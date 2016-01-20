Tour Down Under: McCarthy wins stage 2
Late crash crushes Gerrans' chance for a stage win, McCarthy takes overall lead
Stage 2: Unley - Stirling
A bike throw was the difference between Jay McCarthy and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under with bonus seconds on the line also elevating the Tinkoff rider into the overall race lead. A crash with 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans, among others, as McCarthy, Ulissi and Rohan Dennis (BMC) skipped away to battle for the win having been in the wheels just ahead of the fallers.
Despite knowing the finish courtesy of his 2014 victory, Ulissi couldn’t hold off the fast finishing McCarthy for his first in at WorldTour level.
“It’s always good to start the season here is Australia and to finish it with a victory was really good," McCarthy said. "I am glad the team gave me the chance to go for the stage and I am happy it paid off in the end.”
McCarthy now leads the race by four seconds back to Ulissi, with Gerrans at five seconds, and is looking to hold onto the ochre leader’s jersey for as long as possible.
“I was hoping for a top five overall at this race this year," McCarthy. "I know I had some good training coming in and I felt like I had some good form, so to come out with the victory today, I am not done for the week and hopefully I can keep working hard and go for goal and hopefully even be on the podium at the end of the week.”
While the late fall interrupted the chances for several riders looking for victory, as the crash occurred within the final three kilometres there was no time losses with the bonus seconds for top three contributing to the changes in the top-ten standings.
How it unfolded
A group of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Patrick Lane (UniSA) attacked inside the opening two kilometres to establish a 30 second lead. At the rear of the peloton, Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Brenton Jones (Drapac) and several other sprinters were reported to be struggling in the heat on the climb up the South Eastern Highway before the KOM at Range View Road.
Boaro jumped clear to claim the KOM points ahead of Lane, who was looking to protect his teammate Sean Lake’s lead in the classification. Back in the peloton, Pelucchi called it quits, abandoning the race after less than an hour of racing.
The breakaway had splintered to just Offredo and De Gendt on approach to the 21.4km Stirling circuit with Orica-GreenEdge controlling the race. With bonus seconds on the line at the first of two intermediate sprint points in Heathfield, Simon Gerrans took the points and bonifications ahead of Ewan.
Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) then attacked from the bunch to go solo after the 28km mark. After 10km, Hansen had extracted 1:50 minutes from the GreenEdge led peloton, increasing it to 2:30 minutes on approach to the second intermediate sprint.
Hansen took the three seconds, with Gerrans nipping in for two bonus seconds with Ewan third. At the 55km mark, Hansen’s lead dropped back down to a manageable 1:35 minutes. On the third last time though, Hansen’s lead was holding around one-and-a-half minutes seeing him continue as the virtual leader on the road.
Salvatore Puccio became the second Italian to abandon the stage with illness getting the better of the Team Sky rider a little after the halfway mark as the temperature settled on 30 degrees celsuis.
Inside the final 45km and onto the third last circuit of six, Hansen’s lead grew back out over two minutes, with Orica-GreenEdge using Michael Hepburn and Luke Durbridge as the workhorses. With 35km to go, the peloton had Hansen at 1:40 before BMC, with Alessandro De Marchi and Marcus Burghardt, took over to shave 30 seconds off his lead.
With 25km to go, Hansen was within one minute of the chasing peloton and when the bell was rung in Stirling, it was 40 seconds with Orica-GreenEdge resuming position on the front.
At the 18.9km mark, Hansen was absorbed by the peloton as a front trident of Orica-GreenEdge, Katusha and Tinkoff with Astana, Sky and Lampre behind them.
Kiel Reijnen got acquainted with the Australian bush, blowing a rear tyre when he found the road a little narrower than anticipated with 10km to go. At seven kilometres to go, Giant-Alpecin came forward with Trek-Segafredo and Tinkoff. A kilometre later, Team Sky took over the pace as riders dropped off the back, including Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), due to the high pace.
Inside the final 5km, there was constant movement with riders moving up and other getting dropped, with Cannondale next to take up the pace. At 3km to race, Simon Geschke sat on the front before Lampre-Merida shuttled forward.
At the flame rouge, Rory Sutherland (Movistar) led though with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Pim Ligarth (Lotto Soudal) launching an attack before a crash at 500 metres to go brought down Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge. McCarthy and Ulissi surged forward with Dennis on their wheel but it was the Queenslander nabbing his first win and with it, the leader’s jersey. Last year's winner Juan José Lobato was only good for seventh while Drapac's Brenton Jones crossed the line almost 30 minutes down on McCarthy, outside the time limit which will see 137 riders take to the start line in Glenelg tomorrow.
Watch highlights from stage 2 in the video below:
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|3:26:40
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|7
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|14
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|22
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|27
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|29
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|30
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|34
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|38
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|39
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|40
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|42
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|46
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|49
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|53
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|58
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|63
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|64
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|65
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|66
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|70
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|71
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|73
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|74
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|75
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|77
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|78
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|80
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|83
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:24
|84
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|85
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|86
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:01:51
|90
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|91
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|93
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:02:16
|95
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:26
|96
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|99
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:08
|100
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|101
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|103
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|0:04:16
|104
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|105
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|106
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|107
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:04:38
|108
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|111
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|113
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|114
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:06:01
|116
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:06:21
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:50
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|132
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:10:12
|134
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|135
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:38
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:11:27
|137
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:47
|OTL
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:26:33
|DNF
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|14
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|7
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|9
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|3:26:40
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|5
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|10
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|13
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|18
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|19
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:01:51
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:26
|21
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|22
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:08
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:04:16
|24
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:04:38
|25
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|26
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:06:21
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26:33:00
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:20:00
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|6
|Tinkoff
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|UniSA Australia
|11
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|6:50:43
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|0:00:09
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|8
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek–Segafredo
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lotto Soudal
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|25
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|29
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|31
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–GreenEdge
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|37
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|38
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL–Jumbo
|42
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|45
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale
|46
|Jesús Herrada (Esp) Team Movistar
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant–Alpecin
|48
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|50
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx–Quick-Step
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|57
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Movistar
|61
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|62
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|65
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|68
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek–Segafredo
|69
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|71
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|72
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|78
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|79
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica–GreenEdge
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Movistar
|81
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|83
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Carter Jones (USA) Giant–Alpecin
|86
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|87
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|88
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|92
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:34
|93
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:02:01
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant–Alpecin
|0:03:14
|99
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:15
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:18
|101
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|0:03:37
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:41
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|0:04:26
|104
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|105
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek–Segafredo
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:45
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Giant–Alpecin
|0:04:48
|108
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|109
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|110
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|111
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|113
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:06:18
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant–Alpecin
|0:06:33
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:06:54
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:00
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:01
|121
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|122
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|0:08:05
|123
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|0:08:09
|124
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:08:49
|130
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:09:55
|131
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek–Segafredo
|0:10:22
|132
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|133
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|0:13:38
|135
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Giant–Alpecin
|0:14:23
|136
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:57
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:16:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|20
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|15
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|14
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale
|13
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|12
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|11
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff
|11
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|10
|14
|Juan José Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Team Movistar
|9
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|8
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|18
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|20
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Team Movistar
|7
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|24
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|25
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|5
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|3
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|6
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|6:50:43
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant–Alpecin
|4
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Team Movistar
|6
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|7
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Etixx–Quick-Step
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|9
|Jascha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Movistar
|10
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Lampre–Merida
|11
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|Patrick Lane (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre–Merida
|19
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre–Merida
|0:02:01
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Sean Lake (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:15
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:04:26
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre–Merida
|0:04:48
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff
|26
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:06:18
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|0:08:09
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:08:49
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|0:16:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|20:32:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|UniSA Australia
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|10
|Tinkoff
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
