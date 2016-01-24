Trending

Simon Gerrans wins the 2016 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins final day sprint in Adelaide

Winners are grinners, Simon Gerrans with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The final stage covered a circuit in central Adelaide

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis as top SA rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy was best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
KOM winner Sergio Henao

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao was third on GC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Second on GC Richie Porte

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte gets the podium kisses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Job well done boys. Gerrans thanks his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2016 winner Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Cannondale team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Champagne time on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoying his moment in the sun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2016 Tour Down Under jersey winners

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Songezo Jim (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) takes a corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the corner carefully

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sun was out for the final day of racing in Adelaide

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Here comes Caleb Ewan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his sprint victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) lifts the winner's trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the kisses on the final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) also won the red sprints jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Caleb Ewan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The spring for stage 6 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan getting low and aero to take the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders were not worried about the tram lines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan with Michael Albasini after winning

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan conducts his TV interview after winning

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte finishes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A pumped Caleb Ewan goes for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan celebrates victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
After stage 1 victory, Caleb Ewan adds stage 6 to his palmares

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan's win was never in doubt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) is elated with victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Caleb Ewan celebrates his second stage win of the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Cannondale team with their boomerangs for best team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cannondale won the team classification

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
That's four wins at the Tour Down Under for Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A happy Orica-GreenEdge team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their fourth stage win and overall success with Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Yes! Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Stage 6 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (BMC) shows off his trophy

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (BMC) finished second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was second and KOM winner

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Third place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rohan Dennis was the best South Australian rider in the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) with his winner's trophy

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Four time winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) safely negotiated the final stage of the Tour Down Under to claim an unprecedented fourth overall title while his team also celebrated the stage victory with Caleb Ewan. The win was the sixth from six stages for Australian riders in the sole Australian WorldTour race.

Ewan was the first to launch his sprint on the finish straight as he powered away in his low aero position for his second, and Orica-GreenEdge’s fourth, stage of the race. Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) held off Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) for second place as Gerrans crossed the line in 11th place.

“It obviously wasn’t just a good week for me, the team showed this week that they are by far the strongest,” Ewan said immediately after winning the stage. “Going into the race with two ambitions of trying to win sprint stages and the GC with Simon but I think he did it perfectly and I am so happy we came away with four stage wins and overall.

Ewan started the sprint in less than ideal position but once he launched, there would be no stopping the 21-year-old.

“I actually got caught a fair way back coming down here, ideally I wanted to be in the first eight wheels but I was way back in the bunch and had to dive in inside the corner, I locked up a few times and it was a bit sketchy but luckily I got into position that I wanted to and my team came up in the end to help me and they placed me behind Sky which was the perfect place to be.”

For Gerrans, a fourth overall win ten years on from his first was built on the back of wins on stage 3 and 4 to see the 35-year-old also take the lead in the WorldTour standings.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more of the guys this week, they really did a sensational job this week. They kept me up the front and out of trouble this week and we tried to get Caleb the best run to the line that we could but what a fantastic week we’ve had.

"We are so lucky to have this race here in Australia, its fantastic to the race the Santos Tour Down Under with Orica-GreenEdge, an Aussie team wining the only WorldTour race we have in Australia, the opening WorldTour race of the season. It’s just awesome, a great way to star the season

How it unfolded

A five-man break of Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) managing to get 20 seconds clear at maximum but they were brought back on lap 5.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away following the catch on lap 6 with Sam Spokes (Drapac) trying to bridge across. Nathan Earle continued Drapac’s aggressive approach to the stage as he jumped off the front in pursuit of De Gendt and Tjallingii.

On lap 7, Cannondale and Tinkoff moved riders forward to try and bring back De Gendt and Tjallingii ahead of the intermediate sprint point. Tjallingii rolled across for the maximum points as Tinkoff lead out Jay McCarthy for the one bonus second, challenged by Cannondale who were looking after Michael Woods, but it was Daryl Impey stealing in for third place.

A crash at the back of the peloton brought down Floris Gerts (BMC) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) on lap 10 as De Gendt rode over Montefiore Hill to claim maximum points with the breakaway’s advantage reaching 30 seconds at the half-way mark of the stage, which averaged 46.6kmh for the first hour.

Trek-Segafredo and UniSA-Australia sent Peter Stetina and Pat Lane, respectively, to control the pacemaking ahead of the second intermediate sprint point. On the approach to the finish, Johan Le Bon (FDJ) jumped clear to try and join the two-leaders as De Gendt won the sprint point without contest. The IAM Cycling-led peloton crossed the line 30 seconds down as Le Bon was shortly back in the bunch.

On Lap 15 the peloton had trimmed the breakaway’s advantage to leave it around 20 seconds. Tjallingii was awarded the combative rider prize as he crested Montefiore for the second KOM prize. On lap 16 Astana attacked the peloton via Laurens De Vreese and Lieuwe Westra as Tjallingii rode away from De Gendt.

Tjallingii was then joined by Westra on lap 17 with Drapac and Lotto Soudal at the front of the race. Dimension Data and Tinkoff came through to up the pace and caught the two leaders on lap 19.

Coming though on the bell lap, the Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff teams lead on other side of the road. Team Sky and Dimension Data moved forward while Luke Durbridge then upped the pace for the final climb over Montefiore Hill. Into the final kilometre and it was a foregone conclusion, with Ewan launching his sprint and simply powering away to claim his seventh win of 2016 by several bike lengths.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge1:55:02
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
5Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
9Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
15Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
16Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
25Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
28Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
29Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
31Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
34Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
35Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
36Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
37Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
38Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
39Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
40Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
41David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
44Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
45Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
47Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
48Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
52Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
55Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
57Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
59Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
61Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
62Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
63Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
70Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
71Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
73Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
74George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
75Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
76Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
77Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:12
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
80Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
81Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
82Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
83Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
84Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:19
87Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
88Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
90Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
92Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
97Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
98Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
99Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:25
100Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:00:26
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
102Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
104Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
105Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
106Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
108Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
109Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:00:42
111Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
114David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:44
115Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:00:52
116Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:00:54
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:14
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
119Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
120Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
122Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
123Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:01:22
124Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:01:23
125Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:01:27
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:01:29
127Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
130Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:48
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
132Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:04
133Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:02:06
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Lap 8 - km 36
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo3
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint 2 - Lap 12 - km 54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo3
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo13
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff12
5Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha11
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
7Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida9
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step8
9Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling7
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale6

Mountain 1 - Montefiore Hill - km 43.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo2
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Montefiore Hill - km 66.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge1:55:02
2Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
3Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
8Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
9Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
10Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
12Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
13Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
14Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
18Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:12
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:00:14
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:19
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
24Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
26Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:26
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:14
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
30Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:01:31

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge5:45:06
2Lotto Soudal
3Team Giant - Alpecin
4Movistar Team
5Lampre - Merida
6Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
7BMC Racing Team
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Dimension Data
10FDJ
11Etixx - Quick Step
12UniSA Australia
13Team Katusha
14Trek - Segafredo
15Astana Pro Team
16IAM Cycling
17Team Sky
18Tinkoff
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
20Drapac Professional Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge19:11:33
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff0:00:20
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:28
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
9Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ0:00:49
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:50
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:52
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:00:56
13Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:58
14Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana0:01:02
16Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida0:01:04
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:11
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
19George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo0:01:15
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale0:01:18
21David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
22Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:19
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:27
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
26José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:35
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin0:01:38
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:44
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:01:46
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:01:54
33Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo0:01:59
34Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:10
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:02:13
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:03:00
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:06
40Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:03:15
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:03:20
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
43Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:51
44Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge0:04:04
45Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step0:04:54
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo0:05:32
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:46
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana0:05:57
49Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:15
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:23
51Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:07:32
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:09:04
53Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin0:09:33
54Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:10:00
55Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:05
56Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:00
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar0:11:35
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:11:54
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:11:58
60Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:17
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:12:24
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff0:12:25
63Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:30
64Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:12:48
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:12:51
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:12
67Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:13:39
68Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
69David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:15:35
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:16:04
71Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:01
72Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
73Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:17:43
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:18:15
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana0:18:32
76Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge0:18:46
77Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar0:19:11
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:19:31
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:19:47
80Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo0:21:15
81Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:21:21
82Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:21:24
83Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:21:33
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:21:56
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana0:22:04
86Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:22:16
87Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:22:30
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:23:01
89Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:23:14
90Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:23:20
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:23:36
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:40
93Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:24:18
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:53
95Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:25:09
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:33
97Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:25:44
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:58
99Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar0:26:16
100Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:26:20
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:26:41
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
103Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff0:26:53
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:27:35
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:33
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:31:11
107Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:31:36
108Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:32:24
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:32:44
110Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:33:37
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo0:33:38
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:34:21
113Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:34:24
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:34:47
115Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:35:35
116Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff0:36:34
117Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:36:50
118Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin0:36:56
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:37:24
120Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:37:44
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:56
122Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:38:45
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:39:05
124Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:39:24
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:41
126Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:40:45
127Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:44:06
128Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:44:12
129Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:44:36
130Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:48:16
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:49:11
132Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:50:12
133Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge51pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff46
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge38
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo36
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky33
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky31
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data28
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale26
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida26
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff23
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal21
14Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida21
15Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha19
16Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale19
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)18
18Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling18
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
20Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar16
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale16
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo12
24Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
25Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar12
26Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ11
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana10
30Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo8
33Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
34Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step8
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
36José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling7
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data7
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
41Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
42Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
43Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
44Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge4
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar2
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2
47David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling2
48Lars Boom (Ned) Astana2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky38pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team28
3Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale20
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)16
5Lars Boom (Ned) Astana12
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10
7Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar8
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal6
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida6
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
14Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
15Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
16Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge4
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana4
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar2
23Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge2
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff19:11:53
2Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar0:00:08
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:30
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:38
5Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida0:00:44
6Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step0:00:59
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin0:01:07
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
9Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar0:02:55
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:31
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:26
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida0:09:40
13Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:45
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:11:38
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling0:11:57
16Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:10
17Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:17:23
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:17:55
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:21:56
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:22:10
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:22:41
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale0:23:00
23Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:24:49
24Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:26:00
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:30:51
26Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:32:04
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:37:24
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:39:04
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:21
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:54:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team9:37:15
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Etixx - Quick Step0:01:12
4Team Katusha0:01:32
5Lotto Soudal0:01:49
6Astana Pro Team0:02:52
7Lampre - Merida0:03:02
8UniSA Australia0:03:40
9AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:28
11Team Sky0:06:11
12Trek - Segafredo0:06:38
13FDJ0:07:36
14Dimension Data0:08:52
15Team Giant - Alpecin0:09:36
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:10:26
17Orica GreenEdge0:10:32
18BMC Racing Team0:12:50
19IAM Cycling0:21:49
20Tinkoff0:22:47

