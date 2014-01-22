Porte suggests Sky-BMC alliance to loosen Gerrans Tour Down Under grip
Sky GC leader offers solution to unseat GreenEdge
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
With time running out for general classification contenders to supplant two-time race winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) from atop the leader board, Richie Porte, one of four Australian pre-race favourites which included Gerrans, Cadel Evans and Rohan Dennis, has suggested the unthinkable – a possible alliance with his soon-to-be Giro d'Italia rival – Cadel Evans (BMC).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy