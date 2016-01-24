Simon Gerrans wins the 2016 Tour Down Under
Caleb Ewan wins final day sprint in Adelaide
Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) safely negotiated the final stage of the Tour Down Under to claim an unprecedented fourth overall title while his team also celebrated the stage victory with Caleb Ewan. The win was the sixth from six stages for Australian riders in the sole Australian WorldTour race.
Ewan was the first to launch his sprint on the finish straight as he powered away in his low aero position for his second, and Orica-GreenEdge’s fourth, stage of the race. Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) held off Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) for second place as Gerrans crossed the line in 11th place.
“It obviously wasn’t just a good week for me, the team showed this week that they are by far the strongest,” Ewan said immediately after winning the stage. “Going into the race with two ambitions of trying to win sprint stages and the GC with Simon but I think he did it perfectly and I am so happy we came away with four stage wins and overall.
Ewan started the sprint in less than ideal position but once he launched, there would be no stopping the 21-year-old.
“I actually got caught a fair way back coming down here, ideally I wanted to be in the first eight wheels but I was way back in the bunch and had to dive in inside the corner, I locked up a few times and it was a bit sketchy but luckily I got into position that I wanted to and my team came up in the end to help me and they placed me behind Sky which was the perfect place to be.”
For Gerrans, a fourth overall win ten years on from his first was built on the back of wins on stage 3 and 4 to see the 35-year-old also take the lead in the WorldTour standings.
“I couldn’t have asked for any more of the guys this week, they really did a sensational job this week. They kept me up the front and out of trouble this week and we tried to get Caleb the best run to the line that we could but what a fantastic week we’ve had.
"We are so lucky to have this race here in Australia, its fantastic to the race the Santos Tour Down Under with Orica-GreenEdge, an Aussie team wining the only WorldTour race we have in Australia, the opening WorldTour race of the season. It’s just awesome, a great way to star the season
How it unfolded
A five-man break of Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) managing to get 20 seconds clear at maximum but they were brought back on lap 5.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away following the catch on lap 6 with Sam Spokes (Drapac) trying to bridge across. Nathan Earle continued Drapac’s aggressive approach to the stage as he jumped off the front in pursuit of De Gendt and Tjallingii.
On lap 7, Cannondale and Tinkoff moved riders forward to try and bring back De Gendt and Tjallingii ahead of the intermediate sprint point. Tjallingii rolled across for the maximum points as Tinkoff lead out Jay McCarthy for the one bonus second, challenged by Cannondale who were looking after Michael Woods, but it was Daryl Impey stealing in for third place.
A crash at the back of the peloton brought down Floris Gerts (BMC) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) on lap 10 as De Gendt rode over Montefiore Hill to claim maximum points with the breakaway’s advantage reaching 30 seconds at the half-way mark of the stage, which averaged 46.6kmh for the first hour.
Trek-Segafredo and UniSA-Australia sent Peter Stetina and Pat Lane, respectively, to control the pacemaking ahead of the second intermediate sprint point. On the approach to the finish, Johan Le Bon (FDJ) jumped clear to try and join the two-leaders as De Gendt won the sprint point without contest. The IAM Cycling-led peloton crossed the line 30 seconds down as Le Bon was shortly back in the bunch.
On Lap 15 the peloton had trimmed the breakaway’s advantage to leave it around 20 seconds. Tjallingii was awarded the combative rider prize as he crested Montefiore for the second KOM prize. On lap 16 Astana attacked the peloton via Laurens De Vreese and Lieuwe Westra as Tjallingii rode away from De Gendt.
Tjallingii was then joined by Westra on lap 17 with Drapac and Lotto Soudal at the front of the race. Dimension Data and Tinkoff came through to up the pace and caught the two leaders on lap 19.
Coming though on the bell lap, the Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff teams lead on other side of the road. Team Sky and Dimension Data moved forward while Luke Durbridge then upped the pace for the final climb over Montefiore Hill. Into the final kilometre and it was a foregone conclusion, with Ewan launching his sprint and simply powering away to claim his seventh win of 2016 by several bike lengths.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|1:55:02
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|5
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|34
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|36
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|37
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|38
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|39
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|40
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|41
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|44
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|45
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|47
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|52
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|57
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|58
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|59
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|61
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|62
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|63
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|64
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|71
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|73
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|74
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|75
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|76
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|77
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|82
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|83
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|87
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|88
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|92
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|97
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|98
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|99
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|100
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|104
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|105
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|106
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:00:42
|111
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|115
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|116
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:00:54
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:14
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|119
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|120
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|122
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|123
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:22
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:01:23
|125
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|127
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:31
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|130
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:04
|133
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:02:06
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|3
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|3
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|13
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|12
|5
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|9
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|2
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|1:55:02
|2
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|8
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|9
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|10
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|12
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|13
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|14
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|18
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|21
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:19
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|24
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:14
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|30
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:01:31
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:45:06
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Etixx - Quick Step
|12
|UniSA Australia
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Tinkoff
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|20
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|19:11:33
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:28
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|9
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|0:00:49
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:52
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|13
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:58
|14
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|0:01:02
|16
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|0:01:04
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:01:15
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:18
|21
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|22
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:27
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|26
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|0:01:38
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:01:54
|33
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|0:01:59
|34
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:02:13
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|37
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|40
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:03:15
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:20
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|43
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|44
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:04:04
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:04:54
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:05:32
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:46
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|0:05:57
|49
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:15
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:23
|51
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:32
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:04
|53
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|0:09:33
|54
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:10:00
|55
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:05
|56
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:00
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|0:11:35
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:54
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:58
|60
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|61
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:24
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:12:25
|63
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:12:30
|64
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:12:48
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:12:51
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:12
|67
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:13:39
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:54
|69
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:15:35
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:04
|71
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:01
|72
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|73
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:17:43
|74
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:15
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|0:18:32
|76
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:18:46
|77
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|0:19:11
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:19:31
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:47
|80
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|0:21:15
|81
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:21:21
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:21:24
|83
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:21:33
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:21:56
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:04
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:22:16
|87
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:22:30
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:23:01
|89
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:23:14
|90
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:23:20
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:23:36
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:40
|93
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:24:18
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:53
|95
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:09
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:33
|97
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:25:44
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:58
|99
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:26:16
|100
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:26:20
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:26:41
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|103
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:26:53
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:27:35
|105
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:33
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:31:11
|107
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:36
|108
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:32:24
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:44
|110
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:33:37
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|0:33:38
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:21
|113
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:34:24
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:34:47
|115
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:35:35
|116
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|0:36:34
|117
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:36:50
|118
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|0:36:56
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:37:24
|120
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:37:44
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:56
|122
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:38:45
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:39:05
|124
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:39:24
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:41
|126
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:40:45
|127
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:06
|128
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:44:12
|129
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:44:36
|130
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:48:16
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:49:11
|132
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:50:12
|133
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|51
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|46
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|38
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|36
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|31
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|28
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|26
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|26
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|23
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|21
|14
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|21
|15
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|16
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|19
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|18
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|18
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|20
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|16
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|16
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|12
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|25
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|12
|26
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|11
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|10
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|32
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|8
|33
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|34
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|36
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|7
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|7
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|42
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|43
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|44
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|2
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|47
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|48
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|20
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|16
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|12
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|8
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|6
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|14
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|15
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|16
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|4
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|4
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|2
|23
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|19:11:53
|2
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|0:00:08
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:30
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:38
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:44
|6
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|0:01:07
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|9
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|0:02:55
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:26
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|0:09:40
|13
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:45
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:11:38
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:11:57
|16
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:12:10
|17
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:17:23
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:55
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:21:56
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:22:10
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:22:41
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|0:23:00
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:49
|24
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:26:00
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:30:51
|26
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:32:04
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:37:24
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:39:04
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:21
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:54:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|9:37:15
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:12
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:02
|8
|UniSA Australia
|0:03:40
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:28
|11
|Team Sky
|0:06:11
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:38
|13
|FDJ
|0:07:36
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|15
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:09:36
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:10:26
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:32
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:50
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:49
|20
|Tinkoff
|0:22:47
