under
Image 43 of 62

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under
Image 44 of 62

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under
Image 45 of 62

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under
Image 46 of 62

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under
Image 47 of 62

Caleb Ewan in the Ochre jersey after stage 1.

Caleb Ewan in the Ochre jersey after stage 1.
Image 48 of 62

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan celebrates his stage 1 win at the Tour Down Under
Image 49 of 62

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under
Image 50 of 62

The 2016 Tour Down Under gets underway

The 2016 Tour Down Under gets underway
Image 51 of 62

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 52 of 62

Sean Lake of team UniSA-Australia and French cyclist Alexis Gougeard of AG2R La Mondiale ride in a break-away during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Sean Lake of team UniSA-Australia and French cyclist Alexis Gougeard of AG2R La Mondiale ride in a break-away during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 53 of 62

The peleton travels in the Barossa Valley during the Tour Down Under stage 1 from Prospect to Lyndoch in Adelaide

The peleton travels in the Barossa Valley during the Tour Down Under stage 1 from Prospect to Lyndoch in Adelaide
Image 54 of 62

The peleton rides during the Tour Down Under stage 1 from Prospect to Lyndoch in Adelaide

The peleton rides during the Tour Down Under stage 1 from Prospect to Lyndoch in Adelaide
Image 55 of 62

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 56 of 62

Patrick Lane of team UniSa-Australia pics up supplies at the front of the peloton as he goes through the hydration station

Patrick Lane of team UniSa-Australia pics up supplies at the front of the peloton as he goes through the hydration station
Image 57 of 62

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Riders make their way through the town of Lyndoch during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 58 of 62

Jack Bobridge of the Trek Segafredo team prepares for stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Jack Bobridge of the Trek Segafredo team prepares for stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under
Image 59 of 62

Richie Porte rides to the start line of stage 1 at the Tour Down Under.

Richie Porte rides to the start line of stage 1 at the Tour Down Under.
Image 60 of 62

Geraint Thomas ahead of stage 1 at the 2016 Tour Down Under.

Geraint Thomas ahead of stage 1 at the 2016 Tour Down Under.
Image 61 of 62

Defending champion Rohan Dennis on the start line

Defending champion Rohan Dennis on the start line
Image 62 of 62

Martijn Keizer of the Lotto NL - Jumbo team sprays water over his body to cool down in the hot conditions during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Martijn Keizer of the Lotto NL - Jumbo team sprays water over his body to cool down in the hot conditions during stage 1 of the 2016 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered on his favourite status in front of home crowds to win the first WorldTour stage of the season ahead of Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Wouter Wippert (Cannondale). Ewan will now wear the ochre jersey for stage 2, his first stint in the leader’s jersey at WorldTour level.

With victory in Sunday’s Down Under Classic criterium, Ewan’s odds as the sprinter to beat at the Tour Down Under shortened but when the 21-year-old hit out with around 200 metres to go, there were several bike lengths back to Renshaw when he crossed the line.

"I felt really good all day and the team obviously backed me all day because they rode from the start and I’m just super happy that I could finish it off for them," Ewan said in a post-race television interview. "In the road race you have to be super conservative during the day… because the sprinters are so fast these days it’s usually down to the freshest legs and the strongest team in the end.

"I need to thank Gerro for sharing the team with me. If he says to the team that he wants them to do the drive for him, they would have to do that. So for a guy like that who can really win the overall, to say ‘yeah you can have your go on the day there’s so many sprints’ it means a lot. It’s a really proud moment for me, I’ve never led a WorldTour race before and to lead my first one in my home country is a real honour for me."

Orica-GreenEdge missed out on winning a stage at the 2015 edition of the race and as Australia's sole WorldTour team are expected to perform in Adelaide each January. Ewan's stage win is an early pressure release before the team looks to two important stages for Simon Gerrans and his quest for a fourth win.

The early stages

It was grupo compacto for the first two kilometres of the stage before a trio of Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away from the peloton to quickly build an advantage of two minutes. The Tea Three Gully Hill offered up the only KOM points of the day and it was Lake winning the sprint ahead of Keizer to secure the jersey on his first day of WorldTour racing.

Back in the peloton, Orica-GreenEdge was controlling the pace with Lampre-Merida offering some early assistance. With the riders approaching the Barossa circuit that passed through the towns of Williamstown, Lyndoch and Cockatoo Valley, the three leaders saw their advantage yo-yo from 1:30 to just over two minutes with temperatures still on the hot side of 35 degrees Celsius.

On the first pass through Lyndoch, winds had whipped up the dry lands to see plenty of dust particles floating through the air. Lake led the trio through the finishing arch with their lead hovering around two minutes. At the first intermediate sprint point, Gougeard lead out and held off Keizer for the maximum points.

At the 65km kilometre mark to go, the trio saw their lead drop to less than one minute due to Orica-GreenEdge’s work in the peloton but then went out to 1:20 within a handful of kilometres. AG2R and Tinkoff were sitting in next behind the local WorldTour team with Lampre-Merida continuing to stay near the front.

A second sprint win for Gougeard secured him six bonus seconds as the efforts of the day got to Keizer, who bid farewell to his breakaway companions with 42km to race. As Gougeard and Lake forged on, it was Hepburn continuing on the front of the peloton as AG2R riders sat in behind.

With 22km to go, Lake upped the pace to drop Gougeard, who did enough to earn the combativity award, and go solo as the sprinters teams were getting into position ready for the bunch gallop. Lake continued to turn the pedals over to hold a 55 second lead at 16km to race with Hepburn and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) controlling the tempo.

With 11km to race, Hayman punctured and chased back on as Lake continued to hold onto his lead of 35 seconds. The 24-year-old was eventually captured with 5.8km to go as Team Sky stormed to the front for Ben Swift. Orica-GreenEdge kept cool as Jack Bobridge came to the front for a spell, joined by IAM Cycling and Movistar, but as the peloton entered the final straight, the aero tuck sprint position of Ewan saw him power past his rivals up through the middle of the road for win number six in season 2016.

With a 15 second time bonus on the line for the winner, Ewan's win catapulted him into the ochre jersey while Gougeard's intermediate wins see the Frenchman occupy third place on GC and will wear the best young rider jersey tomorrow with second placed Renshaw to wear the points jersey.

With all the GC favourites arriving on the same time, stage 2 into Stirling will see the first significant time gaps open up on the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:24:13
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
4Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
8Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
11Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
14Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
15Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
17Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
19Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
20Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
23Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
25Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
30Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
31Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
33Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
37Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
39Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
43Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
49Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
50Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
53Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
55Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
57Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
58Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
64Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
65Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
66Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
67Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
68David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
69Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
70Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
71Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
73Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
74Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
75Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
76Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
77David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
80Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
82Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
83George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
84Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
85Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
86Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
87Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
88Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
92Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
93Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
95Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
98Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
100Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
102Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
103Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
104Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
108Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
110Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
111Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
112Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
115Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
116Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
117Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
120Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
125Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:00:19
129Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:00:22
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:40
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:00:48
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:01:01
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:05
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:02:46
137Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:05:29
138Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:05:32
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:56

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cockatoo Valley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo3
3Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cockatoo Valley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia3
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
4Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo10
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
8Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
9José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:24:13
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
4Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
9Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
11Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
12Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
14Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
18Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
22Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
27Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
29Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling

Most combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team10:12:39
2Orica GreenEdge
3UniSA Australia
4Dimension Data
5Lampre - Merida
6IAM Cycling
7Astana Pro Team
8Trek - Segafredo
9Movistar Team
10FDJ
11Team Sky
12Drapac Professional Cycling
13Lotto Soudal
14Tinkoff
15Etixx - Quick Step
16Team Giant - Alpecin
17Team Katusha
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19AG2R La Mondiale
20BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:24:13
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:00:04
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:00:06
5Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:07
6Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:00:10
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
10Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
13Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
16Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
17Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
18Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
19Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
21Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
22Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
25Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
27Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
30Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
31Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
32Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
34Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
35Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
36Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
39Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
47Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
49Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
51Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
52Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
54Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
55Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
57Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
59Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
60Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
63Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
66Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
67Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
68Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
70David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
71Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
72Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
73Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
75Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
77Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
79David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
82Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
84Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
85George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
88Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
89Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
90Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
92Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
93Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
94Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
99Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
100Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
101Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
103Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
104Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
105Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
106Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
110Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
111Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
112Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
115Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
116Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
117Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
120Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
125Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
129Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:00:19
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:22
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
132Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:00:48
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:01
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
137Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:02:46
138Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:05:29
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:08:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
4Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo10
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
10José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
12Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3:24:03
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:07
4Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
6Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
13Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
14Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
16Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
18Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
20Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
24Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
28Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
29Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:50
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:08:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team10:12:39
2Orica GreenEdge
3UniSA Australia
4Dimension Data
5Lampre - Merida
6IAM Cycling
7Astana Pro Team
8Trek - Segafredo
9Movistar Team
10FDJ
11Team Sky
12Drapac Professional Cycling
13Lotto Soudal
14Tinkoff
15Etixx - Quick Step
16Team Giant - Alpecin
17Team Katusha
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19AG2R La Mondiale
20BMC Racing Team

