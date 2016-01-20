Trending

Tour Down Under: McCarthy wins stage 2

Late crash crushes Gerrans' chance for a stage win, McCarthy takes overall lead

Jay McCarthy celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Riders held up in the crash cross the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Paolo Bettini on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jay McCarthy throws the boquet

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) making a friend

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nathan Earle (Drapac)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Race leader Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A BMC fan takes a photo of the BMC riders

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Songenzo Jim (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rein Taaramäe (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The finish line in Stirling

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy in the race leader's ochre jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.

Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi battle for the stage 2 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi battle for the stage 2 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy beats Diego Ulissi to the line during stage 2.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Diego Ulissi and Jay McCarthy cross the stage 2 finish line at Tour Down Under.

Jay McCarthy reaches for the stage 2 line ahead of Diego Ulissi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under

jay McCarthy on the stage 2 podium at the Tour Down Under

Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey check themselves out after the stage 2 crash.

A teammate congratulates Jay McCarthy after his stage 2 win.

Jay McCarthy reaches for the stage 2 line ahead of Diego Ulissi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge signs in before the start of stage 2.

Simon Gerrans signs in before the start of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under.

Caleb Ewan holds a joey before the start of stage 2.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.

Stage winner Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Hansen has most combative

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprint leader Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) is interviewed on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
KOM leader Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) finished third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Egor Silin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) after winnning

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A bike throw was the difference between Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under with bonus seconds on the line also elevating the Tinkoff rider into the overall race lead. A crash with 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans, among others, as McCarthy, Ulissi and Rohan Dennis (BMC) skipped away to battle for the win having been in the wheels just ahead of the fallers.

Despite knowing the finish courtesy of his 2014 victory, Ulissi couldn’t hold off the fast finishing McCarthy for his first in at WorldTour level.

“It’s always good to start the season here is Australia and to finish it with a victory was really good," McCarthy said. "I am glad the team gave me the chance to go for the stage and I am happy it paid off in the end.”

McCarthy now leads the race by four seconds back to Ulissi, with Gerrans at five seconds, and is looking to hold onto the ochre leader’s jersey for as long as possible.

“I was hoping for a top five overall at this race this year," McCarthy. "I know I had some good training coming in and I felt like I had some good form, so to come out with the victory today, I am not done for the week and hopefully I can keep working hard and go for goal and hopefully even be on the podium at the end of the week.”

While the late fall interrupted the chances for several riders looking for victory, as the crash occurred within the final three kilometres there was no time losses with the bonus seconds for top three contributing to the changes in the top-ten standings.

How it unfolded

A group of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Patrick Lane (UniSA) attacked inside the opening two kilometres to establish a 30 second lead. At the rear of the peloton, Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Brenton Jones (Drapac) and several other sprinters were reported to be struggling in the heat on the climb up the South Eastern Highway before the KOM at Range View Road.

Boaro jumped clear to claim the KOM points ahead of Lane, who was looking to protect his teammate Sean Lake’s lead in the classification. Back in the peloton, Pelucchi called it quits, abandoning the race after less than an hour of racing.

The breakaway had splintered to just Offredo and De Gendt on approach to the 21.4km Stirling circuit with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the race. With bonus seconds on the line at the first of two intermediate sprint points in Heathfield, Simon Gerrans took the points and bonifications ahead of Ewan.

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) then attacked from the bunch to go solo after the 28km mark. After 10km, Hansen had extracted 1:50 minutes from the GreenEdge led peloton, increasing it to 2:30 minutes on approach to the second intermediate sprint.

Hansen took the three seconds, with Gerrans nipping in for two bonus seconds with Ewan third. At the 55km mark, Hansen’s lead dropped back down to a manageable 1:35 minutes. On the third last time though, Hansen’s lead was holding around one-and-a-half minutes seeing him continue as the virtual leader on the road.

Salvatore Puccio became the second Italian to abandon the stage with illness getting the better of the Team Sky rider a little after the halfway mark as the temperature settled on 30 degrees celsuis.

Inside the final 45km and onto the third last circuit of six, Hansen’s lead grew back out over two minutes, with Orica-GreenEdge using Michael Hepburn and Luke Durbridge as the workhorses. With 35km to go, the peloton had Hansen at 1:40 before BMC, with Alessandro De Marchi and Marcus Burghardt, took over to shave 30 seconds off his lead.

With 25km to go, Hansen was within one minute of the chasing peloton and when the bell was rung in Stirling, it was 40 seconds with Orica-GreenEdge resuming position on the front.

At the 18.9km mark, Hansen was absorbed by the peloton as a front trident of Orica-GreenEdge, Katusha and Tinkoff with Astana, Sky and Lampre behind them.

Kiel Reijnen got acquainted with the Australian bush, blowing a rear tyre when he found the road a little narrower than anticipated with 10km to go. At seven kilometres to go, Giant-Alpecin came forward with Trek-Segafredo and Tinkoff. A kilometre later, Team Sky took over the pace as riders dropped off the back, including Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), due to the high pace.

Inside the final 5km, there was constant movement with riders moving up and other getting dropped, with Cannondale next to take up the pace. At 3km to race, Simon Geschke sat on the front before Lampre-Merida shuttled forward.

At the flame rouge, Rory Sutherland (Movistar) led though with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Pim Ligarth (Lotto Soudal) launching an attack before a crash at 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge. McCarthy and Ulissi surged forward with Dennis on their wheel but it was the Queenslander nabbing his first win and with it, the leader’s jersey. Last year's winner Juan José Lobato was only good for seventh while Drapac's Brenton Jones crossed the line almost 30 minutes down on McCarthy, outside the time limit which will see 137 riders take to the start line in Glenelg tomorrow.

Watch highlights from stage 2 in the video below:

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff3:26:40
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
7Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
14David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
17Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
19Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
22Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
25George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
27Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
29David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
30Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
34Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
38Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
40Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
43Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
45Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
46Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
47Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
49Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
52Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
53Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
54Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
58Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
60Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
62Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
64José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
65Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
66Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
69Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
70Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
71Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
73Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
74Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
75Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
77Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
78Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
80Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
81Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
83Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:24
84Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
85Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
86Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
87Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
88Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:01:51
90Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
91Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
93Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:02:16
95Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:02:26
96Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
98Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
99Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:08
100Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
101Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
103Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo0:04:16
104Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
105Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
106Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
107Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:04:38
108Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
110Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
111Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
112Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
113Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
114Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:06:01
116Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:06:21
117Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:06:50
118Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:59
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
131Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
132Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:10:12
134Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
135Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:38
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:11:27
137Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:47
OTLBrenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:26:33
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint 1 - Heathfield - km 27.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge5pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Heathfield - km 49.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge3
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida14
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
4Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale10
7Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar9
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo6

Mountain 1 - Range View Road - km 13.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10pts
2Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff3:26:40
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
5Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
6Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
7Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
10Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
13Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
18Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
19Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:01:51
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:02:26
21Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
22Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:08
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:04:16
24Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff0:04:38
25Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:06:21
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:07:59
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26:33:00

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:20:00
2Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
3Movistar Team
4Trek - Segafredo
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
6Tinkoff
7Etixx - Quick Step
8Team Katusha
9Lampre - Merida
10UniSA Australia
11Team Giant - Alpecin
12Lotto Soudal
13AG2R La Mondiale
14IAM Cycling
15Team Sky
16FDJ
17Dimension Data
18Astana Pro Team
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff6:50:43
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:00:04
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:00:05
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)0:00:09
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:10
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
8Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
18José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
23David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
24Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
25Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
29Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
30Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
31Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
35Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
37David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
38Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
41George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
42Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
44Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
45Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
46Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
48Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
50Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
52Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
55Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
57Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
58Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
61Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
65Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
68Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
69Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
71Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
72Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
74Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
77Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
78Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
79Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
81Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
83Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
84Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
86Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
87Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
88Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
89Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:01:15
92Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:34
93Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:02:01
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
96Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
98Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin0:03:14
99Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:15
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:18
101Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo0:03:37
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:41
103Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff0:04:26
104Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
105Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:45
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin0:04:48
108Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
109Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
110Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
111Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
112Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
114Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:06:18
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin0:06:33
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:06:54
117Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:07:00
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:08:01
121Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
122Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale0:08:05
123Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo0:08:09
124Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
125Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:08:49
130Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:09:55
131Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo0:10:22
132Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
133Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo0:13:38
135Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin0:14:23
136Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:57
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:16:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge20pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff15
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida14
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data14
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale13
7Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
8Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida12
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step11
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff11
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale10
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo10
14Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar9
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge8
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
18Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
20José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar7
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo6
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal6
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
24Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
25Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo5
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff10pts
2Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
3Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo6
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff6:50:43
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale0:00:10
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
4Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
5Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
6Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
7Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
9Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
10Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
11Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
14Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
17Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
19Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida0:02:01
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
22Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:15
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step0:04:26
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida0:04:48
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:06:18
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step0:08:09
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:08:49
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge0:16:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team20:32:39
2BMC Racing Team
3Orica Greenedge
4Movistar Team
5UniSA Australia
6Trek - Segafredo
7Dimension Data
8Lampre - Merida
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Tinkoff
11IAM Cycling
12Etixx - Quick Step
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Katusha
15FDJ
16Team Sky
17Team Giant - Alpecin
18Lotto Soudal
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20AG2R La Mondiale

