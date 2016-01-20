Image 1 of 47 Jay McCarthy celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 47 Riders held up in the crash cross the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 47 Paolo Bettini on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 47 Jay McCarthy throws the boquet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 47 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) making a friend (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 47 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 47 Nathan Earle (Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 47 Race leader Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 47 A BMC fan takes a photo of the BMC riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 47 Songenzo Jim (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 47 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 47 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 47 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 47 Rein Taaramäe (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 47 The finish line in Stirling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 47 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 47 Jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Jay McCarthy in the race leader's ochre jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. Image 22 of 47 Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi battle for the stage 2 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi battle for the stage 2 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Jay McCarthy beats Diego Ulissi to the line during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Diego Ulissi and Jay McCarthy cross the stage 2 finish line at Tour Down Under. Image 26 of 47 Jay McCarthy reaches for the stage 2 line ahead of Diego Ulissi. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Jay McCarthy celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under Image 29 of 47 jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under Image 30 of 47 Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey check themselves out after the stage 2 crash. Image 31 of 47 A teammate congratulates Jay McCarthy after his stage 2 win. Image 32 of 47 Jay McCarthy reaches for the stage 2 line ahead of Diego Ulissi. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Jack Bobridge signs in before the start of stage 2. Image 34 of 47 Simon Gerrans signs in before the start of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under. Image 35 of 47 Caleb Ewan holds a joey before the start of stage 2. Image 36 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. Image 37 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. Image 38 of 47 Stage winner Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Adam Hansen has most combative (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Sprint leader Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) is interviewed on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 KOM leader Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Rohan Dennis (BMC) finished third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) after winnning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A bike throw was the difference between Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under with bonus seconds on the line also elevating the Tinkoff rider into the overall race lead. A crash with 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans, among others, as McCarthy, Ulissi and Rohan Dennis (BMC) skipped away to battle for the win having been in the wheels just ahead of the fallers.

Despite knowing the finish courtesy of his 2014 victory, Ulissi couldn’t hold off the fast finishing McCarthy for his first in at WorldTour level.

“It’s always good to start the season here is Australia and to finish it with a victory was really good," McCarthy said. "I am glad the team gave me the chance to go for the stage and I am happy it paid off in the end.”

McCarthy now leads the race by four seconds back to Ulissi, with Gerrans at five seconds, and is looking to hold onto the ochre leader’s jersey for as long as possible.

“I was hoping for a top five overall at this race this year," McCarthy. "I know I had some good training coming in and I felt like I had some good form, so to come out with the victory today, I am not done for the week and hopefully I can keep working hard and go for goal and hopefully even be on the podium at the end of the week.”

While the late fall interrupted the chances for several riders looking for victory, as the crash occurred within the final three kilometres there was no time losses with the bonus seconds for top three contributing to the changes in the top-ten standings.

How it unfolded

A group of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Patrick Lane (UniSA) attacked inside the opening two kilometres to establish a 30 second lead. At the rear of the peloton, Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Brenton Jones (Drapac) and several other sprinters were reported to be struggling in the heat on the climb up the South Eastern Highway before the KOM at Range View Road.

Boaro jumped clear to claim the KOM points ahead of Lane, who was looking to protect his teammate Sean Lake’s lead in the classification. Back in the peloton, Pelucchi called it quits, abandoning the race after less than an hour of racing.

The breakaway had splintered to just Offredo and De Gendt on approach to the 21.4km Stirling circuit with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the race. With bonus seconds on the line at the first of two intermediate sprint points in Heathfield, Simon Gerrans took the points and bonifications ahead of Ewan.

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) then attacked from the bunch to go solo after the 28km mark. After 10km, Hansen had extracted 1:50 minutes from the GreenEdge led peloton, increasing it to 2:30 minutes on approach to the second intermediate sprint.

Hansen took the three seconds, with Gerrans nipping in for two bonus seconds with Ewan third. At the 55km mark, Hansen’s lead dropped back down to a manageable 1:35 minutes. On the third last time though, Hansen’s lead was holding around one-and-a-half minutes seeing him continue as the virtual leader on the road.

Salvatore Puccio became the second Italian to abandon the stage with illness getting the better of the Team Sky rider a little after the halfway mark as the temperature settled on 30 degrees celsuis.

Inside the final 45km and onto the third last circuit of six, Hansen’s lead grew back out over two minutes, with Orica-GreenEdge using Michael Hepburn and Luke Durbridge as the workhorses. With 35km to go, the peloton had Hansen at 1:40 before BMC, with Alessandro De Marchi and Marcus Burghardt, took over to shave 30 seconds off his lead.

With 25km to go, Hansen was within one minute of the chasing peloton and when the bell was rung in Stirling, it was 40 seconds with Orica-GreenEdge resuming position on the front.

At the 18.9km mark, Hansen was absorbed by the peloton as a front trident of Orica-GreenEdge, Katusha and Tinkoff with Astana, Sky and Lampre behind them.

Kiel Reijnen got acquainted with the Australian bush, blowing a rear tyre when he found the road a little narrower than anticipated with 10km to go. At seven kilometres to go, Giant-Alpecin came forward with Trek-Segafredo and Tinkoff. A kilometre later, Team Sky took over the pace as riders dropped off the back, including Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), due to the high pace.

Inside the final 5km, there was constant movement with riders moving up and other getting dropped, with Cannondale next to take up the pace. At 3km to race, Simon Geschke sat on the front before Lampre-Merida shuttled forward.

At the flame rouge, Rory Sutherland (Movistar) led though with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Pim Ligarth (Lotto Soudal) launching an attack before a crash at 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge. McCarthy and Ulissi surged forward with Dennis on their wheel but it was the Queenslander nabbing his first win and with it, the leader’s jersey. Last year's winner Juan José Lobato was only good for seventh while Drapac's Brenton Jones crossed the line almost 30 minutes down on McCarthy, outside the time limit which will see 137 riders take to the start line in Glenelg tomorrow.

Watch highlights from stage 2 in the video below:

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 3:26:40 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 7 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 14 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 17 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 19 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 22 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 23 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 25 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 27 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 29 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 30 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 34 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 38 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 39 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 40 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 43 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 45 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 46 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 47 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 49 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 53 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 58 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 61 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 62 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 64 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 65 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 66 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 71 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 73 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 74 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 75 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 77 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 78 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 80 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 81 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 83 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:24 84 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 85 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 86 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 87 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 88 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:01:51 90 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 91 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 93 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:02:16 95 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:02:26 96 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 98 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 99 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:08 100 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 101 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 103 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 0:04:16 104 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 105 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 106 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 107 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:04:38 108 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 111 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 113 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 114 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:06:01 116 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:06:21 117 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:50 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:59 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 127 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 132 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:10:12 134 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 135 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:38 136 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:11:27 137 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:47 OTL Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:26:33 DNF Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint 1 - Heathfield - km 27.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Heathfield - km 49.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 3 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 14 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 10 7 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 9 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 6

Mountain 1 - Range View Road - km 13.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 3:26:40 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 5 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 7 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 9 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 10 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 13 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 18 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 19 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:01:51 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:26 21 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 22 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:08 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:04:16 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 0:04:38 25 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:06:21 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:07:59 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26:33:00

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:20:00 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 3 Movistar Team 4 Trek - Segafredo 5 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 6 Tinkoff 7 Etixx - Quick Step 8 Team Katusha 9 Lampre - Merida 10 UniSA Australia 11 Team Giant - Alpecin 12 Lotto Soudal 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 IAM Cycling 15 Team Sky 16 FDJ 17 Dimension Data 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 6:50:43 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:00:04 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:00:05 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 0:00:09 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:10 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 8 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 18 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal 23 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 24 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 25 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 29 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 30 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 31 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 35 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 37 David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 38 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 41 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo 42 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 44 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 45 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale 46 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin 48 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo 50 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 55 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 57 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 58 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 59 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar 61 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 65 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 68 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo 69 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 71 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 72 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 74 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 77 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 78 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 79 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar 81 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 83 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 84 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin 86 Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 87 Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 88 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 89 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:01:15 92 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:34 93 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:02:01 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 97 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 98 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin 0:03:14 99 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:15 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:18 101 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 0:03:37 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:41 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 0:04:26 104 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 105 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:45 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin 0:04:48 108 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 109 Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ 110 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 111 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 113 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:06:18 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin 0:06:33 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:06:54 117 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:00 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:01 121 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 122 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 0:08:05 123 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 0:08:09 124 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:08:49 130 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:09:55 131 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo 0:10:22 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 133 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:48 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 0:13:38 135 Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin 0:14:23 136 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:57 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:16:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 20 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 15 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida 14 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 14 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 6 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale 13 7 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida 12 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 11 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff 11 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 10 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 10 14 Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar 9 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 8 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 18 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 20 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar 7 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 6 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 24 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 25 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 5 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 3 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 6 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 7 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff 6:50:43 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:10 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin 4 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar 6 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 7 Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 9 Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar 10 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida 11 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling 17 Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida 19 Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida 0:02:01 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 22 Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:15 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:04:26 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida 0:04:48 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:06:18 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step 0:08:09 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:08:49 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 0:16:05