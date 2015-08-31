Tour Down Under past winners
Champions 1999-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2013
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
|2011
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervélo
|2010
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Allan Davis (Aus) Quick Step
|2008
|André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road
|2007
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros-Würth
|2004
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2003
|Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|2001
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2000
|Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|1999
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy