Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) safely negotiated the final stage of the Tour Down Under to claim an unprecedented fourth overall title while his team also celebrated the stage victory with Caleb Ewan. The win was the sixth from six stages for Australian riders in the sole Australian WorldTour race.

Ewan was the first to launch his sprint on the finish straight as he powered away in his low aero position for his second, and Orica-GreenEdge’s fourth, stage of the race. Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) held off Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) for second place as Gerrans crossed the line in 11th place.

“It obviously wasn’t just a good week for me, the team showed this week that they are by far the strongest,” Ewan said immediately after winning the stage. “Going into the race with two ambitions of trying to win sprint stages and the GC with Simon but I think he did it perfectly and I am so happy we came away with four stage wins and overall.

Ewan started the sprint in less than ideal position but once he launched, there would be no stopping the 21-year-old.

“I actually got caught a fair way back coming down here, ideally I wanted to be in the first eight wheels but I was way back in the bunch and had to dive in inside the corner, I locked up a few times and it was a bit sketchy but luckily I got into position that I wanted to and my team came up in the end to help me and they placed me behind Sky which was the perfect place to be.”

For Gerrans, a fourth overall win ten years on from his first was built on the back of wins on stage 3 and 4 to see the 35-year-old also take the lead in the WorldTour standings.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more of the guys this week, they really did a sensational job this week. They kept me up the front and out of trouble this week and we tried to get Caleb the best run to the line that we could but what a fantastic week we’ve had.

"We are so lucky to have this race here in Australia, its fantastic to the race the Santos Tour Down Under with Orica-GreenEdge, an Aussie team wining the only WorldTour race we have in Australia, the opening WorldTour race of the season. It’s just awesome, a great way to star the season

How it unfolded

A five-man break of Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) managing to get 20 seconds clear at maximum but they were brought back on lap 5.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away following the catch on lap 6 with Sam Spokes (Drapac) trying to bridge across. Nathan Earle continued Drapac’s aggressive approach to the stage as he jumped off the front in pursuit of De Gendt and Tjallingii.

On lap 7, Cannondale and Tinkoff moved riders forward to try and bring back De Gendt and Tjallingii ahead of the intermediate sprint point. Tjallingii rolled across for the maximum points as Tinkoff lead out Jay McCarthy for the one bonus second, challenged by Cannondale who were looking after Michael Woods, but it was Daryl Impey stealing in for third place.

A crash at the back of the peloton brought down Floris Gerts (BMC) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) on lap 10 as De Gendt rode over Montefiore Hill to claim maximum points with the breakaway’s advantage reaching 30 seconds at the half-way mark of the stage, which averaged 46.6kmh for the first hour.

Trek-Segafredo and UniSA-Australia sent Peter Stetina and Pat Lane, respectively, to control the pacemaking ahead of the second intermediate sprint point. On the approach to the finish, Johan Le Bon (FDJ) jumped clear to try and join the two-leaders as De Gendt won the sprint point without contest. The IAM Cycling-led peloton crossed the line 30 seconds down as Le Bon was shortly back in the bunch.

On Lap 15 the peloton had trimmed the breakaway’s advantage to leave it around 20 seconds. Tjallingii was awarded the combative rider prize as he crested Montefiore for the second KOM prize. On lap 16 Astana attacked the peloton via Laurens De Vreese and Lieuwe Westra as Tjallingii rode away from De Gendt.

Tjallingii was then joined by Westra on lap 17 with Drapac and Lotto Soudal at the front of the race. Dimension Data and Tinkoff came through to up the pace and caught the two leaders on lap 19.

Coming though on the bell lap, the Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff teams lead on other side of the road. Team Sky and Dimension Data moved forward while Luke Durbridge then upped the pace for the final climb over Montefiore Hill. Into the final kilometre and it was a foregone conclusion, with Ewan launching his sprint and simply powering away to claim his seventh win of 2016 by several bike lengths.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 1:55:02 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 5 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 8 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 15 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 16 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 21 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 28 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 29 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 31 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 34 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 35 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 36 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 37 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 38 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 39 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 40 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 41 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 44 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 45 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 47 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 48 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 51 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 52 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 57 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 58 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 59 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 61 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 62 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 63 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 65 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 70 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 71 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 72 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 73 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 74 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 75 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 76 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 77 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:12 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 80 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 81 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 82 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 83 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 84 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:00:19 87 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 88 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 90 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 92 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 97 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 98 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 99 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 100 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:26 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 102 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 104 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 105 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 106 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 108 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 109 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:00:42 111 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 115 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:00:52 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:00:54 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:14 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 119 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 120 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 122 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 123 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:22 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:01:23 125 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:01:27 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:29 127 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 128 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 130 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:48 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 132 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:04 133 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:02:06 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Lap 8 - km 36 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 3 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint 2 - Lap 12 - km 54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 3 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 13 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 12 5 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 11 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 9 8 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 8 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 10 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 6

Mountain 1 - Montefiore Hill - km 43.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 2 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Montefiore Hill - km 66.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 1:55:02 2 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 3 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 8 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 9 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 10 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 12 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 13 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 14 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 18 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:12 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:00:14 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:19 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 24 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:26 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:14 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 30 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:01:31

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 5:45:06 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Team Giant - Alpecin 4 Movistar Team 5 Lampre - Merida 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 7 BMC Racing Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Dimension Data 10 FDJ 11 Etixx - Quick Step 12 UniSA Australia 13 Team Katusha 14 Trek - Segafredo 15 Astana Pro Team 16 IAM Cycling 17 Team Sky 18 Tinkoff 19 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 20 Drapac Professional Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 19:11:33 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:11 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 0:00:20 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:28 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 9 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 0:00:49 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:50 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:52 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:00:56 13 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:58 14 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 0:01:02 16 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 0:01:04 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:11 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 19 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:01:15 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:18 21 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 22 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:19 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:27 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 26 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:35 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 0:01:38 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:01:46 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 0:01:54 33 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 0:01:59 34 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:10 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:02:13 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:03:00 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:06 40 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:03:15 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:03:20 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 43 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:51 44 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 0:04:04 45 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:04:54 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:05:32 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:46 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 0:05:57 49 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:15 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:23 51 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:32 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:04 53 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 0:09:33 54 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:10:00 55 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:05 56 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:00 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 0:11:35 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:54 59 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:11:58 60 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:12:17 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:12:24 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 0:12:25 63 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:12:30 64 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:12:48 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:12:51 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:12 67 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:13:39 68 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:13:54 69 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:15:35 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:16:04 71 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:01 72 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 73 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:17:43 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:15 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 0:18:32 76 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 0:18:46 77 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 0:19:11 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:19:31 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:47 80 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 0:21:15 81 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:21:21 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:21:24 83 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:21:33 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:21:56 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 0:22:04 86 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:22:16 87 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:22:30 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:23:01 89 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:23:14 90 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:23:20 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:23:36 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:40 93 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:24:18 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:53 95 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:25:09 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:33 97 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:25:44 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:58 99 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 0:26:16 100 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:26:20 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:26:41 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 103 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 0:26:53 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:27:35 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:33 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:31:11 107 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:36 108 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:32:24 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:44 110 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:33:37 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 0:33:38 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:34:21 113 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:34:24 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:34:47 115 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:35:35 116 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 0:36:34 117 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:36:50 118 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 0:36:56 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:37:24 120 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:37:44 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:56 122 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:38:45 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:39:05 124 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:39:24 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:41 126 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:40:45 127 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:44:06 128 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:44:12 129 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:44:36 130 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:48:16 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:49:11 132 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:50:12 133 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 51 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 46 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 38 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 36 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 33 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 28 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 26 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 26 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 23 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 21 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 21 15 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 19 16 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 19 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 18 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 18 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 20 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 16 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 16 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 12 24 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 25 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 12 26 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 11 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 10 30 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 8 33 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 34 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 8 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 36 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 7 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 7 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 41 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 42 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 43 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 44 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 4 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 2 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2 47 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 38 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 3 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 20 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 16 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 12 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 7 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 8 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 6 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 14 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 15 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 16 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 4 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 4 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 2 23 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 2 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 19:11:53 2 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 0:00:08 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:30 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:38 5 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 0:00:44 6 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:00:59 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 0:01:07 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 9 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 0:02:55 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:31 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:26 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 0:09:40 13 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:45 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:11:38 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:11:57 16 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:12:10 17 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:17:23 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:55 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:21:56 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:22:10 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:22:41 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 0:23:00 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:24:49 24 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:26:00 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:30:51 26 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:32:04 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:37:24 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:39:04 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:21 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:54:53