Porte suggests Sky-BMC alliance to loosen Gerrans Tour Down Under grip

Sky GC leader offers solution to unseat GreenEdge

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky) before the start

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte looking pretty relaxed

With time running out for general classification contenders to supplant two-time race winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) from atop the leader board, Richie Porte, one of four Australian pre-race favourites which included Gerrans, Cadel Evans and Rohan Dennis, has suggested the unthinkable – a possible alliance with his soon-to-be Giro d'Italia rival – Cadel Evans (BMC).

